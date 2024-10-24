The Contour Kits Makeup Artists and Editors Reach for to Lift, Sculpt, and Snatch (2024)

People have been contouring their faces since the 16th century, then drag queens took the art form to another level in the 80s, but it wasn't mainstream until the Kardashian era (around the 2010s). In any case, the makeup is truly a game-changer. You can sculpt your cheekbones and make your face appear narrower or shade your upper forehead to draw attention down to your eyes. Contour kits can even make your nose look straighter, define your jawline, or create the illusion of a longer neck.
The possibilities are endless—that is if you're equipped with the right products. Luckily, contour kits have everything you need (except maybe a brush and a blender sponge) to achieve a lifted, sculpted look. That said, makeup artist Amanda Benko stresses the importance of contour kit formuation. "I like my contour to be pigmented and blendable," she says.
We tested 24 of the best contour kits out there in our NYC lab. After applying the products over foundation, buffing, and building as needed, and taking before-and-after photos, we evaluated each based on skin type compatibility, texture, pigment, blendability, and final results. We also spoke with professional makeup artists to help us narrow down the top performers to these 15 that will give you a truly enviable sculpted look.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Best Drugstore:
Best for Beginners:
KVD Beauty Shade + Light Powder Face Contour Palette at Sephora$53
Best for a Bold Look:
Best Subtle:
SALECharlotte Tilbury Bronze & Glow Contour Duo at Amazon
Best for Travel:
Best Buildable:
What We Like
Mixable, easy-to-blend shades
A little goes a long way
Smooth texture layers well over other makeup
Naturally sculpted finished look
What to Consider
None
Shade Options: 2 | Pans per Kit: 6 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Earning our number one spot, MAC's Studio Fix powder contour kit checked all the boxes. Each palette comes with six pans, including three darker matte shades for contouring and three slightly shimmery highlighters. We found it incredibly easy to mix the shades to get the perfect color to complement our skin tones. The texture is super smooth, and a little goes a long way. It blended effortlessly and layered well over liquid and cream makeup.
The finished results were natural and not cakey whatsoever. Our faces looked sculpted, but you could hardly tell we were wearing any makeup. What's more, the color continued to look the same after sitting on our skin for a while—which we can't say for all contour makeup. The matte finish is great for oily skin, though people with dry complexions may prefer a cream formula. We'd love it if this contour kit had a light-reflecting color to tap onto our cheekbones and nose, but in the end, it's still an excellent product.
What We Like
Buildable and easy to blend
Smooth, dewy finish blurs pores
Good for daily use and special occasions
What to Consider
Only one shade option
May not work for darker skin tones
Shade Options: 1 | Pans per Kit: 4 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This contour palette really impressed us, especially considering the wallet-friendly price tag. We found the formula light yet buildable and a breeze to blend. Unlike some powdered products, it delivered a dewy, hydrated finish. With the flexibility of three contour shades and one highlighter, we think this product is ideal for both everyday use and glam looks for special occasions.
We were a little nervous about the brown colors leaving noticeable lines, but the shades complemented our skin tones without looking orange or muddy. The cream didn't seem to sink into our pores, either, but rather blurred them, and the finished look was smooth and natural. The contour colors are buildable, however, since there's only one shade option, those with deeper skin tones might want a more pigmented formula.
Best Drugstore
CoverGirl TruBlend Contour Palette
What We Like
Glides smoothly onto skin
Doesn't crease or sink into fine lines
Natural-looking results
What to Consider
Not super pigmented
Highlighter is a little too shimmery
Shade Options: 3 | Pans per Kit: 3 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
CoverGirl's Trublend Contour Palette stood out not only among the drugstore kits we tried but also the higher-end palettes—so we weren't surprised to learn it was developed by celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath. The contour shades and highlighter glided onto our faces, leaving a lightweight feel and smooth finish. We thought the colors worked well with our skin tones and liked that they stayed consistent with continued wear.
The cream formula layered nicely over foundation and didn't sink into fine lines or leave creases. And since it doesn't dry down too quickly, it was easy to blend. The results were natural-looking—kind of a no-makeup makeup look. We also liked that the three-shade kit was straightforward to use, even for contour novices. The colors are somewhat sheer, so you may need to build them up to achieve your desired look. Also, the highlighter was a bit too glittery for our taste, but this is a matter of personal preference.
Best for Beginners
KVD Beauty Shade + Light Powder Face Contour Palette
What We Like
Incredibly easy to use
Highlighter paired with each contour shade
Silky-smooth, cream-like powder
What to Consider
Doesn't smooth skin texture or blur pores
Shade Options: 1 | Pans per Kit: 6 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
New to contouring? The KVD Shade + Light Palette was exceptionally easy to use, demystifying the contour process for those of us with minimal experience. A highlighter is paired with each contour color, taking the guesswork out of which tones work best together. As you get more comfortable, you can mix colors or use lighter or darker shades for different areas of your face.
The silky-smooth powder feels like a cream and blends like a dream with a makeup sponge. It didn't cling to any dry patches or look cakey. This contour had a saturated pigmentation that wasn't too intense—we recommend starting with just a little to avoid overdoing it and building the color if needed. We were pleased with the subtle, natural-looking results. One thing to note is that the formula dries down somewhat fast, so you may need to blend it quickly. Also, it doesn't do much in terms of blurring pores or smoothing uneven texture, but it didn't accentuate these issues, either.
Best for a Bold Look
Smashbox Contour Face Palette
What We Like
Vibrant, ultra-pigmented shades
Shows up well in photos and video
Smooth, lightweight, buildable powder
What to Consider
Might look cakey with multiple layers
Shade Options: 2 | Pans per Kit: 6 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
With richly pigmented, vibrant shades, we'd definitely reach for this Smashbox contour kit when going for a bold glam look. The matte contour colors and pearlescent highlighters were noticeable on our skin, both in person and on camera. We loved how the darker shades were more cool-toned, so they didn't look muddy or orangey. You might need to add a few layers to get the desired effect, but it's easily buildable with a brush.
The ultra-smooth powder has a lightweight, almost feathery texture. We loved how effortlessly it blended over liquid foundation. It didn't cling to any dry patches, get sucked up by oily zones, or sink into fine lines. Just a heads up, the powder may appear cakey, depending on how many layers you add. It might be too pigmented for daily use and doesn't look as natural as other palettes we tried, but this isn't the goal of bold glam makeup.
Best Subtle
Charlotte Tilbury Bronze & Glow Contour Duo
What We Like
Lightly pigmented yet buildable
Doesn't look streaky or muddy
Plays well over cream foundation
What to Consider
May not show up on darker skin tones
Shade Options: 2 | Pans per Kit: 2 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you're going for a more subtle contoured look, you'll appreciate the toned-down pigmentation of Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar palette. We love how you can start with just a little and build up to the shade you want. And even with multiple layers, the complexion-complementing colors never looked orange, muddy, or streaky. The fine, lightweight powder went on smoothly without flaking, looking too dry, or settling into fine lines. It also blended beautifully over cream foundation.
Both shades in the palette have a light-reflecting shimmer that's noticeable but not overpowering. We thought the contour enhanced the shape of our faces without looking like we were wearing a ton of makeup. Since the colors are so lightly pigmented, they might not show up as well on deeper skin tones. And while they're buildable, too many layers could start to appear cakey.
What Experts Say
"This is the perfect contour and highlight duo that every woman could use. It has a satin finish and is incredibly easy to blend." - Celebrity makeup artist Andreea Ali. "
What We Like
Warm, shimmery shades with golden undertones
Delivers a natural, sun-kissed, or full-glam look
Soft-focus powder blurs and blends easily
What to Consider
No brush or applicator included
Shade Options: 3 | Pans per Kit: 3 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
We thought the shimmery, bronzy shades and golden undertones of this Hourglass palette provided the perfect amount of pigment to create a natural-looking glow. However, the versatile contour kit can be used for light everyday makeup, a beachy sun-kissed effect, or a noticeably chiseled, full-glam look. The soft-focus powder also offered a nice blurring effect.
The rich colors allowed us to be intentional about where we applied it and what areas we wanted to carve out or illuminate. And they blended out beautifully with a brush. We appreciated how the powder went on evenly over foundation; it didn't cling to dry patches, sink into pores, or cake onto breakouts. There's nothing we'd change about it except the price—it’d be a better value if it came with an applicator or blending brush.
Best for Travel
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Duo
What We Like
Small, packable sticks
Highly pigmented complementing shades
Smooth cream layers well without caking
What to Consider
Fewer colors than other kits
Shade Options: 4 | Sticks per Set: 2 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This contour kit isn't as robust as a four- and six-pan palette, but it's just the thing when you're trying to pack light for a trip. The pocket-sized sticks will save tons of space in your makeup bag. All you need for on-the-go glam, each set comes with a deeper matte hue for contouring and a lighter, dewier, shimmery color for highlighting. We thought the contrasting shades complemented each other nicely and loved how pigmented they were—both colors showed up with a single swipe, but we could still build them up for a more dramatic look.
Although the cream has a soft texture, it seemed sturdy in the sticks, so you shouldn't have to worry about the bullets breaking off. The formula glided on smoothly and didn't dry down too quickly, which allowed time for blending. It layered well over foundation and even helped conceal imperfections, like dry patches and pimples. The colors stayed consistent with continued wear, and the finished results were noticeable but natural-looking.
What We Like
Mixable, layer-able shades
Blendable, cream-like powder
Natural look and lightweight feel
What to Consider
Not as pigmented once blended
May not work for darker skin tones
Shade Options: 1 | Pans per Kit: 4 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This four-pack includes varying contour and bronzing shades that can be mixed and built up to create your desired sculpted effect. The extra-fine powder has a creamy consistency that makes it super blendable. Though it dries somewhat quickly, we could still add more layers and blend it out as needed. Offering a natural appearance that doesn't look or feel heavy, we think this kit is ideal for everyday makeup.
The smooth, lightweight consistency made the powder easy to apply. It played well over our base makeup, leaving a seamless finish in its wake. We also liked how the darker hues offered depth without looking muddy or ashy. We should mention the contoured effect isn't as noticeable once blended. It might show up better on fairer skin tones, so those with melanin-rich skin may want a more pigmented kit.
What We Like
Stays in place and resists fading
Blend out well
Good for full glam and photos
What to Consider
Not ideal for light, natural-looking makeup
Not beginner-friendly
Shade Options: 1 | Pans per Kit: 6 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
We loved the creamy formula of this six-pan palette. It sticks where you put it and holds up well when combined with other makeup products but doesn't feel heavy, even when you apply multiple layers. We thought the contour shades blended out perfectly into a soft, semi-matte finish and liked that the kit came with lighter hues to illuminate high points and create a customized look.
The colors added noticeable depth and definition and seemed to resist fading with continued wear. We think this contour kit is best when applying a full face of makeup for special occasions or times when you'll be photographed. It may not be the right choice if you're going for a light, no-makeup makeup look, as you can definitely see it on the skin.
What We Like
Smooth finish doesn't accentuate imperfections
Buffs out seamlessly
Looks natural with a hint of glow
What to Consider
Could be more pigmented
Shade Options: 1 | Pans per Kit: 6 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
We loved how this finely milled, pressed powder didn't look like powder at all on the skin. It had a lightweight feel and a smooth finish, even after applying multiple layers over uneven texture and post-acne scars. The buildable formula worked well over liquid foundation and didn't sink into our pores or fine lines.
The range of shades also blended nicely and looked seamless once buffed out with a brush. Even with six colors, we found the kit beginner-friendly because the tones weren't overpowering. Our finished makeup was natural-looking with a subtle glow, thanks to the slightly shimmery highlighter shades. If we could change anything about this product, we'd make it more pigmented so fewer layers were needed to get a good color payoff.
What We Like
Feels nice compared to many creams
Mixable, customizable shades
Good for subtle definition or dramatic contouring
What to Consider
May stick to dry patches
Shade Options: 2 | Pans per Kit: 4 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you're concerned about the possible contamination of talcum powder but don't want your makeup to soak up all the moisture in your skin, this one's for you. Glo Skin's Contour Kit comes with four triple-milled, talc-free powder pans. We were surprised by how much better it felt on our skin than some cream formulas we tried—it may have even converted the cream devotees among us to switch to powder.
A single layer provided enough pigment to add definition but you can apply a second coat for a more dramatic effect. We ended up with sculpted faces that still looked natural, and the color stayed through continued wear. This powder might cling to dry areas, but otherwise, it provides a lovely finish.
Best Cream & Powder Duo
Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo
What We Like
Smooth contour cream isn't cakey
Very pigmented yet buildable
Creates a sculpted, glowy look
What to Consider
No highlighter included
Shade Options: 5 | Pans per Kit: 2 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Offering the best of both worlds, this two-pan kit comes with a matte cream for defining your features and a bronzing powder for warming and illuminating. We found the contour buttery-smooth and appreciated that it didn't look cakey or feel oily. A little of the highly pigmented color went a long way, and we were able to build it up to our desired shade. Combining the cream and powder left us with sculpted cheekbones—without looking overly contoured—and a healthy-looking glow.
Since it's so easy to use, we think the duo is ideal for people who don't wear makeup every day. However, depending on your skin tone, you might need to spend some extra time buffing it out with a damp makeup sponge to avoid a muddy look. And although it doesn't come with a highlighter component, the bronzer helps you achieve a multidimensional effect.
Best Contour & Highlight Stick
NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick
What We Like
Simple, user-friendly product
Creamy formula glides on smoothly
Creates a bronzed look and a healthy glow
What to Consider
May sink into pores
Shade Options: 8 | Colors per Stick: 2 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
We liked the compact design and simplicity of this dual-ended stick. It's exceptionally easy to apply and appeals to those of us partial to a pared-down makeup routine with minimal products, tools, and steps. The cream formula had a smooth texture that glided on effortlessly and didn't look or feel heavy.
The contour side provided a bronzed effect with a semi-matte finish, and the highlighter end illuminated the high points of our faces while adding a healthy-looking, sunlit glow. We were impressed with how well this product stacked up against more robust contour kits. While the cream formula didn't feel greasy, it seemed to sink into our pores a bit, so it might not be ideal for oily complexions or those battling blackheads.
Best Multipurpose
Danessa Myricks Beauty Groundwork: Defining Neutrals Palette
What We Like
Can be used for eyes, cheeks, and lips
Mixable, buildable pigments
Skin-complementing shades
What to Consider
Pans are somewhat small
Shade Options: 1 | Pans per Kit: 10 | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This is one of the best makeup products we've ever used in terms of versatility and finished results. Each of the ten shades comes in a creamy pomade and a silky, semi-matte powder, giving you lots of flexibility to not only contour and highlight but also create a bold eye look, define your brows, bronze your cheeks, and play around with nude lip colors.
We found the shades adequately pigmented, easy to mix, and buildable. They glided evenly onto our skin and blended into a smooth finish. We thought the colors complemented our skin tones nicely and added noticeable (yet natural-looking) definition without appearing muddy or orange. The color stayed true with continued wear. We wish the pans were larger so the palette would last longer but realize this would be tricky with 10 shades.
What To Look For in a Contour Kit
- Powder vs. Cream: "If you're a beginner, I would suggest you go for powder formula, as it's easier to use," says Ali. Creams tend to be a little more blendable, and they work well for those with dry skin. However, many powder formulas are notably silky and smooth, as they're designed to be both blendable and buildable. Similar to setting your foundation with a powder, some people use a cream formula and then set it with a contour powder or bronzer.
- Shade Range: "Typically, contour palettes have around six to eight colors," says Ali, "but unless you're a makeup artist, you don't actually need that many colors to contour and sculpt your face." For contour newbies and anyone who doesn't want or need the works, she suggests kits with two to four colors. That said, palettes with several hues allow you to blend colors to create your perfect shade. Plus, you'll have more flexibility to nail the illusion of a slimmer nose, a softer jawline, a smaller forehead, or higher cheekbones.
- Highlighter Component: Contour is the yin to highlighter's yang. In other words, the opposite hues complete each other, making up the two essential components of a pro-level makeup routine. That's why most contour kits come with both deep and light shades. "The lighter colors in the kit can be used to either brighten and highlight or just set your makeup in place if it's a powder formula," says Ali. Some palettes have both highlighting shades (which might be matte or shimmery) and color-correctors (usually with more of a yellow—sometimes called banana—or pinkish tint).
FAQ
What should a contour palette include?
A contour kit should include at least one dark shade for adding depth and defining your bone structure, but many palettes have multiple deep hues. "One shade is perfect for anyone at home creating a contour for themselves," says celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney. "Makeup artists will tend to have several shades to cover different skin tones." Aside from a contour color, the palette will ideally come with a lighter shade for highlighting and illuminating the high points of your face.
How do I pick the right contour shades for me?
According to Henney, you should select a contour shade two to three shades deeper than your natural skin tone. "I always prefer a slightly cooler tone for the skin to create beautiful shadows," she says. However, those with warmer complexions may want to go with richer browns or bronze colors with golden undertones. Some contour palettes include several shades that can be mixed and blended for use on a wide range of skin tones.
What's the best way to apply contour makeup?
The best way to apply contour makeup depends on your bone structure, face shape, and what you're trying to achieve. That said, many people start by brushing the cream or powder into the shape of a three on each side of the face, beginning at the mid-forehead right below the hairline, going down under the cheekbones, and ending at the jawline. Then you can blend it out with a brush or makeup sponge and build the color if needed.
Why Trust Byrdie
Commerce writer and Byrdie contributor Theresa Holland has several years of experience covering skincare and makeup products. She learned to contour from The School of YouTube and has been practicing her sculpting and highlighting techniques for nearly a decade.
Theresa used these experts for added insight on using contour kits:
- Amanda Benko, a professional makeup artist based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
- Andreea Ali, a Paris-based celebrity makeup artist whose work has appeared in Vogue and Marie Claire. She also posts makeup tutorials on her YouTube channel, which has over a million subscribers.
- Tobi Henney, a celebrity makeup artist
UP NEXT: The 13 Best Contouring Brushes for Next-Level Sculpting and Shading, According to Makeup Artists