The Monitor from McAllen, Texas (2024)

Queen recovering from knee injury

Queen Elizabeth II strained a ligament in her knee and is using a cane to walk, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The palace said the monarch injured herself Friday during a visit to Newmarket, in Suffolk, eastern England.

"She is making a quick recovery with the occasional use of a stick," a palace spokeswoman said.

Tahsha Olson gets ready to pelt her friend Passion Kelley with a snowball during a heavy snow fall Monday, in Wichita, Kan. Some areas in the midwest are assured a white Christmas as the winter storm may dump as much as 8 inches of snow.

ACTIVISTS LOUISVILLE, Ky. Eighteen demonstrators were arrested outside police headquarters Monday in the 10th day of protests over the killing of a handcuffed black man by white police officers. One of those arrested was the Rev. Louis Coleman, a civil rights activist and leader of the protest. "He was warned repeatedly, given 30 seconds to get out of the street," said police spokesman Bill Keeling.

"He refused and was arrested." The protests involve the Dec. 5 death of James Taylor, who was killed after two detectives went to investigate a woman's screams in an apartment building. Officers said Taylor was cuffed with his hands behind his back but reached for a utility knife and lunged at the detectives. Police had assigned 50 officers to monitor Monday's demonstration and were determined to keep the street open for traffic, Keeling said. SHOOTING LIVONIA, Mich.

A jeweler, his mother and his three children were found shot to death in an apparent robbery, police said Monday. The bodies were found Sunday in the man's suburban Detroit home, which had been ransacked, Police Chief Peter Kunst said, adding that police believe robbery was the motive. "We're operating under a theory that it was not a random crime," he said. Police identified the victims as Marco Pesce, 38; his mother, Maria Vergati, who was visiting from Italy; and the jeweler's three children, Melissa, 6, Sabrina, 9, and Carlo, 12. Police, who originally had said Pesce's wife was unaccounted-for, later said he was divorced.

Police discovered the bodies after receiving a call about noon Sunday from someone asking them to check on the house, Kunst said. Police said the family was killed Saturday.

Gov. James E. McGreevey signed the bill into law requiring the "smart guns," but the rule will not go into effect immediately because the technology is still under development. It could be years before it becomes a reality. "This is common-sense legislation.

There are safety regulations on cars, on toys. It's clearly time we have safety regulations on handguns," McGreevey said at Monday's signing ceremony. Under the New Jersey law, smart-gun technology will be required in all new handguns sold three years after the-state attorney general determines a smart gun prototype is safe and commercially available. The New Jersey Institute of Technology is developing a smart gun prototype that would use sensors on the pistol grip to identify a user. The owner would have his or her grip programmed at a gun shop or police range by practice-firing the weapon.

A microchip in the weapon would remember the grip and determine in an instant whether the authorized user was holding the weapon. If not, the gun would not fire. Supporters say the law will help prevent accidental gun deaths and suicides. CRASH TUCSON, Ariz. A boy has become the fourth person to die after a tractor-trailer rig hit a tour bus near the Arizona-New Mexico line, authorities said.

The boy, whose name was not released, died Saturday night at University Medical Center in Tucson, a nursing supervisor said Sunday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials, who helped bring the boy to Tucson for treatment said they had no details on his identity or his injuries. The Associated Press "Potbellied Bandit" was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday and ordered to repay more than $86,000 for a string of bank robberies in seven states. The Woot-11, 260-pound Douglas Lee Poling got his nickname after a surveillance video showed him with his belly bared during a holdup in Kentucky. Poling was captured a year ago after on a 100-mph chase on Interstate 65.

He admitted robbing 17 banks and credit unions in Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee and South Carolina. The Newport man pleaded guilty to bank robbery and other charges.

GUN LEGISLATION
TRENTON, N.J. New Jersey on Monday became the first state to enact "smart gun" legislation that would eventually require new handguns to contain a mechanism that allows only their owners to fire them.

The queen was keeping all her official engagements and planned to attend church on Christmas with her family near the royal estate at Sandringham in eastern England, said the spokeswoman. ALL THAT JAZZ Wynton Marsalls had senior citizens dancing until the early morning hours as he and his jazz quartet gave a rousing performance at a center for the elderly. The sold-out event was held at Fort Greene Senior Citizens Center in Brooklyn on Friday night to save certain centers from closing because of budget constraints. Though the setting wasn't as swanky as Lincoln Center, where Marsalis is artistic director of Jazz at" Lincoln Center, the audience was far more animated, hooting and hollering and even shouting out requests. Marsalis took note of the song suggestions, then joked: "I'm gonna play whatever I want!" At one point, audience members started dancing in a line in front of the stage.

SPONGY CHRISTMAS The line of eager children was a long one with just a few days before Christmas. But they weren't waiting for the man with the big red suit and white beard; Santa's novelty apparently has worn off. Kids at the Big Wheel Skate Center were waiting for a close-up look at the popular Nickelodeon cartoon character SpongeBob Square Pants. "SpongeBob's more popular than Santa, Big Wheel employee Corey Senderhauf said Sunday. 'This is their first time seeing SpongeBob.

Inmates rebuild 275 old bikes for needy children

MEXICO
MEXICO CITY Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano spewed vapor and ash more than a mile into the air Monday, coating four surrounding communities with a gray powder, Mexico's National Disaster Prevention Agency reported.

See Also The Monitor from McAllen, Texas

A series of small explosions near the core of the volcano propelled a column of ash 2,000 meters into the air and sent a fine powder raining down on nearby towns, Carmen Segura, head of the agency's civil protection team, said in a phone interview.

Segura denied Mexican media reports that the ash ignited several forest fires near the volcano. Segura said Popocatepetl has been especially active since last week and that scientists are predicting stronger activity and low-level seismic tremors in coming days.

DENMARK
COPENHAGEN Denmark sued the European Union's Executive Commission for giving Greece exclusive rights to produce feta cheese.

Watch it at 7 p.m. tonight on KVEO channel 23, cable channel 8. i-r Hi ELLSWORTH, Kan. Some of Santa's helpers wear prison stripes. Inmates at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility in Kansas are helping to make the holidays a little brighter for needy kids.

The inmates are making old bikes as good as new for youngsters whose families cant afford to buy them. Prison officials say by Christmas Eve, the inmates will have rebuilt about 275 bikes. Since 1999, more than 500 used bicycles have been given makeovers. The bikes are donated to service and nonprofit groups for distribution to the kids. And at the Osbom Correctional Institution in Somers, about a dozen inmates use scraps of fabric from the prison's clothing shop to make rag dolls for needy children.

They are learning to sew for a program that makes items for private industry like prisons, hotels and hospitals. Man spreads green holiday cheer CHARLOTTE, N.C. A downtown businessman has decided to share some of his good fortune with others a dollar at a time. Mike Jeffcoat, 42, a corporate furnishings consultant, taped 300 $1 dollar bills to his office window Friday along with a note: 'Please take only what you need. Remember others." Many in the crowd took nothing, while some took a few bucks for a cup of coffee.

Christmas presents or a bus ticket It was an gone in 35 minutes. Jeffcoat said he believed wallpapering the window would allow people to grab what they needed without much hassle. As he hung money, Jeffcoat said one stranger gave him $20. The man didn't have singles and wanted to help. Others gave a few bucks.

Overdue books cause stir ENFIELD, Coon. When books go missing at the Enfield Public Library, Henry Dutcher doesn't just send out late notices. He calls the police. The Etxwy director did just that in the case of Thomas Hoey, who checked out more than $400 worth of library Items last summer and didn't bring them back, even after the library repeatedly wrote letters and caned. Hoey has tine skipped town.

But there's a warrant for his arrest and tf police ever catch up to the 60-year-oid Ebrary patron, he wis be chafed with misdemeanor larceny. He is the first, and so far, only citizen to be charged in Enfield for failing to bring back his books. wsps iss rsosao) times this year. Government troops in the region are to receive U.S. military training next year to better protect the pipeline Colombia's second largest ARGENTINA BUENOS AIRES Small bombs were set off outside the offices of Argentina's two main political parties Monday, shattering windows but causing no injuries.

The two explosions came minutes apart Monday, outside branches of the Peronist and Radical parties in downtown Buenos Aires. Government spokesman Alfredo Atanasof said the attacks "appeared to be linked." He said the bombings were "perhaps committed by fringe groups' but did not elaborate. No suspects have been identified. On Friday, small bombs were set off outside a branch of U.S.-owned Citibank and Telefonica, a Spanish-owned telephone company. No injuries were reported in those blasts.

Banks, utility companies and political parties in Argentina have been the target of popular anger over Argentina's protracted economic crisis, which has been marked by a debt default and devaluation of the currency. ISRAH JERUSALEM Israeli troops killed two Hamas activists, including a leading militiaman, Monday as the men rode a tractor riear the West Bank town of Jenin, Palestinian security officials said. The Israel military said was checking the report. Palestinian officials said the bodies of the two men were riddled by bullets and accused Israel of killing them in a targeted attack. One of those killed.

Banks, utility companies and political parties in Argentina have been the target of popular anger over Argentina's protracted economic crisis, which has been marked by a debt default and devaluation of the currency.

ISRAEL
JERUSALEM Israeli troops killed two Hamas activists, including a leading militiaman, Monday as the men rode a tractor near the West Bank town of Jenin, Palestinian security officials said. The Israel military said it was checking the report.

Palestinian officials said the bodies of the two men were riddled by bullets and accused Israel of killing them in a targeted attack. One of those killed, Shaman Sobhi, 28, was a senior militiaman in the northern West Bank and was on Israel's wanted list. Sobhi's home in the village of Burqin near Jenin was blown up by Israeli troops two months ago. The second man was identified as Mustafa Fash, a Hamas activist.

That means they can only be produced in a given area, using traditional methods. The government doesnt believe that feta is a generic name of origin but a generic name of goods, which cannot be protected, Denmark's Food Minister Mariann Fischer Bod said. Denmark was victorious in a 1999 EU court hearing against Greece getting exclusive rights to the feta name. But by introducing new legislation this year, the EU Commission was able to sidestep the court decision. According to EU guidelines, feta cheese can only be produced in certain parts of Greece and with strict product specifications.

COLOMBIA BOGOTA, Colombia Suspected Colombian rebels blew up a bus carrying workers to a U.S.-run oi field. mmrimt galea, Starr an Zapata CaaKiaa auawy aaarea af mm i tar a ft Ore VW-T mmmumy nek at rrf ana Manlian an "artoaeaii Paaaaja at They've seen Santa before." Dustin Beimel, 7, and his mom, Lisa Beimel, missed the Green Bay Packers game to meet SpongeBob. ffSpongeBob is more important than the Packers," Dustin said. Santa greeted the crowd during SpongeBob's break. SHFS JUSTIFIED Aryssa Milano says she's dealing just fine with having turned 30 earlier this month, and isn't planning to mark the milestone with any big changes in her personal life.

The actress, speaking of her new relationship with 'N Sync's Justin Thnberlake Britney Spears' former boyfriend said things on the romance front are still brand new. Tm not getting married. said Milano. "Our relationship is so new we don't even realty know what is yet." Known to many for her role in the hit 1980s sitcom Who the Boss. Milano now cottars in Charmed, a tag-Turning series on the W3.

Cano Limon is operated by Los Angeles-based Occidental Petroleum in conjunction with Ecopetrol, Colombia's state oil company.

Three workers managed to escape from a window, hiding for hours before being rescued by other Cano Limon workers, the army said.

After the attack late Sunday authorities searched the nearby city of Arauca, about 285 miles northeast of the capital, Bogota. They discovered six grenades and a machine gun, the army said.

Rebels have attacked the pipeline transporting Cano Limon oil dozens of times this year. Government troops in the region are to receive U.S. military training next year to better protect the pipeline, Colombia's second largest.

