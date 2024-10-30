The Boys: Season 4 | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

92% Tomatometer 139 Reviews 54% Audience Score 5,000+ Ratings

Superheroes are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes even as revered as gods. But that's when they're using their powers for good. What happens when the heroes go rogue and start abusing their powers? When it's the powerless against the super powerful, the Boys head out on a heroic quest to expose the truth about the Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. Based on the comic book series of the same name. Read More Read Less

Boxing in the political arena with a bloodied smile, The Boys' fourth season is grim and even a little glum while holding up a cracked mirror towards modern society.

The Boys: Season 4 | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Alex Abad-Santos Vox At the heart of The Boys is a brash deconstruction of the superhero fantasy, taking apart the traditional comic book superhero arc where super-powered beings save the day and defend those who can’t defend themselves. Jun 26, 2024 Full Review The Boys: Season 4 | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Richard Lawson Vanity Fair There are pleasures, if you can call anything on this show pleasant, to be found in season four, even if it struggles to wrestle true meaning from its annihilating riot. Jun 12, 2024 Full Review The Boys: Season 4 | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Brian Lowry CNN.com The series might have lost some of its freshness but not its ability to surprise and provoke, peeling back its mask a little further to issue a warning about the danger of brightly colored fascism. Jun 12, 2024 Full Review The Boys: Season 4 | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Jackie K. Cooper jackiekcooper.com More sex and gore but less character and plot. Rated: 6/10 Jul 30, 2024 Full Review The Boys: Season 4 | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Joshua Ryan FandomWire At times it feels like a desperate attempt to continue one-upping itself. Still, the newest season has some truly awe-inspiring moments and episodes that rank among the series’ best. Rated: 7/10 Jul 25, 2024 Full Review The Boys: Season 4 | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Joseph Tomastik Loud and Clear Reviews The Boys: Season 4 is handily my least favorite season of the show for how stale it’s made the show’s general formula. [...] But not only is its core still solid with plenty to chew on, but it plants the seeds for a phenomenal final season of The Boys. Rated: 3/5 Jul 24, 2024 Full Review Read all reviews
Eduardo F Apelo chato a putaria, desviam da história central o tempo todo pra ficar colocando cenas nojentas de putaria e drogas. Rated 1/5 Stars • Rated 1 out of 5 stars 08/13/24 Full Review Dhruv J First of all what a freaking amazing/ chilling ending. The entire season led seamlessly towards the ending they had planned. The first few episodes were a little slow but it all made sense of what was to come! I don’t get why people are hating on such an entertaining season! It’s by far one of the best shows on TV right now! Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 08/12/24 Full Review Burger 9 This season is amazing despite it being a precursor to the final season. Trust the process guys! Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 08/12/24 Full Review Audience Member Good but not great. The finale was crazy, but some of the humor felt off. Hughie got sexually assaulted 2 times in a row and never got justice. Rated 3.5/5 Stars • Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars 08/12/24 Full Review Andrew C I have never felt the need to skip forward in an episode of the boys until this season. Way to many boring unnecessary distracting subplots. The show was also trying way to hard to push a narrative and it looses its magic in the process. Rated 1/5 Stars • Rated 1 out of 5 stars 08/11/24 Full Review Audience Member I hope more fight scene and stupid scene not enough gore. I see episode 1-6 i'm so bored. i hope the boys s5 give the new somethings diffrent not just gore scene.. Rated 2/5 Stars • Rated 2 out of 5 stars 08/10/24 Full Review Read all reviews

Karl Urban Billy Butcher Jack Quaid Hughie Antony Starr Homelander Erin Moriarty Starlight Dominique McElligott Queen Maeve Jessie T. Usher A-Train
Episode 1 Aired Jun 13, 2024 Department of Dirty Tricks All the loyal citizens are called to attention: they must gather at the courthouse tomorrow to witness Homelander's verdict and prepare themselves; should the justice system attempt to play games, they shall face the consequences. Details Episode 2 Aired Jun 13, 2024 Life Among the Septics TruthCon unveils the hidden truth that globalists keep from people, the secrets about chemicals in food making people gay; Dakota Bob, and the Moon unravel. Details Episode 3 Aired Jun 13, 2024 We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying This December, VoughtCoin Arena introduces the story of Christmas on ice in its true essence; Vought presents Vought on Ice. Details Episode 4 Aired Jun 20, 2024 Wisdom of the Ages Vought News Network is delighted to unveil its latest show, Truthbomb; Firecracker and her celebrity guests host a six hour live premiere and expose Starlight's Adrenochrome Parties. Details Episode 5 Aired Jun 27, 2024 Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son Superfans are called to attention this year at V52; A-Train attends the V52 and presents an exclusive sneak peek at his powerful, true-life story, Training A-Train. Details Episode 6 Aired Jul 4, 2024 Dirty Business Vernon Correctional Services provides compassionate rehabilitation to those in their care to prepare them for successful community reentry; at Vernon, it's not about custody; it's about family. Details Episode 7 Aired Jul 11, 2024 The Insider Some kids' neighbor, uncle, or even mom and dad might be trying to destroy America; the Avenue V Christmas Special tells the kids how to stop them. Details Episode 8 Aired Jul 18, 2024 Assassination Run A call to all patriots; the stolen election will not be allowed to be certified; Bob Singer's woke anti-Supe agenda must be stopped; preparing for war #WhereWeGoOneWeGoVought. Details

Frederick E.O. Toye, Shana Stein, Catriona McKenzie, Philip Sgriccia, Eric Kripke

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter

Jessica Chou, David Reed, Anslem Richardson, Paul Grellong, Geoff Aull, Judalina Neira

Prime Video

TV-MA

Comedy, Drama, Action, Adventure, Fantasy

English

Jun 13, 2024
The Boys Season 4 has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes audience score in the series' history at 48%, marking a significant drop from previous seasons. Fans speculate that review bombing is the reason for the low score, with some attributing it to perceived political messaging and lackluster writing.

The Boys: Season 4 offers the show's most brutal developments yet, but it buckles under the weight of messy plotlines and a stale formula.

This season contains extreme violence, graphic gore, explicit sexual content, and depictions of multiple types of abuse. Additionally, it includes fictionalized versions of real-world political events and themes of mental illness.

“The Boys” Season 4 has now garnered more than 55 million viewers globally since the season premiere June 13, Amazon's Prime Video revealed Thursday.

No, Mother's Milk Wasn't Recast in 'The Boys' Season 4, Here's What Happened to Him - IMDb. 'The Boys' Season 4 premiered a few days ago with the first three episodes and despite lukewarm reception compared to prior seasons, it's a decent enough opening for the penultimate season of the show.

So much of Season 4 was filler, with unsatisfying character development (and plenty of characters who effectively just twiddled their thumbs up until the finale) and weird side stories that didn't need to take up so much time.

Yes, The Boys season 5 will be the final installment of the beloved superhero show. Unfortunately, this decision is unlikely to change since The Boys' team has been clear on the series' due date for years now.

Vought Pretended Black Noir Didn't Die (But Hire A New One)

For the public, Black Noir is a guy in a suit. As such, Vought hires someone new to take on Black Noir's role and pretends this is still the same person which makes things easier for the company.

No, Mother's Milk Was Not Recast in 'The Boys' — Here's Why Fans Thought Laz Alonso Left the Series. Athena Sobhan is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE since 2024. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, EUPHORIA, Betches and Refinery29.

The fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video hit series, “The Boys,” is rattling some anti-“woke” critics and has a much lower audience score on Rotten Tomatoes than its predecessors, but the show's creators have said the series was always intended to be a satirical critique of right-wing politics.

Starlight's Emotional State Was Affecting Her Powers

In Episode 4, we saw that Firecracker crosses a line when she pulls out Starlight's medical records and tells everyone on live TV that she had an abortion. This caused Starlight to lose control and she beat Firecracker to a pulp on live TV.

Although Homelander is one of the main antagonists of the comic series, he is not killed by his archenemy Billy, but is instead killed by Black Noir. His name literally means "A person from one's homeland".

Homelander and Soldier Boy appear to be close in physical strength, if not evenly matched. The former even told the latter that he was the only Supe nearly as strong as him. However, Homelander possesses other abilities like flight, super speed, X-ray vision, and laser beams that give him an advantage over Soldier Boy.

Instead, Noir was unexpectedly murdered by Homelander, which left a bitter taste in fans' mouths. Season 4 continued this disservice to Black Noir. He was replaced by a new Noir, who could actually speak and spent the whole season trying to "understand" his character.

Ashley Barrett does not die after the dramatic events of The Boys Season 4 finale. Although there is a death, it's not hers. Barrett's assistant meets a grim fate, but Ashley herself remains alive. Despite the chaos, she makes a drastic decision that changes her life.

The Boys Season 1 – 85% critics, 90% audience. The Boys Season 2 – 97% critics, 83% audience. The Boys Season 3 – 98% critics, 75% audience. The Boys Season 4 – 95% critics, 49% audience.

The Boys season 4 has faced enormous backlash for its political commentary, but the show's sharp satire isn't anything new. In fact, it seems the fourth season's harshest critics are ignoring crucial elements of the series' first three outings.

It initially faced “review-bombing” from fans due to increased political messaging, acknowledged by the show's creator, Kripke. Despite the initial backlash, Amazon reported record-breaking viewership numbers.

Audience scores, however, fell steadily and have now taken a nosedive. The first season of “The Boys” racked up a 90% (4.3/5), the second an 83% (4.1/5), the third a 75% (3.8/5) and the fourth has now plummeted to a 49% (2.9/5).

