The Reason You Shouldn't Just Be Using A Makeup Wipe (2024)

Makeup remover wipes: The easy, fast, convenient (insert positive adjective) way to remove foundation, blush, etc. in a swipe. Basically it's a skin savior for anyone with a busy lifestyle...AKA everyone. But after talking with Elyse, Love, MD, a dermatologist in NYC, it turns out you might not be using them quite like you should.

“Makeup wipes can be very convenient for removing makeup before cleansing, especially heavy or waterproof makeup, but they should not be considered a replacement for facial cleansers,” says Dr. Love. I know... I had the same reaction. But there's a good reason behind why you shouldn't solely rely on a wipe.

“Makeup wipes are pre-moistened, stored at room temperature—or higher, like your car—and are constantly exposed to air and our maybe-not-so-clean hands. So they have to contain a high amount of preservatives to prevent growth of mold and/or bacteria,” explains Dr. Love.

While the preservatives aren’t bad—they’re actually very necessary—Dr. Love says that the high level of them in makeup wipes can be irritating to your skin if they're left on. The solution: Always wash your face with water and cleanser after using one. If not, “repeated use of make-up wipes without following with a cleanser can lead to the development of an allergic rash,” says Dr. Love.

While Dr. Love even admits that she sometimes uses a wipe solo if she’s in a pinch, she warns against making it a habit. When looking for makeup wipes, she recommends going for the basic option since you'll just be washing it off afterward anyway.

