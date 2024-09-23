The Glamorous Guide to Beauty Salon Vocabulary in Spanish (2024)

November 27, 2022 by Carmen Rizzo Spanish Vocabulary 0 comments

Learning about el salón de belleza, or beauty salon in Spanish, is a must for glamorous gente (people).

In 2019, 14% of revenue in the beauty industry came from digital media, like YouTube videos and tutorials. And the numbers only got higher during the lockdowns in 2020. Even with the increasing online presence of beauty gurus and experts, the experience of going to a beauty salon is irreplaceable.

Read this article to learn all about the beauty salon in Spanish and the services it offers!

The Beauty Salon in Spanish

El salón de belleza (beauty salon) provides professional services related to beauty, like hairdressing, makeup, skincare, and facials.

In Spanish, “beauty salon” also translates to centro de belleza, instituto de belleza, or estética. While la estética is a place that serves both women and men, el salón de belleza usually refers to a place that serves women.

A hair salon provides hair-related services exclusively. Since there isn’t a direct translation for hair salon in Spanish, Spanish speakers typically refer to it as el salón.

Ready for a nuevo (new) look? Here are some of the most common services that beauty and hair salons in Spanish offer.

Hairdressing (Servicios de peluquería)

Hairdressing is cutting and/or styling hair. It’s one of the most common services in a beauty salon.

Haircut translates to Spanish as corte de pelo o cabello. The technician, known in English as hairdresser or hairstylist, is known in Spanish as el peluquero or la peluquera. El/la estilista is a term applied to either gender.

Hair Coloring

Coloring your hair (pintar el pelo) involves changing your hair color by applying bleach or dye.

Most hairdressers are trained to do it in a way that will preserve the health of your hair.

English Spanish aluminium foil el papel aluminio ammonia la amonia bleach/lightener el blanqueador/aclarador developer el desarrollador de tinte hair dyes los colorantes para el cabello to bleach the color decolorar el color to dye hair pintar el pelo/cabello to lift the color levantar el color to lighten the color aclarar el color toner el toner

Hair Removal

Hair removal (la depilación) entails removing body hair from parts of the body like the armpits, face, chest, and legs. Remember to exfoliate and rehydrate your skin after a waxing session with natural and safe products.

English Spanish cold wax la cera caliente cold wax la cera fría laser depilation la depilación láser threading la depilación con hilo to shave rasurar to wax depilar wax beads las perlas de cera

Manicures and Pedicures

La manicura or el manicure (manicure) is a beauty treatment for hands and fingernails. It’s done in beauty salons or at a manicura—a nail salon in Spanish.

Manicures consist of cutting, filling, shaping, and cleaning the fingernails. They may also include hand massages and application of fingernail polish.

La pedicura or el pedicure (pedicure) is done for the feet and toenails and involves exfoliation, moisturizing, and massage. Both treatments serve cosmetic, relaxing, and therapeutic purposes.

Skin Care and Facials

El cuidado de la piel (skin care) encompasses practices that support skin integrity to improve it and relieve skin conditions such as acne. Most beauty salons offer skin care routines and services for skin nutrition, hydration, exfoliation, and the application of skin care products and face masks.

La estética facial (facial) is a beauty treatment that slows the signs of aging, improves hydration, and gives the skin a healthy glow.

English Spanish anti-wrinkle treatment el tratamiento anti-arrugas facial and corporal radiofrequency la radiofrecuencia facial y corporal facial hydration la hidratación facial hyaluronic acid infiltrations las infiltraciones de ácido hialurónico nutrients and vitamins infiltrations las infiltraciones de nutrientes y vitaminas lasers los láseres tension threads for face and neck los hilos tensores para cara y cuello

Makeup

El maquillaje (makeup) is one of the most popular services at beauty salons, besides hairdressing. For special events or to have a makeover, look to the maquillistas (makeup artists) at your favorite beauty salon.

Spa Treatments

Many beauty salons offer spa-like treatments. Pamper yourself with these services. Check out the vocabulary you need to request these treatments at the beauty salon in Spanish.

English Spanish aromatherapy la aromaterapia aromatherapist el aromaterapeuta essential oils los aceites esenciales hyperbaric chamber la cámara hiperbárica hyperbaric oxygen therapy la terapia de oxígeno hiperbárico massage el masaje massage table la mesa de masajes masseuse/massage therapist el masajista meditation la meditación mud baths los baños de lodo oxygen therapy la terapia de oxígeno

Sample Conversations at Beauty Salons in Spanish

In bustling beauty salons, many conversations happen at the same time. It’s impossible not to overhear some of them! It’s a great way to attune your ear to the rhythm and pace of spoken Spanish.

Here are some examples of how to ask your estilista what you want:

Conversation 1

Estilista: ¿Ya sabe qué corte de cabello quiere?

Cliente: ¡Si! Me gustaría mucho un corte bob con flequillo.

Hairdresser: Do you know what kind of haircut you want?

Customer: Yes! I would really like a bob cut with a fringe.

Conversation 2

Técnica de color: Primero removeremos el color con un decolorante y luego aplicaremos el tinte que deseas el día de hoy.

Cliente: ¡Muy bien! Me gustará mucho el estilo que te pedí.

Color technician: First we will remove the color with a bleacher, and then we will apply the dye you want today.

Customer: Great! I will love the style I asked you for.

Conversation 3

Manicurista: Ahora aplicaré el esmalte de uñas y esperaremos a que se seque antes de aplicar el color.

Cliente: ¿Podemos usar la lámpara de rayos UV? No tengo mucho tiempo.

Manicurist: Now I will apply the nail polish and we will wait for it to dry before applying the color.

Customer: Can we use the UV lamp? I don’t have much time.

Conversation 4

Persona 1: Hoy vine al salón para tener un tiempo para mí. Aparté un masaje y una depilación láser.

Persona 2: Yo vine para que me maquillaran. ¡Hoy se casa mi hermana!

Person 1: I came to the beauty salon for some “me-time.” I made an appointment for a massage and a laser depilation.

Person 2: I came to have my makeup done. My sister is getting married today!

Ready For Your Salon Appointment?

The beauty salon is part of the community and is a place to socialize. There is a sense of trust between the clients and stylists. After all, you’re entrusting your beauty to them! If you work in the beauty industry, you can become a trusted hairdresser that the community needs or a massage therapist who Spanish-speaking people feel comfortable with.

With the vocabulary from this post, you’ll feel at home if you ever visit a beauty salon in a Spanish-speaking country. Plus, there are plenty of opportunities to speak Spanish in the U.S., since around 53 million people there speak Spanish, including 41 million native speakers.

Sign up for a free 1-on-1 class to practice your new set of vocabulary in real time with real teachers at Homeschool Spanish Academy today!

