The Degenerates (2021) (2024)

2021

Directed by Jonathan Doe

Synopsis

Inspired by the 1982 Robert Beckowitz murder case, The Degenerates is an ode to pseudo-snuff and found footage film that showcases the exploits of a couple who recently murdered a man to use the body as a toy of entertainment for their drug fueled honeymoon.

Cast

Jonathan Doe Felicia Fisher

True Crime — Creepy Curiosities.

DirectorDirector

Jonathan Doe

WriterWriter

Jonathan Doe

CinematographyCinematography

Jonathan Doe

MakeupMakeup

Marcus Koch Jessie Seitz

Studio

Vile Video Productions

Language

English

Genres

Crime Horror

Releases by Date

Physical

28 Nov 2021
  • The Degenerates (2021) (3)USANR

Releases by Country

The Degenerates (2021) (4)USA
28 Nov 2021
  • PhysicalNRDVDRelease

50mins More atIMDbTMDb

Popular reviews

  • Review by VHSCreep ★★★½

    I sent a copy of this to Charlie Sheen....he blocked me :(

  • Review by Bob McCully ★★★½

    Jonathan Doe's second instalment of the Erotic Grotesque Nonsense series is loosely based off the Robert Beckowitz murder case: a supremely nasty nightmare involving Robert's girlfriend and best friend murdering him then spending the weekend in a hotel room with his corpse getting high, messing around with the body, and taking snap shots that led to them eventually getting arrested. So really what we have is the perfect backdrop for some vile defilement.

    The camcorder footage is lovingly degraded, the dismembered corpse looks painfully realistic, and Felicia Fisher and Doe are game to just giggle, smoke drugs, and piss all over the remains of their brutalized victim.
    This is some extreme cinema, so it's a testament to Doe's artistic eye…

  • Review by toomuchmotion ★★★★

    me and who omg

  • Review by ☥ skylar ☥ ★★★½ 9

    sydtold me i should watch something from jonathan doe so i decided to throw this on! i enjoyed it, i don’t watch too much pseudo snuff but this felt pretty refreshing for the genre thanks to the fun and bubbly improv from felicia fisher. at times you’ll almost forget that there’s a putrid dismembered corpse on the ground that’s been pissed all over thanks to felicia's funny dialogue and fashion show breaks <3 she truly stole the show but i can’t not mention how great the sfx was. saw james bell credited at the end for the gore which reminded me i should check out some of his films as well.

  • Review by Pepparoni ★★★½

    wacky improv antics... with a dismembered corpse

  • Review by syd ★★★★ 2

    felicia fisher i love u

  • Review by Nick FW ★★½

    For years I wanted to know more about the famous photo of a naked woman squatting next to a dead body, which was obviously real, after having seen it so many times used for grindcore album artwork and such. Until I saw an online review for this movie, quite by chance, I still had no idea the context. Happy (or, let's say, satisfied) that I finally had all the grisly details, I ended up snagging a DVD.

    When The Degenerates starts, the killer couple have already dismembered a corpse, so we're just left with them dicking around the crime scene with a camcorder for 50 minutes. Definitely gross and full of bodily fluids, there's really nothing much else to it. What do you expect when it's part of a series of videos called "Erotic Grotesque Nonsense"? A little plot and more ambition could've done wonders.

  • Review by Outrage ★★★½

    me and who

  • Review by Bones ★★★★½

    Great acting, awesome improvised dialouge, and some disturbing and creative scenes. Well worth your time.

  • Review by angelorossi ★★½

    Great effort that shows the pseudo-snuff genre has plenty of room for creativity and diversity. Feels reminiscent of the first torture scene from August Underground, with its “look at this body I have” vibes. However, the malice of AU is nowhere to be found. In fact The Degenerates feels like a cheerful analogue to AU’s own trademark nihilism. JD and FF have great chemistry, and the prop/effects are very convincing. Properly disturbing and gross, this is evidently a genuine effort made by a talented creator with a passion for the genre.

  • Review by asherclancy ★★★½

    Talk about a COLD opening huh?

  • Review by Eric ★★★★ 2

    If nekromantic was in an alley and august underground attacked it, this is the baby that would be raised out of wedlock.

