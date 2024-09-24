The Most Reliable SUVs and Crossovers According to Consumer Reports (2024)

Dependability matters, especially as auto repair costs soar. Have you ever experienced the delight of owning an SUV that goes above and beyond in terms of reliability? If not, we’re out to change that. In this guide, we’ll introduce you to the top 10 most reliable SUVs for 2024, courtesy of the consumer advocates at Consumer Reports.
We’ve ranked today’s new SUV models by popular segment. SUVs are ranked first by reliability, then with driver satisfaction and road test scores as the tie breakers. Consumer Reports rates reliability and satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 5, and road test scores range from zero to 100.
Looking for the most reliable car brands overall? Check it out here.
Contents hide
1 The Most Reliable Small SUVs
2 The Most Reliable Midsize SUVs
3 The Most Reliable Large SUVs
4 The Most Reliable Luxury SUVs
5 The Most Reliable Hybrid SUVs
6 The Most Reliable Electric SUV
7 Final Thoughts: Beyond Reliability
The Most Reliable Small SUVs
For anyone familiar with the most reliable car brands, the winners should come as no surprise. Toyota and Lexus frequent the top of the list for automotive reliability. Honda and Subaru are also known for making the most dependable SUVs, and also win top honors here.
|Make
|Model
|Year
|Reliability Score
|Satisfaction Score
|Road Test
|Base MSRP
|Lexus
|NX Hybrid
|2023
|5
|5
|87
|$41,955 - $57,805
|Toyota
|Corolla Cross
|2023
|5
|2
|76
|$23,610 - $31,065
|Honda
|CR-V Hybrid
|2023
|4
|4
|88
|$32,400 - $39,100
|Subaru
|Forester
|2023
|4
|4
|87
|$27,095 - $37,395
|Subaru
|Crosstrek Hybrid
|2023
|4
|4
|85
|$23,645 - $36,845
|Subaru
|Crosstrek
|2024
|4
|4
|83
|$24,995 - $31,995
|Honda
|CR-V
|2023
|4
|4
|83
|$28,410 - $35,760
|Toyota
|Corolla Cross Hybrid
|2023
|4
|4
|In Testing
|$27,970 - $31,065
|Mazda
|CX-50
|2023
|4
|3
|78
|$27,550 - $42,300
|Toyota
|RAV4 Hybrid
|2023
|4
|3
|78
|$28,275 - $39,530
|Lexus
|UX
|2023
|4
|3
|77
|$35,340 - $44,170
|Mazda
|CX-5
|2024
|4
|3
|77
|$29,300 - $40,600
|Honda
|HR-V
|2023
|4
|3
|73
|$23,800 - $29,400
|Mitsubishi
|Outlander
|2023
|4
|3
|72
|$27,895 - $49,995
|Nissan
|Rogue
|2023
|4
|2
|81
|$27,360 - $38,990
|Toyota
|RAV4
|2023
|4
|2
|72
|$28,275 - $39,530
|Chevrolet
|Trailblazer
|2023
|4
|2
|70
|$22,100 - $27,700
The surprises on the list? Most would not expect to see the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Nissan Rogue alongside the big names in reliability.
The Most Reliable Midsize SUVs
Toyota and Lexus combined occupy eight spots on the list of most reliable midsize SUVs.
|Make
|Model
|Year
|Reliability Score
|Satisfaction Score
|Road Test
|Base MSRP
|Lexus
|GX
|2024
|5
|4
|In Testing
|$56,425 - $67,080
|Lexus
|RX Hybrid
|2023
|4
|5
|86
|$52,235 - $57,045
|Toyota
|Highlander Hybrid
|2023
|4
|4
|86
|$36,620 - $53,025
|Lexus
|RX
|2023
|4
|4
|81
|$47,800 - $62,000
|Toyota
|Highlander
|2023
|4
|4
|80
|$36,620 - $53,025
|Toyota
|Venza
|2023
|4
|4
|80
|$34,620 - $42,765
|Acura
|MDX
|2023
|4
|4
|74
|$49,550 - $73,200
|Toyota
|4Runner
|2023
|4
|4
|59
|$40,155 - $54,620
|Toyota
|Grand Highlander
|2024
|4
|4
|In Testing
|$43,070 - $58,125
|Hyundai
|Santa Fe Hybrid
|2023
|4
|3
|88
|$36,210 - $41,870
|Ford
|Edge
|2023
|4
|3
|78
|$37,945 - $46,485
|Honda
|Passport
|2023
|4
|3
|76
|$41,100 - $46,560
|Chevrolet
|Blazer
|2023
|4
|3
|75
|$35,100 - $45,700
|Nissan
|Murano
|2023
|4
|3
|74
|$34,160 - $47,410
The Ford Edge and Chevrolet Blazer were least expected, but earned their place on the rankings.
The Most Reliable Large SUVs
It’s a lot tougher to find a reliable large SUV. There’s quite a bit of OEM representation on this list, however. Large SUV models from Toyota, Lexus, Lincoln, BMW, Buick, and even Ford all earned above-average ratings in dependability according to Consumer Reports testing.
|Make
|Model
|Year
|Reliability Score
|Satisfaction Score
|Road Test
|Base MSRP
|Lexus
|TX
|2024
|4
|4
|Not Tested
|$53,700 - $71,300
|Ford
|Expedition
|2023
|3
|4
|60
|$54,755 - $88,865
|Toyota
|Sequoia
|2023
|3
|4
|59
|$59,865 - $79,865
|Lincoln
|Navigator
|2023
|3
|4
|57
|$79,725 - $112,300
|Lexus
|LX
|2023
|3
|4
|Not Tested
|$90,815 - $130,905
|BMW
|X7
|2023
|3
|3
|82
|$77,850 - $145,000
|Buick
|Enclave
|2023
|3
|3
|76
|$44,800 - $59,470
The Most Reliable Luxury SUVs
Nine models belonging to just three brands earned above-average reliability ratings in the luxury segment. You guessed it: Lexus dominates again. Joining Lexus is Acura with the MDX and RDX, and Lincoln’s Corsair.
|Make
|Model
|Year
|Reliability Score
|Satisfaction Score
|Road Test
|Base MSRP
|Lexus
|NX Hybrid
|2023
|5
|5
|87
|$41,955 - $57,805
|Lincoln
|Corsair
|2023
|5
|3
|84
|$38,690 - $53,885
|Lexus
|RX Hybrid
|2023
|4
|5
|86
|$52,235 - $57,045
|Lexus
|RX
|2023
|4
|4
|81
|$47,800 - $62,000
|Acura
|MDX
|2023
|4
|4
|74
|$49,550 - $73,200
|Lexus
|TX
|2024
|4
|4
|In Testing
|$53,700 - $71,300
|Lexus
|NX
|2023
|4
|3
|77
|$38,605 - $57,805
|Lexus
|UX
|2023
|4
|3
|77
|$35,340 - $44,170
|Acura
|RDX
|2023
|4
|2
|77
|$41,750 - $53,750
The Most Reliable Hybrid SUVs
You know what SUVs are terrible at? Fuel efficiency. The traditionally box-shaped SUVs of yesterday were notorious for 15 MPG fuel economy, which is just as bad for your wallet as it is for the environment. In 2024, hybrid powertrains bring surprising efficiency to the SUV segment.
|Make
|Model
|Year
|Reliability Score
|Satisfaction Score
|Road Test
|Base MSRP
|Lexus
|NX Hybrid
|2023
|5
|5
|87
|$41,955 - $57,805
|Honda
|CR-V Hybrid
|2023
|4
|4
|88
|$32,400 - $39,100
|Toyota
|Highlander Hybrid
|2023
|4
|4
|86
|$36,620 - $53,025
|Subaru
|Crosstrek Hybrid
|2023
|4
|4
|85
|$23,645 - $36,845
|Toyota
|Corolla Cross Hybrid
|2023
|4
|4
|In Testing
|$27,970 - $31,065
|Hyundai
|Santa Fe Hybrid
|2023
|4
|3
|88
|$36,210 - $41,870
|Toyota
|RAV4 Hybrid
|2023
|4
|3
|78
|$28,275 - $39,530
The Lexus NX Hybrid is a standout, with a perfect 5/5 rating for both reliability and satisfaction. Honda, Toyota, Subaru, and Hyundai round out the list with high dependability and well-tested hybrid powertrains.
The Most Reliable Electric SUV
If you can adapt to the charging lifestyle, electric SUVs are the way to go for drivers determined to buy less fuel and spend less on maintenance costs.
|Make
|Model
|Year
|Reliability Score
|Satisfaction Score
|Road Test
|Base MSRP
|Kia
|EV6
|2023
|5
|5
|91
|$42,600 - $61,600
|Genesis
|GV60
|2023
|3
|5
|84
|$59,290 - $68,290
|Hyundai
|IONIQ 5
|2023
|3
|5
|76
|$41,450 - $56,500
|Genesis
|Electrified GV70
|2023
|3
|5
|81
|$65,850
|BMW
|iX
|2023
|3
|4
|85
|$84,100 - $108,900
|Lexus
|RZ
|2023
|3
|4
|77
|$58,500 - $64,000
|Toyota
|bZ4X
|2023
|3
|4
|76
|$42,000 - $48,780
|Subaru
|Solterra
|2023
|3
|4
|75
|$44,995 - $51,995
|Nissan
|Ariya
|2023
|3
|4
|74
|$43,190 - $60,190
Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis share the same e-GMP electric platform (battery+electric motors). With high reliability and proven satisfaction in the real world, they have earned top ratings for electric SUV dependability.
Despite high reliability, we can’t recommend the Toyota bZ4X or Subaru Solterra for most drivers. The reason? Painfully slow charging times of over an hour to add 200 miles of driving range. Most EVs, including the others on this list, accomplish the same feat in about 30 minutes at a DC fast charger.
Check out the best EVs for under $50,000, and the best EVs for families.
Final Thoughts: Beyond Reliability
While the reliability of an SUV is undeniably important when selecting your next vehicle, it’s just one piece of the puzzle. You’ll want to take into account other critical factors like fuel efficiency, comfort, safety features, and the overall cost of ownership to make a well-rounded decision that aligns with your unique needs and preferences.
Discover CarEdge’s cost of ownership rankings
You don’t have to navigate car buying alone! Our dedicated team of CarEdge Coaches is here to guide you through the entire process. With their expert insights and personalized advice, you can rest assured that you’ll not only find a reliable SUV but also one that perfectly suits your lifestyle and brings joy to every drive.
Are you ready to embark on a stress-free and well-informed car buying adventure? Reach out to a CarEdge Coach today, and together, we’ll discover your next SUV at a price you can comfortably afford!