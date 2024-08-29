The Latest Books, Reports, Videos, and Audiobooks - O'Reilly Media (2024)

Designing Data-Intensive ApplicationsBy Martin KleppmannPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to be figured out, such as scalability, consistency, reliability, efficiency, and maintainability. In addition, we have ...book Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn, Keras, and TensorFlow, 3rd EditionBy Aurélien GéronPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Through a recent series of breakthroughs, deep learning has boosted the entire field of machine learning. Now, even programmers who know close to nothing about this technology can use simple, efficient ...book Python Crash Course, 3rd EditionBy Eric MatthesPublisher(s): No Starch PressPython Crash Course is the world's best-selling guide to the Python guide programming language, with over 1,500,000 copies sold to date! This fast-paced, thorough introduction to programming with Python will have ...book Learning Go, 2nd EditionBy Jon BodnerPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Go has rapidly become the preferred language for building web services. Plenty of tutorials are available to teach Go's syntax to developers with experience in other programming languages, but tutorials aren't ...book Fluent Python, 2nd EditionBy Luciano RamalhoPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Don't waste time bending Python to fit patterns you've learned in other languages. Python's simplicity lets you become productive quickly, but often this means you aren't using everything the language has ...book Prompt Engineering for Generative AIBy James Phoenix, Mike TaylorPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Large language models (LLMs) and diffusion models such as ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion have unprecedented potential. Because they have been trained on all the public text and images on the internet, ...book Acing the System Design InterviewBy zhiyong tanPublisher(s): Manning PublicationsThe system design interview is one of the hardest challenges you’ll face in the software engineering hiring process. This practical book gives you the insights, the skills, and the hands-on practice ...book Designing Machine Learning SystemsBy Chip HuyenPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Machine learning systems are both complex and unique. Complex because they consist of many different components and involve many different stakeholders. Unique because they're data dependent, with data varying wildly from ...book Fundamentals of Data EngineeringBy Joe Reis, Matt HousleyPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Data engineering has grown rapidly in the past decade, leaving many software engineers, data scientists, and analysts looking for a comprehensive view of this practice. With this practical book, you'll learn ...book Head First Design Patterns, 2nd EditionBy Eric Freeman, Elisabeth RobsonPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.What will you learn from this book? You know you don't want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to Design Patterns: the lessons learned by those who've faced the same ...book React - The Complete Guide (Includes Hooks, React Router, and Redux) - Second EditionBy Academind by Maximilian SchwarzmüllerPublisher(s): Packt Publishing**This course is now updated for React 18** Starting with an introduction to React concepts, you will progress through JavaScript refresher modules to solidify your knowledge base before tackling React essentials ...video Fundamentals of Software ArchitectureBy Mark Richards, Neal FordPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Salary surveys worldwide regularly place software architect in the top 10 best jobs, yet no real guide exists to help developers become architects. Until now. This book provides the first comprehensive ...book Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software CraftsmanshipBy Robert C. MartinPublisher(s): PearsonEven bad code can function. But if code isn’t clean, it can bring a development organization to its knees. Every year, countless hours and significant resources are lost because of poorly ...book The Staff Engineer's PathBy Tanya ReillyPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.For years, companies have rewarded their most effective engineers with management positions. But treating management as the default path for an engineer with leadership ability doesn't serve the industry well--or the ...book CompTIA Security+ SY0-701By Sari GreenePublisher(s): Pearson27+ Hours of Video Instruction Get the edge you need to successfully study for the CompTIA Security+ exam! Overview CompTIA Security+ (SY0-701) is designed to prepare you for the SY0-701 version ...video Building LLM Powered ApplicationsBy Valentina AltoPublisher(s): Packt PublishingGet hands-on with GPT 3.5, GPT 4, LangChain, Llama 2, Falcon LLM and more, to build LLM-powered sophisticated AI applications Key Features Embed LLMs into real-world applications Use LangChain to orchestrate ...book Building Microservices, 2nd EditionBy Sam NewmanPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.As organizations shift from monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained microservices, distributed systems have become more fine-grained. But developing these new systems brings its own host of problems. This expanded second edition ...book Generative Deep Learning, 2nd EditionBy David FosterPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Generative AI is the hottest topic in tech. This practical book teaches machine learning engineers and data scientists how to use TensorFlow and Keras to create impressive generative deep learning models ...book OCP Oracle Certified Professional Java SE 17 Developer Study GuideBy Scott Selikoff, Jeanne BoyarskyPublisher(s): SybexAn effective and practical study aid to the new OCP Java SE 17 Developer certification exam In the OCP Oracle Certified Professional Java SE 17 Developer Study Guide: Exam 1Z0-829, you'll ...book AI EngineeringBy Chip HuyenPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Recent breakthroughs in AI have not only increased demand for AI products, they've also lowered the barriers to entry for those who want to build AI products. The model-as-a-service approach has ...book Learning SQL, 3rd EditionBy Alan BeaulieuPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.As data floods into your company, you need to put it to work right away—and SQL is the best tool for the job. With the latest edition of this introductory guide, ...book Kubernetes: Up and Running, 3rd EditionBy Brendan Burns, Joe Beda, Kelsey Hightower, Lachlan EvensonPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.This third edition comes with a dedicated playlist of interactive Katacoda labs mapped to each section of the book. As you read through each chapter, you can practice the concepts covered ...book Head First Java, 3rd EditionBy Kathy Sierra, Bert Bates, Trisha GeePublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.What will you learn from this book? Head First Java is a complete learning experience in Java and object-oriented programming. With this book, you'll learn the Java language with a unique ...book Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) RHEL 9By Sander van VugtPublisher(s): Pearson14+ Hours of Video Instruction Description Learn, practice, and then validate your skills with this 14-hour full exam prep toolkit. Overview Explore all exam objectives in the RHCSA RHEL 9 exam ...video CCNP and CCIE Enterprise Core ENCOR 350-401 Official Cert Guide, 2nd EditionBy Brad Edgeworth, Ramiro Garza Rios, David Hucaby, Jason GooleyPublisher(s): Cisco PressTrust the best-selling Official Cert Guide series from Cisco Press to help you learn, prepare, and practice for the CCNP and CCIE ENCOR 350-401 exam. Well regarded for its level of ...book Head First Software ArchitectureBy Raju Gandhi, Mark Richards, Neal FordPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.What will you learn from this book? If you're a software developer looking for a quick on-ramp to software architecture, this handy guide is a great place to start. From the ...book Natural Language Processing with Transformers, Revised EditionBy Lewis Tunstall, Leandro von Werra, Thomas WolfPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Since their introduction in 2017, transformers have quickly become the dominant architecture for achieving state-of-the-art results on a variety of natural language processing tasks. If you're a data scientist or coder, ...book Deciphering Data ArchitecturesBy James SerraPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Data fabric, data lakehouse, and data mesh have recently appeared as viable alternatives to the modern data warehouse. These new architectures have solid benefits, but they're also surrounded by a lot ...book System Design on AWSBy Jayanth Kumar, Mandeep SinghPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Enterprises building complex and large-scale applications in the cloud face multiple challenges. From figuring out the right tools to estimating the right provisioning, nearly every solution comes with a complicated set ...book Python for Data Analysis, 3rd EditionBy Wes McKinneyPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Get the definitive handbook for manipulating, processing, cleaning, and crunching datasets in Python. Updated for Python 3.10 and pandas 1.4, the third edition of this hands-on guide is packed with practical ...book Terraform: Up and Running, 3rd EditionBy Yevgeniy BrikmanPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Terraform has become a key player in the DevOps world for defining, launching, and managing infrastructure as code (IaC) across a variety of cloud and virtualization platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud, ...book The Pragmatic Programmer: your journey to mastery, 20th Anniversary Edition, 2nd EditionBy David Thomas, Andrew HuntPublisher(s): Addison-Wesley Professional"One of the most significant books in my life." —Obie Fernandez, Author, The Rails Way "Twenty years ago, the first edition of The Pragmatic Programmer completely changed the trajectory of my ...book Kafka: The Definitive Guide, 2nd EditionBy Gwen Shapira, Todd Palino, Rajini Sivaram, Krit PettyPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Every enterprise application creates data, whether it consists of log messages, metrics, user activity, or outgoing messages. Moving all this data is just as important as the data itself. With this ...book Python Fundamentals with Paul DeitelBy Paul J. DeitelPublisher(s): PearsonExpanded in 2024 with 22 New Features through Python 3.12 50 hours of video instruction—Includes Paul’s two-hour “What’s New in Python” lesson (located between lessons 10 and 11), covering features that ...video Programming Rust, 2nd EditionBy Jim Blandy, Jason Orendorff, Leonora F. S. TindallPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Systems programming provides the foundation for the world's computation. Writing performance-sensitive code requires a programming language that puts programmers in control of how memory, processor time, and other system resources are ...book Kubernetes for the Absolute Beginners - Hands-OnBy Mumshad MannambethPublisher(s): Packt PublishingStarting from the fundamental concept of containers, the course gradually unfolds into a comprehensive guide on managing and deploying applications with Kubernetes. It covers everything from the basics of Kubernetes architecture ...video Effective Java, 3rd EditionBy Joshua BlochPublisher(s): Addison-Wesley ProfessionalSince this Jolt-award winning classic was last updated in 2008, the Java programming environment has changed dramatically. Java 7 and Java 8 introduced new features and functions including, forEach() method in ...book Hands-On Large Language ModelsBy Jay Alammar, Maarten GrootendorstPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.AI has acquired startling new language capabilities in just the past few years. Driven by the rapid advances in deep learning, language AI systems are able to write and understand text ...book A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK® Guide) – Seventh Edition and The Standard for Project Management (ENGLISH)By Project Management InstitutePublisher(s): Project Management InstitutePMBOK® Guide is the go-to resource for project management practitioners. The project management profession has significantly evolved due to emerging technology, new approaches and rapid market changes. Reflecting this evolution, The ...book Clean Code FundamentalsBy Robert C. MartinPublisher(s): PearsonExpanded Edition (Updated February 2022) Updated with episodes from SOLID Principles and Advanced TDD in the Clean Code Fundamentals series from Clean Coders by "Uncle Bob" Martin. New episodes include: The ...video Generative AI on AWSBy Chris Fregly, Antje Barth, Shelbee EigenbrodePublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Companies today are moving rapidly to integrate generative AI into their products and services. But there's a great deal of hype (and misunderstanding) about the impact and promise of this technology. ...book Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn, Keras, and TensorFlow, 2nd EditionBy Aurélien GéronPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Through a series of recent breakthroughs, deep learning has boosted the entire field of machine learning. Now, even programmers who know close to nothing about this technology can use simple, efficient ...book Introduction to Generative AIBy Maggie Engler, Numa DhamaniPublisher(s): Manning PublicationsGenerative AI tools like ChatGPT are amazing—but how will their use impact our society? This book introduces the world-transforming technology and the strategies you need to use generative AI safely and ...book CCNA 200-301 Official Cert Guide LibraryBy Wendell Odom, Bradley EdgeworthPublisher(s): Cisco PressCisco Press has the only study guides approved by Cisco for the new CCNA certification. The new edition of the best-selling two-book value-priced CCNA 200-301 Official Cert Guide Library includes updated ...book Deep Learning with Python, Second EditionBy Francois CholletPublisher(s): Manning PublicationsPrinted in full color! Unlock the groundbreaking advances of deep learning with this extensively revised new edition of the bestselling original. Learn directly from the creator of Keras and master practical ...book Solutions Architect's Handbook - Third EditionBy Saurabh Shrivastava, Neelanjali SrivastavPublisher(s): Packt PublishingFrom fundamentals and design patterns to the latest techniques such as generative AI, machine learning and cloud native architecture, gain all you need to be a pro Solutions Architect crafting secure ...book Essential Math for AIBy Hala NelsonPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Companies are scrambling to integrate AI into their systems and operations. But to build truly successful solutions, you need a firm grasp of the underlying mathematics. This accessible guide walks you ...book Software Architecture: The Hard PartsBy Neal Ford, Mark Richards, Pramod Sadalage, Zhamak DehghaniPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.There are no easy decisions in software architecture. Instead, there are many hard parts--difficult problems or issues with no best practices--that force you to choose among various compromises. With this book, ...book Essential Math for Data ScienceBy Thomas NieldPublisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.Master the math needed to excel in data science, machine learning, and statistics. In this book author Thomas Nield guides you through areas like calculus, probability, linear algebra, and statistics and ...book Clean Architecture: A Craftsman's Guide to Software Structure and DesignBy Robert C. MartinPublisher(s): PearsonBuilding upon the success of best-sellers The Clean Coder and Clean Code, legendary software craftsman Robert C. "Uncle Bob" Martin shows how to bring greater professionalism and discipline to application architecture ...book