The Boys: Season 4 | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

The Boys Season 4 has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes audience score in the series' history at 48%, marking a significant drop from previous seasons. Fans speculate that review bombing is the reason for the low score, with some attributing it to perceived political messaging and lackluster writing.
What are people saying about The Boys season 4? ›
The Boys: Season 4 offers the show's most brutal developments yet, but it buckles under the weight of messy plotlines and a stale formula.
How graphic is The Boys season 4? ›
This season contains extreme violence, graphic gore, explicit sexual content, and depictions of multiple types of abuse. Additionally, it includes fictionalized versions of real-world political events and themes of mental illness.
Is The Boys season 4 successful? ›
“The Boys” Season 4 has now garnered more than 55 million viewers globally since the season premiere June 13, Amazon's Prime Video revealed Thursday.
Did they recast Mother's Milk in The Boys season 4? ›
No, Mother's Milk Wasn't Recast in 'The Boys' Season 4, Here's What Happened to Him - IMDb. 'The Boys' Season 4 premiered a few days ago with the first three episodes and despite lukewarm reception compared to prior seasons, it's a decent enough opening for the penultimate season of the show.
Why is season 4 of The Boys not as good? ›
So much of Season 4 was filler, with unsatisfying character development (and plenty of characters who effectively just twiddled their thumbs up until the finale) and weird side stories that didn't need to take up so much time.
Will The Boys season 5 be the last? ›
Yes, The Boys season 5 will be the final installment of the beloved superhero show. Unfortunately, this decision is unlikely to change since The Boys' team has been clear on the series' due date for years now.
How is Black Noir alive in season 4? ›
Vought Pretended Black Noir Didn't Die (But Hire A New One)
Did they change Mother's Milk actor? ›
For the public, Black Noir is a guy in a suit. As such, Vought hires someone new to take on Black Noir's role and pretends this is still the same person which makes things easier for the company.
No, Mother's Milk Was Not Recast in 'The Boys' — Here's Why Fans Thought Laz Alonso Left the Series. Athena Sobhan is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE since 2024. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, EUPHORIA, Betches and Refinery29.
Is Boys season 4 woke? ›
The fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video hit series, “The Boys,” is rattling some anti-“woke” critics and has a much lower audience score on Rotten Tomatoes than its predecessors, but the show's creators have said the series was always intended to be a satirical critique of right-wing politics.
Starlight's Emotional State Was Affecting Her Powers
Who killed Homelander? ›
In Episode 4, we saw that Firecracker crosses a line when she pulls out Starlight's medical records and tells everyone on live TV that she had an abortion. This caused Starlight to lose control and she beat Firecracker to a pulp on live TV.
Although Homelander is one of the main antagonists of the comic series, he is not killed by his archenemy Billy, but is instead killed by Black Noir. His name literally means "A person from one's homeland".
Is Soldier Boy stronger than Homelander? ›
Homelander and Soldier Boy appear to be close in physical strength, if not evenly matched. The former even told the latter that he was the only Supe nearly as strong as him. However, Homelander possesses other abilities like flight, super speed, X-ray vision, and laser beams that give him an advantage over Soldier Boy.
Why are people complaining about The Boys Season 4? ›
Instead, Noir was unexpectedly murdered by Homelander, which left a bitter taste in fans' mouths. Season 4 continued this disservice to Black Noir. He was replaced by a new Noir, who could actually speak and spent the whole season trying to "understand" his character.
What happened to Ashley The Boys Season 4? ›
Ashley Barrett does not die after the dramatic events of The Boys Season 4 finale. Although there is a death, it's not hers. Barrett's assistant meets a grim fate, but Ashley herself remains alive. Despite the chaos, she makes a drastic decision that changes her life.
What is the audience rating for the Boys Season 4? ›
The Boys Season 1 – 85% critics, 90% audience. The Boys Season 2 – 97% critics, 83% audience. The Boys Season 3 – 98% critics, 75% audience. The Boys Season 4 – 95% critics, 49% audience.
Why are people angry about The Boys season 4? ›
The Boys season 4 has faced enormous backlash for its political commentary, but the show's sharp satire isn't anything new. In fact, it seems the fourth season's harshest critics are ignoring crucial elements of the series' first three outings.
Why did The Boys rating drop? ›
It initially faced “review-bombing” from fans due to increased political messaging, acknowledged by the show's creator, Kripke. Despite the initial backlash, Amazon reported record-breaking viewership numbers.
Has The Boys lost viewers? ›
Audience scores, however, fell steadily and have now taken a nosedive. The first season of “The Boys” racked up a 90% (4.3/5), the second an 83% (4.1/5), the third a 75% (3.8/5) and the fourth has now plummeted to a 49% (2.9/5).