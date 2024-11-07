The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibition Brings Its Blockbuster Show To Pittsburgh (2024)

Sold Out with extended runs in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York

***PUBLIC TICKETS SALES BEGIN MARCH 20 AT VANGOGHPITTSBURGH.COM***

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museumsannounce the Pittsburgh premiere of their highly sought-afterart experience Immersive Van Goghopening September 23, 2021. Official ticketswill be available at https://www.vangoghpittsburgh.com/with prices starting at $39.99.

The original Immersive Van Gogh has risen to blockbuster status, becoming the hottest ticket to hold. Immersive Van Gogh sold out its run in Toronto, has sold out and extended its run in Chicago, and San Francisco opened in March, where its first month is sold-out. Following the Los Angeles and New York ticket sales announcements, each market sold out rapidly and have since extended their runs with additional tickets now available.

Immersive Van Goghis the latest creation by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy's Massimiliano Siccardi, who for 30 years has been pioneering immersive exhibitions in Europe. Over 2 million visitors have seen his magnificent installations.

With the help of 60,600 frames of video, 90,000,000 pixels, and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, this captivating digital art exhibit merges state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation. It gives guests the rare opportunity to "step inside" and experience the incredible post-Impressionist works of Van Gogh like never before. Immersive Van Gogh will be making its mark at a secret location.

The original Immersive Van Gogh is a spectacular, vivid, and breathtaking digital art experience that invites audiences to enter the legendary works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh—evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Featuring stunning towering projections that illuminate the artistic genius's mind, the exhibition showcases a curated selection of images from Van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Les Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), La Nuit étoilée(Starry Night, 1889), Les tournesols (Sunflowers, 1887), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1888). Paintings will be presented how the artist first saw the scenes, based on an active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brush strokes.

Creative Director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi has pioneered the art form with Immersive Van Gogh and taken it to an unmatched and unprecedented level. Van Gogh once said, "I dream my painting, and I paint my dreams." Siccardi and his award-winning creative team have made Van Gogh's dream come alive by creating unprecedented movements in the masterpieces. The exhibition also contains original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi and Vittorio Guidotti as the Art Director.

The hour-long, timed-entry, walk-through experience is designed with health and safety as a priority. Capacity will be limited in accordance with the City of Pittsburgh's safety protocols. Additional safety precautions include touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit.

"We've created a unique and enthralling production that functions safely during this pandemic," says Co-Producer,Svetlana Dvoretsky. "Hundreds of thousands of guests have seenImmersive Van Goghin small, socially-distanced safe groups. It is an honor to bring the arts back into peoples' lives during these times," adds Co-Producer,Corey Ross.

"Immersive Van Gogh will be the first of severalnext-gen art, culture, and entertainment experiences to be held at the newly opening Lighthouse Immersive venue," says Co-Producer Diana Rayzman, Co-Founder of Impact Museums. "We're thrilled by the overwhelming response we've received so far in Pittsburgh."

"Despite being unknown throughout his life, Van Gogh's artwork has created a lasting impact through its emotional richness and simple beauty," said Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh designer. "Both myself and Luca Longobardi are very excited to visit Pittsburgh and once again bring Van Gogh's legacy to life in a way that embraces this city's one-of-a-kind energy."

Immersive Van Goghhas received rave reviews from critics worldwide. The Chicago Tribune wrote, "entire rooms pulse with imagery and emotional resonance." TheToronto Sundeclared, "the mind-blowing imagery, brings van Gogh's best work to life — including Sunflower, Irises, and The Starry Night — for a cathartic and liberating experience. Immersive Van Gogh ups the emotional ante." Debra Yeo of theToronto Starstated, "I wondered: could projections of paintings on walls and floors be thrilling?The answer is 'yes.'" Called a "completely new way of encountering art" byCTVand a "blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm" byArtnet News, the exhibit "cleverly embraces creativity," according to Washington Post.

For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit https://www.immersivevangogh.com/. Follow the exhibition on social media on Twitter, Instagram, andFacebook.

SOURCE Lighthouse Immersive

