The Brownsville Herald from Brownsville, Texas (2024)

PH Beauty Shoo Wii Unser A 6 TONER SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16, THE BROWNSVILLE HERALD PAGE A5 LAWSUIT Trey Martinez III, the family's attorney, could not be reached for comment Friday. Zapata, 32, who worked for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was killed Feb. 15, 2011, at a roadblock near San Luis Potosi, Mexico, in an attack by suspected members of the Zetas drug cartel. Avila was wounded in the attack.

Julian Zapata Espinoza, known as "El Piolin" or "Tweety Bird," has been charged in the incident and is scheduled to go to trial June 3 in federal court in Washington, D.C. Also under arrest and charged in the attacks is Luis Jesus Sarabia Ramon, alias "Pepito Sarabia" and "Z-44," who was arrested last year in Garcia, in Nuevo Leon state. Sarabia Ramon is the regional chief of the Zetas in

the states of Coahuila, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosi, Mexican authorities said. It is unknown if he will be extradited to the United States. As the families continue to fight the federal government for answers, U.S.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement remembered the slain agent on its Facebook page. Zapata's image was the cover photo for the page on Friday. Attached further down on the page was the news release the federal agency issued at the time of Zapata's death. Authorities said Zapata struggled with his assailants as they tried to drag him out of the vehicle. Zapata was shot at least three times with the bullets going through the car window that had accidentally been cracked open.

Authorities said 83 spent casings from AK-47 bullets were found at the scene. In the lawsuit, the families allege the defendants failed to abide by policies and regulations of arms exports, safe travel and oversight of employees. They also make allegations involving the issuance of defective vehicles, gun walking and failure to disclose known dangers involving gun walking. Days after the attack, authorities said Zapata and Avila had traveled to San Luis Potosi to meet with U.S. personnel assigned to Monterrey to pick up some equipment.

"We don't know if they were scoped while they were at the Subway or not, but when they left they were immediately followed by two vehicles," said U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chairman of the House subcommittee on Homeland Security Oversight and Investigations, in an interview days after the shootings. One of the vehicles got in front of them and the other behind. There were more than 10 aggressors, the lawmaker said.

"The car in front slammed SPACE on the brakes. Agent Zapata, who was driving, collided with the vehicle in front," McCaul said. The doors to the SUV became unlocked and one of the aggressors tried to open the driver's side door. "During this time the agents were yelling out, 'We're Americans, we're diplomats," McCaul said, but the attack continued. Zapata was trying to close the door to the SUV and in the process hit the window control, causing an opening through which the shots were fired toward the special agents, officials said.

The lawsuit notes that Mexican supervisors instructed Avila and Zapata to drive down a highway known to be patrolled and controlled by a dangerous criminal organization to pick up equipment. The lawsuit states a security notice had been issued, and that in a Feb. 14, 2011, email referencing the packages Avila and Zapata were sent to retrieve, the Department of

The Spaceport Development Corp. will work like any economic development corporation. It is charged with courting and attracting people and companies to invest in the space industry to Cameron County. "Basically to expose the South Texas-South Padre Island area as the new frontier," Hernandez said.

County commissioners created the organi- Homeland Security was informed that several skirmishes between federal forces and drug trafficking organizations had occurred and that the package could be sent via "pouch." "Despite opposition by Avila and despite having full knowledge of the dangers present with the package pickup, Mexico supervisors instructed Avila and Zapata to proceed with the directive," and were not escorted, drove in an improperly maintained and defective vehicle with an inoperable GPS and public address system, and flaws that allowed the gunmen to gain access to the vehicle and shoot the agents, the lawsuit says. A pre-conference and scheduling hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled May 28 before U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen in Brownsville. Valley Morning Star reporter Emma contributed to this report.

Brownsville Police Chief Orlando Rodriguez visited with several grade levels at Palm Grove Elementary including special needs students who were in physical education class. Photos and information about the event are posted on the BISD website at www.bisd.us. Dorner was hiding in nearby condo during manhunt BY TAMI ABDOLLAH THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. Fugitive ex-cop Christopher Dorner hid in a mountain condominium as a door-to-door manhunt took place outside and, after he finally made his break, apparently killed himself with a gunshot wound to the head amid a fierce gunbattle with police.

Dorner is believed to have entered the condo through an unlocked door sometime Feb. 7, soon after he arrived in the area of Big Bear Lake after killing three people. He then locked the door and stayed hunkered down for six days until the condo's owners came to clean it, San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon told reporters Friday. Soon after he arrived in the mountain resort area 80 miles east of Los Angeles, deputies knocked on the door but left when they found the door locked and no sign of a break-in, McMahon said. "Our deputy knocked on that door and did not get an answer, and in hindsight it's probably a good thing that he did not answer based on his actions before and after that event," the sheriff said of Dorner.

When the owners arrived, he tied them up and fled in their car, leading to a chase, a shootout that killed a sheriff's deputy and, ultimately, Dorner, who died in a cabin where he barricaded himself for his last stand. Police initially weren't sure if Dorner was killed by one of their bullets or by a fire that engulfed the cabin as they fired tear gas inside. Now they believe he died by his own hand as the cabin was going up in flames.

Ernie Hernandez, Precinct. 2 Commissioner zation last month. Precinct 1 Commissioner Sofia C. Benavides was enthusiastic about the group.

"Basically, I'm excited for them to start with their first meeting and preparation of bylaws and everything that goes with it," she said. "I think the whole area is going to be pleased with whom we have appointed, and I look forward to progress on this project." Both Benavides and Hernandez said that with the University of Texas merger in the Valley, the prospect of SpaceX and the projected second causeway to the Island, big changes are coming. "We're on the verge of exploding," Hernandez said. "It looks like it's all coming together." Benavides said things are starting to fall into place. "I will tell you that space technology and development is new to the area, at least in the last few years," she said.

