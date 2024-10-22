The Perfect Release of Frank Ocean’s “Blonde” (2024)

I wasn’t one of Frank Ocean’s first fans, but you can be sure I’m one of his most dedicated.

Back in the ancient history of 2016 (probably the last good year we’ve had) there was a small corner of the internet heating up. The subreddit for Frank Ocean, r/frankocean was abuzz with news of an upcoming album. After months upon years of teases, missed release dates, and rumors, something was in the air that made it seem that this would be the year we finally get a follow up to Channel Orange.

I’m not sure what made me finally listen to Channel Orange in the first place, maybe I just wanted to be a part of internet history, but man I was hooked. For those of you that can attest, there is something about Frank Ocean as a writer that is at once so deeply personal but also so direct and relatable. He is so open with his emotions, it’s hard not to see his music as a mirror that you can use to examine yourself.

I followed the subreddit and joined in on the conspiracy. In July, the hints became concrete with an infamous “library card” showing dates, and on August 1st, a video appeared on Frank’s website that showed him making something with wood and playing instrumentals.

The internet exploded with rumors, as fans watched the livestream/recorded/what is happening day and night. The sheer ingenuity of some people on that subreddit can not be understated as they stared at the website code, tried to connect the instrumentals, and so on. Later that month, Endless was released as a 45 minute visual album on Apple Music.

This story isn’t about Endless though. At the time, there was a weight lifted upon finally getting a follow-up to Channel Orange, but fans had a feeling that this couldn’t be it. The songs here were too strange, too raw to not have some sort of hidden message behind their release. We all listened through the night and enjoyed what we had gotten.

The following day, the 20th of August, I was beginning to move into my dorm for my freshman year of college. Stuck with my parents, I couldn’t play Endless endlessly, as Frank intended! I distinctly remember sitting in the car scrolling through the Frank Ocean subreddit, reading news of pop-up shops opening up in major cities. It was a swirl of emotions as I wished I could drive to NYC just to get a chance, but also hopeful of moving into college and not wanting to miss the experience.

Before I go on, I should mention that August 20th happens to be my birthday. Going to one of those pop-up shops would’ve been one of the best gifts to myself ever. Driving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City was to get a copy was likely impossible, but we dared to dream back then. Reading the stories of people receiving their magazines was a thrill in itself.

There I was, in the back of a car headed to the store for dorm room supplies when the lead single “Nikes” dropped. Attached with a video, I must’ve watched the thing three times over in that car ride. I probably annoyed my parents just sitting in the car, waiting for the video to finish again before we went into the store. Something in me just knew this was it. This was what the wait from Channel Orange was for. “Nikes” is admittedly a strange choice for a single, but as an artistic statement it’s second to none.

In the back of the car, listening to that song, I didn’t care that Frank’s voice was coated in autotune, didn’t care that this sounded way left of Channel Orange, I was just ecstatic that there was more. I felt the warm tears on my cheek as I took in everything I could from the music and video. Thank you Frank and Tyrone Lebon for your astounding artistic vision.

I was riding that high later that day when I returned from dinner where I met my roommate. Back in my dorm, it seemed almost casual, Frank’s message on tumblr. Apparently he fell asleep as the album dropped on Apple Music. It felt comical, because I couldn’t imagine being asleep for such an event. I felt bad for myself because I missed the live drop, but no matter.

No one speak to me, because this was going to be all I talk about for weeks on end. Needless to say, I listened to it straight away, and I still feel the same as I did all those years ago. Listen to it yourself and form your own opinion. For me, what a birthday gift.

Perhaps Frank’s time away from the public spotlight and perspective allowed him to grow even further to give us something that we could never have expected. I know for a fact that with the distance of time, the hearts of r/frankocean only grew fonder.

I shouldn’t have to mention that Blonde’s release is unconventional. Released on a Saturday with barely any promotion, Frank followed the path of Beyoncé and others in his choice to shirk expectations and let the music speak for him. No huge interviews, no expected radio play, just himself laid bare on the album’s 19 tracks.

Blonde these days is pretty much mythical in every sense of the word. For people like me, for r/frankocean, it’s a deep part of ourselves from which we cannot estrange. It’s an album that you can divide your time before and your time after.

There’s a lot to be said about Blonde, how it was a bold artistic statement with concepts such as sexuality, lost love, and race in America. How it was developed and released under the nose of a major label, a massive middle finger to the mainstream industry. How its’ DNA took in so much influence but also seems to influence so much music that we listen to today.

For me, it’s all of those things and more. Partially because of its’ release on my birthday and partially because of the material within, I feel very tied to Blonde. There are parts of me in there and vice versa. Most simply, it’s just the best birthday gift I’ve ever gotten.

FAQs

Why did Frank call it Blonde?

"Blond" or "Blonde," which are the masculine and feminine versions of blonde in French, are what Frank Ocean uses to represent his duality in masculinity and femininity through his world-renowned album that was released on Aug. 20, 2016.

What is the meaning of Blonde Frank Ocean album?

The album's themes surround Ocean dealing with his masculinity and emotions, inspired by personal heartbreak, loss and trauma. The album has been categorized as avant-garde soul.

Did Frank Ocean release Blonde independently?

However it happened, releasing Blonde independently has been a financial windfall for Ocean, reportedly netting him seven figures. He is now rumored to be searching for a distributor to help him with a physical release for the album. The record was originally an Apple Music exclusive, but is now available on Spotify.

Who shot Frank Ocean Blonde cover?

At the very least, if you've ever listened to Frank Ocean then you've come across the work of photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, who shot the legendary cover of Blonde (2016) a.k.a Frank Ocean crying in the shower.

Why is Frank's hair green on Blonde?

To characterize blonde hair as either "male" or "female" puts people in boxes they might not want to accept. This is why Frank Ocean decides to dye his hair green for the cover, as to make a statement that he, and many others out there, may exist outside of these conventional labels.

How much did Frank make on Blonde?

Frank, rumored to have secured a $20 million deal, chose to exclusively premiere Blonde on Apple Music. In the first week alone, he earned $1 million, – much more than he would have made under contract at Def Jam.

Is that actually Frank Ocean's mom?

Was Frank Ocean supposed to be on SZA album?

SZA wanted Frank Ocean, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and more to feature on her SOS album. SZA has shared a list of names that she wanted to get on her SOS album via her SOS: Where The Hell Have You Been documentary, which features Frank Ocean, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Why is Frank Ocean important?

Frank Ocean (born Christopher Edwin Breaux; October 28, 1987) is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper. He has been credited by several music critics as a pioneer of the alternative R&B genre.

Is Blonde a breakup album?

Frank Ocean – Blond (2016)

During the same year as Lemonade, a very different sort of break-up album landed: Frank Ocean's woozy, experimental, richly emotional second record Blond, in which the R&B musician treats past love stories like beautiful objects to be held carefully in your hand.

Did Blonde win a Grammy?

Frank Ocean has revealed the real reason why his album Blonde didn't get any Grammy nominations – and it's because he deliberately did not submit it for consideration. Back in October, the R&B singer was defended by Kanye West, who valiantly issued boycott threats over the supposed snub.

How much money did Frank Ocean make off Blonde?

He secured a substantial $20 million payout along with a majority stake in his royalties and publishing rights. Before achieving fame the artist was known as Frank Ocean,served as a songwriter in the music industry.

What genre is blonde by Frank Ocean?

Who replaced Frank Ocean?

Blink-182, Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again replacing Frank Ocean as Coachella 2023 Sunday night headliners. The news comes after Ocean pulled out due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg, per his representatives.

How did Blonde on Blonde get its name?

According to Like a Rolling Stone Revisited : Une relecture de Dylan [A Re-Reading of Dylan] by Jean-Michel Buizard, the title refers to two guitars that together form the musical heart of the album, two light wood and beige guitars, "blonde" in English usage – like the Gibson Nick Lucas Special and the Fender acoustic ...

Why is it called Blonde and not yellow?

The word blond is first documented in English in 1481 and derives from Old French blund, blont, meaning 'a colour midway between golden and light chestnut'.

Why is dirty Blonde called dirty Blonde?

Dirty blonde is unlike your typical squeaky clean blonde shades like platinum and champagne. The hue is a medium to dark blonde shade with wheaty, brown undertones (hence, the word dirt in the name). These hints of brunette make dirty blonde dimensional and low-maintenance—what more could you want?

Why does Blonde have two spellings?

According to tradition, and because of French, blonde (with the feminine French ending) is typically used of girls and women, and blond (with its masculine French form) is typically used of boys or men: She has blonde hair like her dad. Two of the boys are blond like their dad.

