The Jordan Tatum 1 is a unique initial signature for Jayson Tatum, where the cushioning excels. A good pickup for bouncy players looking for a lightweight shoe. (2024)

Shoe feels really nice to play in, I could feel the zoom on my foot. Traction i wish it could be better but still does a decent job, dust will be a problem so you will have wipe alot on dusty court dont wear these outside. the materials feel really well, thin and breathable. shoe fit me well for a wide footer and didnt have to up half size up like usual. Overall these shoes are really light and bouncy so if youre a guard or someone who wants light shoes, these could be a good shoe for you

