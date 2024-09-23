The Glamorous Guide to Beauty Salon Vocabulary in Spanish (2024)

Table of Contents
The Beauty Salon in Spanish Hairdressing (Servicios de peluquería) Hair Coloring Hair Removal Manicures and Pedicures Skin Care and Facials Makeup Spa Treatments Sample Conversations at Beauty Salons in Spanish Conversation 1 Conversation 2 Conversation 3 Conversation 4 Ready For Your Salon Appointment? Ready to learn more Spanish vocabulary? Check these out! FAQs References

The Glamorous Guide to Beauty Salon Vocabulary in Spanish (1)

November 27, 2022

Learning about el salón de belleza, or beauty salon in Spanish, is a must for glamorous gente (people).

In 2019, 14% of revenue in the beauty industry came from digital media, like YouTube videos and tutorials. And the numbers only got higher during the lockdowns in 2020. Even with the increasing online presence of beauty gurus and experts, the experience of going to a beauty salon is irreplaceable.

Read this article to learn all about the beauty salon in Spanish and the services it offers!

The Glamorous Guide to Beauty Salon Vocabulary in Spanish (2)

The Beauty Salon in Spanish

El salón de belleza (beauty salon) provides professional services related to beauty, like hairdressing, makeup, skincare, and facials.

In Spanish, “beauty salon” also translates to centro de belleza, instituto de belleza, or estética. While la estética is a place that serves both women and men, el salón de belleza usually refers to a place that serves women.

A hair salon provides hair-related services exclusively. Since there isn’t a direct translation for hair salon in Spanish, Spanish speakers typically refer to it as el salón.

Ready for a nuevo (new) look? Here are some of the most common services that beauty and hair salons in Spanish offer.

Hairdressing (Servicios de peluquería)

Hairdressing is cutting and/or styling hair. It’s one of the most common services in a beauty salon.

Haircut translates to Spanish as corte de pelo o cabello. The technician, known in English as hairdresser or hairstylist, is known in Spanish as el peluquero or la peluquera. El/la estilista is a term applied to either gender.

The Glamorous Guide to Beauty Salon Vocabulary in Spanish (4)

Hair Coloring

Coloring your hair (pintar el pelo) involves changing your hair color by applying bleach or dye.

Most hairdressers are trained to do it in a way that will preserve the health of your hair.

EnglishSpanish
aluminium foilel papel aluminio
ammoniala amonia
bleach/lightenerel blanqueador/aclarador
developerel desarrollador de tinte
hair dyeslos colorantes para el cabello
to bleach the colordecolorar el color
to dye hairpintar el pelo/cabello
to lift the colorlevantar el color
to lighten the coloraclarar el color
tonerel toner

Hair Removal

Hair removal (la depilación) entails removing body hair from parts of the body like the armpits, face, chest, and legs. Remember to exfoliate and rehydrate your skin after a waxing session with natural and safe products.

EnglishSpanish
cold waxla cera caliente
cold waxla cera fría
laser depilationla depilación láser
threadingla depilación con hilo
to shaverasurar
to waxdepilar
wax beadslas perlas de cera

Manicures and Pedicures

The Glamorous Guide to Beauty Salon Vocabulary in Spanish (5)

La manicura or el manicure (manicure) is a beauty treatment for hands and fingernails. It’s done in beauty salons or at a manicura—a nail salon in Spanish.

Manicures consist of cutting, filling, shaping, and cleaning the fingernails. They may also include hand massages and application of fingernail polish.

La pedicura or el pedicure (pedicure) is done for the feet and toenails and involves exfoliation, moisturizing, and massage. Both treatments serve cosmetic, relaxing, and therapeutic purposes.

Skin Care and Facials

El cuidado de la piel (skin care) encompasses practices that support skin integrity to improve it and relieve skin conditions such as acne. Most beauty salons offer skin care routines and services for skin nutrition, hydration, exfoliation, and the application of skin care products and face masks.

La estética facial (facial) is a beauty treatment that slows the signs of aging, improves hydration, and gives the skin a healthy glow.

EnglishSpanish
anti-wrinkle treatmentel tratamiento anti-arrugas
facial and corporal radiofrequencyla radiofrecuencia facial y corporal
facial hydrationla hidratación facial
hyaluronic acid infiltrationslas infiltraciones de ácido hialurónico
nutrients and vitamins infiltrationslas infiltraciones de nutrientes y vitaminas
laserslos láseres
tension threads for face and necklos hilos tensores para cara y cuello

Makeup

El maquillaje (makeup) is one of the most popular services at beauty salons, besides hairdressing. For special events or to have a makeover, look to the maquillistas (makeup artists) at your favorite beauty salon.

Spa Treatments

Many beauty salons offer spa-like treatments. Pamper yourself with these services. Check out the vocabulary you need to request these treatments at the beauty salon in Spanish.

EnglishSpanish
aromatherapyla aromaterapia
aromatherapistel aromaterapeuta
essential oilslos aceites esenciales
hyperbaric chamberla cámara hiperbárica
hyperbaric oxygen therapyla terapia de oxígeno hiperbárico
massageel masaje
massage tablela mesa de masajes
masseuse/massage therapistel masajista
meditationla meditación
mud bathslos baños de lodo
oxygen therapyla terapia de oxígeno

Sample Conversations at Beauty Salons in Spanish

In bustling beauty salons, many conversations happen at the same time. It’s impossible not to overhear some of them! It’s a great way to attune your ear to the rhythm and pace of spoken Spanish.

Here are some examples of how to ask your estilista what you want:

Conversation 1

Estilista: ¿Ya sabe qué corte de cabello quiere?
Cliente: ¡Si! Me gustaría mucho un corte bob con flequillo.

Hairdresser: Do you know what kind of haircut you want?
Customer: Yes! I would really like a bob cut with a fringe.

The Glamorous Guide to Beauty Salon Vocabulary in Spanish (7)

Conversation 2

Técnica de color: Primero removeremos el color con un decolorante y luego aplicaremos el tinte que deseas el día de hoy.
Cliente: ¡Muy bien! Me gustará mucho el estilo que te pedí.

Color technician: First we will remove the color with a bleacher, and then we will apply the dye you want today.
Customer: Great! I will love the style I asked you for.

Conversation 3

Manicurista: Ahora aplicaré el esmalte de uñas y esperaremos a que se seque antes de aplicar el color.
Cliente: ¿Podemos usar la lámpara de rayos UV? No tengo mucho tiempo.

Manicurist: Now I will apply the nail polish and we will wait for it to dry before applying the color.
Customer: Can we use the UV lamp? I don’t have much time.

Conversation 4

Persona 1: Hoy vine al salón para tener un tiempo para mí. Aparté un masaje y una depilación láser.
Persona 2: Yo vine para que me maquillaran. ¡Hoy se casa mi hermana!

Person 1: I came to the beauty salon for some “me-time.” I made an appointment for a massage and a laser depilation.
Person 2: I came to have my makeup done. My sister is getting married today!

Ready For Your Salon Appointment?

The beauty salon is part of the community and is a place to socialize. There is a sense of trust between the clients and stylists. After all, you’re entrusting your beauty to them! If you work in the beauty industry, you can become a trusted hairdresser that the community needs or a massage therapist who Spanish-speaking people feel comfortable with.

With the vocabulary from this post, you’ll feel at home if you ever visit a beauty salon in a Spanish-speaking country. Plus, there are plenty of opportunities to speak Spanish in the U.S., since around 53 million people there speak Spanish, including 41 million native speakers.

Sign up for a free 1-on-1 class to practice your new set of vocabulary in real time with real teachers at Homeschool Spanish Academy today!

