The Past Gods Read The Percy Jackson Series (Book 1) - 💞Artemis Diana Jackson💞 (2024)

The Past Gods Read The Percy Jackson Series (Book 1)
The Past Gods Read The Percy Jackso...
ArtemisDianaJackson
- Reads 193,423
Reads
193,423193K
- Votes 2,154
Votes
2,1542.1K
- Parts 7
Parts
77
- Time 1h 7m
Time
1 hours, 7 minutes1h 7m
- Reads 193,423
Reads
193,423193K
- Votes 2,154
Votes
2,1542.1KSee AlsoPast and Future Demigods Put Together to Read - orphan_account - Percy Jackson and the OlympiansReading Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief - Chapter 1 - megapichu - Percy Jackson and the OlympiansPast and Future Demigods Put Together to Read - Chapter 1 - orphan_account - Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- Parts 7
Parts
77
- Time 1h 7m
Time
1 hours, 7 minutes1h 7m
ArtemisDianaJackson
Ongoing
Ongoing, First published Mar 18, 2016
The demigods from the future are being sent back to Ancient Greece time to.... read books??!!! Well, The Seven, Nico, Thalia, Rachel, and Grover are being sent back. They are going to stay with the Gods and read EVERY SINGLE book about Percy Jackson. Starting with The Lightning Thief and ends with The Blood of Olympus. And of course, with a little PLOT TWIST. I know that this is very common. But I'll try to finish the book by making it reads from The Lightning Thief until The Blood of Olympus. Winston Churchill once said, " Courage is rightly esteemed the first of human qualities because it is the quality that guarantees all others." All Copyrights goes to Rick Riordan. For his creation in creating one of the Best Book Series there is. A.D.J Out!
All Rights Reserved
- ancient
- books
- creatures
- demigods
- domain
- fanfiction
- fantasy
- goddesses
- gods
- greek
- greekmythology
- hero
- heroes
- immortals
- monsters
- myth
- mythicalcreatures
- mythology
- olympus
- percyjackson
- power
- reading
- timetravel
ancientbookscreaturesdemigodsdomainfanfictionfantasygoddessesgodsgreekgreekmythologyheroheroesimmortalsmonstersmythmythicalcreaturesmythologyolympuspercyjacksonpowerreadingtimetravel
Table of contents
- ProlougeWed, Jun 15, 2016
- Guess My GODLY Parent Part 1Sat, Jul 23, 2016
- Guess My GODLY Parent Part 2Fri, Aug 5, 2016
- Guess My GODLY Parent Part 3Fri, Sep 16, 2016
- Guess My GODLY Parent Part 4Wed, Mar 29, 2017
- Author's NoteMon, Apr 10, 2017
- A Ruined PlanMon, Dec 30, 2019
Get notified when The Past Gods Read The Percy Jackson Series (Book 1) is updated
OR
If you already have an account,
By continuing, you agree to Wattpad's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
The demigods from the future are being sent back to Ancient Greece time to.... read books??!!! Well, The Seven, Nico, Thalia, Rachel, and Grover are being sent back. They are going to stay with the Gods and read EVERY SINGLE book about Percy Jackson. Starting with The Lightning Thief and ends with The Blood of Olympus. And of course, with a little PLOT TWIST. I know that this is very common. But I'll try to finish the book by making it reads from The Lightning Thief until The Blood of Olympus. Winston Churchill once said, " Courage is rightly esteemed the first of human qualities because it is the quality that guarantees all others." All Copyrights goes to Rick Riordan. For his creation in creating one of the Best Book Series there is. A.D.J Out!
7 parts
- Guess My GODLY Parent Part 4Wed, Mar 29, 2017
- Author's NoteMon, Apr 10, 2017
- A Ruined PlanMon, Dec 30, 2019
You may also like
You may also like
annabeth
amateurwork
annabeth
annabethchase
alternateuniverse
annabeth
annabethchase
bookreading
artemis
adventure
Lotus Family
11 parts Ongoing
11 parts
Ongoing