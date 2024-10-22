The Founding of a Republic (2024)

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
Continue with Facebook Continue with email
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
- Overview
- Reviews
- TV Listings
- 2009
- 2 hr 18 mins
- Drama
- NR
- Watchlist
The tale of one man who fought against the tyranny of a ruler and led his people in battle in the ultimate sacrifice for his country.
Loading. Please wait...
Cast & Crew See All
Guoli Zhang
Chiang Kai-shek
Guoqiang Tang
Mao Zedong
Jin Liu
Zhou Enlai
Latest News See All
Popular Movies See all movies
The Forge
2 hr 3 mins
19 year old Isaiah Wright lives for basketball and video games. A year out of high school, he has no job, no plans, and no idea how to be a man. At odds with his single mother Cynthia, Isaiah is given an ultimatum – to step up or move out. Feeling the pull from his friends and the push from his mom, Isaiah is hired by Moore Fitness, unaware of how the owner will personally impact his life. With the prayers of his mother and unexpected guidance from his new mentor, Isaiah is forced to deal with his past, sacrifice his selfishness and discover how God might have a greater purpose for his life.
2024 PG Drama
Watchlist Where to Watch
Where to Watch
The Missing
2 hr 17 mins
When rancher and single mother of two Maggie Gilkeson sees her teenage daughter, Lily, kidnapped by Apache rebels, she reluctantly accepts the help of her estranged father, Samuel, in tracking down the kidnappers. Along the way, the two must learn to reconcile the past and work together if they are going to have any hope of getting Lily back before she is taken over the border and forced to become a prostitute.
2003 R Drama, Suspense, Action & Adventure, Other
Watchlist Where to Watch
Where to Watch
Robin Hood
1 hr 56 mins
Robin of Loxley is a ravaged veteran trained from the ground-up by his Moorish commander Little John to become the legendary Robin Hood. Together they mount a rebellion against the English monarchy and topple the corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham and his powerful army.
2018 PG13 Drama, Suspense, Action & Adventure, Other
Watchlist Where to Watch
Where to Watch
1992
1 hr 37 mins
A shopkeeper must save his son from an angry mob during the 1992 L.A. uprising after the Rodney King verdict. A shopkeeper must save his son from an angry mob during the 1992 L.A. uprising after the Rodney King verdict.
2024 R Drama, Suspense, Action & Adventure, Other
Watchlist Where to Watch
Where to Watch
Seraphim Falls
1 hr 52 mins
The Civil War has ended, but Colonel Morsman Carver is on one final mission – to kill Gideon, no matter what it takes. Launched by a gunshot and propelled by rage, the relentless pursuit takes the two men through frigid snow-capped mountains and arid deserts, far from the comforts and codes of civilisation, into the bloodiest recesses of their own souls.
2006 R Drama, Action & Adventure, Other
Watchlist Where to Watch
Where to Watch
2 hr 3 mins
When her ex-husband, Victor, is released from prison, Alicia knows she has to do whatever she can to keep him away from herself and their son, Malcom. Victor manages to find and confront Alicia, and demands they get back together. She refuses, and the next thing she knows, she's underground with layers of dirt being piled on top of her by her abusive ex-husband.
2024
Drama
Watchlist Where to Watch
Where to Watch