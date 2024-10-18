The Monitor from McAllen, Texas (2024)

2A Sunday, April 15, 2001 THE MONITOR, McAllen, Texas Monitor Pz Sunday PEOPLE Coppola ready to restore famous California theater 7 -rT'' 5 The Associated Press NEW FACE A 4-month-old female polar bear cub, Hogle Zoo's newest attraction, makes her debut Friday morning in Salt Lake City as she peeks out from under Chinook, her mom. The cub, Chinook's 10th, was born Dec. 12, 2000, and until now had been kept in an off exhibit den. The zoo and K-Bull 93.3, a local radio station, are sponsoring a naming contest for the cub. CRIME A gunman opened fire in a crowded bar early Saturday in Elgin, killing two people, arid then was subdued by other customers.

At least 18 people were injured. The gunman allegedly returned to JB's Pub armed with a shotgun and at least two handguns after employees had ordered him to leave, said police Lt. Mike Turner. Turner said there were about 200 people in the bar at the time of the attack. Most of those injured were shot but some suffered lacerations while fleeing the gunfire.

Police said the gunman was detained by patrons of the bar and was later arrested. Turner would not identify the suspect, a 43-year-old Elgin resident. Charges were expected to be filed Saturday, police said. Investigators did not immediately determine why employees had ordered the man to leave the bar, Turner said. One of those killed was a bartender.

Elgin is a suburb 35 miles west of Chicago. WILDLIFE At least seven people were attacked by sharks along Florida's east coast this week as sharks hunted for fish, along their northward migratory route. Thousands of beachgoers were warned to stay out of the water after sharks were sighted and bites none of them life-threatening were reported. A 16-year-old from Charleston, S.C., and a 12-year-old were bitten on the ankles Friday while surfing separately at New Smyrna Beach, said Capt. Rob Horster of the Volusia County Beach Patrol.

Three other surfers and a wave-boarder were bitten by sharks on Wednesday and Thursday in the same area, VThese are not the kinds of attacks that were made famous in Jaws," said George director of the International Shark Attack File in Gainesville. "Sharks sometimes misinterpret the splashing of humans in the water as being normal prey items," Burgess said. "In most cases they realize very quickly that it's not a mullet and go." MILITARY Both groups flew from Asia in a C-17 military transport plane to a hero's welcome at the same Hawaiian base. But the cheers that greeted a spy plane crew freed from China dissolved into quiet CRIME Police arrested an alleged drug kingpin in New York who they say masterminded a Jamaican-led narcotics ring that used Federal Express employees to distribute 170 tons of Mexican marijuana on the East Coast. Indictments unsealed a year ago charged more than 100 people around the country, including 25 FedEx employees, with distributing marijuana.

Mark Morant was described as the ringleader. Morant, 33, was arrested in Jamaica in July, but escaped in October from a hospital. Federal agents arrested him again Thursday night at an apartment In -Brooklyn, Newsday reported Saturday. The scheme described by federal agents( was simple. Once traffickers moved marijuana into sdutherlpalifornia'fforri; Mexico, it was placed Jpn FedExaircraft which flew it to airporjsipbtthe From there it was moved by FedEx trucks, to distnbutors Massachusetts -V Connecticut, New York; New Jersey, Georgia and Florida.

The Asapcifted Prese mourning on Friday with the arrival of the remains of seven servicemen whose helicopter crashed during a search for U.S. soldiers still listed as missing in action in Vietnam. "Yesterday on this spot, 24 men and women returned to America with honor and to joyful families," Adm. Dennis C. Blair, chief of U.S.

Pacific Command, told hundreds of mourners Friday afternoon at Hickam Air Force Base. "Today, seven men return to America with honor but to grieving families." The servicemen were part of a Hawaii-based task force searching for remains of soldiers who were missing after the Vietnam War. The seven Americans died with nine Vietnamese on April 7 when their helicopter slammed into a fog-shrouded mountain in central Vietnam. The team was scouting six: sites they were to begin excavating next month. At the ceremony in Hawaii, teams of honor guards carried the caskets to seven white hearses.

Families will be allowed to retrieve the bodies early next week, said MIA task 'force spokesman Lt. Col. Franklin Childress. Francis Ford Coppola is 'teaming up with other investors to restore the Uptown Theater in Napa, to a single-screen movie house for films and live entertainment. The Uptown will be returned to its ai deco glory, with a cafe and possibly a restaurant, said Coppola, who will be both an investor and the project's artistic director.

This is an opportunity for a movie palace in Napa, said Coppola, who lives in Rutherford and owns the nearby Niebaum-Coppola Estate Winery. Coppola said he'll be a longdistance adviser for the next year while living on the East Coast to make Megalopolis, a movie about the future. The Uptown, which had been carved into four theaters in recent decades, will be restored to its original 1937 design, with some 900 seats, a big screen and state-of-the-art sound, he said. Coppola was the main attraction at the champagne presentation of the plan on Thursday. HAPPY TO HELP Todd Bridges, the once-troubled actor who played Willis on the TV sitcom Diff'rent Strokes, was.

credited Friday with saving the life of a paraplegic woman whose wheelchair rolled into a lake. Stella Kline said the electric wheelchair lurched into the Balboa Park Lake in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday after her fishing line caught on the chair's controls. When it tipped over in 3 feet of water, she was trapped underneath. Bridges, whose run-ins with the law made him a tabloid favorite in the mid-'80s and '90s, was fishing a few feet away with his brother James, 40. Both jumped in to help.

"I was thanking God that he was there," said Kline, 50. "And you know, everybody's been saying nothing but bad stuff about Todd Bridges on the news and in the papers He has a heart of gold." Bridges, 35, who starred with Gary Coleman in the sitcom, 1978-1986, was nonchalant. "We felt God put us there at the right time to save this lady's life, because there was no one else around," he said. ONE MAN'S HERO To David Warner, the character he portrays in the new movie Retribution is a hero. Warner plays Capt.

Sawyer, once a war hero, now suffering from battle fatigue, in second series of Horatio Hornblower films. "Sawyer's not an evil man, not a dishonorable man. He is a heavy, but I think he has something else going for him and in the end not to give anything away it's kind of honorable what he does," Warner told The Associated Press. "He was a hero. A hero to Hornblower," the 59-year-old actor said.

"If a hero like Hornblower. refers to someone else as a hero, then he's a hero. It's like when Julia Roberts falls in love STRANGE TALES FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA with an ugly man in a movie, the ugly man suddenly becomes sexy." The first two movies based on C.S. Forester's novels about a British naval officer during the Napoleonic Wars aired in 1999. The Mutiny was broadcast earlier this month.

Retribution airs Sunday and repeats Thursday. They're based on Forester's second novel, Lieutenant Hornblower. BRITISH CAT FIGHT There's nothing macho about the fight between Hugh Grant and Colin Firth in Bridget Jones's Diary. Grant insisted on filming the scene that way. "I've been trying fo do that for years," he told reporters.

"To fight like two middle-class educated Englishmen would fightwhich I've always maintained would be girly. I Cowardly. With squealing." He said co-star Renee Zellweger had trouble with the; British accent before nailing it. "She had a very brief 'Princess Margaret' phase, which was alarming. And then there was a very brief phase when she sounded very slightly as though she'd had a stroke and everything was slightly slurred.

Then she knocked that on the head. And you know two weeks before we started shooting, it came perfectly into focus. It's the best American doing English I've ever heard in my life." LEE'S MESSAGE Spike Lee has this advice for college students: Do what you love. "It's all good to have fun and party, but these four years are crucial," the 44-yearold director said during a visit to the University of Oregon on Thursday. "I was not a very studious person.

I never applied myself the way I should have until I knew I wanted to make films," he said. During his first two years of college, Lee said he struggled with deciding what to study, finally choosing a degree in mass communications. He later completed graduate studies in fine arts for filmmaking. His films include She's Gotta Have It, Do the Right Thing, Malcolm and Bamboozled. The Associated Press Mistake in phone book making I lawyers angry The Associated Press ptucekeeping troops to a key Congo TOver city a "declaration of war," an official familiar with the warning said Saturday.

The first U.N. troops were to arrive in Kisangani, Congo's third-largest city, on Sunday as planned, officials with the United Nations said. LEBANON Hezbollah fighters hit an Israeli tank in the Golan Heights with a rocket Saturday, killing a soldier and prompting Israeli airstrikes on suspected guerrilla hideouts in southern Lebanon. The Hezbollah's Sagger rocket destroyed the Israeli tank in the Chebaa Farms area, a disputed zone in the Israeli-occupied Golan along the Lebanese border. The Israeli army confirmed one soldier was killed, and military officials speaking on condition of anonymity said three others were wounded.

FRANCE Police and psychologists worked Saturday to persuade a few dozen holdouts to leave an area near a dangerous stockpile of World War I munitions that officials fear could explode or leak toxic chemicals, including mustard gas. Authorities, going door-todoor, evacuated 12,500 people from the northern town of Virry and some surrounding villages after announcing Friday that the stockpile posed a threat The Associated Press YUGOSLAVIA Several hundred Yugoslav soldiers fanned out Saturday into a stretch of a zone separating the NATO-controlled province of Kosovo with the rest of Yugoslavia in another phase of efforts to quash ethnic Albanian insurgents. The Yugoslav army's de-mining units, infantry and light artillery spread out in one part of the three-mile-wide zone, which was set up as part of a peace deal that ended NATO's 78-day air war against Yugoslavia. The rebels, known as the Liberation Army of Presevo, Medvedja and Bujanovac, want the primarily ethnic Albanian villages in this part of southern Serbia to throw out Serb rule, as their ethnic kin did in Kosovo. MALAYSIA Defying police orders, hundreds of opposition supporters rallied Saturday to mark the anniversary of jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim's conviction and protest the arrest of seven anti-government activists-Shouting "Reformasi!" an opposition slogan for reform protesters waved banners saying "Free all political' prisoners" and demanded the abolition of Malaysia' Internal Security Act, which allows police to arrest people and hold them indefinitely without trial.

CONGO Congo's rebels said they would consider the deployment of U.N. BENTON VILLE, Ark. An erroneous Yellow Pages listing has given a whole new meaning to being "admitted to the bar." That's what happens when a lawyer is officially granted permission to practice before a court. But i it's also what happens when customers enter the front door of The Honest Lawyer. The Honest Lawyer is listed between the names pf two northwestern Arkansas attorneys in the phone' book's listing of lawyers.

But it's not a law firm; it's a tavern. Some local lawyers already weren't very happy about the bar's name. In 1999, the Benton County Bar Association an organization of lawyers, not a group of tavern owners asked the state to deny a liquor permit for The Honest Lawyer. "Whether this club's name is proposed maliciously or iri jest, the result is the same: respect for the legal profession and, in turn, the judicial system is impaired," wrote Robin Green, county bar association secretary-treasurer at the time. Mick Maggi, a Southwestern Bell sales manager, speculated that the erroneous listing resulted because someone misunderstood the name of the '-bar.

Lotto Nunta 1-6-25-3944-54 Numbers are from Saturday's drawing Pick 3 Saturday 8-2-5-

