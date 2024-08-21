The Contour Kits Makeup Artists and Editors Reach for to Lift, Sculpt, and Snatch (2024)

We tested 24 of the best contour kits out there in our NYC lab. After applying the products over foundation, buffing, and building as needed, and taking before-and-after photos, we evaluated each based on skin type compatibility, texture, pigment, blendability, and final results. We also spoke with professional makeup artists to help us narrow down the top performers to these 15 that will give you a truly enviable sculpted look.

The possibilities are endless—that is if you're equipped with the right products. Luckily, contour kits have everything you need (except maybe a brush and a blender sponge) to achieve a lifted, sculpted look . That said, makeup artist Amanda Benko stresses the importance of contour kit formuation. "I like my contour to be pigmented and blendable ," she says.

People have been contouring their faces since the 16th century, then drag queens took the art form to another level in the 80s, but it wasn't mainstream until the Kardashian era (around the 2010s). In any case, the makeup is truly a game-changer. You can sculpt your cheekbones and make your face appear narrower or shade your upper forehead to draw attention down to your eyes. Contour kits can even make your nose look straighter, define your jawline, or create the illusion of a longer neck.

Best Overall MAC Cosmetics Contour Palette $42 at NordstromView on Maccosmetics.com$42 at Macy's What We Like Mixable, easy-to-blend shades

A little goes a long way

Smooth texture layers well over other makeup

Naturally sculpted finished look What to Consider None Shade Options: 2 | Pans per Kit: 6 | Cruelty-Free: Yes Earning our number one spot, MAC's Studio Fix powder contour kit checked all the boxes. Each palette comes with six pans, including three darker matte shades for contouring and three slightly shimmery highlighters. We found it incredibly easy to mix the shades to get the perfect color to complement our skin tones. The texture is super smooth, and a little goes a long way. It blended effortlessly and layered well over liquid and cream makeup. The finished results were natural and not cakey whatsoever. Our faces looked sculpted, but you could hardly tell we were wearing any makeup. What's more, the color continued to look the same after sitting on our skin for a while—which we can't say for all contour makeup. The matte finish is great for oily skin, though people with dry complexions may prefer a cream formula. We'd love it if this contour kit had a light-reflecting color to tap onto our cheekbones and nose, but in the end, it's still an excellent product.













Best Budget e.l.f. Cosmetics Cream Contour Palette $9 at Amazon$9 at Target$9 at Ulta What We Like Buildable and easy to blend

Smooth, dewy finish blurs pores

Good for daily use and special occasions What to Consider Only one shade option

May not work for darker skin tones Shade Options: 1 | Pans per Kit: 4 | Cruelty-Free: Yes This contour palette really impressed us, especially considering the wallet-friendly price tag. We found the formula light yet buildable and a breeze to blend. Unlike some powdered products, it delivered a dewy, hydrated finish. With the flexibility of three contour shades and one highlighter, we think this product is ideal for both everyday use and glam looks for special occasions. We were a little nervous about the brown colors leaving noticeable lines, but the shades complemented our skin tones without looking orange or muddy. The cream didn't seem to sink into our pores, either, but rather blurred them, and the finished look was smooth and natural. The contour colors are buildable, however, since there's only one shade option, those with deeper skin tones might want a more pigmented formula.









Best for Beginners KVD Beauty Shade + Light Powder Face Contour Palette $53 at Sephora$53 at UltaView on Kvdveganbeauty.com What We Like Incredibly easy to use

Highlighter paired with each contour shade

Silky-smooth, cream-like powder What to Consider Doesn't smooth skin texture or blur pores Shade Options: 1 | Pans per Kit: 6 | Cruelty-Free: Yes New to contouring? The KVD Shade + Light Palette was exceptionally easy to use, demystifying the contour process for those of us with minimal experience. A highlighter is paired with each contour color, taking the guesswork out of which tones work best together. As you get more comfortable, you can mix colors or use lighter or darker shades for different areas of your face. The silky-smooth powder feels like a cream and blends like a dream with a makeup sponge. It didn't cling to any dry patches or look cakey. This contour had a saturated pigmentation that wasn't too intense—we recommend starting with just a little to avoid overdoing it and building the color if needed. We were pleased with the subtle, natural-looking results. One thing to note is that the formula dries down somewhat fast, so you may need to blend it quickly. Also, it doesn't do much in terms of blurring pores or smoothing uneven texture, but it didn't accentuate these issues, either.













Best for a Bold Look Smashbox Contour Face Palette $46 at Sephora$46 at Ulta$46 at Nordstrom What We Like Vibrant, ultra-pigmented shades

Shows up well in photos and video

Smooth, lightweight, buildable powder What to Consider Might look cakey with multiple layers Shade Options: 2 | Pans per Kit: 6 | Cruelty-Free: Yes With richly pigmented, vibrant shades, we'd definitely reach for this Smashbox contour kit when going for a bold glam look. The matte contour colors and pearlescent highlighters were noticeable on our skin, both in person and on camera. We loved how the darker shades were more cool-toned, so they didn't look muddy or orangey. You might need to add a few layers to get the desired effect, but it's easily buildable with a brush. The ultra-smooth powder has a lightweight, almost feathery texture. We loved how effortlessly it blended over liquid foundation. It didn't cling to any dry patches, get sucked up by oily zones, or sink into fine lines. Just a heads up, the powder may appear cakey, depending on how many layers you add. It might be too pigmented for daily use and doesn't look as natural as other palettes we tried, but this isn't the goal of bold glam makeup.













Best Subtle Charlotte Tilbury Bronze & Glow Contour Duo $48 at Amazon$29 at NordstromView on Charlottetilbury.com What We Like Lightly pigmented yet buildable

Doesn't look streaky or muddy

Plays well over cream foundation What to Consider May not show up on darker skin tones Shade Options: 2 | Pans per Kit: 2 | Cruelty-Free: Yes If you're going for a more subtle contoured look, you'll appreciate the toned-down pigmentation of Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar palette. We love how you can start with just a little and build up to the shade you want. And even with multiple layers, the complexion-complementing colors never looked orange, muddy, or streaky. The fine, lightweight powder went on smoothly without flaking, looking too dry, or settling into fine lines. It also blended beautifully over cream foundation. Both shades in the palette have a light-reflecting shimmer that's noticeable but not overpowering. We thought the contour enhanced the shape of our faces without looking like we were wearing a ton of makeup. Since the colors are so lightly pigmented, they might not show up as well on deeper skin tones. And while they're buildable, too many layers could start to appear cakey. What Experts Say "This is the perfect contour and highlight duo that every woman could use. It has a satin finish and is incredibly easy to blend." - Celebrity makeup artist Andreea Ali. "













Best Glow Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette $70 at Sephora$70 at Ulta$70 at Nordstrom What We Like Warm, shimmery shades with golden undertones

Delivers a natural, sun-kissed, or full-glam look

Soft-focus powder blurs and blends easily What to Consider No brush or applicator included Shade Options: 3 | Pans per Kit: 3 | Cruelty-Free: Yes We thought the shimmery, bronzy shades and golden undertones of this Hourglass palette provided the perfect amount of pigment to create a natural-looking glow. However, the versatile contour kit can be used for light everyday makeup, a beachy sun-kissed effect, or a noticeably chiseled, full-glam look. The soft-focus powder also offered a nice blurring effect. The rich colors allowed us to be intentional about where we applied it and what areas we wanted to carve out or illuminate. And they blended out beautifully with a brush. We appreciated how the powder went on evenly over foundation; it didn't cling to dry patches, sink into pores, or cake onto breakouts. There's nothing we'd change about it except the price—it’d be a better value if it came with an applicator or blending brush. See Also 5 Best Contour Palettes - Aug. 2024 - BestReviews













Best for Travel Fenty Beauty Match Stix Duo $50 at SephoraView on Ulta What We Like Small, packable sticks

Highly pigmented complementing shades

Smooth cream layers well without caking What to Consider Fewer colors than other kits Shade Options: 4 | Sticks per Set: 2 | Cruelty-Free: Yes This contour kit isn't as robust as a four- and six-pan palette, but it's just the thing when you're trying to pack light for a trip. The pocket-sized sticks will save tons of space in your makeup bag. All you need for on-the-go glam, each set comes with a deeper matte hue for contouring and a lighter, dewier, shimmery color for highlighting. We thought the contrasting shades complemented each other nicely and loved how pigmented they were—both colors showed up with a single swipe, but we could still build them up for a more dramatic look. Although the cream has a soft texture, it seemed sturdy in the sticks, so you shouldn't have to worry about the bullets breaking off. The formula glided on smoothly and didn't dry down too quickly, which allowed time for blending. It layered well over foundation and even helped conceal imperfections, like dry patches and pimples. The colors stayed consistent with continued wear, and the finished results were noticeable but natural-looking.













Best Buildable Melt Cosmetics The Sculpt Stack View on Meltcosmetics.comView on Beautybay.com What We Like Mixable, layer-able shades

Blendable, cream-like powder

Natural look and lightweight feel What to Consider Not as pigmented once blended

May not work for darker skin tones Shade Options: 1 | Pans per Kit: 4 | Cruelty-Free: Yes This four-pack includes varying contour and bronzing shades that can be mixed and built up to create your desired sculpted effect. The extra-fine powder has a creamy consistency that makes it super blendable. Though it dries somewhat quickly, we could still add more layers and blend it out as needed. Offering a natural appearance that doesn't look or feel heavy, we think this kit is ideal for everyday makeup. The smooth, lightweight consistency made the powder easy to apply. It played well over our base makeup, leaving a seamless finish in its wake. We also liked how the darker hues offered depth without looking muddy or ashy. We should mention the contoured effect isn't as noticeable once blended. It might show up better on fairer skin tones, so those with melanin-rich skin may want a more pigmented kit.













Best Cream Make Up For Ever Cream Contour and Highlight Palette $88 at SephoraView on Makeupforever.com What We Like Stays in place and resists fading

Blend out well

Good for full glam and photos What to Consider Not ideal for light, natural-looking makeup

Not beginner-friendly Shade Options: 1 | Pans per Kit: 6 | Cruelty-Free: Yes We loved the creamy formula of this six-pan palette. It sticks where you put it and holds up well when combined with other makeup products but doesn't feel heavy, even when you apply multiple layers. We thought the contour shades blended out perfectly into a soft, semi-matte finish and liked that the kit came with lighter hues to illuminate high points and create a customized look. The colors added noticeable depth and definition and seemed to resist fading with continued wear. We think this contour kit is best when applying a full face of makeup for special occasions or times when you'll be photographed. It may not be the right choice if you're going for a light, no-makeup makeup look, as you can definitely see it on the skin.













Best Powder Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Contour Kit $40 at Amazon$40 at Sephora$40 at Ulta What We Like Smooth finish doesn't accentuate imperfections

Buffs out seamlessly

Looks natural with a hint of glow What to Consider Could be more pigmented Shade Options: 1 | Pans per Kit: 6 | Cruelty-Free: Yes We loved how this finely milled, pressed powder didn't look like powder at all on the skin. It had a lightweight feel and a smooth finish, even after applying multiple layers over uneven texture and post-acne scars. The buildable formula worked well over liquid foundation and didn't sink into our pores or fine lines. The range of shades also blended nicely and looked seamless once buffed out with a brush. Even with six colors, we found the kit beginner-friendly because the tones weren't overpowering. Our finished makeup was natural-looking with a subtle glow, thanks to the slightly shimmery highlighter shades. If we could change anything about this product, we'd make it more pigmented so fewer layers were needed to get a good color payoff.











Best Talc-Free Glo Skin Contour Kit $45 at Amazon$45 at DermstoreView on Gloskinbeauty.com What We Like Feels nice compared to many creams

Mixable, customizable shades

Good for subtle definition or dramatic contouring What to Consider May stick to dry patches Shade Options: 2 | Pans per Kit: 4 | Cruelty-Free: Yes If you're concerned about the possible contamination of talcum powder but don't want your makeup to soak up all the moisture in your skin, this one's for you. Glo Skin's Contour Kit comes with four triple-milled, talc-free powder pans. We were surprised by how much better it felt on our skin than some cream formulas we tried—it may have even converted the cream devotees among us to switch to powder. A single layer provided enough pigment to add definition but you can apply a second coat for a more dramatic effect. We ended up with sculpted faces that still looked natural, and the color stayed through continued wear. This powder might cling to dry areas, but otherwise, it provides a lovely finish.









Best Cream & Powder Duo Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo $40 at SephoraView on Patrickta.com$40 at Kohls.com What We Like Smooth contour cream isn't cakey



Very pigmented yet buildable



Creates a sculpted, glowy look What to Consider No highlighter included Shade Options: 5 | Pans per Kit: 2 | Cruelty-Free: Yes Offering the best of both worlds, this two-pan kit comes with a matte cream for defining your features and a bronzing powder for warming and illuminating. We found the contour buttery-smooth and appreciated that it didn't look cakey or feel oily. A little of the highly pigmented color went a long way, and we were able to build it up to our desired shade. Combining the cream and powder left us with sculpted cheekbones—without looking overly contoured—and a healthy-looking glow. Since it's so easy to use, we think the duo is ideal for people who don't wear makeup every day. However, depending on your skin tone, you might need to spend some extra time buffing it out with a damp makeup sponge to avoid a muddy look. And although it doesn't come with a highlighter component, the bronzer helps you achieve a multidimensional effect.













Best Contour & Highlight Stick NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick $10 at Amazon$14 at Target$14 at Ulta What We Like Simple, user-friendly product

Creamy formula glides on smoothly

Creates a bronzed look and a healthy glow What to Consider May sink into pores Shade Options: 8 | Colors per Stick: 2 | Cruelty-Free: Yes We liked the compact design and simplicity of this dual-ended stick. It's exceptionally easy to apply and appeals to those of us partial to a pared-down makeup routine with minimal products, tools, and steps. The cream formula had a smooth texture that glided on effortlessly and didn't look or feel heavy. The contour side provided a bronzed effect with a semi-matte finish, and the highlighter end illuminated the high points of our faces while adding a healthy-looking, sunlit glow. We were impressed with how well this product stacked up against more robust contour kits. While the cream formula didn't feel greasy, it seemed to sink into our pores a bit, so it might not be ideal for oily complexions or those battling blackheads.















