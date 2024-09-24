The Most Reliable SUVs and Crossovers According to Consumer Reports (2024)

Dependability matters, especially as auto repair costs soar. Have you ever experienced the delight of owning an SUV that goes above and beyond in terms of reliability? If not, we’re out to change that. In this guide, we’ll introduce you to the top 10 most reliable SUVs for 2024, courtesy of the consumer advocates at Consumer Reports.

We’ve ranked today’s new SUV models by popular segment. SUVs are ranked first by reliability, then with driver satisfaction and road test scores as the tie breakers. Consumer Reports rates reliability and satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 5, and road test scores range from zero to 100.

The Most Reliable Small SUVs

For anyone familiar with the most reliable car brands, the winners should come as no surprise. Toyota and Lexus frequent the top of the list for automotive reliability. Honda and Subaru are also known for making the most dependable SUVs, and also win top honors here.

Make Model Year Reliability Score Satisfaction Score Road Test Base MSRP Lexus NX Hybrid 2023 5 5 87 $41,955 - $57,805 Toyota Corolla Cross 2023 5 2 76 $23,610 - $31,065 Honda CR-V Hybrid 2023 4 4 88 $32,400 - $39,100 Subaru Forester 2023 4 4 87 $27,095 - $37,395 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 2023 4 4 85 $23,645 - $36,845 Subaru Crosstrek 2024 4 4 83 $24,995 - $31,995 Honda CR-V 2023 4 4 83 $28,410 - $35,760 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2023 4 4 In Testing $27,970 - $31,065 Mazda CX-50 2023 4 3 78 $27,550 - $42,300 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2023 4 3 78 $28,275 - $39,530 Lexus UX 2023 4 3 77 $35,340 - $44,170 Mazda CX-5 2024 4 3 77 $29,300 - $40,600 Honda HR-V 2023 4 3 73 $23,800 - $29,400 Mitsubishi Outlander 2023 4 3 72 $27,895 - $49,995 Nissan Rogue 2023 4 2 81 $27,360 - $38,990 Toyota RAV4 2023 4 2 72 $28,275 - $39,530 Chevrolet Trailblazer 2023 4 2 70 $22,100 - $27,700

The surprises on the list? Most would not expect to see the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Nissan Rogue alongside the big names in reliability.

The Most Reliable Midsize SUVs

Toyota and Lexus combined occupy eight spots on the list of most reliable midsize SUVs.

Make Model Year Reliability Score Satisfaction Score Road Test Base MSRP Lexus GX 2024 5 4 In Testing $56,425 - $67,080 Lexus RX Hybrid 2023 4 5 86 $52,235 - $57,045 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2023 4 4 86 $36,620 - $53,025 Lexus RX 2023 4 4 81 $47,800 - $62,000 Toyota Highlander 2023 4 4 80 $36,620 - $53,025 Toyota Venza 2023 4 4 80 $34,620 - $42,765 Acura MDX 2023 4 4 74 $49,550 - $73,200 Toyota 4Runner 2023 4 4 59 $40,155 - $54,620 Toyota Grand Highlander 2024 4 4 In Testing $43,070 - $58,125 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid 2023 4 3 88 $36,210 - $41,870 Ford Edge 2023 4 3 78 $37,945 - $46,485 Honda Passport 2023 4 3 76 $41,100 - $46,560 Chevrolet Blazer 2023 4 3 75 $35,100 - $45,700 Nissan Murano 2023 4 3 74 $34,160 - $47,410

The Ford Edge and Chevrolet Blazer were least expected, but earned their place on the rankings.

The Most Reliable Large SUVs

It’s a lot tougher to find a reliable large SUV. There’s quite a bit of OEM representation on this list, however. Large SUV models from Toyota, Lexus, Lincoln, BMW, Buick, and even Ford all earned above-average ratings in dependability according to Consumer Reports testing.

Make Model Year Reliability Score Satisfaction Score Road Test Base MSRP Lexus TX 2024 4 4 Not Tested $53,700 - $71,300 Ford Expedition 2023 3 4 60 $54,755 - $88,865 Toyota Sequoia 2023 3 4 59 $59,865 - $79,865 Lincoln Navigator 2023 3 4 57 $79,725 - $112,300 Lexus LX 2023 3 4 Not Tested $90,815 - $130,905 BMW X7 2023 3 3 82 $77,850 - $145,000 Buick Enclave 2023 3 3 76 $44,800 - $59,470

The Most Reliable Luxury SUVs

Nine models belonging to just three brands earned above-average reliability ratings in the luxury segment. You guessed it: Lexus dominates again. Joining Lexus is Acura with the MDX and RDX, and Lincoln’s Corsair.

Make Model Year Reliability Score Satisfaction Score Road Test Base MSRP Lexus NX Hybrid 2023 5 5 87 $41,955 - $57,805 Lincoln Corsair 2023 5 3 84 $38,690 - $53,885 Lexus RX Hybrid 2023 4 5 86 $52,235 - $57,045 Lexus RX 2023 4 4 81 $47,800 - $62,000 Acura MDX 2023 4 4 74 $49,550 - $73,200 Lexus TX 2024 4 4 In Testing $53,700 - $71,300 Lexus NX 2023 4 3 77 $38,605 - $57,805 Lexus UX 2023 4 3 77 $35,340 - $44,170 Acura RDX 2023 4 2 77 $41,750 - $53,750

The Most Reliable Hybrid SUVs

You know what SUVs are terrible at? Fuel efficiency. The traditionally box-shaped SUVs of yesterday were notorious for 15 MPG fuel economy, which is just as bad for your wallet as it is for the environment. In 2024, hybrid powertrains bring surprising efficiency to the SUV segment.

Make Model Year Reliability Score Satisfaction Score Road Test Base MSRP Lexus NX Hybrid 2023 5 5 87 $41,955 - $57,805 Honda CR-V Hybrid 2023 4 4 88 $32,400 - $39,100 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2023 4 4 86 $36,620 - $53,025 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 2023 4 4 85 $23,645 - $36,845 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2023 4 4 In Testing $27,970 - $31,065 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid 2023 4 3 88 $36,210 - $41,870 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2023 4 3 78 $28,275 - $39,530

The Lexus NX Hybrid is a standout, with a perfect 5/5 rating for both reliability and satisfaction. Honda, Toyota, Subaru, and Hyundai round out the list with high dependability and well-tested hybrid powertrains.

The Most Reliable Electric SUV

If you can adapt to the charging lifestyle, electric SUVs are the way to go for drivers determined to buy less fuel and spend less on maintenance costs.

Make Model Year Reliability Score Satisfaction Score Road Test Base MSRP Kia EV6 2023 5 5 91 $42,600 - $61,600 Genesis GV60 2023 3 5 84 $59,290 - $68,290 Hyundai IONIQ 5 2023 3 5 76 $41,450 - $56,500 Genesis Electrified GV70 2023 3 5 81 $65,850 BMW iX 2023 3 4 85 $84,100 - $108,900 Lexus RZ 2023 3 4 77 $58,500 - $64,000 Toyota bZ4X 2023 3 4 76 $42,000 - $48,780 Subaru Solterra 2023 3 4 75 $44,995 - $51,995 Nissan Ariya 2023 3 4 74 $43,190 - $60,190

Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis share the same e-GMP electric platform (battery+electric motors). With high reliability and proven satisfaction in the real world, they have earned top ratings for electric SUV dependability.

Despite high reliability, we can’t recommend the Toyota bZ4X or Subaru Solterra for most drivers. The reason? Painfully slow charging times of over an hour to add 200 miles of driving range. Most EVs, including the others on this list, accomplish the same feat in about 30 minutes at a DC fast charger.

Final Thoughts: Beyond Reliability

While the reliability of an SUV is undeniably important when selecting your next vehicle, it’s just one piece of the puzzle. You’ll want to take into account other critical factors like fuel efficiency, comfort, safety features, and the overall cost of ownership to make a well-rounded decision that aligns with your unique needs and preferences.

