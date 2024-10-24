The p-value and rejecting the null (for one- and two-tail tests) — Krista King Math | Online math help (2024)

If we find a result that clears the bar we’ve set for ourselves, then we reject the null hypothesis and we say that the finding is significant at the ???p???-value that we find. Otherwise, we fail to reject the null.

But a stricter alpha level of ???0.01??? (or a ???p???-value of ???0.01???, or a confidence level of ???99\%???) is a higher bar to clear. At that significance level, there’s only a ???1??? in ???100??? chance that the result we got was just by chance. And therefore there’s only a ???1??? in ???100??? chance that we’ll reject the null hypothesis when we really shouldn’t have, thinking that we provided support for the alternative hypothesis when we shouldn’t have.

In other words, an alpha level of ???0.10??? (or a ???p???-value of ???0.10???, or a confidence level of ???90\%???) is a lower bar to clear. At that significance level, there’s a ???1??? in ???10??? chance that the result we got was just by chance. And therefore there’s a ???1??? in ???10??? chance that we’ll reject the null hypothesis when we really shouldn’t have, thinking that we provided support for the alternative hypothesis when we shouldn’t have.

The smaller the ???p???-value, or the smaller the alpha value, or the lower the Type I error rate, and the smaller the region of rejection, the higher the confidence level, and the less likely it is that you got your result by chance.

There’s a ???1??? in ???100??? chance of getting a result as, or more, extreme as this one

Hopefully by now it’s not too surprising by now that all of these are equivalent statements:

The significance (or statistical significance ) of a test is the probability of obtaining your result by chance. The less likely it is that we obtained a result by chance, the more significant our results.

So we would have rejected the null hypothesis for both one-tailed tests, but we would have failed to reject the null in the two-tailed test. If, however, we’d picked a more rigorous ???\alpha=0.05??? or ???\alpha=0.01???, we would have failed to reject the null hypothesis every time.

With these in mind, let’s say for instance you set the confidence level of your hypothesis test at ???90\%???, which is the same as setting the ???\alpha??? level at ???\alpha=0.10???. In that case,

Whether or not you should reject ???H_0??? can be determined by the relationship between the ???\alpha??? level and the ???p???-value.

The reason we’ve gone through all this work to understand the ???p???-value is because using a ???p???-value is a really quick way to decide whether or not to reject the null hypothesis.

So ???0.1093??? is the area under the curve to the right of ???z=1.23???. Because this is a two-tail test, the region of rejection is not only the ???10.93\%??? of area under the upper tail, but also the symmetrical ???10.93\%??? of area under the lower tail. So we’ll double???0.1093???to get ???2(0.1093)=0.2186???, and this is the ???p???-value also. So ???p=0.2186???.

But for a positive ???z???-value, you’re interested in the area to the right of the ???z???-value, not the area to the left. To find the area to the right, you need to subtract the value in the ???z???-table from ???1???.

For a two-tailed test, first calculate your ???z???-test statistic. For an two-tail test, ???z??? could be either positive or negative. Look up the ???z???-value in a -table, and the value you find in the body of the table represents the area under the probability distribution curve to the left of your ???z???-value.

So ???0.0721??? is the area under the curve to the right of ???z=1.46???, and this is the ???p???-value also. So ???p=0.0721???.

But in an upper-tail test, you’re interested in the area to the right of the ???z???-value, not the area to the left. To find the area to the right, you need to subtract the value in the ???z???-table from ???1???.

For a one-tailed test, first calculate your ???z???-test statistic. For an upper-tail test, ???z??? will be positive. Look up the ???z???-value in a ???z???-table, and the value you find in the body of the table represents the area under the probability distribution curve to the left of your positive ???z???-value.

So ???0.0721??? is the area under the curve to the left of ???z=-1.46???, and this is the ???p???-value also. So ???p=0.0721???.

For a one-tailed test, first calculate your ???z???-test statistic. For a lower-tail test, ???z??? will be negative. Look up the ???z???-value in a ???z???-table, and the value you find in the body of the table represents the area under the probability distribution curve to the left of your negative ???z???-value.

So, as you might expect, calculating the ???p???-value as the area of the rejection region will be slightly different depending on whether we’re using a two-tailed test or a one-tailed test, and whether the one-tailed test is an upper-tail test or lower-tail test.

You can also think about the ???p???-value as the total area of the region of rejection. Remember that in a one-tailed test, the region of rejection is consolidated into one tail, whereas in a two-tailed test, the rejection region is split between two tails.

The ???p??? -value (or the observed level of significance) is the smallest level of significance at which you can reject the null hypothesis, assuming the null hypothesis is true.

FAQs

The one-tail p-value is half the two-tail p-value. So if the two-tailed p-value is 0.1, the one-tailed p-value is 0.05.

A p-value less than 0.05 is typically considered to be statistically significant, in which case the null hypothesis should be rejected. A p-value greater than 0.05 means that deviation from the null hypothesis is not statistically significant, and the null hypothesis is not rejected.

Two-tailed test: In a two-tailed test, if the test statistic is less than or equal to the lower critical value, or greater than or equal to the upper critical value, you can reject the null hypothesis.

Note that the P-value for a two-tailed test is always two times the P-value for either of the one-tailed tests. The P-value, 0.0254, tells us it is "unlikely" that we would observe such an extreme test statistic t* in the direction of H A if the null hypothesis were true.

The main difference between one-tailed and two-tailed tests is that one-tailed tests will only have one critical region whereas two-tailed tests will have two critical regions. If we require a 100(1−α) 100 ( 1 − α ) % confidence interval we have to make some adjustments when using a two-tailed test.

If you are using a significance level of . 05, a one-tailed test allots all of your alpha to testing the statistical significance in the one direction of interest. This means that . 05 is in one tail of the distribution of your test statistic.

If your p-value is less than your selected alpha level (typically 0.05), you reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative hypothesis. If the p-value is above your alpha value, you fail to reject the null hypothesis.

Reject the null hypothesis when the p-value is less than or equal to your significance level. Your sample data favor the alternative hypothesis, which suggests that the effect exists in the population. For a mnemonic device, remember—when the p-value is low, the null must go!

A P-Value < or = 0.05 is considered statistically significant. It denotes strong evidence against the null hypothesis, since there is below 5% probability of the null being correct. So, we reject the null hypothesis and accept the alternative hypothesis.

Two-Tailed Test



Reject if the absolute value of the test statistic is greater than or equal to the absolute value of the critical value ( c α / 2 ). 𝛼/2 1-𝛼 c 1-𝛼/2 𝛼/2 c 𝛼/2.

In a two-tailed test, the generic null and alternative hypotheses are the following: Null: The effect equals zero. Alternative: The effect does not equal zero.

The p value, or probability value, tells you how likely it is that your data could have occurred under the null hypothesis. It does this by calculating the likelihood of your test statistic, which is the number calculated by a statistical test using your data.

How do I find p-value from t? Left-tailed t-test: p-value = cdf t , d (t score ) Right-tailed t-test: p-value = 1 - cdf t , d (t score ) Two-tailed t-test: p-value = 2 × cdf t , d (−|t score |) or. p-value = 2 - 2 × cdf t , d (|t score |) Jan 18, 2024

If p≤α, we reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative hypothesis. The outcome of a hypothesis test is reported in two ways: The p-value is p where p is a given small number. The null hypothesis is rejected at the α significance level; usually α = 0.05.

How to Find the Level of Significance? If p > 0.05 and p ≤ 0.1, it means that there will be a low assumption for the null hypothesis. If p > 0.01 and p ≤ 0.05, then there must be a strong assumption about the null hypothesis. If p ≤ 0.01, then a very strong assumption about the null hypothesis is indicated.

Sig. (2-tailed) – This is the two-tailed p-value computed using the t distribution. It is the probability of observing a greater absolute value of t under the null hypothesis.

For a one-tailed test, the critical value is 1.645 . So the critical region is Z<−1.645 for a left-tailed test and Z>1.645 for a right-tailed test. For a two-tailed test, the critical value is 1.96 . So the confidence interval is |Z|<1.96 and the critical regions are where |Z|>1.96 .

The p-value is the probability of observing a test statistic as extreme or more extreme than the observed one, assuming the null hypothesis is true. In this case, since it is a right-tailed test, the p-value is the area to the right of the observed test statistic Z=1.74 under the standard normal distribution curve.