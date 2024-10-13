The Life and Career of Breckie Hill? Her Age, Height, Boyfriend - Biography Tribune (2024)

﻿ ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

American social media star Breckie Hall was born under the zodiac sign Aries on 18 April 2003, in Edina, Minnesota USA. Breckie’s active on various social media networks, and is perhaps known best for her Instagram account, which is today followed by over 1.5 million people and onto which she’s posted over 130 pictures and videos. Breckie’s become popular on the internet solely thanks to her large breasts and buttocks, and nearly all her Instagram content has these in focus.

Breckie was raised in Edina by her parents, about whom she’s yet to speak in public as they prefer to be left out of media; it’s known that her mother and father are both deeply religious Christians and that the family often went to church together while Breckie was growing up – it’s widely believed that Breckie rarely speaks to her parents nowadays because they don’t support her career on the internet. She’s believed to be an only child as she hasn’t spoken about having siblings.

Breckie studied at Edina High School, and was mostly into singing and dancing during her four years there, while she was also interested in acting with the school’s drama club, and running track. She matriculated in 2021, and then enrolled at Gustavus Adolphus College; Breckie should be graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in 2024.

Breckie doesn’t have her own YouTube channel, but is nevertheless highly popular on the video sharing service as numerous users have posted videos of her, most of which feature her showing off her large breasts, playing video games and talking about her everyday life; her fans have asked her on multiple occasions to launch her own channel but Breckie’s stated that she’s already too busy with maintaining her other social media accounts. We’re about to cover the three most viewed videos about Breckie on YouTube, as these have contributed to her internet popularity.

Her #1 video “Breckie Hill Rates Fortnite Pros” was uploaded by Fnprosclips on 12 March 2023 and has since been watched over 4.2 million times, while it’s amassed close to 170,000 likes; it features Breckie reviewing YouTube gamers on a 1-10 scale.

Breckie’s second most popular video “I Stole Her Vape!” was uploaded by Lofe on 5 April 2023 and had since been watched close to three million times. It features YouTuber Lofe travelling together with several other YouTubers, including Breckie; the video’s 25 minutes long.

Her #3 most viewed video “I Can’t Believe She Said This!” was uploaded by Lofe on 18 February 2023 and has since been watched over 2.1 million times; it’s another long video (22 minutes) and features Lofe and Breckie spending time together.

Breckie spends most of her time creating content for her Instagram account and she’s revealed quite a lot about her in her pictures; she’s revealed that summer’s her favorite season as she loves to drink cocktails at the beach and swim in the ocean, and that she also loves to play beach volleyball. Breckie’s also revealed that she’s a shopaholic as she buys new clothes nearly every day.

She launched her Twitter account in February 2016, and more than half a million people are following her on this network today, while she’s tweeted over 260 times; most of Breckie’s Twitter content are the same pictures and videos found on her Instagram account.

She’s also active on Facebook and her page numbers over 20,000 followers, while all her posts combined have amassed more than 3,000 likes; her most recent update was on 2 October 2023, when she posted a picture from her hotel room in Los Angeles, California.

Nearly three million people are following Breckie on TikTok today, and all her videos together have amassed close to 110 million likes; most of Breckie’s content has her large breasts and buttocks in focus.

She’s uploaded two videos and more than 80 pictures onto her OnlyFans account, and all of these combined have amassed nearly 450,000 likes; Breckie’s only recently begun uploading X-rated content onto OnlyFans.

join the mile high club with me 😏 (full pic sent out in messages on https://t.co/TeedmZ3aKL ) pic.twitter.com/EJyWKsjBGU — Breckie Hill (@breckiehill) May 17, 2023

Breckie shies away from speaking about her love life in public and has thus let her fans speculate and start rumors on the internet.

Some have claimed that Breckie’s perhaps in a relationship with popular YouTuber Lofe as the two seem to be spending quite a lot of time together, while he’s also featured Breckie in many of his YouTube videos; this hasn’t been addressed by them.

There are also those who believe that Breckie’s today in a relationship with a non-celebrity American male, but prefers to keep him away from media; this hasn’t been addressed by Breckie either.

She seems to be unattached as of October 2023, hasn’t married and doesn’t have children.

There’s been some controversy surrounding Breckie and another social media star Olivia Dunne, who’s also blonde, beautiful and athletic; Breckie called gymnast Olivia ‘a bitch’ in one of her Instagram videos, which was watched millions of times in a matter of hours. It’s also widely known that Breckie often ‘steals’ Olivia’s Instagram poses.

She’s physically highly active as her popularity on the internet revolves around her staying in shape; she has multiple training sessions at the gym every week and is also into doing yoga and jogging.

Breckie’s a lover of animals and her favorites are cats.

She likes to travel with her friends, but it’s believed that she’s yet to go overseas; Breckie’s been to a couple of US states and her dream travel destination’s Paris, France. She mostly enjoys travelling by car, and is afraid of airplanes.

One of Breckie’s favorite actresses is Mackenzie Foy, and some of her favorite films are “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”, “Interstellar” and “Wish You Well”.

Breckie’s age is 20. Her hair’s blonde and eyes are brown, she weighs around 110lbs (50kgs) and is 5ft 3ins (1.6m) tall.

Breckie’s net worth’s been estimated at over $1 million, as of October 2023.