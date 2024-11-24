The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (2024)

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (1)

Lifting, toning, contouring and firming are the key elements of an ideal anti-aging skincare routine — and the best microcurrent devices can address all of these needs. Once limited to professional facials, these devices are now available for at-home use.

Microcurrent devices use low-level electrical currents to improve circulation, promote lymphatic drainage and aid in collagen and elastin production, says New York City-based plastic surgeon Jennifer Levine, M.D., adding that they can also help with healing wounds and reducing inflammation. Just note that consistent use — roughly five times per week — is essential for effectiveness, according to New York City-based dermatologist Brendan Camp, M.D. You'll also want to apply a conductive face serum or gel to your face prior to using the device for optimal results.

The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab has tested countless skincare and anti-aging products, including at-home microcurrent devices. In our latest test, we analyzed over 1,300 data points to find the top-performing microcurrent devices. Here are our current top picks, tested by our Lab scientists.

1

Best Overall

Foreo Bear 2

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (9)

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (10)

Pros
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (11)Measurably firms skin
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (12)Easy to use and hold
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (13)Small, compact design
Cons
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (14)Paired app can be improved
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (15)Testers didn't love the brand's conductive gel (sold separately)

Boasting the second best score for firming skin in GH Beauty Lab tests with a 7.2% improvement, this easy-to-use, beginner-friendly at-home microcurrent device was popular among testers. (It even earned high marks for tester compliance, showing testers wanted to, and enjoyed, using the device five times per week.)

The Foreo device also earned a perfect score for being comfortable to hold, with one tester noting, "I love the ease of use; the different speeds are great and it holds a charge for a long time. It's small and compact, and I just found it really relaxing to do every night."

Another tester added that they felt their skin feels "softer and smoother" after using it for four weeks. Take note that the device also has an app to guide you through using the device, though testers didn't like that the app charges for extra tutorials and pushes other products. They also didn't love the brand's conductive gel, but it's sold separately, so you can use your own conductive gel or serum instead.

FDA clearedYes
Suggested useTwo minutes per day

2

Best Value

Skin Gym Microcurrent Wand

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (16)

Pros
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (17)Delivers immediate, temporary results
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (18)Affordable compared to other microcurrent devices
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (19)Very easy to use
Cons
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (20)Didn't improve skin's firmness in our testing

Lift your face for less with this pink microcurrent device. Another top performer in GH Beauty Lab testing, Skin Gym's budget tool earned a perfect score for being easy to use, as well as a good score for not causing discomfort on skin.

Testers commented that they saw an immediate lifting effect after using it: "I only have to do 2.5 minutes on each side of my face to notice a difference," one said. Another added, "I did notice an instant lift after using the device. If I was particularly swollen or puffy, I did find that the device helped reduce some inflammation in my skin." Just note that this device didn't notably improve skin firmness in our Lab tests.

FDA clearedUnspecified
Suggested useAt least five days per week for 60 days

3

Best for Firming

Ziip Halo

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (21)

Pros
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (22)Provided the best firming in our test
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (23)Gives an instant lift
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (24)Easy to hold
Cons
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (25)Some devices may have a faulty design

Want to firm your face? This device will do the trick. Earning top rankings across the board, Ziip's Halo device received the best firming score in GH Beauty Lab testing with an 8.3% improvement, the best score among testers for giving an instant lift and a perfect score for being easy to hold. "It's cordless (and the charge lasts a long time!), compact, quiet and very easy to use," a tester raved.

However, the biggest downside is that two of the five devices we tested broke. With one device, the conductive globe came unglued and fell off. The other device would not recharge, and there was a loose piece inside that could be heard rattling around when the device was shaken gently.

FDA clearedYes
Suggested useThree to five times per week

4

Most Powerful

Face Gym Pure Lift Face

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (26)

Pros
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (27)Stimulates face muscles
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (28)Feels more powerful than others we've evaluated
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (29)Controls are simple to use
Cons
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (30)Expensive
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (31)Highest setting of the device may be uncomfortable for some

If you're looking for the most powerful microcurrent device, this may just be it. Though expensive, "This device feels noticeably more powerful than the others I tried," shared GH Beauty Lab Reviews Analyst Chiara Butler. "When using it at the highest setting, I can really feel and see my muscles twitching."

She found it simple to use yet still a true powerhouse that stimulates the face muscles: "It caused the muscles below my eye and around my lips to move involuntarily," she added. "I'm impressed with this one." Take note that she described the highest setting of the device as "uncomfortable," but the lower settings were fine.

FDA clearedYes
Suggested useAt minimum, once a week for 10 minutes on the face and neck

5

Best Tech Features

7e Wellness MyoLift QT Plus

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (32)

Pros
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (33)Has a hands-free option
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (34)Lightweight
Cons
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (35)Device only has one button and must be controlled mostly with the app

This app-enabled microcurrent device pairs via Bluetooth to your phone, where treatments are controlled in the companion app. Butler notes that you can enable the "app-free mode" in the app to program a treatment that will work when the device is not connected to the phone. However, the device only has one button on it; everything else is controlled via the app.

Plus, you've got even more options: It can either be used like other devices by massaging it across the face, or you can hook it up to stick-on electrode masks that allow you to use it hands-free. "The device itself is light and easy to hold," Butler said. "I do like the electrode masks as an option for those who don’t want to do the whole-face massaging routine."

FDA clearedYes
Suggested use15 minutes

6

Best Multitasking

Althea Skin C∙A∙R∙A Multi-Modal Tool

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (36)

Pros
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (37)Offers three treatment types
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (38)Comfortable on skin
Cons
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (39)No option to do just one treatment at a time

Using three different types of treatment at once — microcurrent, radiofrequency, and red and blue LED light — this device is a real multitasker. You can clarify skin with blue light, restore with red light or even activate both at the same time. "The microcurrent feels comfortable on skin, and the radiofrequency creates a gentle warming sensation," Butler said.

There are multiple buttons, one for each treatment mode, and no companion app. She found it simple, light and easy to hold. Good to know: There's no option to do the treatment methods individually (you can't use just microcurrent or just RF), as it always does all three.

FDA clearedApplication in process
Suggested use10 minutes
See Also
7

Best for Wrinkles

NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (40)

Pros
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (41)Consumer-loved device
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (42)Testers reported firmer-feeling skin
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (43)Can help treat fine lines and wrinkles
Cons
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (44)Didn't show an improvement in skin firmness in Lab testing

When you think of microcurrent devices, there's a good chance you think of this NuFace one. A consumer favorite in GH Beauty Lab testing as well, testers gave it the highest score for firming (though it didn't show an improvement in actual skin firmness in Beauty Lab testing).

Along with earning one of the highest tester satisfaction scores and making skin feel firmer, it also earned good scores among testers for making fine lines and wrinkles less visible. "It was super easy to use and pain-free," a tester reported.

FDA clearedYes
Suggested useFive minutes per day, five days per week

8

Best for Dull Skin

Therabody TheraFace Pro

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (45)

Pros
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (46)Doesn't irritate skin
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (47)Makes skin look less dull
Cons
  • The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (48)May not treat fine lines or wrinkles as well as other devices

Bring the spa home to you with Therabody's all-in-one facial device. Inspired by the brand's Theragun, the Theraface is, well, for your face. It features red light, blue light, percussion, heating, cooling, cleansing and microcurrent thanks to a set of included attachments, all tucked into a petite and efficient travel bag.

Users loved this device, though they didn't notice improvement in fine lines and wrinkles over the course of the test. In Lab testing, it earned good scores for leaving skin looking brighter and not causing discomfort on skin. "My skin looks less dull and somewhat fuller around my mouth and cheeks," a tester reported.

FDA clearedYes
Suggested useFive to eight minutes per day

How we test microcurrent devices

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (49)

In the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab's most recent at-home microcurrent devices test, our scientists recruited 26 testers aged 35 and over.

Skin firmness measurements were taken with a Cutometer before and after four weeks of regular use. Our panel of testers also completed before and after pictures (one tester shown below) with the Visia Complexion Analyzer to see long-term visual improvement in wrinkles and "lifting" effects.

In all, our scientists evaluated, collected and analyzed more than 1,300 data points to determine the top-performing tools, taking into account ease of use, comfort, improvement in fine lines and wrinkles, ability to lift, firm, tone skin and more. This roundup includes winning products from that test alongside additional road-tested picks from our experts.

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (50)

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (51)

What to look for when shopping for a microcurrent device

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (52)

✔️ FDA-cleared: For the safest experience, Dr. Levine recommends buying only FDA-cleared microcurrent devices.

✔️ Conductive gel: If your at-home microcurrent device doesn't include a conductive gel, make sure to purchase one separately. "The device needs a gel carrier in order to transmit the energy," says Dr. Levine.

✔️ Single or multiple functions: Consider whether you want to focus on using just microcurrent or try other treatment technologies as well. Some devices, like the Therabody Theraface Pro or Althea Skin CARA Multi-Modal Tool in this article, offer other functions such as light therapy or massage in addition to microcurrent.

Do microcurrent devices actually work?

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (53)

They can, but commit to using them routinely. "Most of the effects are temporary," says Dr. Levine. "You may notice some immediate lifting and depuffing. There may be some benefit after using them consistently with firming and plumping." The skin-firming effects we saw in our Lab test were very modest.

It's important to use them regularly for at least several months to get peak results. The experts we spoke to advise using five times per week for the first 60 days, then two to three times per week after that to maintain results.

Why trust Good Housekeeping?

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (54)

Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab Reviews Analyst Chiara Butler conducts hands-on testing of health and beauty products. Before joining GH in 2022, she worked as a cosmetic chemist, formulating skincare products for a variety of brands and learning to decode ingredient lists, evaluate ingredient efficacy and scrutinize product claims. She also conducted and oversaw this most recent test of at-home microcurrent devices.

Good Housekeeping Beauty Assistant Catharine Malzahn works closely with the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab to help deliver fact-based, science-backed beauty coverage. Over the years, she has interviewed experts, written product reviews and tested hundreds of skincare products, including professional and at-home devices, including microcurrent and red light therapy.

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (55)

Catharine Malzahn

Beauty Assistant

Catharine (she/her) is the beauty assistant at Good Housekeeping, Woman’s Day and Prevention, working closely with the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab to write science-backed beauty content. She was previously an assistant beauty editor at Group Nine Media and returned to Hearst in 2022 after having held editorial internships at Harper’s Bazaar and CR Fashion Book. Catharine received a B.A. in journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (56)

Tested byChiara Butler

Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab Reviews Analyst

Chiara (she/her) is a reviews analyst in the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, where she conducts hands-on testing of health and beauty products. She earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Columbia University. Before joining GH in 2022, she worked as a cosmetic chemist, formulating skincare products for a variety of brands and learning to decode ingredient lists, evaluate ingredient efficacy and scrutinize product claims.

The Microcurrent Devices That Actually Work, According to Our Testing (2024)

