The Monitor from McAllen, Texas (2024)

Wednesday, May 30, 2001 THE MONITOR, McAllen, Texas 3A NATION PENTAGON CRIME Navy will put damaged spy plane back in service By ROBERT Bl RNS The Associated Paper Suspect in border deaths arrested by making an unauthorized emer-. gency landing at Lingshui air base on Hainan. China strenuously objects to U.S. surveillance flights off its coast in international airspace. The collision, which killed the Chinese pilot, and China's 1 1-day detention' of the U.S.

plane's 24 crew members caused the worst tensions between Washington and Beijing since NATO bombed China's embassy in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, in 1999. The United States called the bombing a mistake, but China never accepted that. Quigley said a team of about four U.S. personnel from U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii would head to China later this week to discuss in Beijing and at Lingshui details of removing the plane.

The intention is to take off the EP-3E's wings and perhaps its tail and put the pieces aboard one or more chartered AN-124s, the world's largest cargo plane. The AN-124 is made in both Russia and Ukraine and used commercially. Quigley said arrangements for the charter probably would be worked out next week. He gave no estimate of when the spy plane would be back on U.S. soil or when it might be returned to reconnaissance duty.

an emergency landing April 1 after colliding witrra Chinese fighter jet, and then to fly it off the island. China vetoed that idea and initially insisted that it be hauled off in such small pieces that it would have been condemned to the scrap heap instead of returning to duty. "That would have been a shame," Quigley said. China's refusal to allow the spy plane to fly home under its own power was based on political rather than technical officials in Beijing said, Tuesday. "We have explained the Chinese reason.

It's not a technical issue, it has to do with the nature of this plane and how and where it landed," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhu Bangzao said. China has maintained that the American plane caused the collision over the South China Sea, then violated Chinese sovereignty Inchon, a mine countermeasures ship, to make a port call at Hong Kong from June 28 to July 3. He said China rejected the request May 15 without explanation. In a related, development, Quigley said a Chinese maritime patrol plane "came fairly close" to a U.S. Navy oceanographic survey ship, the USNS Bowditch, several days ago as it operated in the East China Sea.

The Chinese plane approached several times to "have a look" at the U.S. ship, which was escorted by a Navy cruiser, he said. The Bowditch was approached by a Chinese warship earlier this year in the same area, and the U.S. ship's captain "thought it was the better course action to depart the area at that point, and he did so," Quigley said. The Pentagon had hoped to repair the Navy EP-3E Aries II spy plane at the Lingshui air base On Hainan Island, where it made WASI I1NGTON -v The Pentagon said Tuesday it will hauf the damaged Navy spy plane home from China in large, pieces, reassemble it and eventually return it to reconnaissance duty.

"We're glad to get the airplane back in a condition that it can be repaired and used-again," said Rear Adm. Craig Quigley, a Pentagon spokesman. "It's an $80 million airplane that is perfectly repairable and flyable and fit to be used again." "He said it probably would be taken to a repair facility of Lockheed Martin the plane's manufacturer. The Bush administration, confirmed that China has refused to allow a U.S. Navy ship to visit Hong Kong.

-Quigley said the United States requested permission for the USS DQAQCUQ 1 Vote June 2nd or Early Vote from May 21-May 29 Vote for progress. Vote for the future. Vote Marcus Barrera. Advance your career! Find out about earning an MBA or Ph.D. at The University of Texas-Pan American College of Business Administration pniH new en Mil httz Vhl I 111 UE 1 1 Eli MlhEMVE By GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO The Associated Press PHOENIX One of 12 survivors of a border crossing that ended in 14 deaths, in the scorching hot Arizona desert was arrested Tuesday on allegations of smuggling illegal immigrants, a spokesman for the Immigration and Naturalization Service said.

See Also The Monitor from McAllen, Texas

INS spokesman Ron Rogers did not say what charges were being filed against the man and did not give He said the man was; among those rescued from the desert east of Yuma in southern -(. Arizona last week during a crossing illegally from Mexico. They were the survivors from a group of 26 that attempted to cross 70 miles of desert in temperatures tnat reached 1 1 5 degrees. Three survivors of the border crossing were released into U.S. Border Patrol custody Monday.

The immigrants spent five days wandering the desert after some of the smugglers told them they were leaving to get water and never returned, officials said. Mexican authorities planned to return the bodies home by Wednesday night. Eight survivors were released from the hospital into U.S. Border Patrol custody on Saturday and Sunday, The last survivor who remained hospitalized was in good condition Monday. Free forums on the Master of Business Administration and the Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration with an Emphasis in International Business will be held: FROM YOUR CAR THAN YOUR CUT-RATE CAR INSURANCE? 7 p.m; Tuesday, May 29 at Texas State Bank 1 15 E.

Van Buren in Harlingen 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 30 at Texas State Bankj 629 E. Elizabeth in Brownsville Trust one of these State Farm agents with your car insurance; 7 p.m. Thursday, May 31 at the 2nd floor boardroom of Chase Bank, Neuhaus Tower in McAllen TOMMY WILSON DON AUSMUS JIMMY GOODE The free forums are open to the public and will provide information on the MBA and Ph.D. programs.

For additional information, special accommodations or direction to the forum sites, contact the College of Business Administration at 956381-3355. 3321 N.McColl McAllen, TX 78504 687-9143 4800 N. 10th McAllen, TX 78504 682-7005 2021 NoUna Loop McAllen, TX 78504 630-2938 IN1UI1NCI 1 The University ofTexas-Pan American College of Business Administration 1201 W. University Drive, Edinburg, Texas 78539-2999 asr; CO LEO RODRIGUEZ JAIME ZAPATA 740 Nolana McAllen, TX 78504 508 IN. I Oth McAllen, TX 78501 682-1345 630-2936 phone: 956 381-3311 fax: 956 381-3312 web site: www.coba.panam.edu e-mail: vhuertapanam.edu SaFimMPiIAilMkliiMniCMqinMM jWfhLM- 11 urns- Make all the Nationwide Long Distance calls ycu want EVERYNIGHT and ALL WEEKEND LONG for only $4.95 a month ofpfi iK-VP WC6! 4 Free Digital Fhcn Your choice of Motorola, Ericsson, or Nokia (Nokia's are free on certain rate plans only) 6 pre6 ree.

One Hot Rate Pton Unlimited Nights Weekends Free Accessory "on the go" pack Includes car charger, hands-free adapter, and leather case (available on certain rate plans orty) i'-K O. o. o. Pre-Paid Plan Free Pre-Paid Phone Nationwide and Mexico Toll Free No Credit Check or contract Only 100 free digital phones in stock. First come basts only.

PfOw V3W 7.WIRFLESS LOCATED All VAUY Wl.uurr STOKES MeAUB J0OP N.2MU I200E IoAbtU 3XXX MBSIONk 2ilOE OflMai Authorized Agent of rrf niii'nr oriiy99otffwa- aTWWixinaiiMWnt IVlitwjlMCirMwWwwfcMccniiTpiwi. must k. tor rm Ouster ih uymiw CTwvQ aacrrwirj tha pn on tm on- iwy accoun od fm fnr Ta Mrvea anO muI Banoart armramn crttw A cr rw action to aoobM tor at Dhona cjo1 ormary WOVM artarw Phor-a Fxr wrvxa ooarmrat ortfr rm Cguav Wwau ttrai caang imnrOor apcfi to caa kaja tia tm Qowwaga araa Unamaad long Ouano apcaaa ri caa nm noma cowaraga araa. Wiari paotagao nwxaaa aa uaao. ai caat nad at fm apccD aw aaa Vna ara oa-w maaa inn uaaga an waa icCNwU mnoH at fa anc aacn cat Mane owpoaaa.

lAaN imuh it K0 onar to tm na mor Otw aaprona ana carga apcv Saa awra neaaaa- as tor M. Taarn aurtna'gat ana ofw gorrnara to ape twra" nn prtoa ano aoaaV ab mar Cw ocanon Ccpr-igMCSOO1 Oguav iVrwaM A -ywtaaanrad Ai Cnfjm tarn paw -aqwn ifMX actwaaor toa IMmaarj yt 1 wara carg noun ara Wrjndav TxrdB OOpni 58am and from Ml tun Uonoay at ft am. nwcaaawg aja. pa part pftcna what innpmi awl No aaxnad cingular BMNCUVOf 7U IM Or OOOMO VO UH 4 Iff tJ fM-mt WISLACOt lJI0Nb(M t34UI Z-WIKlUm IQCATTONS: MOUit ItiGH JJI-JOOO 121 tewm Lo. Sw SCO WVLACOU7 ha 964 KOO KM OHAND IXOW Mm 4S74000 SAM AJAHb H3tEfm49S7Q2-3400 MBKBXt: 1S9 tmoi M9-770O WIIILISf.