The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (2024)

Lifting, toning, contouring and firming are the key elements of an ideal anti-aging skincare routine — and the best microcurrent devices can address all of these needs. Once limited to professional facials, these devices are now available for at-home use.

Microcurrent devices use low-level electrical currents to improve circulation, promote lymphatic drainage and aid in collagen and elastin production, says New York City-based plastic surgeon Jennifer Levine, M.D., adding that they can also help with healing wounds and reducing inflammation. Just note that consistent use — roughly five times per week — is essential for effectiveness, according to New York City-based dermatologist Brendan Camp, M.D. You'll also want to apply a conductive face serum or gel to your face prior to using the device for optimal results.

The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab has tested countless skincare and anti-aging products, including at-home microcurrent devices. In our latest test, we analyzed over 1,300 data points to find the top-performing microcurrent devices. Here are our current top picks, tested by our Lab scientists.

