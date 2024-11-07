The Cavinder Twins in Two-Piece Workout Gear are "Seeing Results"  (2024)

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are influencers known as The Cavinder Twins. They first became known for playing college basketball. Since then, they've walked in the Sports Illustrated show for Miami Swim Week, and launched their own fitness app. The Cavinder twins shared some of their fitness tips on Instagram in July. They captioned the post, "4 things we did to finally start seeing results… 👀1. we ate to fuel our bodies + our workouts instead of restricting 🫶🏼🍴2. we focused on building muscle/weights instead of burning fat/only cardio 🏋🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️3. we prioritized sleep/rest + recovery 🌙💅4. we starting following a training program instead of doing random workouts 🏆🗓 join our APP in bio (with a 7 day FREE TRIAL) and choose from 6 programs w/ video demos for each exercise, form tips, log/track your weights, all our warm ups/cool downs, core/Ab workouts, all our fav macro friendly recipes, private messaging with us, access to our private in-app community, group challenges + more!!" How do they stay so fit? Read on to see 5 ways The Cavinder Twins stay in shape and the photos that prove they work.

1 They Do Squats

The Cavinder twins are seen doing squats in their Instagram video. According to Piedmont, squats have a lot of benefits. "Squats are a compound, multi-joint movement, which means they exercise several muscle groups. When you perform a squat, you work your calves, quads, hamstrings, glutes, core and part of your back. A squat has more overall benefits than, say, a bicep curl, which strengthens an isolated area."

2 They Lift Weights

The Cavinder twins are seen lifting weights in their Instagram video. ACE Fitness states that lifting weights has a lot of health benefits. "Using heavy weights increases intramuscular coordination, the number of type II motor units and the amount of muscle fibers engaged within a specific muscle. Have you ever felt your muscles shaking while lifting heavy weights? This is because you are recruiting and activating the larger type II muscle fibers, which are only stimulated to work when a muscle is challenged with heavy resistance or working to fatigue."

3 They Play Basketball

Both sisters love to play basketball to stay in shape. They shared this video on Instagram of themselves competing to see who misses a shot first. Fitness Advisory states that basketball is a great sport for strengthening muscles. "Basketball requires you to jump while playing, as well as running back and forth multiple times. In a basketball game, you rely on your body positioning and the ability to maintain that position when an opponent is pushing against you. This is why playing basketball can strengthen all parts of your body, especially your core muscles, neck, lower back, and arms."

4 They Run

The twins like to run to stay in shape. They are seen running in their Instagram video. They also shared a photo in this post of them running. According to Valley Oaks, running can help people improve their sleep. "The positive impacts of a run extend beyond the finish line and into bedtime. Studies show that aerobic exercise such as running can significantly improve the quality of sleep, even for those suffering from insomnia. Running has also been linked to a reduction in daytime drowsiness, meaning you'll have more energy for your day and less fatigue to fight through."

5 They Use Resistance Bands

Haley and Hanna like to use resistance bands to workout. Especially when they do lower body exercises. In this Instagram video, they are seen doing squats with bands. According to The Cleveland Clinic, resistance bands can help you reduce fat. "Working with resistance bands doesn't just build muscle. It can also help melt away fat. A study published in 2022 shows that resistance band training lowers body fat in people who are overweight better than other forms of training, including free weights and bodyweight exercises. The review looked at 18 trials involving 669 participants."