The Civil Rights Movement Crossword Review Answer Key (2024)

The Civil Rights Movement was a crucial struggle for social justice and equality, aimed at ending racial segregation and discrimination against African Ameri...

The Civil Rights Movement Crossword Puzzle ... Instruction : Select a cell, type in answers based on clues, and complete the puzzle for a high score.

Learners will test their knowledge of some of the key players and events of the American civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

during the Civil Rights Movement. 8. a key leader in India's struggle for independence, inspired MLK to give speaches in blacks civil rights and encourage ...

An engaging way to review key people and events from the 1960s Civil Rights Movement in America. Includes a crossword puzzle with an optional word bank.

The Civil Rights Movement Crossword Puzzle Review includes 20 Terms and 20 clues covering the people and concepts of the civil rights movement. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework, or for substitute plans. It includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without.

FAQs

Civil Rights Movement was a reform movement launched by Martin Luther to abolish legal racial discrimination against African-American. It was a struggle for social justice that took place mainly during the 1950s and 1960s for blacks to gain equal rights under the law in United States.

The sit-in was organized by Ezell Blair, Jr. (later Jibreel Khazan), Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil, and David Richmond—all African Americans and all students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro.

The civil rights movement was a social movement and campaign from 1954 to 1968 in the United States to abolish legalized racial segregation, discrimination, and disenfranchisement in the country.

The 10 individuals who defied HUAC were Alvah Bessie (c. 1904-85), Herbert Biberman (1900-71), Lester Cole (c. 1904-85), Edward Dmytryk (1908-99), Ring Lardner Jr. (1915-2000), John Howard Lawson (1894-1977), Albert Maltz (1908-1985), Samuel Ornitz (1890-1957), Robert Adrian Scott (1912-73) and Dalton Trumbo (1905-76).

Civil rights are personal rights guaranteed and protected by the U.S. Constitution and federal laws enacted by Congress, such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Civil rights include protection from unlawful discrimination.

In the middle of the 20th century, a nationwide movement for equal rights for African Americans and for an end to racial segregation and exclusion arose across the United States.

Martin Luther King, Jr. (



The son of an Atlanta preacher, Martin Luther King, Jr. rose to national attention when, as a 26-year-old minister just starting out in Montgomery, Alabama, he helped lead the bus boycottthat initiated the modern civil rights movement.

Many know those who threw hard hitting punches in the fight for civil rights, such as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and Malcom X; but what about the unsung heroes who supported these heavy hitters and took a stand for civil rights? Ella Jo Baker was born on Dec.

Leaders in the Struggle for Civil Rights Roy Wilkins. Introduced at the August 1963 March on Washington as "the acknowledged champion of civil rights in America," Roy Wilkins headed the oldest and largest of the civil rights organizations. ...

Examples of civil rights include the right to vote, the right to a fair trial, the right to government services, the right to a public education, the right to gainful employment, the right to housing, the right to use public facilities, freedom of religion.

The American civil rights movement restored and reinforced the rights of citizenship that had been granted to African Americans during Reconstruction but that had been squelched during the Jim Crow era. March on WashingtonCivil rights supporters at the March on Washington, held in Washington, D.C., on August 28, 1963.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 hastened the end of legal Jim Crow. It secured African Americans equal access to restaurants, transportation, and other public facilities. It enabled blacks, women, and other minorities to break down barriers in the workplace.

Senator Joseph R. McCarthy was a little-known junior senator from Wisconsin until February 1950 when he claimed to possess a list of 205 card-carrying Communists employed in the U.S. Department of State.

In June 1953, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed for conspiracy to commit espionage under the U.S. Espionage Act of 1917. Members of the communist party, the Rosenbergs were convicted of passing secret information about the atomic bomb to the Soviet Union in 1945.

Incarceration. On March 22, 1951, Alger Hiss was sent to a maximum security federal facility. Although he had been sentenced to five years' imprisonment, Hiss served only three years and eight months in Lewisburg Federal Prison. He was released from prison on November 27, 1954.

Social movement to demand equal rights for African Americans and other minorities. People worked together to change unfair laws. They gave speeches, marched in the streets, and participated in boycotts.

The Civil Rights Movement was a social and political movement where Black Americans fought to gain equal rights in the 1950s and 1960s. Spearheaded by leaders such as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Civil Rights Movement sought to end forced segregation, injustice, and discrimination.