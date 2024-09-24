The Most Reliable SUVs From 2000 To 2010 (2024)

For many people, the cars of the early 2000s represent the sweet spot between modern technology and classic simplicity. It was the era just before cars were laden with complex electronics, which also means a lot of these used cars could give competition to some of the most reliable modern vehicles. If you've forgotten, the late 1990s witnessed a tipping point in consumer preferences, with SUVs and light trucks becoming the highest-selling vehicles in the U.S.

Nostalgia, then, isn't the leading factor in looking at some of the best 2000s SUVs – some of these laid the ground for the current SUV domination. All thanks to their practicality, versatility, and dependability. As you can see, the hallmarks that make a great SUV have remained the same all these years later. Many of the most reliable SUVs of today have their roots in the most reliable 2000s SUVs. So if you're looking for a blast from the past that won't let you down, look no further.

UPDATE: 2024/04/09 01:44 EST BY SIMRAN RASTOGI We've added several SUVs to the list and updated the reliability information for 2024. How we made our model selections: HotCars analyzed the best 2000s SUVs, looking at J.D. Power Quality and Reliability scores for SUVs from the period to compile and update this list of the most reliable SUVs from 2000 to 2010. Only SUVs that scored 80/100 or more on J.D. Power's scale were considered. Corroborative information regarding service and maintenance from RepairPal and CarEdge, as well as consumer scores from Edmunds, are also provided. SUVs are ranked in ascending order of reliability scores.

14 2006 Toyota Sequoia: 82/100

The first-gen Toyota Sequoia laid the groundwork for Toyota's full-size SUV of today, being based on the Toyota Tundra pickup. With third-row seating and space for up to eight passengers, the big Sequoia was all about capability and dependability. This SUV borrowed its 4.7-liter V8 from the Tundra, with an available full-time 4-wheel drive system. In 2008, the Sequoia was redesigned, and some critical issues regarding the interior space for the size were addressed. Considering the second-gen Sequoia soldiered on till 2023's very impressive full-redesign is probably a testament to how well it worked.

2006 Toyota Sequoia Reliability

The 2006 Toyota Sequoia was awarded the Highest Quality badge from J.D. Power in the large multi-activity vehicle segment, with a score of 82/100, arguably making it one of the best SUVs from 2000 to 2010 to own.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $457 (RepairPal)

$457 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $6,202 (CarEdge)

$6,202 (CarEdge) Total Recalls: 10

10 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.9/5

4.9/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 3.5/5

13 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe: 83/100

For such a large SUV, the 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe offers impressive performance with an array of V8 engines that produce from 320 to 332 horsepower. The V8 engine also gives the 2010 Tahoe a towing capacity of 8,500 lbs.

2010 Chevrolet Tahoe Reliability

In terms of reliability, the 2010 Tahoe received an 83/100 quality and reliability rating from J.D. Power. An iSeeCars study reveals that at least 4.4 percent of Tahoes have over 200,000 miles on the odometer.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $744 (RepairPal)

$744 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $9,302 (CarEdge)

$9,302 (CarEdge) Total Recalls: 5

5 KBB Consumer Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.4/5

4.4/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 3.5/5

12 2009 Nissan Armada: 83/100

The Nissan Armada’s styling may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but you can’t deny the third-row SUV is comfortable and powerful, with a standard V8 engine, a trend that has continued with the newest Armada. For the full-size Nissan Armada SUV, the decently powerful 5.6-liter V8 (317 hp) is a fitting powerplant to provide a respectable towing capacity of 9,100 lbs.

2009 Nissan Armada Reliability

The 2009 Armada gets a "great" 83/100 overall rating from J.D. Power. However, to get the most life from your Armada, you have to maintain it properly.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $550 (RepairPal)

$550 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $7,932 (CarEdge)

$7,932 (CarEdge) Total Recalls: 4

4 KBB Consumer Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.7/5

4.7/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 3.5/5

11 2008 Honda Pilot: 85/100

The 2008 Honda Pilot is a well-built family hauler with decent power and a great level of comfort. For 2008, the eight-seater Honda Pilot SUV came with a 3.5-liter V6 engine with an output of 244 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque – enough to give it a towing capacity of 4,500 lbs. While this tow rating isn't impressive compared to other body-and-frame SUVs, the 2008 Honda Pilot could still pull more weight than many other crossovers could at the time. The 2008 Pilot doesn’t disappoint when it comes to durability and reliability.

2008 Honda Pilot Reliability

The iSeeCars study reveals that at least 1 percent of Honda Pilots have at least 236,807 miles on the odometer. J.D. Power corroborates the study, giving the 2008 Pilot a quality and reliability rating of 85/100.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $542 (RepairPal)

$542 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $7,373 (CarEdge)

$7,373 (CarEdge) Total Recalls: 9

9 KBB Consumer Rating: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.3/5

4.3/5 CR Reliability Score: 3/5

10 2006 GMC Envoy: 85/100

Essentially a more upscale Chevrolet Trailblazer, with more polished looks, and more plush interiors, the GMC Envoy also offers a marginally better reliability score. Available with six- or eight-cylinder engines, two- or four-wheel drive, the GMC Envoy would appear to have something for everyone. The standard 4.2-liter inline-six Vortec engine was considered a worthy stand-in for a V8 in pulling power, but the available 5.3-liter V8 with 300 hp and 321 lb-ft torque was certainly the real deal.

2006 GMC Envoy Reliability

J.D. Power awarded the 2006 GMC Envoy a score of 85/100, up from the Trailblazer's 82/100, so there's that also going for it, though some model years have seen owners report conflicting information, so exercise due diligence.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $497 (RepairPal)

$497 (RepairPal) Total Recalls: 16

16 KBB Consumer Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 4/5

9 2007 Lincoln MKX: 85/100

Lincoln's first crossover, the MKX or 'Mark X' is a midsize luxury vehicle based on the Ford Edge. Powered by a Ford 3.5-liter V6 with 265 hp and 250 lb-ft torque, outright performance wasn't this Lincoln's calling card. Instead, the MKX offered a long list of standard features, uncommon styling, retro interiors, and commendable reliability.

2007 Lincoln MKX Reliability

A J.D. Power Reliability score of 85/100 for the 2007 Lincoln MKX puts it near the top of its class.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $606 (RepairPal)

$606 (RepairPal) Total Recalls: 6

6 KBB Consumer Rating: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.6/5

4.6/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 3/5

8 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser: 86/100

If you need an SUV for your daily driving needs or off-road expeditions, the Toyota FJ Cruiser is worth considering. For 2008, J.D. Power considers the FJ Cruiser to be better than the RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Subaru Forester. The 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser gets its juice from a 4.0-liter V6 engine, with an output of 239 hp and 278 lb.-ft. of torque.

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser Reliability

The 2008 FJ Cruiser earned a quality/reliability rating of 86/100 on J.D. Power.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $443 - $541 (RepairPal)

$443 - $541 (RepairPal) Total Recalls: 11

11 KBB Consumer Rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.7/5

4.7/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 3.5/5

7 2008 Toyota 4Runner: 87/100

The 2008 Toyota 4Runner was the penultimate model year of the rugged midsize SUV's 4th generation, and it uses either a 4.0-liter V6 engine (236 hp, 266 lb-ft) or a 4.7-liter V8 block (260 hp, 306 lb-ft) to do its duties both on and off the paved roads. For this model year, the 4Runner received side-curtain airbags as a standard feature across all trims. Moreover, Toyota added some minor front grille changes, a Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) switch, and upgrades for the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The 2008 4Runner also offered a new Urban Runner Package, which is meant to make the 4Runner more suitable for comfortable city driving.

2008 Toyota 4Runner Reliability

The 2008 Toyota 4Runner received a "great" 87/100 quality and reliability score from JD Power and a perfect 5/5 reliability verdict from CR.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $514 (RepairPal)

$514 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $5,825 (CarEdge)

$5,825 (CarEdge) Total Recalls: 5

5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 CR Reliability Score: 5/5

5/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 4/5

6 2008 Ford Edge: 87/100

The 2008 Ford Edge is a sporty and well-rounded midsize SUV that can give a family of five a great road experience for a weekend getaway – traits the 2024 Ford Edge aims to deliver as well. Back then, the 2008 Ford Edge paired its 3.5-liter V6 engine with a six-speed automatic transmission to deliver 265 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque to either 2 or all 4 wheels.

2008 Ford Edge Reliability

Based on the 87/100 quality and reliability rating from J.D. Power, the 2008 Ford Edge is one of the most dependable SUVs of the 2000s.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $611 (RepairPal)

$611 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $8,883 (CarEdge)

$8,883 (CarEdge) Total Recalls: 7

7 KBB Consumer Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.6/5

4.6/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 3.5/5

5 2007 Infiniti FX35: 88/100

If you love the engine performance of a sports car but need interior space that can comfortably accommodate a family of five, the Infiniti FX might just be the best second-hand SUV to buy. The 1st-generation Infiniti FX came in 2003, and this V6 (FX35) or V8-powered (FX45) SUV bore the FX nameplate until its 2nd generation. Infiniti later renamed FX to the QX70, which is what Americans can buy in Nissan showrooms today.

2007 Infiniti FX35 Reliability

In terms of reliability, the 2007 Infiniti FX35 isn’t perfect, but that didn’t stop the good people at J.D. Power from giving it a "great" 88/100 quality and reliability score. With proper maintenance, the Infiniti FX should easily last more than 200,000 miles.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $617 (RepairPal)

$617 (RepairPal) Total Recalls: 4

4 KBB Consumer Rating: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 3.5/5

4 2007 Toyota Highlander: 88/100

If you want a reliable SUV with an all-wheel-drive option and a roomy interior to accommodate a family of seven, the 2007 Toyota Highlander is a good way to start your search. If the rugged character of the Toyota 4Runner isn't exactly what you need in a midsize SUV, the Toyota Highlander is a great alternative.

2007 Toyota Highlander Reliability

Earning a reliability rating of 88/100 from J.D. Power, the 2007 Highlander was one of the most reliable SUVs from 2000 to 2010. Data from iSeeCars shows that at least 3.8 percent of Highlanders on the road today have reached 200,000 miles.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $384 (RepairPal)

$384 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $5,771 (CarEdge)

$5,771 (CarEdge) Total Recalls: 4

4 KBB Consumer Rating: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.4/5

4.4/5 CR Reliability Score: 4/5

4/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 4/5

3 2007 Lexus GX: 89/100

The 2007 Lexus GX is a 7-seater SUV that offers a luxurious on-road ride as well as respectable off-road capabilities. Using a 4.7-liter V8 power plant (263 hp, 323 lb-ft) and a body-on-frame architecture derived from the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the 2007 Lexus GX had a 1,329-lb payload capacity and a 6,500-lb tow rating. For the 2007 model year, the Lexus GX received a new grille, an upgraded front infotainment system with Mark Levinson premium audio components, and 9-inch screens for the rear entertainment system.

2007 Lexus GX Reliability

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $551 (RepairPal)

$551 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $7,652 (CarEdge)

$7,652 (CarEdge) Total Recalls: 0

0 JD Power Quality And Reliability Score: 89/100

89/100 KBB Consumer Rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 4/5

2 2008 Honda CR-V: 90/100

The Honda CR-V is one of the progenitors of the compact crossover SUV class. Because the CR-V is a practical, economical, well-designed, and well-built model, it often gives the best-selling Toyota RAV4 a good run for its money. For 2008, the Honda CR-V came with a 2.4-liter I4 engine (166 hp and 161 lb-ft of torque) paired with a 5-speed A/T that can transfer power either to all wheels or to the front wheels only. Only the range-topping EX-L trim of the 2008 CR-V received interior updates for the year, including an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, and a premium sound system.

2008 Honda CR-V Reliability

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $407 (RepairPal)

$407 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $7,155 (CarEdge)

$7,155 (CarEdge) Total Recalls: 11

11 JD Power Quality And Reliability Score: 90/100

90/100 KBB Consumer Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.6/5

4.6/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 4.5/5

1 2010 Lexus RX 350: 93/100

For a midsize premium SUV that offers great utility, reliability, and performance, the 2010 Lexus RX 350 is a great choice - and American car buyers have realized this well. In fact, for 2022, the Lexus RX was America's best-selling luxury vehicle – and this stems from the excellent consumer and expert reviews that the previous RX model years have received – including the 2010 Lexus RX.

While the biggest updates are inside the 2010 Lexus RX, the 3.5-liter V6 also receives a modest boost. The V6 engine, with an output of 275 hp and 257 lb.-ft. of torque, is bolted to a new, quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission.

2010 Lexus RX 350 Reliability

With a quality and reliability score of 93/100, the Lexus RX was JD Power's most reliable SUV for 2010.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $407 - $498 (RepairPal)

$407 - $498 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $7,398 (CarEdge)

$7,398 (CarEdge) Total Recalls: 1

1 KBB Consumer Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Edmunds Consumer Rating: 4.4/5

4.4/5 CR Reliability Score: 5/5

5/5 RepairPal Reliability Rating: 4/5

Sources: iSeeCars, Edmunds, Consumer Reports, RepairPal, NHTSA, CarEdge, CarBuzz, TopSpeed.