The Degenerates (2021) (2024)

For years I wanted to know more about the famous photo of a naked woman squatting next to a dead body, which was obviously real, after having seen it so many times used for grindcore album artwork and such. Until I saw an online review for this movie, quite by chance, I still had no idea the context. Happy (or, let's say, satisfied) that I finally had all the grisly details, I ended up snagging a DVD.

When The Degenerates starts, the killer couple have already dismembered a corpse, so we're just left with them dicking around the crime scene with a camcorder for 50 minutes. Definitely gross and full of bodily fluids, there's really nothing much else to it. What do you expect when it's part of a series of videos called "Erotic Grotesque Nonsense"? A little plot and more ambition could've done wonders.