The Menu | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

Table of Contents
Where to Watch The Menu What to Know Critics Reviews Audience Reviews My Rating Cast & Crew Movie Clips The Menu More Like This Related Movie News Videos The Menu Photos The Menu Movie Info FAQs References
88% Tomatometer 332 Reviews 76% Audience Score 1,000+ Verified Ratings

A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Read More Read Less

Watch on Fandango at Home Buy Now

Where to Watch

The Menu

Fandango at Home Prime Video Apple TV

Rent The Menu on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Apple TV, or buy it on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Apple TV.

The Menu

What to Know

Critics Consensus

While its social commentary relies on basic ingredients, The Menu serves up black comedy with plenty of flavor.

Read Critics Reviews

Audience Says

The Menu's got a great cast and plenty of fun moments, although the ending might strike some as a little tough to swallow.

Read Audience Reviews

Critics Reviews

View All (332) Critics Reviews
The Menu | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Scott Tobias The Reveal (Substack) The film fares better as a tightly constructed exercise in horror, like a cross between the mechanized death of a Saw movie and the eat-the-rich grotesquerie of Peter Greenaway’s The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover. Rated: 3.5/5 Dec 19, 2022 Full Review The Menu | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Wenlei Ma News.com.au The Menu is an atmospheric, claustrophobic thriller with a killer ending, but manages to fall short in serving up a full-course of deranged delights. Rated: 3/5 Dec 10, 2022 Full Review The Menu | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Anton Bitel Sight & Sound Slowik’s slow-cooked revenge against social inequality, bad taste, cruel critique, culinary pretension and even ‘fast food’ cinema is unsettling and accusatory. Dec 7, 2022 Full Review The Menu | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Calum Cooper In Their Own League “The Menu” demonstrates how capitalism and its relationship to consumerism can actively suck the joy from creatives, particularly as they attempt to fulfil the needs of the most affluent and entitled consumers. Rated: 4/5 Jul 15, 2024 Full Review The Menu | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Sarah Vincent Sarah G Vincent Views “The Menu” suggests that such fanatism to an ephemeral art which requires hard work and isolation could lead to a cult like atmosphere brewing insanity and resentment Jun 8, 2024 Full Review The Menu | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Avaryl Halley Movie Bitches There were so many moments I loved Apr 24, 2024 Full Review Read all reviews
See Also
Preliminary Lessons from Ukraine’s Offensive Operations, 2022–23JD Vance said in 2022 he ‘would like abortion to be illegal nationally’ | CNN PoliticsThe Menu (2022) recensie, Mark MylodRecensie The Menu (2022)

Audience Reviews

View All (1000+) audience reviews

First name L Deliciously flinty humor about the conflict between art and consumerism. Each deftly cast persona contributes to the main course; stay for the just deserts. PSA: Eat a good burger right before or directly afterward. Rated 3.5/5 Stars • Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars 05/10/24 Full Review La'Justin Incredible film on so many levels. Also really made me want a cheeseburger. Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 07/09/23 Full Review lester this is just a fantastic film thriller/ dark comedy at its best go watch it Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 04/25/23 Full Review Ruby B I've actually seen it 2-3 times. Worth the watch, good suspense and drama. Would have preferred a better ending (literally the last few minutes of the movie) but overall good original. Rated 4.5/5 Stars • Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars 04/24/23 Full Review Maurice A near flawless film. I have an slight issue half way through the movie but still enjoyed my time. Rated 4.5/5 Stars • Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars 03/20/23 Full Review ole Saw it twice. This was casted very well. Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 02/19/23 Full Review Read all reviews

The Menu

My Rating

Read More Read Less POST RATING WRITE A REVIEW EDIT REVIEW

Cast & Crew

Mark Mylod Director Ralph Fiennes Chef Slowik Anya Taylor-Joy Margot Nicholas Hoult Tyler Hong Chau Elsa Janet McTeer Lillian Bloom
Show Less Cast & Crew Show More Cast & Crew

Movie Clips

View All videos

The Menu

The Menu: Extended Preview The Menu: Extended Preview 6:42 The Menu: Movie Clip - Do Not Eat The Menu: Movie Clip - Do Not Eat 1:29 The Menu: Movie Clip - Left Hand Ring Finger The Menu: Movie Clip - Left Hand Ring Finger 0:48 The Menu: Exclusive Movie Clip - Head Start The Menu: Exclusive Movie Clip - Head Start 1:15 View more videos

More Like This

View All Best Movies to Stream at Home
See Also
The Menu Explained (Every Question Answered) | This is Barry

Ready or Not 89% 78% Ready or Not TRAILER for Ready or Not Get Out 98% 86% Get Out TRAILER for Get Out Pearl 92% 83% Pearl TRAILER for Pearl Bodies Bodies Bodies 86% 69% Bodies Bodies Bodies TRAILER for Bodies Bodies Bodies Piercing 72% 43% Piercing TRAILER for Piercing Discover more movies and TV shows. View More

Related Movie News

View All Related Movie News
The Menu, Better Call Saul, Severance, and Everything Everywhere All at Once lead WGA nominations – Full List 10 WTF Horror Movies to Watch if You Loved M3GAN Weekend Box Office Results: Wakanda Forever Wins Again, to No One’s Surprise

Videos

View All videos

The Menu

'The Menu' Cast Share Food Photos and Deleted Scenes 'The Menu' Cast Share Food Photos and Deleted Scenes 40:40 The Menu: Featurette - Authentically Delicious The Menu: Featurette - Authentically Delicious 3:53 The Menu: Featurette - Horror The Menu: Featurette - Horror 0:41 The Menu: Exclusive Featurette - Welcome to Hawthorne The Menu: Exclusive Featurette - Welcome to Hawthorne 2:46 The Menu: Trailer 1 The Menu: Trailer 1 2:10 The Menu: Teaser Trailer The Menu: Teaser Trailer 1:33 View more videos

Photos

View All The Menu photos

The Menu

The Menu (2022) View more photos

Movie Info

Synopsis A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Director
Mark Mylod

Producer
Adam McKay, Betsy Koch, Will Ferrell

Screenwriter
Seth Reiss, Will Tracy

Distributor
Searchlight Pictures

Production Co
Hyperobject Industries, Alienworx Productions

Rating
R (Some Sexual References|Language Throughout|Strong Violent Content)

Genre
Horror, Mystery & Thriller, Comedy

Original Language
English

Release Date (Theaters)
Nov 18, 2022, Wide

Release Date (Streaming)
Jan 3, 2023

Box Office (Gross USA)
$38.5M

Runtime
1h 47m

Sound Mix
Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital

Aspect Ratio
Digital 2.39:1
Most Popular at Home Now
The Menu | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

FAQs

Why didn't they fight back in The Menu? ›

The Menu ending explained that money talked above all else, and the guests would rather face death than deal with the consequences of Chef Slowik releasing certain information. Despite the men getting a 45-second head start, they didn't try all that hard to escape, being found easily by Slowik's staff.

Learn More Now
What was on Margots Tortilla in The Menu? ›

Margot's tortilla shows her real name and occupation as an escort.

View More
What was the mom in The Menu? ›

The twelfth guest on Slowski's menu is no one else but his mother (Rebecca Koon), an abusive alcoholic that could never be satisfied. Slowski is so absorbed by his work and the making of his art because he's still trying to please people who don't care about him, making his mother an ingredient to his ultimate menu.

Continue Reading
What was the point of The Menu? ›

A satire about what's wrong with the food world, The Menu explores the restaurant industry, foodie culture, food media, and their relationships to one another.

Discover More
Why was Tyler so weird in The Menu? ›

Throughout The Menu, Nicholas Hoult's Tyler is so blinded by his self-gratifying obsession with Slowik that he cannot see anything beyond it. He genuinely believes that being a self-proclaimed connoisseur of the chef's food puts him on an intellectual and social high ground.

Continue Reading
What did chef whisper to Tyler in The Menu? ›

Slowik presumably whispered that Tyler would not only never earn his praise, but also was no longer considered worthy of being "part" of his menu. That was, perhaps, a fate even worse than death for Tyler, leading to his suicide before The Menu's ending.

Learn More
Who is the fallen angel in The Menu? ›

During the fourth course, sous-chef Jeremy kills himself. When Richard tries to leave, the staff cuts off his left ring finger as a warning to stay. Slowik arranges for Hawthorn's angel investor Doug Verrick, to whom Slowik relinquished ownership during the COVID-19 pandemic, to be drowned in front of the guests.

Show Me More
Why was Felicity killed in The Menu? ›

For example, personal assistant Felicity is killed for the fact she went to the Ivy League Brown University and has no student loan from it. Her murder is thus made part of the plan without clarifying whether this is because she got a scholarship, or because she comes from wealth.

Know More
What is the twist in The Menu? ›

By the film's end, we see that Slowik spares her and allows her to leave. In contrast, Tyler is treated to such humiliating proof that he is not worthy of anything akin to actual skills as a chef he displays such a stunning act of supplication before Slowik's genius that he actually kills himself.

Read The Full Story
Who is the villain in The Menu? ›

Chef Julian Slowik is the main antagonist of the black comedy/thriller 2022 film The Menu. He is the head chef of highly-acclaimed restaurant Hawthorne. He was portrayed by Ralph Fiennes, who also voiced Rameses in The Prince of Egypt.

Show Me More

What does cheeseburger mean in The Menu? ›

Margot's request for a cheeseburger offers Chef Slowik a glimpse of his past happiness at Hamburger Howie's. Margot stands out from the elite guests and symbolizes a simple, genuine connection with food. Despite escaping, wild fan theories suggest Slowik may have poisoned Margot with the special Menu cheeseburger.

Tell Me More
Who is the guy with angel wings in The Menu? ›

That investor's name is Doug Verrick. He owns Slowik, but in his own words "things are a little more complicated." When he turns on the lights outside, the diners see Verrick hanging by cables over the water. Angel wings protrude from his back and his hands are tied.

Show Me More
What was Tyler's sin in The Menu? ›

How Tyler Represents Gluttony In The Menu. Considering how Tyler mindlessly chows down everything placed on his table at the Hawthrone, his place as the glutton is quite obvious.

Discover More
Why did the girl survive in The Menu? ›

The Chef Allows Margot To Leave Because She Challenges Him

As such, she was the only one unaffected by the hype of consuming Chef Julian's creations; she never made an effort to feign enjoyment with the different courses served and take part in the collective sycophantic behavior of her fellow diners.

Read More
Why did Chef Slowik let Margot go? ›

Anya Taylor Joy and Ralph Fiennes in The Menu. The question on some viewers' minds might well be why Slowik suddenly allowed Margot to escape – and the answer is actually relatively straightforward. Margot's genius move was to ask for a cheeseburger after discovering the chef's origins in the fast food world.

Show Me More
Why is the chef evil in The Menu? ›

Regardless, while Julian would go on to become a famous chef with his own private island, he would become miserable over how his customers abused artisans such as himself by not appreciating his food. After he sexually harasses his sous-chef Katherine, she comes up with the plan to kill everyone along with him.

Get More Info Here
Why did Elsa hate Margot? ›

She believes Margot is hoping to replace her, and even though she has only a few hours left to live, she refuses to let her fears become a reality. Elsa is completely devoted to Slowik, so devoted in fact, that she is willing to murder Margot if it means she can retain her position by his side.

Keep Reading
Why was Margot sent to get the barrel? ›

The barrel seems like a two-pronged seemingly spur of the moment plan by chef. The first was to give Margot a chance to call for help because none of the other diners did it when they had the chance to run. The second is a test for Elsa (arguably one of his most devoted employees) in a way.

Know More
Is Margot the chef's daughter in The Menu? ›

Since Margot's presence was unplanned, Slowik privately gives her the choice of dying with the staff or the guests. When she hesitates, he chooses the staff. Margot is unmasked as an escort named Erin, whose clients included Richard, whom she stopped meeting because he hired her to pretend to be his daughter.

Continue Reading

References

Top Articles
Elbridge Bryant: The Untold Temptations Tale
What Happened To Elbridge Bryant From The Temptations?
Appliance Surplus Orland Park
Our Story | Allied Universal
Costco Gas Foster City
Anjaam Pathiraa Tamil Dubbed Tamilyogi
Olshan Report
Alex Miller Obituary 2023
Angiefoxxylove Pregnant
Blanchard St Denis Funeral Home Obituaries
Kickflip Seeds
Amc Boogeyman Showtimes
Meat Depot Sylacauga Alabama Phone Number
Mdc Canvas Login
Sales & Deals — My Nintendo Store - Nintendo Official Site
Fused Hawaii Copyright Infringement
15 Best Things To Do In San Angelo TX You Shouldn't Miss - Texas Travel 365
Barnes Crossing Kia Tupelo Mississippi
Housing Intranet Unt
Bottle King Ramsey
Currency Converter | Foreign Exchange Rates | Wise
Using Baking Soda To Pass A Drug Test
Eaton Chevrolet Gmc Houston Photos
Gini Santana Pack
Crestview Fl Craigslist
Desales Field Hockey Schedule
Lowe's Garden Fence Roll
T100 Soldering Iron
Western Union Rate To Pakistan
Sarah Illustrates Feet
Newcardapply Com 21961
Acnh Picnic Table
Tank King Carts Review
Walmart Phone Number In
Grindr Fake Profile Generator
Craigslist Of Ri
"Super Hits Of The'70s" 30-disc CD set - FREE! - cds / dvds / vhs - by owner - electronics media sale - craigslist
Verizon Wireless Company Store
Understanding Electrical Substations: Types and Functioning
Daggett Funeral Home Barryton Michigan
Ktbs Payroll Login
The Viral Video Controversy Surrounding Kelsey Lawrence and Dabb's Fan Bus Leak
Dr Bizzaro Bubble Tea Menu
Next 9News
Stcloud Craigslist
Physician Dressed As A Sorceress Crossword Clue
Strange World Showtimes Near Ncg Trillium
Wpsd Paducah Ky
The Brightside Baywood-Los Osos Menu
You Hurt My Feelings Showtimes Near Ragtag Cinema
Latest Posts
US Patent for Maize variety hybrid X7M614 Patent (Patent # 8,053,650 issued November 8, 2011)
Weekly top reads: Owasco golf course sold, Elbridge pizza shop owner pleads not guilty
Article information

Author: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Last Updated:

Views: 5631

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (76 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Birthday: 1999-05-27

Address: Apt. 171 8116 Bailey Via, Roberthaven, GA 58289

Phone: +2585395768220

Job: Lead Liaison

Hobby: Lockpicking, LARPing, Lego building, Lapidary, Macrame, Book restoration, Bodybuilding

Introduction: My name is Sen. Ignacio Ratke, I am a adventurous, zealous, outstanding, agreeable, precious, excited, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.