The CONTOUR NEXT GEN blood glucose meter| Ascensia Diabetes Care (2024)

CONTOUR®NEXT GEN
High accuracy1 and ease of use
Why choose
CONTOUR®NEXT GEN?
Easy to use* and highly accurate1
SmartlightTM provides a simple understanding of your blood glucose levels2
With Second-Chance® Sampling technology, you can save money with fewer wasted strips3
Download and connect to our free CONTOUR®DIABETES app** for an easy way to see and share your blood glucose results
FAQs:
There are two ways you can set up your CONTOUR®NEXT GEN meter: 1) On the meter itself, or 2) By using the CONTOUR®DIABETES app. For instructions on initial setup from the meter itself, please refer to the User Guide that you received with your meter. To set up your meter from the app, please download the CONTOUR®DIABETES app. Once downloaded, open the app, and tap ‘Get Started’ to follow the instructions. This will set up the meter and app at the same time. For a step-by-step guide with visuals, please refer to our How-To Videos on the website. If you need further assistance, our Customer Support team is readily available to help by phone, email, or chat function on our website.
Your CONTOUR®NEXT GEN meter is specifically designed to work with CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips. Our blood glucose test strips are designed with advanced technology to provide highly accurate results in seconds when used with a CONTOUR®NEXT GEN meter.1 For best results, always use CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips with any of our CONTOUR®NEXT meters to get optimal performance and accurate readings. To ensure you are purchasing authentic products, please visit our ‘Where to Buy’ CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips web page to see a full list of authorized retailers: https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/homedelivery/.
1Reference: CONTOUR®NEXT GEN BGMS User Guide, Rev. 07/22.
Yes, every CONTOUR®NEXT GEN meter comes with Bluetooth® connectivity. When you start using your CONTOUR®NEXT GEN meter with the CONTOUR®DIABETES app, you will need to pair the two devices. The app and meter will then seamlessly connect and sync using Bluetooth® technology. The Bluetooth® setting on your mobile device and meter will need to be switched on for the pairing, and each time you test your blood glucose levels, so that the app can sync the reading. For more details on setting up Bluetooth®, please refer to the CONTOUR®NEXT GEN User Guide under the Resources section at the bottom of this page.
Featured Customer Reviews*
This is the most accurate BGM that I've used to date. If you're going to get a BGM, I highly recommend the Contour Next line of BGMs.
Jon
This is a great device! It is accurate within 1-2 points of what hospitals and doctors use because I compared its reading when they checked my glucose with my NextGen. The Second-Chance® Sampling technology allows you to add more blood if you did not have enough amount on the strip, which enables you to use the same strip rather than losing it and using another one. I like the smartLIGHT and the Bluetooth connectivity. The mobile app keeps track of my readings and I show it to my doctors to see my trends. One improvement I'd like to see is to use a backlit display. I highly recommend this device.
Rafat
Easy to use. First one I have ever owed, so I can't compare to others. It was comparable to my lab work . It's pretty accurate.
LA Clipper
*The product reviews displayed on this website are solely the opinions of the individual customers who have submitted them. These reviews do not reflect the opinions, positions, or endorsements of Ascensia Diabetes Care. Furthermore, all copyrights to these reviews are owned by the respective seller websites from which they are collected.
*Before use please see the CONTOUR®NEXT GEN user guide for full instructions
**On a compatible Android or iOS device. For a list of compatible devices, please visit compatibility.contourone.com
1. CONTOUR®NEXT BGMS User Guide, Rev. 03/21.
2. Smartson online survey, Sweden 2017. 352 respondents: People with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, over 18 years old, who tested at least 4–7 times a day. Participants received free meter and tests strips. Survey funded by Ascensia Diabetes Care (Pg. 4).
3. Ascensia Diabetes Care. Data on File. Second Chance Sampling Research Topline Report, (May 2015). A 15-minute online study was conducted among people with diabetes (PWDs) and diabetes nurse educators (DNEs) in the US, UK and DE. PWDs and Pharmacists were the target in Canada. Hall & Partners.
No Coding® technology means one less step in the testing process and eliminates errors due to user miscoding. With Second-Chance® Sampling technology, you can save money with fewer wasted strips3.
Easy to follow with simple, on-screen messages that can be set to English, Spanish and 12 additional languages
