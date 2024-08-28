The difference between men’s and women’s shaving cream, according to experts (2024)

A quality razor is important, but a hydrating shaving cream kicks your self care routine into high gear. Plus, it creates a thin barrier between the razor and your skin for a smoother glide and less irritation. Reducing that friction can also help prevent cuts, nicks, razor burns and ingrown hairs.

To help you find the best shaving cream, I spoke to dermatologists about the different options out there and features to consider, whether you’re removing hair from the face or body. I also rounded up their recommendations for the best shaving creams, foams and gels to shop.

How we picked the best shaving creams

When shopping for shaving cream, gel or foam, our experts recommend keeping these key factors in mind:

Formulation: Though shaving cream is the general, all-inclusive term, shaving products are also formulated as gels and foams. Shaving creams are usually dense and hydrating, while gels are more lightweight and provide the most lubrication. Foams are light and airy, but they may not provide as much lubrication as other options.

Look for a formulation that suits your skin type. For example, shaving creams and foams usually have moisturizing ingredients, so they’re great for dry skin. Gels are usually free of common irritants like alcohol, which means you can use them on more sensitive areas of the body. Foams are light, airy and hydrating, but they may not provide as much lubrication as other options. Ingredients: Look for soothing and hydrating ingredients like glycerin, oatmeal and aloe vera to avoid drying out and irritating the skin, as well as antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E to reduce inflammation. If you have sensitive skin , also consider fragrance-free options, which are less likely to cause irritation and razor burns, according to our experts. If you’re prone to breakouts , look for a cream or gel with acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid .

Best shaving creams, gels and foams

All of the shaving products below come recommended by our experts and NBC Select staff. Each has moisturizing and lubricating ingredients in line with expert guidance.

Best overall: Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel

This is a favorite of Dr. William Huang, a board-certified dermatologist and adjunct professor at Duke University’s department of dermatology. It has hydrating and lubricating ingredients like oatmeal, which has soothing properties, and vitamin E, which helps prevent razor bumps, says Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, a board-certified dermatologist at Union Derm in New York City. It’s also noncomedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores.

Type: Gel | Best for: Dry, sensitive skin | Fragrance: None

The menthol and camphor in this shaving cream creates a cooling sensation while you shave according to Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology. Plus, it has a “lightweight creamy texture” and sesame seed oil to moisturize and soften the skin, she says.

Type: Cream | Best for: All skin types | Fragrance: Yes, menthol

Best gel: Nivea Men Sensitive Shave Gel

I usually struggle with a lot of razor bumps and irritation after shaving, but this option leaves my skin feeling smooth, hydrated and less irritated after each swipe of my razor. It creates a lightweight lather when applying, and it has soothing vitamin E and chamomile extract to prevent irritation, according to Nivea.

Type: Gel | Best for: Dry, sensitive skin | Fragrance: Yes, light scent

Best oil: Tree Hut Bare Moroccan Rose Moisturizing Shave Oil

Tree Hut sent this option to NBC Select managing editor Leah Ginsberg, who loves the affordable price and how moisturizing it feels. “I was skeptical because its scent is called ‘Moroccan Rose’ and I hate florals. Luckily I sniffed it before giving it away, because it smells incredible — it’s very refreshing, not flowery,” says Ginsberg.

Type: Oil | Best for: All skin types | Fragrance: Yes, rose

Best foaming gel: Elemis Ice-Cool Foaming Shave Gel

“It not only helps to protect the skin, but also incorporates aloe vera, which is both calming and moisturizing on the skin, [as well as] oak bark and witch hazel, which help to reduce inflammation,” says Garshick about this option. It also has menthol that leaves a cooling sensation on the skin, she adds.

Type: Foaming gel | Best for: Dry, sensitive skin | Fragrance: Yes, menthol

I like using this Barbasol foam on my legs because it’s easy to spread and thick enough to protect my skin without causing irritation or dryness. It also comes in a rust-free aluminum can, so you can store it in your shower or bathroom without getting rust rings, according to the brand.

Type: Foam | Best for: All skin types | Fragrance: Yes

Best for sensitive skin: Vanicream Shave Cream

The Vanicream Shave Cream, free of fragrances, alcohols and parabens, also comes recommended by Garshick. “It nourishes the skin, helping to reduce irritation and bumps by minimizing friction between the skin and the razor blade,” she says. The cream has a non-lathering formula, which means you’ll be able to see where you’re shaving, according to the brand.

Type: Cream | Best for: All sensitive skin types | Fragrance: None

Best for dry skin: Eos Shea Better Sensitive Shave Cream

This shaving cream and in-shower lotion has a combination of shea oil and shea butter, which Garshick says can help moisturize the skin and provide long-lasting hydration. “This shaving cream may as well be a body lotion. It’s so moisturizing and leaves my skin feeling incredibly soft,” says NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin. “It’s thick, so it takes a moment to evenly spread on my skin, and it helps my razor glide really smoothly. I also like that this shaving cream is white so I can see where I have and have not shaved yet.” The cream also has oatmeal to help soothe the skin and is even safe to use in delicate areas, says Garshick. You can either rinse off the cream after shaving or leave it on like a lotion, according to the brand.

Type: Cream | Best for: Dry, sensitive skin | Fragrance: None

Best budget-friendly: Gillette Satin Care Shave Gel

This option is free of dyes and fragrances, which “is great for sensitive skin and leaves it feeling soft and smooth after shaving,” says Garshick. It lathers fast to provide a smoother glide of the razor and comes in a rust-free can to prevent rust rings in the shower, according to the brand.

Type: Gel | Best for: Sensitive skin | Fragrance: None

Best for body: Ursa Major Stellar Shave Cream

NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson has been using this Ursa Major shaving cream for years after going on a natural skin care kick. “It doesn’t lather, which I totally love because it makes the formula super creamy,” she says. It’s great to use on both your face and body, plus it’s thick enough to prevent cuts and nicks, according to Swanson.

Type: Cream | Best for: All skin types | Fragrance: Yes, ginger, grapefruit, vetiver and bergamot

Best for face: Proraso Shaving Cream

Like other shaving creams on this list, this one contains glycerin, which helps moisturize the skin and allows the razor to glide across easily, says Garshick. It also has eucalyptus oil that helps soften facial hair and menthol to provide a cooling effect on the skin, she says. It’s free of mineral oils that can clog pores, as well as artificial colors, silicones and parabens, according to the brand.

Type: Cream | Best for: All skin types | Fragrance: Yes, menthol

Best unscented: The Art of Shaving Unscented Shaving Cream

This hydrating option has a high concentration of glycerin that helps minimize irritation, says Garshick. According to the brand, it also produces a thick lather to help protect the skin and provide lubrication. The Art of Shaving’s unscented line also includes a pre-shave oil and after-shave balm.

Type: Cream | Best for: Dry, sensitive skin | Fragrance: None

Best scented: Alba Botanica Very Emollient Cream Shave

Alba Botanica Very Emollient Cream Shave $ 5.78 $5.78 $5.19 What we like Great scent

Gel-cream texture

Affordable price Something to note May leave residue on razor

This shaving cream is a favorite of Malin’s because of its mango vanilla scent. “It’s fruity but not perfume-y or overpowering, and it makes my shower smell like a spa,” says Malin. “It has a gel-like texture that makes it very easy to spread on my skin. It’s clear, so it’s not as easy to see where I have and have not shaved.”

Type: Cream | Best for: Dry, sensitive skin | Fragrance: Yes, mango vanilla

Best splurge: Jack Black Supreme Cream Triple Cushion Shave Lather

This vegan formula “uses a blend of jojoba oil, macadamia nut oil and soybean oil to moisturize and soften the skin, glycerin, which helps to draw moisture in, and antioxidants, which help to soothe and calm the skin,” says Garshick.

Type: Cream | Best for: Dry, sensitive skin | Fragrance: None

What are the different types of shaving products?

There are shaving creams, gels, foams and even powders to consider, and each is distinctly different to fit your preferences. To help you understand what might work best for your skin, here is what experts have to say about each one.

Shaving creams

Shaving creams are denser than foams and usually produce a thicker lather that’s easy to rinse away, yet they provide a good amount of hydration and lubrication with ingredients that more readily penetrate your hair follicles, says Huang. Creams are generally better for those with dry skin since they typically include more hydrating ingredients like glycerin and aloe vera, says Garshick.

Shaving gels

Shaving gels create a thick barrier between your skin and the razor and greater lubrication for more protection when shaving, says Huang. Because of their thick consistency, some gels provide a latherless application so you can see exactly where you’re shaving on your skin (in other words, it doesn’t foam up). Others may create a lightweight lather to provide even more lubrication for the razor to easily glide. Gels typically contain less alcohol than shaving foams and creams, which can make them safe for grooming facial hair and the bikini area, says Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist at.

Shaving foams

Shaving foams tend to be more light and airy with an instant lather that is easy to rinse away, according to Huang. While you can use foams on the face, you should mostly use them to shave your body since they don’t offer as much lubrication as shaving creams, says Shirazi.

Shaving powders

Shaving powders — which turn into a paste when applied on the skin — can remove hair without a razor. “These powders act as a chemical depilatory to help minimize the chance of ingrown hairs and razor burn,” says Garshick. However, there is a higher risk of irritation due to chemical ingredients, she says.

How to shop for shaving cream

Choosing the right shaving cream for your face and body depends on several factors, including your skin type and the product’s formula. Understanding your skin’s needs and reading the ingredient label can go a very long way in finding your ideal shaving cream. To determine which one is best for you, below are a few key ingredients to look for in a shaving product and how each type can help (or hinder) your skin.

Ingredients

Shaving products usually have a combination of ingredients to soften the hair and help the razor cut more effectively, according to our experts. Some shaving creams also have hydrating properties to help soothe and calm the skin, which can help support the skin and keep it healthy even after shaving, says Garshick.

Look for soothing ingredients like oatmeal to prevent irritation and antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E to help reduce inflammation, says Huang. Hydrating ingredients can also support the skin barrier and reduce inflammation. Humectants like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, for example, can hydrate by pulling water into the skin and strengthening the skin barrier, says Shirazi.

Skin type

Generally, creams and foams are best for those with dry skin, while gels might be better for those with oily or combination skin since they are more lightweight, says Garshick.

If you’re prone to breakouts, our experts recommend a cream or gel with ingredients that prevent acne, like salicylic acid. Those with sensitive or acne-prone skin should avoid products with fragrance, alcohols, sulfates and glycols because they can irritate the skin, according to Huang and Garshick.

Ultimately, choosing the right product comes down to personal preference and how you want it to sit on your skin. “Some people love the lather feeling of the foam, while others prefer the lightweight consistency of a gel,” says Ugonabo. The only exception is for those with very dry skin, who should always look for a hydrating formula and a “sensitive skin” label, she says.

Can you use conditioner instead of shaving cream?

If you’re traveling, don’t shave frequently or run out of shaving cream, you may consider using hair conditioner instead. You should generally stick to shaving-specific products, according to our experts, though conditioner isn’t completely off limits. “Conditioner has a similar consistency to shaving cream, but a bit heavier which causes razor blades to get clogged and dull more quickly,” says Shirazi. However, it’s not a bad method because it still acts as a lubricant and is a cost-effective way to soften both the hair and the skin, which makes it easier for the razor to glide over the skin without causing irritation, she says.

Frequently asked questions A lubricating shaving product adds a protective layer, or a buffer, to reduce the risk of injury by decreasing friction and irritation from the blade, says Ugonabo. Cuts, nicks and redness will be less likely, plus it prevents razor burns, bumps and ingrown hairs. You’ve likely seen shaving creams labeled for men or women on store shelves. But is there really a difference between the two? Our experts say there are slight differences, but their purpose is ultimately the same: to lubricate and protect the skin during shaving. “Shaving creams for men typically have more masculine scents, such as sandalwood, cedar or musk, whereas women often have lighter, more floral or fruity scents,” says Shirazi. Women's formulas also tend to be more moisturizing because skin on women is more prone to dryness and irritation, plus they’re made to shave larger areas like the legs, she says. Men's products, on the other hand, are formulated to handle more coarse facial hair, so they tend to be thicker and fragrance-free to avoid irritation.

