The Most Reliable SUVs and Crossovers According to Consumer Reports (2024)

Table of Contents
The Most Reliable Small SUVs The Most Reliable Midsize SUVs The Most Reliable Large SUVs The Most Reliable Luxury SUVs The Most Reliable Hybrid SUVs The Most Reliable Electric SUV Final Thoughts: Beyond Reliability FAQs References

Dependability matters, especially as auto repair costs soar. Have you ever experienced the delight of owning an SUV that goes above and beyond in terms of reliability? If not, we’re out to change that. In this guide, we’ll introduce you to the top 10 most reliable SUVs for 2024, courtesy of the consumer advocates at Consumer Reports.

We’ve ranked today’s new SUV models by popular segment. SUVs are ranked first by reliability, then with driver satisfaction and road test scores as the tie breakers. Consumer Reports rates reliability and satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 5, and road test scores range from zero to 100.

Looking for the most reliable car brands overall? Check it out here.

Contents hide

1 The Most Reliable Small SUVs

2 The Most Reliable Midsize SUVs

3 The Most Reliable Large SUVs

4 The Most Reliable Luxury SUVs

5 The Most Reliable Hybrid SUVs

6 The Most Reliable Electric SUV

7 Final Thoughts: Beyond Reliability

See Also
The Most Reliable SUVs From 2000 To 2010Consumer Reports American Top Picks 2010Consumer Reports Says These Are The Best New SUVs You Can Buy Right Now

The Most Reliable Small SUVs

The Most Reliable SUVs and Crossovers According to Consumer Reports (1)

For anyone familiar with the most reliable car brands, the winners should come as no surprise. Toyota and Lexus frequent the top of the list for automotive reliability. Honda and Subaru are also known for making the most dependable SUVs, and also win top honors here.

MakeModelYearReliability ScoreSatisfaction ScoreRoad TestBase MSRP
LexusNX Hybrid20235587$41,955 - $57,805
ToyotaCorolla Cross20235276$23,610 - $31,065
HondaCR-V Hybrid20234488$32,400 - $39,100
SubaruForester20234487$27,095 - $37,395
SubaruCrosstrek Hybrid20234485$23,645 - $36,845
SubaruCrosstrek20244483$24,995 - $31,995
HondaCR-V20234483$28,410 - $35,760
ToyotaCorolla Cross Hybrid202344In Testing$27,970 - $31,065
MazdaCX-5020234378$27,550 - $42,300
ToyotaRAV4 Hybrid20234378$28,275 - $39,530
LexusUX20234377$35,340 - $44,170
MazdaCX-520244377$29,300 - $40,600
HondaHR-V20234373$23,800 - $29,400
MitsubishiOutlander20234372$27,895 - $49,995
NissanRogue20234281$27,360 - $38,990
ToyotaRAV420234272$28,275 - $39,530
ChevroletTrailblazer20234270$22,100 - $27,700

The surprises on the list? Most would not expect to see the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Nissan Rogue alongside the big names in reliability.

The Most Reliable Midsize SUVs

Toyota and Lexus combined occupy eight spots on the list of most reliable midsize SUVs.

MakeModelYearReliability ScoreSatisfaction ScoreRoad TestBase MSRP
LexusGX202454In Testing$56,425 - $67,080
LexusRX Hybrid20234586$52,235 - $57,045
ToyotaHighlander Hybrid20234486$36,620 - $53,025
LexusRX20234481$47,800 - $62,000
ToyotaHighlander20234480$36,620 - $53,025
ToyotaVenza20234480$34,620 - $42,765
AcuraMDX20234474$49,550 - $73,200
Toyota4Runner20234459$40,155 - $54,620
ToyotaGrand Highlander202444In Testing$43,070 - $58,125
HyundaiSanta Fe Hybrid20234388$36,210 - $41,870
FordEdge20234378$37,945 - $46,485
HondaPassport20234376$41,100 - $46,560
ChevroletBlazer20234375$35,100 - $45,700
NissanMurano20234374$34,160 - $47,410

The Ford Edge and Chevrolet Blazer were least expected, but earned their place on the rankings.

The Most Reliable Large SUVs

It’s a lot tougher to find a reliable large SUV. There’s quite a bit of OEM representation on this list, however. Large SUV models from Toyota, Lexus, Lincoln, BMW, Buick, and even Ford all earned above-average ratings in dependability according to Consumer Reports testing.

MakeModelYearReliability ScoreSatisfaction ScoreRoad TestBase MSRP
LexusTX202444Not Tested$53,700 - $71,300
FordExpedition20233460$54,755 - $88,865
ToyotaSequoia20233459$59,865 - $79,865
LincolnNavigator20233457$79,725 - $112,300
LexusLX202334Not Tested$90,815 - $130,905
BMWX720233382$77,850 - $145,000
BuickEnclave20233376$44,800 - $59,470

The Most Reliable Luxury SUVs

Nine models belonging to just three brands earned above-average reliability ratings in the luxury segment. You guessed it: Lexus dominates again. Joining Lexus is Acura with the MDX and RDX, and Lincoln’s Corsair.

MakeModelYearReliability ScoreSatisfaction ScoreRoad TestBase MSRP
LexusNX Hybrid20235587$41,955 - $57,805
LincolnCorsair20235384$38,690 - $53,885
LexusRX Hybrid20234586$52,235 - $57,045
LexusRX20234481$47,800 - $62,000
AcuraMDX20234474$49,550 - $73,200
LexusTX202444In Testing$53,700 - $71,300
LexusNX20234377$38,605 - $57,805
LexusUX20234377$35,340 - $44,170
AcuraRDX20234277$41,750 - $53,750

The Most Reliable Hybrid SUVs

You know what SUVs are terrible at? Fuel efficiency. The traditionally box-shaped SUVs of yesterday were notorious for 15 MPG fuel economy, which is just as bad for your wallet as it is for the environment. In 2024, hybrid powertrains bring surprising efficiency to the SUV segment.

MakeModelYearReliability ScoreSatisfaction ScoreRoad TestBase MSRP
LexusNX Hybrid20235587$41,955 - $57,805
HondaCR-V Hybrid20234488$32,400 - $39,100
ToyotaHighlander Hybrid20234486$36,620 - $53,025
SubaruCrosstrek Hybrid20234485$23,645 - $36,845
ToyotaCorolla Cross Hybrid202344In Testing$27,970 - $31,065
HyundaiSanta Fe Hybrid20234388$36,210 - $41,870
ToyotaRAV4 Hybrid20234378$28,275 - $39,530

The Lexus NX Hybrid is a standout, with a perfect 5/5 rating for both reliability and satisfaction. Honda, Toyota, Subaru, and Hyundai round out the list with high dependability and well-tested hybrid powertrains.

The Most Reliable Electric SUV

The Most Reliable SUVs and Crossovers According to Consumer Reports (2)

If you can adapt to the charging lifestyle, electric SUVs are the way to go for drivers determined to buy less fuel and spend less on maintenance costs.

MakeModelYearReliability ScoreSatisfaction ScoreRoad TestBase MSRP
KiaEV620235591$42,600 - $61,600
GenesisGV6020233584$59,290 - $68,290
HyundaiIONIQ 520233576$41,450 - $56,500
GenesisElectrified GV7020233581$65,850
BMWiX20233485$84,100 - $108,900
LexusRZ20233477$58,500 - $64,000
ToyotabZ4X20233476$42,000 - $48,780
SubaruSolterra20233475$44,995 - $51,995
NissanAriya20233474$43,190 - $60,190

Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis share the same e-GMP electric platform (battery+electric motors). With high reliability and proven satisfaction in the real world, they have earned top ratings for electric SUV dependability.

Despite high reliability, we can’t recommend the Toyota bZ4X or Subaru Solterra for most drivers. The reason? Painfully slow charging times of over an hour to add 200 miles of driving range. Most EVs, including the others on this list, accomplish the same feat in about 30 minutes at a DC fast charger.

Check out the best EVs for under $50,000, and the best EVs for families.

Final Thoughts: Beyond Reliability

The Most Reliable SUVs and Crossovers According to Consumer Reports (3)

While the reliability of an SUV is undeniably important when selecting your next vehicle, it’s just one piece of the puzzle. You’ll want to take into account other critical factors like fuel efficiency, comfort, safety features, and the overall cost of ownership to make a well-rounded decision that aligns with your unique needs and preferences.

Discover CarEdge’s cost of ownership rankings

You don’t have to navigate car buying alone! Our dedicated team of CarEdge Coaches is here to guide you through the entire process. With their expert insights and personalized advice, you can rest assured that you’ll not only find a reliable SUV but also one that perfectly suits your lifestyle and brings joy to every drive.

Are you ready to embark on a stress-free and well-informed car buying adventure? Reach out to a CarEdge Coach today, and together, we’ll discover your next SUV at a price you can comfortably afford!

The Most Reliable SUVs and Crossovers According to Consumer Reports (2024)

FAQs

Which crossover has highest reliability rating? ›

The Most Reliable SUVs
  • 2024 Kia Seltos: J.D. Power Reliability Score: 87/100.
  • 2024 Chevrolet Blazer: J.D. Power Reliability Score: 88/100.
  • 2024 GMC Terrain: J.D. Power Reliability Score: 88/100.
  • 2024 Nissan Murano: J.D. Power Reliability Score: 89/100.
  • 2024 Chevrolet Equinox: J.D. Power Reliability Score: 90/100.

Keep Reading
What SUV has the highest customer satisfaction? ›

Subaru is not new to this honor and has topped this ranking as recently as 2021. and just last March, another J.D. Power study showed Subaru ranking the highest of all mass market brands in their Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Know More
What SUV do mechanics recommend? ›

Mechanic-approved SUVs like the Toyota Highlander and Honda CR-V are built to last. Fuel efficiency and comprehensive safety features make these SUVs top choices for families. Choosing a mechanic-approved used SUV can lead to significant savings on maintenance and repairs.

Read More
What is the best used SUV with less problems? ›

Most Reliable Used SUVs
  • 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: J.D. Power Reliability Score: 86/100.
  • 2020 Chevrolet Equinox: J.D. Power Reliability Score: 87/100.
  • 2018 Cadillac XT5: J.D. Power Reliability Score: 87/100.
  • 2018 Lexus NX: J.D. Power Reliability Score: 87/100.
  • 2018 Porsche Macan: J.D. Power Reliability Score: 87/100.

Tell Me More
Which crossover lasts the longest? ›

  • Toyota Land Cruiser. Toyota Land Cruiser. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider. % Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.9% ...
  • Toyota Sequoia. 2020 Toyota Sequoia. Toyota. % Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.1% ...
  • Honda Pilot. Honda Pilot. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider. % Chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 42.7% ...
  • Toyota 4Runner.
May 5, 2023

See Details
What SUV has the most amount of problems? ›

The Volkswagen Taos tops the list of unreliable SUVs with the lowest possible predicted reliability score of 1 out of 5 from Consumer Reports.

Keep Reading
What SUV has the longest life expectancy? ›

The longest-lasting cars, trucks and SUVs to reach 250,000 miles and beyond
Top 14 SUVs Most Likely to Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study
RankModel% Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles
1Toyota Land Cruiser47.9%
2Toyota Sequoia47.1%
3Honda Pilot42.7%
12 more rows
May 20, 2023

Continue Reading
What car is ranked #1 in reliability? ›

Lexus ranks highest overall in vehicle dependability for a second consecutive year, with a score of 135 PP100.

Discover More Details
What is the most reliable SUV on the planet? ›

Most reliable large SUVs
  • Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (2019-present) Reliability rating 98.7% ...
  • Lexus RX (2016-2022) ...
  • Volvo XC60 petrol/hybrid (2017-present) ...
  • Honda CR-V (2018-2023) ...
  • Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (2014-2021) ...
  • Volvo XC60 diesel (2017-present) ...
  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio (2017-present) ...
  • Audi Q5 petrol (2018-present)
Mar 29, 2024

Learn More Now
What is the most reliable 10 year old SUV? ›

Best 10-year-old used SUVs (2024):
  • Lincoln MKX: $1,481.
  • Buick Encore: $1,550.
  • Honda Pilot: $1,654.
  • Toyota Sequoia: $1,703.
  • Mazda CX-5: $1,719.
  • Acura MDX: $1,876.
  • Toyota 4Runner: $1,908.
  • Toyota RAV4: $1,927.
May 22, 2024

View More

Which SUV has low maintenance cost? ›

Top low maintenance SUV cars in India
ModelFuel typePrice*
Mahindra BoleroDieselRs. 8.99 lakhs to Rs. 9.99 lakhs
Hyundai CretaPetrol/DieselRs. 10.23 lakhs to Rs. 17.94 lakhs
Kia SeltosPetrol/DieselRs. 9.95 lakhs to Rs. 18.19 lakhs
Mahindra TharPetrol/DieselRs. 13.17 lakhs to Rs. 15.53 lakhs
8 more rows
Feb 9, 2022

Discover More
What van has the highest reliability rating? ›

Top 10 most reliable vans
  • Mercedes Sprinter.
  • VolksWagen Transporter.
  • Nissan NV200.
  • Mercedes Vito.
  • VolksWagen Caddy.
  • Vauxhall Vivaro.
  • Ford Transit.
  • VolksWagen Crafter.
Feb 8, 2023

Keep Reading

References

Top Articles
Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards (2024) | SmartAsset.com
Discover it® Balance Transfer Offer
Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards in [y] | Several.com
Latest Posts
What is a good APR for a credit card?
Best Balance Transfer Cards With 0% APR of July 2024
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Last Updated:

Views: 5869

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Birthday: 1993-03-26

Address: 917 Hyun Views, Rogahnmouth, KY 91013-8827

Phone: +5938540192553

Job: Administration Developer

Hobby: Embroidery, Horseback riding, Juggling, Urban exploration, Skiing, Cycling, Handball

Introduction: My name is Fr. Dewey Fisher, I am a powerful, open, faithful, combative, spotless, faithful, fair person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.