The Boys: Season 4 | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

92% Tomatometer 139 Reviews 54% Audience Score 5,000+ Ratings

Superheroes are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes even as revered as gods. But that's when they're using their powers for good. What happens when the heroes go rogue and start abusing their powers? When it's the powerless against the super powerful, the Boys head out on a heroic quest to expose the truth about the Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. Based on the comic book series of the same name. Read More Read Less

Boxing in the political arena with a bloodied smile, The Boys' fourth season is grim and even a little glum while holding up a cracked mirror towards modern society.

Alex Abad-Santos Vox At the heart of The Boys is a brash deconstruction of the superhero fantasy, taking apart the traditional comic book superhero arc where super-powered beings save the day and defend those who can't defend themselves. Jun 26, 2024 Full Review Richard Lawson Vanity Fair There are pleasures, if you can call anything on this show pleasant, to be found in season four, even if it struggles to wrestle true meaning from its annihilating riot. Jun 12, 2024 Full Review Brian Lowry CNN.com The series might have lost some of its freshness but not its ability to surprise and provoke, peeling back its mask a little further to issue a warning about the danger of brightly colored fascism. Jun 12, 2024 Full Review Jackie K. Cooper jackiekcooper.com More sex and gore but less character and plot. Rated: 6/10 Jul 30, 2024 Full Review Joshua Ryan FandomWire At times it feels like a desperate attempt to continue one-upping itself. Still, the newest season has some truly awe-inspiring moments and episodes that rank among the series' best. Rated: 7/10 Jul 25, 2024 Full Review Joseph Tomastik Loud and Clear Reviews The Boys: Season 4 is handily my least favorite season of the show for how stale it's made the show's general formula. [...] But not only is its core still solid with plenty to chew on, but it plants the seeds for a phenomenal final season of The Boys. Rated: 3/5 Jul 24, 2024 Full Review
Eduardo F Apelo chato a putaria, desviam da história central o tempo todo pra ficar colocando cenas nojentas de putaria e drogas. Rated 1/5 Stars • Rated 1 out of 5 stars 08/13/24 Full Review Dhruv J First of all what a freaking amazing/ chilling ending. The entire season led seamlessly towards the ending they had planned. The first few episodes were a little slow but it all made sense of what was to come! I don't get why people are hating on such an entertaining season! It's by far one of the best shows on TV right now! Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 08/12/24 Full Review Burger 9 This season is amazing despite it being a precursor to the final season. Trust the process guys! Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 08/12/24 Full Review Audience Member Good but not great. The finale was crazy, but some of the humor felt off. Hughie got sexually assaulted 2 times in a row and never got justice. Rated 3.5/5 Stars • Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars 08/12/24 Full Review Andrew C I have never felt the need to skip forward in an episode of the boys until this season. Way to many boring unnecessary distracting subplots. The show was also trying way to hard to push a narrative and it looses its magic in the process. Rated 1/5 Stars • Rated 1 out of 5 stars 08/11/24 Full Review Audience Member I hope more fight scene and stupid scene not enough gore. I see episode 1-6 i'm so bored. i hope the boys s5 give the new somethings diffrent not just gore scene.. Rated 2/5 Stars • Rated 2 out of 5 stars 08/10/24 Full Review

Karl Urban Billy Butcher Jack Quaid Hughie Antony Starr Homelander Erin Moriarty Starlight Dominique McElligott Queen Maeve Jessie T. Usher A-Train
Episode 1 Aired Jun 13, 2024 Department of Dirty Tricks All the loyal citizens are called to attention: they must gather at the courthouse tomorrow to witness Homelander's verdict and prepare themselves; should the justice system attempt to play games, they shall face the consequences. Details Episode 2 Aired Jun 13, 2024 Life Among the Septics TruthCon unveils the hidden truth that globalists keep from people, the secrets about chemicals in food making people gay; Dakota Bob, and the Moon unravel. Details Episode 3 Aired Jun 13, 2024 We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying This December, VoughtCoin Arena introduces the story of Christmas on ice in its true essence; Vought presents Vought on Ice. Details Episode 4 Aired Jun 20, 2024 Wisdom of the Ages Vought News Network is delighted to unveil its latest show, Truthbomb; Firecracker and her celebrity guests host a six hour live premiere and expose Starlight's Adrenochrome Parties. Details Episode 5 Aired Jun 27, 2024 Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son Superfans are called to attention this year at V52; A-Train attends the V52 and presents an exclusive sneak peek at his powerful, true-life story, Training A-Train. Details Episode 6 Aired Jul 4, 2024 Dirty Business Vernon Correctional Services provides compassionate rehabilitation to those in their care to prepare them for successful community reentry; at Vernon, it's not about custody; it's about family. Details Episode 7 Aired Jul 11, 2024 The Insider Some kids' neighbor, uncle, or even mom and dad might be trying to destroy America; the Avenue V Christmas Special tells the kids how to stop them. Details Episode 8 Aired Jul 18, 2024 Assassination Run A call to all patriots; the stolen election will not be allowed to be certified; Bob Singer's woke anti-Supe agenda must be stopped; preparing for war #WhereWeGoOneWeGoVought. Details

The Boys: Season 4 Blooper Reel 2:46 3 Titles You Must Watch This Week 32:12 'The Boys' Cast on Prepping for More Head Explosions in Season 4 32:12 The Boys: Season 4 'Deep Thoughts With The Deep - The Deeper Version' 1:16 The Boys: Season 4 'Training A-Train First Look' 1:29 The Boys: Season 4 Mexico Comic-Con Trailer 2:36 The Boys: 'Vought's Big Game Ad' TV Spot 0:57 The Boys: Season 4 'CCXP' Teaser 1:37 The Boys: Season 4 Episode 6 Exclusive Sneak Peek - The Real You 1:21 The Boys: Season 4 Episode 4 Exclusive Sneak Peek 1:13

Director
Frederick E.O. Toye, Shana Stein, Catriona McKenzie, Philip Sgriccia, Eric Kripke

Executive Producer
Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter

Screenwriter
Jessica Chou, David Reed, Anslem Richardson, Paul Grellong, Geoff Aull, Judalina Neira

Network
Prime Video

Rating
TV-MA

Genre
Comedy, Drama, Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Original Language
English

Release Date
Jun 13, 2024
