The Menu | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

Synopsis A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

First name L Deliciously flinty humor about the conflict between art and consumerism. Each deftly cast persona contributes to the main course; stay for the just deserts. PSA: Eat a good burger right before or directly afterward. Rated 3.5/5 Stars • Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars 05/10/24 Full Review La'Justin Incredible film on so many levels. Also really made me want a cheeseburger. Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 07/09/23 Full Review lester this is just a fantastic film thriller/ dark comedy at its best go watch it Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 04/25/23 Full Review Ruby B I've actually seen it 2-3 times. Worth the watch, good suspense and drama. Would have preferred a better ending (literally the last few minutes of the movie) but overall good original. Rated 4.5/5 Stars • Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars 04/24/23 Full Review Maurice A near flawless film. I have an slight issue half way through the movie but still enjoyed my time. Rated 4.5/5 Stars • Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars 03/20/23 Full Review ole Saw it twice. This was casted very well. Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 02/19/23 Full Review Read all reviews

The Menu's got a great cast and plenty of fun moments, although the ending might strike some as a little tough to swallow.

FAQs

The Menu ending explained that money talked above all else, and the guests would rather face death than deal with the consequences of Chef Slowik releasing certain information. Despite the men getting a 45-second head start, they didn't try all that hard to escape, being found easily by Slowik's staff.

Margot's tortilla shows her real name and occupation as an escort.

The twelfth guest on Slowski's menu is no one else but his mother (Rebecca Koon), an abusive alcoholic that could never be satisfied. Slowski is so absorbed by his work and the making of his art because he's still trying to please people who don't care about him, making his mother an ingredient to his ultimate menu.

A satire about what's wrong with the food world, The Menu explores the restaurant industry, foodie culture, food media, and their relationships to one another.

Throughout The Menu, Nicholas Hoult's Tyler is so blinded by his self-gratifying obsession with Slowik that he cannot see anything beyond it. He genuinely believes that being a self-proclaimed connoisseur of the chef's food puts him on an intellectual and social high ground.

Slowik presumably whispered that Tyler would not only never earn his praise, but also was no longer considered worthy of being "part" of his menu. That was, perhaps, a fate even worse than death for Tyler, leading to his suicide before The Menu's ending.

During the fourth course, sous-chef Jeremy kills himself. When Richard tries to leave, the staff cuts off his left ring finger as a warning to stay. Slowik arranges for Hawthorn's angel investor Doug Verrick, to whom Slowik relinquished ownership during the COVID-19 pandemic, to be drowned in front of the guests.

For example, personal assistant Felicity is killed for the fact she went to the Ivy League Brown University and has no student loan from it. Her murder is thus made part of the plan without clarifying whether this is because she got a scholarship, or because she comes from wealth.

By the film's end, we see that Slowik spares her and allows her to leave. In contrast, Tyler is treated to such humiliating proof that he is not worthy of anything akin to actual skills as a chef he displays such a stunning act of supplication before Slowik's genius that he actually kills himself.

Chef Julian Slowik is the main antagonist of the black comedy/thriller 2022 film The Menu. He is the head chef of highly-acclaimed restaurant Hawthorne. He was portrayed by Ralph Fiennes, who also voiced Rameses in The Prince of Egypt.

Margot's request for a cheeseburger offers Chef Slowik a glimpse of his past happiness at Hamburger Howie's. Margot stands out from the elite guests and symbolizes a simple, genuine connection with food. Despite escaping, wild fan theories suggest Slowik may have poisoned Margot with the special Menu cheeseburger.

That investor's name is Doug Verrick. He owns Slowik, but in his own words "things are a little more complicated." When he turns on the lights outside, the diners see Verrick hanging by cables over the water. Angel wings protrude from his back and his hands are tied.

How Tyler Represents Gluttony In The Menu. Considering how Tyler mindlessly chows down everything placed on his table at the Hawthrone, his place as the glutton is quite obvious.

The Chef Allows Margot To Leave Because She Challenges Him



As such, she was the only one unaffected by the hype of consuming Chef Julian's creations; she never made an effort to feign enjoyment with the different courses served and take part in the collective sycophantic behavior of her fellow diners.

Anya Taylor Joy and Ralph Fiennes in The Menu. The question on some viewers' minds might well be why Slowik suddenly allowed Margot to escape – and the answer is actually relatively straightforward. Margot's genius move was to ask for a cheeseburger after discovering the chef's origins in the fast food world.

Regardless, while Julian would go on to become a famous chef with his own private island, he would become miserable over how his customers abused artisans such as himself by not appreciating his food. After he sexually harasses his sous-chef Katherine, she comes up with the plan to kill everyone along with him.

She believes Margot is hoping to replace her, and even though she has only a few hours left to live, she refuses to let her fears become a reality. Elsa is completely devoted to Slowik, so devoted in fact, that she is willing to murder Margot if it means she can retain her position by his side.

The barrel seems like a two-pronged seemingly spur of the moment plan by chef. The first was to give Margot a chance to call for help because none of the other diners did it when they had the chance to run. The second is a test for Elsa (arguably one of his most devoted employees) in a way.

Since Margot's presence was unplanned, Slowik privately gives her the choice of dying with the staff or the guests. When she hesitates, he chooses the staff. Margot is unmasked as an escort named Erin, whose clients included Richard, whom she stopped meeting because he hired her to pretend to be his daughter.