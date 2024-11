The Menu (2022) recensie, Mark Mylod (2024)

Ralph Fiennes (‘The English Patient’, ‘Harry Potter’-reeks) speelt de afstandelijke Slowik subliem. Hij is zo koud als wit marmer en levert zijn monologen in steriele abstractie. Het is duidelijk dat hij met diepe thema’s worstelt en hij de avond opbouwt naar een afschrikwekkend hoofdmenu. Nicholas Hoult (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, ‘Tolkien’), als Tyler, staat symbool voor de horde hersenloze aanbidders die smachten naar een schouderklopje van de meester. Anya Taylor-Joy (‘The Witch’, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’), als Margot, is de vreemde eend in de bijt die niet voor de grootsheid van Slowik op de knieën valt. Ze is ongevoelig voor de betoveringen van de culinaire hoogstandjes die met gechoreografeerde precisie worden klaargemaakt en voorgeschoteld. John Leguizamo (‘Carlito’s Way’, ‘John Wick’) speelt zijn rol, als een uitgerangeerde beroemdheid, die zich belangrijker voordoet dan hij is, overtuigend. Het is altijd een plezier om zijn exotische energie op het scherm te zien. De enigmatische Hong Chau (‘Downsizing’, ‘The Whale’) mag natuurlijk niet ongenoemd blijven. Haar overduidelijke nepvriendelijkheid, een omen voor dingen die komen gaan, wordt op een meesterlijke manier uitgebeeld. In haar koude ogen en kunstmatige glimlach wordt een onheilspellende toekomst weerspiegeld.

FAQs

However, Margot is unimpressed with his food and its presentation, not understanding what the big deal is. Margot challenging Chef Slowik to make a delicious hamburger catches him off guard, but it's this very request — and Margot's approval of the meal — that is why Margot is allowed to leave.

Anne (Judith Light) is here with her husband Richard Leibrandt (Reed Birney). We suspect early on and soon realise that Richard has been cheating on his wife time and again, much to the knowledge of every chef at the restaurant.

The film is not only a satire of food snobbery, critiquing patrons with heavy wallets and no discerning palettes, but also an examination of the inherent power imbalance between waitstaff and diners in any service industry and a more personal exploration of what it means to trade the pure joy of artistry for the ...

The pathetic notes in Nicholas Hoult's performance as Tyler make Chef Slowik's death at the end of The Menu even better. Following his utter humiliation in the kitchen, Tyler takes his own life, hanging himself with his own tie.

Julian reveals that Tyler was invited personally and knew all along that the dinner would end with everyone's death, so he invited Margot knowing full well she would die. Julian humiliates Tyler further by forcing him to cook and insulting his food, causing Tyler to kill himself in a storeroom.

Slowik presumably whispered that Tyler would not only never earn his praise, but also was no longer considered worthy of being "part" of his menu. That was, perhaps, a fate even worse than death for Tyler, leading to his suicide before The Menu's ending.

For example, personal assistant Felicity is killed for the fact she went to the Ivy League Brown University and has no student loan from it. Her murder is thus made part of the plan without clarifying whether this is because she got a scholarship, or because she comes from wealth.

Chef Julian Slowik is the main antagonist of the black comedy/thriller 2022 film The Menu. He is the head chef of highly-acclaimed restaurant Hawthorne. He was portrayed by Ralph Fiennes, who also voiced Rameses in The Prince of Egypt.

If you didn't pick up on it, Margot is a sex worker. She was not only hired by Tyler to be his date, but she was also formerly hired by Richard, one of the wealthy diners. When the employees cut off one of Richard's fingers, it's ironic that it's his ring finger.

The cheeseburger itself is a symbol of the thing that reminded Slowik why he began cooking, and how he fell in love with it. The simple act of preparing something for someone who greatly appreciates it – no bells and whistles, no frills or fuss.

Margot eventually sees eye to eye with the chef and realizes that he yearns for the gratification of the early days of his cooking endeavors. Margot connects the dots and asks for The Menu cheeseburger because she understands it would remind Slowik of the time when he genuinely enjoyed cooking.

By the film's end, we see that Slowik spares her and allows her to leave. In contrast, Tyler is treated to such humiliating proof that he is not worthy of anything akin to actual skills as a chef he displays such a stunning act of supplication before Slowik's genius that he actually kills himself.

What the film essentially boils down to, then, is that Margot is the only guest who is able to see past the pretension to something a little more meaningful – and this is why she is spared. The Menu is now streaming on Disney Plus.

The answer is no, but there is some real-life inspiration behind the scenes.

Director Mark Mylod offered an explanation for their weak display to entertainment news site Den of Geek. Guests couldn't just walk out without butting into several burly line cooks, he pointed out. But their lack of action also has to do with them buying into chef Slowik's whole deal.

Because Margot was not originally invited to the dinner. The Chef has a plan to kill each original invitee in a way meaningful to why they are being killed — when he finds out Margot is “innocent,” he doesn't want to kill her, because she doesn't deserve it.

Why would the children lock Margot in the closet when they know how much the sun means to her? They lock her in the closet because they don't like her. They resent her for having a memory of the sun and by forcing her to miss it, they are getting even with her.

Slowik reveals that Tyler was informed the guests would be killed. Despite this, he was so zealous to participate in Slowik's craft that he kept it secret and hired Margot to replace his ex-girlfriend because Hawthorn does not seat lone diners.