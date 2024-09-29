The Jordan Tatum 1 is a unique initial signature for Jayson Tatum, where the cushioning excels. A good pickup for bouncy players looking for a lightweight shoe. (2024)

Basketball Shoes /Jordan Tatum 1

Released

4

/

2023

,

Low Top

,

Jason Tatum,

7.9

EXPERT RATING

10

reviews

8.5

USER RATING

40

ratings

The Jordan Tatum 1 is a unique initial signature for Jayson Tatum, where the cushioning excels.

Best Suitable For:

A good pickup for bouncy players looking for a lightweight shoe.

Price Comparison:

Available at

5

shops

| Official Retail Price: $

119.99

DICK's

$45.97

$

120

StockX

from$59.00

See all

5

shops

Category Performance Ratings:

Expert Ratings (

10

)

User Ratings (

40

)

Traction

7.8

Cushion

8.5

Materials

8.1

Support

7.4

Fit

7.9

Outdoor

0%

Weight & Sizing:

Weight:

light

heavy

Sizing:

small

large

Width:

narrow

wide

Comparison to Similar Shoes:

Jordan Tatum 1Li-Ning Way of Wade 10Nike Air Zoom G.T. CutNike Lebron 21Li-Ning Way of Wade All City 12Air Jordan 38 Low

Expert Rating7.98.9(1.0)8.8(0.9)8.9(1.0)8.9(1.0)8.6(0.7)
User Rating8.59.5(1.0)9.3(0.8)9.2(0.7)9.4(0.9)9.4(0.9)
Best Price

$45.97

$

120

$225

$94.99

$

170

$78.97

$

200

$149

$112.99

$

175

Type of CutLow TopLow TopLow TopLow TopLow TopLow Top
Weight320g - 340g360g - 370g410g - 430gNANANA

Colorways of Jordan Tatum 1:
11

likes

University Red / White

from DICK's

$

45.97

$

120

26

likes

White / Grey

from DICK's

$

63.97

$

120

9

likes

Medium Grey / White / Gunsmoke

from DICK's

$

66.97

$

120

21

likes

Black / White / Grey Fog

from DICK's

$

69.97

$

120

7

likes

"Denim"

in 4 shops

$

78.97

$

120

16

likes

White / Total Orange / Black / Green Strike

from 2 Resellers

$

69.00

26

likes

"Zoo"

from 2 Resellers

$

72.00

19

likes

Black / Anthracite / Green Strike

from 2 Resellers

$

72.00

35

likes

Lagoon Pulse / Psychic Purple / White / Pink Blast

from 2 Resellers

$

81.00

34

likes

Black / Wolf Grey / Anthracite / Metallic Silver

from 3 Resellers

$

84.00

121

likes

White / University Red / University Blue / University Gold

from 3 Resellers

$

87.00

8

likes

Stone Blue / University Red / Mystic Navy

from 2 Resellers

$

87.00

95

likes

Black / University Red / Beach / Metallic Gold

from 3 Resellers

$

100.00

119

likes

Pink / Pink Tint

from 3 Resellers

$

121.00

Jordan Tatum 1 Review

Pros:

Comfortable materials

Bouncy and responsive cushioning

Cons:

Dust affects the traction

Bizarre support setup

Performance of the Jordan Tatum 1:

Jayson Tatum's first signature shoe introduces a unique traction setup that reviewers called inconsistent. It performs on clean courts, but dust causes issues. The cushioning was universally praised, by reviewers, for being bouncy underneath the forefoot and comfortable under the heel. The materials are light, breathable, and comfortable. There are no performance issues with the shoe's support, but reviewers said the setup is bizarre and feels weird under the arch. Overall, the Jordan Tatum 1 is still a solid first shoe in Tatum's line. It's the lightest Jordan shoe, and the Zoom Air delivers.

Expert Reviews of the Jordan Tatum 1:

Expert Rating:7.9(ranks #262 of 314)

10 - Amazing

9 - Great

8 - Good

9

7 - Average

1

6 - Subpar

5 - Poor

8.2

The Sole Drop

April 13, 2023

I felt amazing playing in the Jordan Tatum 1 on clean courts. The bounce in the forefoot felt great, the materials are light, and the traction works well. Just be careful on dusty courts.

More details

8.2

Soled Out Reviews

April 20, 2023

The Jordan Tatum 1 has bouncy cushioning and reliable traction. The torsional support can be better, though.

More details

8.2

MARKCHES

April 23, 2023

I'm enjoying playing in the Jordan Tatum 1. The cushioning is low but bouncy. I didn't have issues with the traction, and the materials were comfortable.

More details

8.0

Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life

April 20, 2023

The Jordan Tatum 1 is a solid first performance shoe for Jayson Tatum. It's different and feels odd underfoot. The cushioning is the best part, but the traction disappointed me.

More details

8.0

TommyLiu

April 24, 2023

The Jordan Tatum 1 is one of the lightest basketball shoes available. I enjoyed playing in the shoe because of the cushioning and material setup. I had no traction issues, but dust picks up quickly.

More details

8.0

Jeremy Jones

August 18, 2023

There are parts to like about the Jordan Tatum 1, but there's room for improvement. The material choice is solid, but the traction design is weird.

More details

7.8

Allen Sison [weartesters.com]

May 3, 2023

There are slight concerns about the Jordan Tatum 1, but if you value lightweight shoes, you'll appreciate these. The cushioning is comfortable, and after breaking it in, the traction is decent.

More details

7.7

Foot Doctor Zach

August 24, 2023

The Jordan Tatum 1 is a solid option for players constantly on the balls of their feet. I like how lightweight the shoe is. The forefoot traction grips the court well, too.

More details

7.6

KicksContestWorld

August 25, 2023

The Jordan Tatum 1 is light and comfortable. It has solid traction and cushioning. The shoe lacks stability and torsional support, though.

More details

7.2

Snkr Tech Talk

May 27, 2023

Jayson Tatum's debut shoe has a striking appearance. I found the foam traction, support, and fit lacking, but I enjoyed the Zoom Air and the shoe's materials.

More details

User Reviews of the Jordan Tatum 1:

User Rating:8.5(ranks #184 of 314)

10 - Amazing

5

9 - Great

16

8 - Good

13

7 - Average

6

6 - Subpar

5 - Poor

7.8

Burakc6

April 26, 2023

Bought these after the lightest shoe by Jordan hype. They look slick and are comfortable. However after just 2 games, the plastic support on the distal broke down/cracked. Right after, I started seeing the netting break down on the medial, rendering the show useless. If the customers shoes and players shoes are identical as advertised, there is no way this shoe doesn't completely fall apart every time Jayson Tatum wears them. I should state that I am 6’4 and around 190 lbs.Faulty design overall.

More details

10.0

Rambo2010!

May 25, 2023

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

More details

8.0

João Pedrp

January 10, 2024

The JT1 is PHENOMENAL for some player!! BUT for people who need security JT1 is definily the not a good option.The Traction and the cushining is awesome but the durability is terrible. The material is comfortable and thin but not durable else.The Lockdown and stability is average as i have problems with my hell and ankle i was afraid of twisting both with JT1 but the fact that he's so low to the ground helps a bit with stability but he doesn't go into my rotation.The fit is extremelly well.

More details

7.0

wowhaaa

February 8, 2024

This shoe is good for everything but playing basketball in them. I like the design,it’s superlight that makes it comfortable to wear. After the first training I felt it okay although the lightweight came with a price, support tends toward the jersey number of Tatum,especially during sideway movements and cuts. Also after a few indoor basketball sessions the plastic outsole cracked at two points which made the aforementioned support problem even worse. And this is not budget price category…

More details

8.6

LeSteven

July 18, 2023

Shoe feels really nice to play in, I could feel the zoom on my foot. Traction i wish it could be better but still does a decent job, dust will be a problem so you will have wipe alot on dusty court dont wear these outside. the materials feel really well, thin and breathable. shoe fit me well for a wide footer and didnt have to up half size up like usual. Overall these shoes are really light and bouncy so if youre a guard or someone who wants light shoes, these could be a good shoe for you

More details

Traction of the Jordan Tatum 1:

Expert

Traction

Rating:7.8(ranks #258 of 314)

User

Traction

Rating:8.2(ranks #216 of 314)

10 - Amazing

5

9 - Great

13

8 - Good

18

7 - Average

11

6 - Subpar

3

5 - Poor

8.0

The Sole Drop

April 13, 2023

The traction only has rubber in the forefoot, but the foam traction performs well. Dust can cause minor issues.

More details

8.0

Soled Out Reviews

April 20, 2023

I didn't have slipping issues, and the traction feels sticky.

More details

8.0

MARKCHES

April 23, 2023

My version has XDR rubber, but I was pleasantly surprised by the traction performance. The dust performance is alright too.

More details

7.5

Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life

April 20, 2023

I'm not the biggest fan of the foam traction setup. The foam feels slippery and absorbs dust.

More details

7.0

TommyLiu

April 24, 2023

The traction performed alright for me. The outsole grip isn't crazy, but I had no issues. Dust pickup causes inconsistencies, though.

More details

7.0

Jeremy Jones

August 18, 2023

The forefoot traction is more consistent than the heel because of the rubber usage. I would've preferred more rubber throughout the outsole.

More details

8.0

Allen Sison [weartesters.com]

May 3, 2023

The traction does not hold up well, even during indoor use. The rubber performs well, but the foam needs time to break in.

More details

8.0

Foot Doctor Zach

August 24, 2023

The rubber is much better than the foam section of the traction, and it grips well. The foam has a difficult time gripping courts.

More details

9.0

KicksContestWorld

August 25, 2023

The grip was excellent. I had no issues, even in wet conditions.

More details

7.0

Snkr Tech Talk

May 27, 2023

The rubber traction pods perform well, but the foam cushioning under the heel is inconsistent. I'm not a fan of the inconsistency.

More details

Cushion of the Jordan Tatum 1:

Expert

Cushion

Rating:8.5(ranks #153 of 314)

User

Cushion

Rating:8.6(ranks #134 of 314)

10 - Amazing

10

9 - Great

17

8 - Good

15

7 - Average

7

6 - Subpar

5 - Poor

1

9.0

The Sole Drop

April 13, 2023

The cushioning setup is my favourite part of the shoe. It has plenty of court feel while also feeling soft and bouncy. The Zoom unit is the perfect size for me.

More details

9.0

Soled Out Reviews

April 20, 2023

I enjoy the cushioning. It's bouncy under the forefoot, and I like how the foam feels.

More details

9.0

MARKCHES

April 23, 2023

The cushioning is the shoe's highlight. I like the feeling of the forefoot Zoom unit. It's bouncy while still being low to the ground.

More details

9.0

Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life

April 20, 2023

I really like the Zoom Air unit in the forefoot. It offers a lot of court feel and solid bounceback.

More details

9.0

TommyLiu

April 24, 2023

The comfort level and cushioning performed beyond my expectations. It's not crazy bouncy, but it plays responsive enough for most people.

More details

7.0

Jeremy Jones

August 18, 2023

I expected the cushioning to feel amazing, but it felt average. It's not as bouncy as I was expecting. It's comfortable, but I was hoping for more.

More details

8.0

Allen Sison [weartesters.com]

May 3, 2023

The cushioning is a middle ground between court feel and bounciness. The midfoot sensation feels odd, though.

More details

7.5

Foot Doctor Zach

August 24, 2023

The step-in comfort feels different than most shoes. The Zoom unit is large but thin, and the cushioning offers impact protection.

More details

9.0

KicksContestWorld

August 25, 2023

The cushioning has a unique construction. It works very well. The impact protection is excellent.

More details

8.0

Snkr Tech Talk

May 27, 2023

The Phylon foam offers decent compression, and the Zoom Air bag offers springiness and court feel.

More details

Materials of the Jordan Tatum 1:

Expert

Materials

Rating:8.1(ranks #169 of 314)

User

Materials

Rating:8.3(ranks #156 of 314)

10 - Amazing

9

9 - Great

16

8 - Good

13

7 - Average

6

6 - Subpar

3

5 - Poor

3

8.0

The Sole Drop

April 13, 2023

The material quality is not bad for the price. The upper is thin and comfortable.

More details

9.0

Soled Out Reviews

April 20, 2023

The materials feel good on foot, but the laces are slick. The upper is a lot better than the Jordan 37.

More details

8.0

MARKCHES

April 23, 2023

The materials feel softer than the Jordan 36 and the Jordan 37. I like the comfort and breathability.

More details

8.5

Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life

April 20, 2023

The materials are strong, breathable, and lightweight.

More details

8.0

TommyLiu

April 24, 2023

The Tatum 1 is the lightest Jordan I've played in. Breathability is good too.

More details

9.0

Jeremy Jones

August 18, 2023

The materials are breathable and minimalistic. The upper is one of the shoe's best features.

More details

8.0

Allen Sison [weartesters.com]

May 3, 2023

The upper materials are thin and breathable. This is also the lightest Jordan Brand shoe available. I love how it feels.

More details

8.0

Foot Doctor Zach

August 24, 2023

The materials provide a lot of stability compared to the outsole.

More details

6.0

KicksContestWorld

August 25, 2023

The materials feel basic. I was worried about the assembly and quality of the shoe. Durability was an issue, too.

More details

8.0

Snkr Tech Talk

May 27, 2023

The materials conform to your foot and flex nicely. It offers structure and support.

More details

Support of the Jordan Tatum 1:

Expert

Support

Rating:7.4(ranks #294 of 314)

User

Support

Rating:8.4(ranks #189 of 314)

10 - Amazing

7

9 - Great

11

8 - Good

20

7 - Average

10

6 - Subpar

1

5 - Poor

1

7.0

The Sole Drop

April 13, 2023

Torsional support is not something this shoe provides. It feels too flexible. I did feel contained laterally, though. The lockdown on the footbed reminded me of the PG6.

More details

7.0

Soled Out Reviews

April 20, 2023

The heel lockdown is phenomenal, but the shoe isn't the most supportive. There's no pain, but I prefer to feel more contained.

More details

8.0

MARKCHES

April 23, 2023

I feel balanced even though the shoe is bouncy. I had no issues with the support system.

More details

7.5

Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life

April 20, 2023

The lockdown feels very good. The lacing system is good at containing your foot, but the lack of arch support feels bizarre.

More details

8.0

TommyLiu

April 24, 2023

The stability is decent, and I had no issues with support and lockdown.

More details

8.0

Jeremy Jones

August 18, 2023

The shoe feels light, and it's a stable experience when hooping.

More details

8.0

Allen Sison [weartesters.com]

May 3, 2023

The lateral support keeps you contained without irritating you. I didn't experience heel slippage, either.

More details

7.0

Foot Doctor Zach

August 24, 2023

The side wings and materials provide solid containment, but the unique midsole is an odd sensation.

More details

6.0

KicksContestWorld

August 25, 2023

Forefoot lockdown is decent. The heel cup is solid, but the lateral stability is an issue. There's no torsional support, either.

More details

7.0

Snkr Tech Talk

May 27, 2023

The heel counter and TPU plate keep you contained. The shoe does a decent job of preventing your foot from rolling over, but it's missing torsional support.

More details

Fit of the Jordan Tatum 1:

Expert

Fit

Rating:7.9(ranks #259 of 314)

User

Fit

Rating:8.6(ranks #148 of 314)

10 - Amazing

11

9 - Great

13

8 - Good

17

7 - Average

4

6 - Subpar

5

5 - Poor

9.0

The Sole Drop

April 13, 2023

The shoe fits me well. It feels snug, and the length is perfect.

More details

8.0

Soled Out Reviews

April 20, 2023

The fit is comfortable.

More details

8.0

MARKCHES

April 23, 2023

The shoe feels a bit large, and the materials have some give to them. But the performance wasn't affected.

More details

8.5

Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life

April 20, 2023

The shoes are a tad long, but it doesn't affect performance. The fit is comfortable overall.

More details

8.0

TommyLiu

April 24, 2023

The fit feels standard.

More details

8.0

Jeremy Jones

August 18, 2023

The fit is sturdy.

More details

7.0

Allen Sison [weartesters.com]

May 3, 2023

I don't like the fit of the shoe. It feels a tad long, and there's room in the toe box.

More details

8.0

Foot Doctor Zach

August 24, 2023

I was pleasantly surprised with how accommodating the shoe fits. It's decently forgiving.

More details

8.0

KicksContestWorld

August 25, 2023

The fit feels nice. I required zero break-in time.

More details

6.0

Snkr Tech Talk

May 27, 2023

The fit is my least favourite part of the shoe. It fits long, and I had a thumb's width of space at the front of the shoe.

More details

Durability of the Jordan Tatum 1:

User

Durability

Rating:7.2(ranks #271 of 314)

10 - Amazing

4

9 - Great

5

8 - Good

6

7 - Average

7

6 - Subpar

6

5 - Poor

8

Outdoor of the Jordan Tatum 1:

Expert

Outdoor

Rating:0.0(ranks #264 of 314)

User

Outdoor

Rating:21.7(ranks #256 of 314)

Good (100%)

2

Fair (50%)

6

Bad (0%)

24

no

The Sole Drop

April 13, 2023

The foam traction does not seem durable.

More details

no

Soled Out Reviews

April 20, 2023

The durability of the foam is not good.

More details

no

MARKCHES

April 23, 2023

The foam outsole is not ideal for outdoor play.

More details

no

Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life

April 20, 2023

Do not take these shoes outdoors.

More details

no

TommyLiu

April 24, 2023

I don't recommend using these shoes outdoors.

More details

no

Jeremy Jones

August 18, 2023

These shoes are not meant for outside.

More details

no

Allen Sison [weartesters.com]

May 3, 2023

The outsole is not durable.

More details

no

Foot Doctor Zach

August 24, 2023

The rubber will last, but the foam is not durable enough for outdoors.

More details

no

Snkr Tech Talk

May 27, 2023

Taking these shoes outdoors is a huge no.

More details

Width of the Jordan Tatum 1:

very narrow

2

slightly narrow

9

regular

32

slightly wide

5

very wide

1

slightly narrow

The Sole Drop

April 13, 2023

Go up half a size if you have a wide foot.

More details

slightly narrow

Soled Out Reviews

April 20, 2023

The sneaker is narrow.

More details

regularly wide

MARKCHES

April 23, 2023

Go true to size if you have wide feet.

More details

slightly narrow

Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life

April 20, 2023

The width is slim. Wide footers might have to go up half a size.

More details

regularly wide

TommyLiu

April 24, 2023

The width is average.

More details

regularly wide

Allen Sison [weartesters.com]

May 3, 2023

The width feels right.

More details

regularly wide

Foot Doctor Zach

August 24, 2023

If you have a 2E foot and want a roomier fit, go up half a size.

More details

regularly wide

KicksContestWorld

August 25, 2023

You'll be fine if you have wide feet.

More details

regularly wide

Snkr Tech Talk

May 27, 2023

The width feels normal.

More details

Size of the Jordan Tatum 1:

very small

slightly small

2

true to size

35

slightly long

13

very long

true to size

The Sole Drop

April 13, 2023

I went true to size.

More details

true to size

Soled Out Reviews

April 20, 2023

I went true to size.

More details

½ size large

MARKCHES

April 23, 2023

Half size down would fit me well.

More details

true to size

Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life

April 20, 2023

These shoes run true to size.

More details

true to size

TommyLiu

April 24, 2023

Go true to size.

More details

true to size

Jeremy Jones

August 18, 2023

The sneaker runs true to size.

More details

true to size

Allen Sison [weartesters.com]

May 3, 2023

Go true to size.

More details

true to size

Foot Doctor Zach

August 24, 2023

Narrow, medium, and wide feet can go true to size.

More details

true to size

KicksContestWorld

August 25, 2023

The Tatum 1 fits true to size.

More details

½ size large

Snkr Tech Talk

May 27, 2023

Go down half a size if you have a regular foot. Go true to size if you have a wide foot.

More details

