The Jordan Tatum 1 is a unique initial signature for Jayson Tatum, where the cushioning excels. A good pickup for bouncy players looking for a lightweight shoe. (2024)

Basketball Shoes /Jordan Tatum 1
Released
4
/
2023
,
Low Top
,
Jason Tatum,
7.9
EXPERT RATING
10
reviews
8.5
USER RATING
40
ratings
The Jordan Tatum 1 is a unique initial signature for Jayson Tatum, where the cushioning excels.
Best Suitable For:
A good pickup for bouncy players looking for a lightweight shoe.
Price Comparison:
Available at
5
shops
| Official Retail Price: $
119.99
Category Performance Ratings:
Expert Ratings (
10
)
User Ratings (
40
)
Traction
7.8
Cushion
8.5
Materials
8.1
Support
7.4
Fit
7.9
Outdoor
0%
Weight & Sizing:
Weight:
light
heavy
Sizing:
small
large
Width:
narrow
wide
Comparison to Similar Shoes:
|Jordan Tatum 1
|Li-Ning Way of Wade 10
|Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut
|Nike Lebron 21
|Li-Ning Way of Wade All City 12
|Air Jordan 38 Low
|Expert Rating
|7.9
|8.9(1.0)
|8.8(0.9)
|8.9(1.0)
|8.9(1.0)
|8.6(0.7)
|User Rating
|8.5
|9.5(1.0)
|9.3(0.8)
|9.2(0.7)
|9.4(0.9)
|9.4(0.9)
|Best Price
$45.97
$
120
$225
$94.99
$
170
$78.97
$
200
$149
$112.99
$
175
|Type of Cut
|Low Top
|Low Top
|Low Top
|Low Top
|Low Top
|Low Top
|Weight
|320g - 340g
|360g - 370g
|410g - 430g
|NA
|NA
|NA
11
likes
University Red / White
from DICK's
$
45.97
$
120
26
likes
White / Grey
from DICK's
$
63.97
$
120
9
likes
Medium Grey / White / Gunsmoke
from DICK's
$
66.97
$
120
21
likes
Black / White / Grey Fog
from DICK's
$
69.97
$
120
7
likes
"Denim"
in 4 shops
$
78.97
$
120
16
likes
White / Total Orange / Black / Green Strike
from 2 Resellers
$
69.00
26
likes
"Zoo"
from 2 Resellers
$
72.00
19
likes
Black / Anthracite / Green Strike
from 2 Resellers
$
72.00
35
likes
Lagoon Pulse / Psychic Purple / White / Pink Blast
from 2 Resellers
$
81.00
34
likes
Black / Wolf Grey / Anthracite / Metallic Silver
from 3 Resellers
$
84.00
121
likes
White / University Red / University Blue / University Gold
from 3 Resellers
$
87.00
8
likes
Stone Blue / University Red / Mystic Navy
from 2 Resellers
$
87.00
95
likes
Black / University Red / Beach / Metallic Gold
from 3 Resellers
$
100.00
119
likes
Pink / Pink Tint
from 3 Resellers
$
121.00
Jordan Tatum 1 Review
Pros:
Comfortable materials
Bouncy and responsive cushioning
Cons:
Dust affects the traction
Bizarre support setup
Performance of the Jordan Tatum 1:
Jayson Tatum's first signature shoe introduces a unique traction setup that reviewers called inconsistent. It performs on clean courts, but dust causes issues. The cushioning was universally praised, by reviewers, for being bouncy underneath the forefoot and comfortable under the heel. The materials are light, breathable, and comfortable. There are no performance issues with the shoe's support, but reviewers said the setup is bizarre and feels weird under the arch. Overall, the Jordan Tatum 1 is still a solid first shoe in Tatum's line. It's the lightest Jordan shoe, and the Zoom Air delivers.
Expert Reviews of the Jordan Tatum 1:
Expert Rating:7.9(ranks #262 of 314)
10 - Amazing
9 - Great
8 - Good
9
7 - Average
1
6 - Subpar
5 - Poor
8.2
The Sole Drop
April 13, 2023
I felt amazing playing in the Jordan Tatum 1 on clean courts. The bounce in the forefoot felt great, the materials are light, and the traction works well. Just be careful on dusty courts.
More details
8.2
Soled Out Reviews
April 20, 2023
The Jordan Tatum 1 has bouncy cushioning and reliable traction. The torsional support can be better, though.
More details
8.2
MARKCHES
April 23, 2023
I'm enjoying playing in the Jordan Tatum 1. The cushioning is low but bouncy. I didn't have issues with the traction, and the materials were comfortable.
More details
8.0
Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life
April 20, 2023
The Jordan Tatum 1 is a solid first performance shoe for Jayson Tatum. It's different and feels odd underfoot. The cushioning is the best part, but the traction disappointed me.
More details
8.0
TommyLiu
April 24, 2023
The Jordan Tatum 1 is one of the lightest basketball shoes available. I enjoyed playing in the shoe because of the cushioning and material setup. I had no traction issues, but dust picks up quickly.
More details
8.0
Jeremy Jones
August 18, 2023
There are parts to like about the Jordan Tatum 1, but there's room for improvement. The material choice is solid, but the traction design is weird.
More details
7.8
Allen Sison [weartesters.com]
May 3, 2023
There are slight concerns about the Jordan Tatum 1, but if you value lightweight shoes, you'll appreciate these. The cushioning is comfortable, and after breaking it in, the traction is decent.
More details
7.7
Foot Doctor Zach
August 24, 2023
The Jordan Tatum 1 is a solid option for players constantly on the balls of their feet. I like how lightweight the shoe is. The forefoot traction grips the court well, too.
More details
7.6
KicksContestWorld
August 25, 2023
The Jordan Tatum 1 is light and comfortable. It has solid traction and cushioning. The shoe lacks stability and torsional support, though.
More details
7.2
Snkr Tech Talk
May 27, 2023
Jayson Tatum's debut shoe has a striking appearance. I found the foam traction, support, and fit lacking, but I enjoyed the Zoom Air and the shoe's materials.
More details
User Reviews of the Jordan Tatum 1:
User Rating:8.5(ranks #184 of 314)
10 - Amazing
5
9 - Great
16
8 - Good
13
7 - Average
6
6 - Subpar
5 - Poor
7.8
Burakc6
April 26, 2023
Bought these after the lightest shoe by Jordan hype. They look slick and are comfortable. However after just 2 games, the plastic support on the distal broke down/cracked. Right after, I started seeing the netting break down on the medial, rendering the show useless. If the customers shoes and players shoes are identical as advertised, there is no way this shoe doesn't completely fall apart every time Jayson Tatum wears them. I should state that I am 6’4 and around 190 lbs.Faulty design overall.
More details
10.0
Rambo2010!
May 25, 2023
IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
More details
8.0
João Pedrp
January 10, 2024
The JT1 is PHENOMENAL for some player!! BUT for people who need security JT1 is definily the not a good option.The Traction and the cushining is awesome but the durability is terrible. The material is comfortable and thin but not durable else.The Lockdown and stability is average as i have problems with my hell and ankle i was afraid of twisting both with JT1 but the fact that he's so low to the ground helps a bit with stability but he doesn't go into my rotation.The fit is extremelly well.
More details
7.0
wowhaaa
February 8, 2024
This shoe is good for everything but playing basketball in them. I like the design,it’s superlight that makes it comfortable to wear. After the first training I felt it okay although the lightweight came with a price, support tends toward the jersey number of Tatum,especially during sideway movements and cuts. Also after a few indoor basketball sessions the plastic outsole cracked at two points which made the aforementioned support problem even worse. And this is not budget price category…
More details
8.6
LeSteven
July 18, 2023
Shoe feels really nice to play in, I could feel the zoom on my foot. Traction i wish it could be better but still does a decent job, dust will be a problem so you will have wipe alot on dusty court dont wear these outside. the materials feel really well, thin and breathable. shoe fit me well for a wide footer and didnt have to up half size up like usual. Overall these shoes are really light and bouncy so if youre a guard or someone who wants light shoes, these could be a good shoe for you
More details
Traction of the Jordan Tatum 1:
Expert
Traction
Rating:7.8(ranks #258 of 314)
User
Traction
Rating:8.2(ranks #216 of 314)
10 - Amazing
5
9 - Great
13
8 - Good
18
7 - Average
11
6 - Subpar
3
5 - Poor
8.0
The Sole Drop
April 13, 2023
The traction only has rubber in the forefoot, but the foam traction performs well. Dust can cause minor issues.
More details
8.0
Soled Out Reviews
April 20, 2023
I didn't have slipping issues, and the traction feels sticky.
More details
8.0
MARKCHES
April 23, 2023
My version has XDR rubber, but I was pleasantly surprised by the traction performance. The dust performance is alright too.
More details
7.5
Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life
April 20, 2023
I'm not the biggest fan of the foam traction setup. The foam feels slippery and absorbs dust.
More details
7.0
TommyLiu
April 24, 2023
The traction performed alright for me. The outsole grip isn't crazy, but I had no issues. Dust pickup causes inconsistencies, though.
More details
7.0
Jeremy Jones
August 18, 2023
The forefoot traction is more consistent than the heel because of the rubber usage. I would've preferred more rubber throughout the outsole.
More details
8.0
Allen Sison [weartesters.com]
May 3, 2023
The traction does not hold up well, even during indoor use. The rubber performs well, but the foam needs time to break in.
More details
8.0
Foot Doctor Zach
August 24, 2023
The rubber is much better than the foam section of the traction, and it grips well. The foam has a difficult time gripping courts.
More details
9.0
KicksContestWorld
August 25, 2023
The grip was excellent. I had no issues, even in wet conditions.
More details
7.0
Snkr Tech Talk
May 27, 2023
The rubber traction pods perform well, but the foam cushioning under the heel is inconsistent. I'm not a fan of the inconsistency.
More details
Cushion of the Jordan Tatum 1:
Expert
Cushion
Rating:8.5(ranks #153 of 314)
User
Cushion
Rating:8.6(ranks #134 of 314)
10 - Amazing
10
9 - Great
17
8 - Good
15
7 - Average
7
6 - Subpar
5 - Poor
1
9.0
The Sole Drop
April 13, 2023
The cushioning setup is my favourite part of the shoe. It has plenty of court feel while also feeling soft and bouncy. The Zoom unit is the perfect size for me.
More details
9.0
Soled Out Reviews
April 20, 2023
I enjoy the cushioning. It's bouncy under the forefoot, and I like how the foam feels.
More details
9.0
MARKCHES
April 23, 2023
The cushioning is the shoe's highlight. I like the feeling of the forefoot Zoom unit. It's bouncy while still being low to the ground.
More details
9.0
Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life
April 20, 2023
I really like the Zoom Air unit in the forefoot. It offers a lot of court feel and solid bounceback.
More details
9.0
TommyLiu
April 24, 2023
The comfort level and cushioning performed beyond my expectations. It's not crazy bouncy, but it plays responsive enough for most people.
More details
7.0
Jeremy Jones
August 18, 2023
I expected the cushioning to feel amazing, but it felt average. It's not as bouncy as I was expecting. It's comfortable, but I was hoping for more.
More details
8.0
Allen Sison [weartesters.com]
May 3, 2023
The cushioning is a middle ground between court feel and bounciness. The midfoot sensation feels odd, though.
More details
7.5
Foot Doctor Zach
August 24, 2023
The step-in comfort feels different than most shoes. The Zoom unit is large but thin, and the cushioning offers impact protection.
More details
9.0
KicksContestWorld
August 25, 2023
The cushioning has a unique construction. It works very well. The impact protection is excellent.
More details
8.0
Snkr Tech Talk
May 27, 2023
The Phylon foam offers decent compression, and the Zoom Air bag offers springiness and court feel.
More details
Materials of the Jordan Tatum 1:
Expert
Materials
Rating:8.1(ranks #169 of 314)
User
Materials
Rating:8.3(ranks #156 of 314)
10 - Amazing
9
9 - Great
16
8 - Good
13
7 - Average
6
6 - Subpar
3
5 - Poor
3
8.0
The Sole Drop
April 13, 2023
The material quality is not bad for the price. The upper is thin and comfortable.
More details
9.0
Soled Out Reviews
April 20, 2023
The materials feel good on foot, but the laces are slick. The upper is a lot better than the Jordan 37.
More details
8.0
MARKCHES
April 23, 2023
The materials feel softer than the Jordan 36 and the Jordan 37. I like the comfort and breathability.
More details
8.5
Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life
April 20, 2023
The materials are strong, breathable, and lightweight.
More details
8.0
TommyLiu
April 24, 2023
The Tatum 1 is the lightest Jordan I've played in. Breathability is good too.
More details
9.0
Jeremy Jones
August 18, 2023
The materials are breathable and minimalistic. The upper is one of the shoe's best features.
More details
8.0
Allen Sison [weartesters.com]
May 3, 2023
The upper materials are thin and breathable. This is also the lightest Jordan Brand shoe available. I love how it feels.
More details
8.0
Foot Doctor Zach
August 24, 2023
The materials provide a lot of stability compared to the outsole.
More details
6.0
KicksContestWorld
August 25, 2023
The materials feel basic. I was worried about the assembly and quality of the shoe. Durability was an issue, too.
More details
8.0
Snkr Tech Talk
May 27, 2023
The materials conform to your foot and flex nicely. It offers structure and support.
More details
Support of the Jordan Tatum 1:
Expert
Support
Rating:7.4(ranks #294 of 314)
User
Support
Rating:8.4(ranks #189 of 314)
10 - Amazing
7
9 - Great
11
8 - Good
20
7 - Average
10
6 - Subpar
1
5 - Poor
1
7.0
The Sole Drop
April 13, 2023
Torsional support is not something this shoe provides. It feels too flexible. I did feel contained laterally, though. The lockdown on the footbed reminded me of the PG6.
More details
7.0
Soled Out Reviews
April 20, 2023
The heel lockdown is phenomenal, but the shoe isn't the most supportive. There's no pain, but I prefer to feel more contained.
More details
8.0
MARKCHES
April 23, 2023
I feel balanced even though the shoe is bouncy. I had no issues with the support system.
More details
7.5
Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life
April 20, 2023
The lockdown feels very good. The lacing system is good at containing your foot, but the lack of arch support feels bizarre.
More details
8.0
TommyLiu
April 24, 2023
The stability is decent, and I had no issues with support and lockdown.
More details
8.0
Jeremy Jones
August 18, 2023
The shoe feels light, and it's a stable experience when hooping.
More details
8.0
Allen Sison [weartesters.com]
May 3, 2023
The lateral support keeps you contained without irritating you. I didn't experience heel slippage, either.
More details
7.0
Foot Doctor Zach
August 24, 2023
The side wings and materials provide solid containment, but the unique midsole is an odd sensation.
More details
6.0
KicksContestWorld
August 25, 2023
Forefoot lockdown is decent. The heel cup is solid, but the lateral stability is an issue. There's no torsional support, either.
More details
7.0
Snkr Tech Talk
May 27, 2023
The heel counter and TPU plate keep you contained. The shoe does a decent job of preventing your foot from rolling over, but it's missing torsional support.
More details
Fit of the Jordan Tatum 1:
Expert
Fit
Rating:7.9(ranks #259 of 314)
User
Fit
Rating:8.6(ranks #148 of 314)
10 - Amazing
11
9 - Great
13
8 - Good
17
7 - Average
4
6 - Subpar
5
5 - Poor
9.0
The Sole Drop
April 13, 2023
The shoe fits me well. It feels snug, and the length is perfect.
More details
8.0
Soled Out Reviews
April 20, 2023
The fit is comfortable.
More details
8.0
MARKCHES
April 23, 2023
The shoe feels a bit large, and the materials have some give to them. But the performance wasn't affected.
More details
8.5
Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life
April 20, 2023
The shoes are a tad long, but it doesn't affect performance. The fit is comfortable overall.
More details
8.0
TommyLiu
April 24, 2023
The fit feels standard.
More details
8.0
Jeremy Jones
August 18, 2023
The fit is sturdy.
More details
7.0
Allen Sison [weartesters.com]
May 3, 2023
I don't like the fit of the shoe. It feels a tad long, and there's room in the toe box.
More details
8.0
Foot Doctor Zach
August 24, 2023
I was pleasantly surprised with how accommodating the shoe fits. It's decently forgiving.
More details
8.0
KicksContestWorld
August 25, 2023
The fit feels nice. I required zero break-in time.
More details
6.0
Snkr Tech Talk
May 27, 2023
The fit is my least favourite part of the shoe. It fits long, and I had a thumb's width of space at the front of the shoe.
More details
Durability of the Jordan Tatum 1:
User
Durability
Rating:7.2(ranks #271 of 314)
10 - Amazing
4
9 - Great
5
8 - Good
6
7 - Average
7
6 - Subpar
6
5 - Poor
8
Outdoor of the Jordan Tatum 1:
Expert
Outdoor
Rating:0.0(ranks #264 of 314)
User
Outdoor
Rating:21.7(ranks #256 of 314)
Good (100%)
2
Fair (50%)
6
Bad (0%)
24
no
The Sole Drop
April 13, 2023
The foam traction does not seem durable.
More details
no
Soled Out Reviews
April 20, 2023
The durability of the foam is not good.
More details
no
MARKCHES
April 23, 2023
The foam outsole is not ideal for outdoor play.
More details
no
Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life
April 20, 2023
Do not take these shoes outdoors.
More details
no
TommyLiu
April 24, 2023
I don't recommend using these shoes outdoors.
More details
no
Jeremy Jones
August 18, 2023
These shoes are not meant for outside.
More details
no
Allen Sison [weartesters.com]
May 3, 2023
The outsole is not durable.
More details
no
Foot Doctor Zach
August 24, 2023
The rubber will last, but the foam is not durable enough for outdoors.
More details
no
Snkr Tech Talk
May 27, 2023
Taking these shoes outdoors is a huge no.
More details
Width of the Jordan Tatum 1:
very narrow
2
slightly narrow
9
regular
32
slightly wide
5
very wide
1
slightly narrow
The Sole Drop
April 13, 2023
Go up half a size if you have a wide foot.
More details
slightly narrow
Soled Out Reviews
April 20, 2023
The sneaker is narrow.
More details
regularly wide
MARKCHES
April 23, 2023
Go true to size if you have wide feet.
More details
slightly narrow
Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life
April 20, 2023
The width is slim. Wide footers might have to go up half a size.
More details
regularly wide
TommyLiu
April 24, 2023
The width is average.
More details
regularly wide
Allen Sison [weartesters.com]
May 3, 2023
The width feels right.
More details
regularly wide
Foot Doctor Zach
August 24, 2023
If you have a 2E foot and want a roomier fit, go up half a size.
More details
regularly wide
KicksContestWorld
August 25, 2023
You'll be fine if you have wide feet.
More details
regularly wide
Snkr Tech Talk
May 27, 2023
The width feels normal.
More details
Size of the Jordan Tatum 1:
very small
slightly small
2
true to size
35
slightly long
13
very long
true to size
The Sole Drop
April 13, 2023
I went true to size.
More details
true to size
Soled Out Reviews
April 20, 2023
I went true to size.
More details
½ size large
MARKCHES
April 23, 2023
Half size down would fit me well.
More details
true to size
Nelson Chan @Hoop and Life
April 20, 2023
These shoes run true to size.
More details
true to size
TommyLiu
April 24, 2023
Go true to size.
More details
true to size
Jeremy Jones
August 18, 2023
The sneaker runs true to size.
More details
true to size
Allen Sison [weartesters.com]
May 3, 2023
Go true to size.
More details
true to size
Foot Doctor Zach
August 24, 2023
Narrow, medium, and wide feet can go true to size.
More details
true to size
KicksContestWorld
August 25, 2023
The Tatum 1 fits true to size.
More details
½ size large
Snkr Tech Talk
May 27, 2023
Go down half a size if you have a regular foot. Go true to size if you have a wide foot.
More details
