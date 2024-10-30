The Reason You Shouldn't Just Be Using A Makeup Wipe (2024)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
Makeup remover wipes: The easy, fast, convenient (insert positive adjective) way to remove foundation, blush, etc. in a swipe. Basically it's a skin savior for anyone with a busy lifestyle...AKA everyone. But after talking with Elyse, Love, MD, a dermatologist in NYC, it turns out you might not be using them quite like you should.
“Makeup wipes can be very convenient for removing makeup before cleansing, especially heavy or waterproof makeup, but they should not be considered a replacement for facial cleansers,” says Dr. Love. I know... I had the same reaction. But there's a good reason behind why you shouldn't solely rely on a wipe.
“Makeup wipes are pre-moistened, stored at room temperature—or higher, like your car—and are constantly exposed to air and our maybe-not-so-clean hands. So they have to contain a high amount of preservatives to prevent growth of mold and/or bacteria,” explains Dr. Love.
While the preservatives aren’t bad—they’re actually very necessary—Dr. Love says that the high level of them in makeup wipes can be irritating to your skin if they're left on. The solution: Always wash your face with water and cleanser after using one. If not, “repeated use of make-up wipes without following with a cleanser can lead to the development of an allergic rash,” says Dr. Love.
While Dr. Love even admits that she sometimes uses a wipe solo if she’s in a pinch, she warns against making it a habit. When looking for makeup wipes, she recommends going for the basic option since you'll just be washing it off afterward anyway.
Ready to stock up? Right this way to the best makeup remover wipes for all skin types and budgets.
1
Best For Combination Skin
Lauren Napier La Rose
Infused with rose water and cucumber extract, these individually wrapped wipes not only smell so fresh, they also help balance and tone oily and acne-prone skin while calming any irritation and inflammation. They're also just super chic.
2
Best Bargain
Simple Kind To Skin Compostable Cleansing Wipes
Now 15% Off
As the name implies, this wipe is simple and doesn't include artificial colors, perfume, harsh chemicals, or alcohol that can all easily cause irritation. Another perk:They're compostable so they'll break down in the compost or trash.
3
Best For Dry Skin
SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Facial Wipes
Made with coconut oil and coconut milk these wipes melt away makeup without any tugging and leave skin hydrated rather than stripped. They're also biodegradable.
4
Best Drugstore Buy
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes
Seemingly the OG of makeup remover wipes, this drugstore staple is the perfect wallet-friendly, fuss-free option for most skin types.
5
Best For Sensitive Skin
Seriously Soothing Micellar Water Towelettes
These clean, sensitive skin-friendly face wipes use micellar water to pick up and remove dirt, oil, and makeup without irritation. The fragrance-free formula uses chamomile, cucumber, rose, and aloe so it'ssuper calming and refreshing.
6
Best Scent
Kaia Naturals Facial Cleansing Cloths
These face wipes smell like fruit punch—in the most natural, delicious way possible—and make you want to keep wiping your skin over and over again just to catch another whiff. They're also made out of bamboo fiber which makes for a super soft swipe.
7
Most Durable
Yes to Cucumbers Facial Wipes
Now 11% Off
These cucumber scented wipes instantly make you feel refreshed and calm—just like a day at the spa. They're also non-comedogenic (read:won't clog pores)and hypoallergenic so they'll likely work for most skin types.
8
Best Multitasker
Pacifica Glowing Makeup Removing Wipes
Infused with glycolic acid, these wipes will not only remove makeup, they'll also exfoliate away dead skin cells that could be building up and blocking your glow.But they're also formulated with coconut water, calendula, and aloe so they stay gentle, not irritating.
9
Best For A Gentle Cleanse
Olay Gentle Facial Cloths
Moisturizing glycerin is loaded into these cleansing cloths so they'll remove your makeup and sweat but won't leave your skin dry. They're also fragrance-free so they're ideal for sensitive skin.
10
Best For Eyes
Almay Oil-Free Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pads
Yes, all of the wipes above can also remove eye makeup but these are specifically made just for that. The small round pads are fragrance-free and super gentle so they won't irritate but also strong enough that you'll be able to remove waterproof makeup without a tug.
11
Best For Your Purse
Sephora Collection Mini Cleansing Wipes
This mini pack comes with 10 wipes that are watermelon scented and smell so delicious that you'll want to use them for much more than just makeup removal.
12
Best Soothing Formula
Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes
Argan oil, aloe vera, and chamomile make these wipes soothing and moisturizing and ideal for sensitive or dry skin. Another fun fact:Aportion of every package sold will go to the Natural Resources Defense Council's Polar Bear SOS initiative.
13
Best Ingredients
Kopari Coconut Melt Wipes
If you like the thought of using coconut oil to remove your makeup but don't like the mess, enter these guys. The individually wrapped wipes are packed with coconut oil—nothing else—for the most simple, moisturizing makeup remover you can find.
14
Best For Redness
Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes
Now 14% Off
These gentle wipes use feverfew—a calming herb—to help tame down and sootheredness as well as cucumber and aloe extract.
15
Best For Oily Skin
Formula 10.0.6 Keep Me Clean Purifying Facial Wipes
The witch hazel in these wipes works as a toner to help sweep away bacteria as well as control oil production.
16
Best For All Skin Types
CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Cloths
A dermatologist favorite, these wipes contain the brand's signature trio of ceramides—the moisture your skin naturally produces—along with hydrating hyaluronic acidfor an extra dose of moisture as you remove your makeup.
17
Best Oil
Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Wipes
Oils are great for removing makeup, but they're not the easiest to use. These wipes pack in grape seed oil and olive oil to get the job done without the mess. They're also hypoallergenic and synthetic fragrance free.
18
Best Purifying
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Oil-Free Cleansing Towelettes
These wipes use lipohydroxy acid (say that three times fast!) to help treat acne, thanks to itsantibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal properties.
19
Botanics All Bright Cleansing Facial Wipes
Natural alpha hydroxy acids derived from hibiscus help gently exfoliate while also removing makeup for an even cleaner finish.
20
Best Clean Formula
Ursa MajorEssential Face Wipes
Remove dead skin cells, add some antioxidant boosters, and keep skin calm with this blend of witch hazel, green tea, and aloe.
