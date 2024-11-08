The Richest Female Rappers in the World (2024)

From Nicki Minaj to Cardi B, these are the richest female rappers in the world.

While it may seem like male artists dominated the rap industry during the 80s and 90s, female rappers like MC Lyte (original name, Lana Michele Moorer) and Dana Elaine Owens aka Queen Latifah have been gradually changing the game early on. Today, several successful female artists in the rap genre have not only carved out successful careers for themselves, but have also amassed massive fortunes through the same. Looking at the massive net worth of artists like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and more, here are the richest female rappers of all time.

With great fame and fortune also comes stiff competition. The Drake vs Kendrick Lamar rap beef has left fans of the genre curious about drama; interestingly, rap beef is not merely confined to men rappers. Some time ago, two female rappers also indulged in a diss-track face-off — yes, we are talking about Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. What started as a supposed dig at Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, (a registered sex offender) in Stallion’s track Hiss, soon escalated into a full-blown feud. In response, Nicki then released Big Foot where she threw punches at Megan by referring to the July 2020 incident where Canadian rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan in the foot.

Rap beefs and collaborations

Notably, Minaj is not new to the whole rap feud game, as she has also had a long-running beef with fellow female rapper Cardi B. In fact, their infamous fight had also culminated in Cardi B throwing her red Elie Saab platform heel at Minaj during a New York Fashion Week party in 2018.

However, rap battles are just a staple element of the genre, and besides that, several female rappers have also collaborated to release some of the most iconic hip-hop tracks of our time. Among these are Princess Diana by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, Put It On Da Floor Again by Latto and Cardi B among others. As solo artists, each of them has emerged as a major force in the rap industry. Here’s a look at the most famous female rappers with massive net worths.

Richest female rappers with a staggering net worth: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and other artists

Nicki Minaj

Net worth: USD 150 million

Most streamed song on Spotify: Tusa

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, popularly known as Nicki Minaj is undoubtedly one of the most famous female artists in the hip-hop industry. She has earned the badge of being the “Queen of rap” thanks to her immense versatility. Achieving global stardom is no easy feat and for Minaj, it didn’t happen overnight. After moving to the United States, the Trinidadian-born rapper started writing rap songs at the age of 12. From dealing with an unexpected pregnancy and abortion while still in high school to eventually finding her footing in the music industry, the rapper’s rise to fame has been an inspirational tale. Yet, controversies have been a mainstay throughout her career, including her recent arrest in Amsterdam on suspicion of exporting narcotics.

In terms of her impressive career trajectory Minaj dropped her debut studio album Pink Friday in 2010 after releasing three mixtapes. With that she topped the US Billboard 200 chart, making her the first female solo rapper to have her debut album reach number one. Last December, she achieved the same feat with her album Pink Friday 2 and is now the only female rapper with the most No. 1 albums.

As of 2024, Nicki Minaj has a net worth of USD 150 million. Forbes had previously listed her among the highest-paid rappers in the world in 2019 with earnings of USD 29 million. Besides her earnings from her solo music, Audacy estimates place her guest verse charges at USD 250,000. Furthermore, the Super Bass singer has also added to her wealth through other projects, previously receiving a hefty paycheck of USD 12 million for her American Idol judging stint in 2013. Her concert tours have also greatly contributed to her fortune, having earned over USD 2 million in ticket sales in the past. Her USD 150 million net worth is also composed of huge earnings from endorsement deals with brands such as MAC Cosmetics, Pepsi, and Adidas.

Cardi B

Net worth: USD 80 million

Most streamed song on Spotify: I Like It

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar Cephus, better known by her stage name Cardi B, is among the most famous female rappers in the world. With a global fanbase and over 18 billion streams on Spotify, she has released some of the most famous hip-hop tracks like WAP (ft. Meghan Thee Stallion), Bodak Yellow, and more. Among many of her career achievements, 2019 saw a defining moment as she became the first solo female artist to win the Best Rap Album Grammy for Invasion of Privacy. However, long before dropping her debut album and her big win, Cardi B starred in the VH1 reality show, Love & Hip Hop. Interestingly, the New York-born rapper was an exotic dancer before becoming a singer and has never shied away from talking about her past.

As of 2024, Cardi B is one of the richest female rappers in the world with a net worth of USD 80 million, with the staggering fortune mainly built atop her musical career. Her level of success is reflected in the astonishing offers she receives for performances. In an interview with The Rolling Stone, the rapper confirmed that she received offers of over USD 1.5 – 2 million per performance. Reports have also suggested that she earns between an estimated USD 70,000 to over USD 200,000 to feature in collaborations. In terms of how she spends her millions, the rapper revealed that while she supports her extended family, it is difficult it is to reject. She shared, “I gotta say no and I’m buying Birkins.”

Queen Latifah

Net worth: 80 million

Most streamed song on Spotify: You Can’t Stop The Beat

Long before starring in Girls Trip and Bringing Down the House, Queen Latifah aka Dana Elaine Owens began her career in music as a rapper. The multi-talented artist has won accolades for music as well as acting, and was also the first rapper to receive a star on the Walk of Fame in 2006.

Paving the way for female rappers in the 80s, Queen Latifah was signed by Tommy Boy Music, leading to the release of her first single Wrath of My Madness in 1988. A year later, her first album All Hail the Queen was released. Making a monumental impact on the hip-hop genre, the album was added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry in 2023. For her contribution to the hip-hop genre, she has won multiple accolades including Grammy Awards and BET Awards. She was also awarded the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor last year.

With a net worth of USD 80 million as of 2024, the iconic female figure in the rap industry has amassed her fortune through both music and film, with the majority of her wealth coming from blockbusters like Hairspray, Scary Movie 3, and more.

Missy Elliott

Net worth: USD 50 million

Most streamed song on Spotify: Work It

Missy Elliott is one of the most recognised singer-songwriters and music producers who redefined the hip-hop genre with her distinctive lyrical and vocal style. Elliott released her debut album Supa Dupa Fly in 1997 with hit tracks such as The Rain, Busta’s Intro, and others that are still considered iconic featured within. Besides her music, the rapper has also been a trailblazer in fashion. Adopting a futuristic vibe in her music videos, she famously wore an iconic inflatable patent leather suit in her debut single The Rain, sealing her position as an influential figure in the music industry.

Famous songs written by Missy Elliott for other artists:

Babydoll by Mariah Carey

Signs by Beyoncé

In My Business by Whitney Houston

Need U Bad by Jazmine Sullivan

Besides being the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, not many know that Elliott has sold over 30 million records. She has also written songs for several A-list artists including Whitney Houston and Beyoncé. Having built the majority of her fortune through her music, particularly her best-selling albums, Elliott continues to be an inspiration for many female rappers today.

Fergie

Net worth: USD 45 million

Most streamed song on Spotify: Glamorous

Best known for being a member of the hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas, Fergie (Stacy Ann Ferguson) first rose to fame in the early 90s as an R&B singer. She initially forayed into music with the girl group Wild Orchid alongside members Stefanie Ridel and Renee Sandstrom. After their disbandment in 2001, Fergie joined rappers will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo in Black Eyed Peas. While the hip-hop group had been in existence since 1995, Fergie’s inclusion would go on to change its public image forever.

With the addition of Fergie, the band skyrocketed to fame and delivered record-breaking hits such as I Gotta Feeling and Boom Boom Pow. In 2006, Fergie also dropped her solo album The Duchess which consisted of pop-rap hits such as Glamorous and Big Girls Don’t Cry. After a decade with the Black Eyed Peas, Fergie quit the group in 2017, leading to a major pop culture moment given the band’s success story.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch5m3vzjIhA/

While the singer stepped away from her musical career to focus on being a mom, she had an unexpected re-entry onto the music charts in 2022 thanks to Jack Harlow who sampled lines from her single Glamorous in his Billboard-topping track First Class. Even though Fergie hasn’t released any new music recently, she continues to earn from her music through royalties. In addition to her musical career, she also added to her wealth with acting projects such as Poseidon and Marmaduke.

Megan Thee Stallion

Net worth: USD 30 million

Most streamed song on Spotify: WAP (Cardi B collab)

The rise of Megan Thee Stallion aka Megan Jovon Ruth Pete to hip-hop superstardom has been impressive, to say the least. The 29-year-old rapper has emerged as a tour de force in the music industry with accomplishments ranging from being the first black woman to feature on Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 cover to building a million-dollar fortune after starting with mere USD 500 gigs. Her enviable discography includes milestone hits like Hot Girl Summer with Cardi B and a Butter remix with BTS.

By 2022, the Grammy-winning rapper had made a fortune of USD 13 million according to Forbes, which included earnings from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements, and merch. Cut to 2024 and Megan now boasts of a comfortable net worth of USD 30 million that is the result of her music as well as endorsement deals. She was famously also offered an estimated USD 2 million to star in the Super Bowl commercial for Cheetos.

The significant increase in her net worth is also the result of her acting projects, which include a guest-starring role in the Marvel series She-Hulk and a critically-acclaimed role in the comedy film Dicks: The Musical. While earning huge sums through her music, Megan is not shy of shelling out big amounts as investments for the future; in fact, she has literally invested in Future (the rapper), paying him USD 250,000 to feature on her song Pressurelicious.

Bhad Bhabie

Net worth: USD 25 million

Most streamed song on Spotify: Guccu Flip Flops

Danielle Bregoli who is popularly known by her stage name Bhad Bhabie is an American rapper whose journey to fame has been unconventional to say the least. Besides being a rapper, she is also a popular social media influencer with over 16 million fans on Instagram. Through her music and other ventures, she ranks high among the richest female rappers in the world.

Interestingly, her claim to fame was not through music, but in fact, through an appearance on the Dr Phil show in 2016 where she was accused of being an out-of-control, car-stealing teenager by her mother. In the infamous episode, Bhabie went viral for her catchphrase, “Cash me outside, how bout dah?”

Shortly after becoming a famous meme thanks to her Dr Phil appearance, Bregoli launched her rap career with the release of a mixtape in 2017. Collaborating with artists like Kodak Black, Ty Dolla $ign, and Lil Baby, she further dropped hits such as Bestie, Trust Me, and Geek’d which all became her biggest singles. Besides adding to her wealth through music, the rapper also starred in a Snapchat reality show called Bringing Up Bhabie in 2018. Reports also suggested that through her work as a social media influencer, she earned up to USD 16,325 per post on TikTok. According to Forbes, she also earned USD 49 million in 2021 from the content subscription service OnlyFans.

Iggy Azalea

Net worth: USD 15 million

Most streamed song on Spotify: Fancy

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea’s hip-hop career hasn’t been a smooth sailing ride, with controversies ranging from her song lyrics to her famous feud with fellow rapper Azealia Banks. She broke into the music scene in 2014 after her debut album New Classic ended up topping the Billboard charts. The album made Azalea famous, bestowing her the honour of becoming the first non-American female rapper to reach the top.

The Grammy-nominated singer, whose net worth as of 2024 is USD 15 million, announced her retirement from music in January 2024 citing interests in other creative projects. After delivering hits like Black Widow (feat. Rita Ora), and Dance Like Nobody’s Watching (featuring Tinashe), she revealed in a since-deleted social media post that she will not be completing her fourth album as she is taking a break from music.

While she may have built her fortune out of music initially, the rapper has now turned to the digital assets community and is already making waves with her cryptocurrency venture. Her venture, which is named the MOTHER token, Azalea’s venture has already reached a market capitalisation of USD 186 million as of June 10, 2024.

Doja Cat

Net worth: USD 12 million

Most streamed song on Spotify: Kiss Me More (Ft. SZA)

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, popularly known as Doja Cat, has delivered some of the most viral hits in the last few years. Every influencer has probably used Paint The Town Red or Woman for their content, a sign of just how impactful and globally loved Doja Cat’s music has been. In the short span of her career, the rapper has emerged as a big name in the hip-hop industry, taking home wins across all major accolades including a Grammy, a Billboard Music Award, five American Music Awards, and three MTV Video Music Awards.

After starting out as a teen rapper and releasing music on SoundCloud, Doja Cat’s claim to fame was a viral meme song Moo which gained five million views within a short span of time following its release. As of today, she has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the industry, including Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Saweetie. Through her work, she has amassed an estimated net worth of USD 12 million, placing her among the richest female rappers.

While she continues to top charts with her music, her fashion choices have also taken centre stage in recent years, especially her eye-catching looks at popular events such as the Met Gala and awards shows. Her bold style has earned her endorsement deals with beauty brand BH Cosmetics, sneaker brand Sketchers, and more.

Ice Spice

Net worth: USD 8 million

Most streamed song on Spotify: Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2

It’s astonishing how much Isis Naija Gaston, better known by her stage name Ice Spice has achieved in just a few years, and how it all began when she found fame on TikTok. At 24, the New York-born rapper is among the richest female rappers in the world and already has some of the biggest streaming records to her name. Having collaborated with two queens early on in her career, pop legend Taylor Swift (for Karma) and rap veteran Nicki Minaj (for Princess Diana), the American rapper has already achieved what most longtime musicians aspire to do.

Considering she is still in the early stages of her career, her net worth is also expected to soar further, much like her musical prowess. Fans are currently eagerly waiting the release of her upcoming debut album Y2K, which is scheduled for release on July 26 2024.

(Main and featured images: Nicki Minaj/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which female rapper is the richest?

Nicki Minaj, who has been a hip-hop artist for over a decade, is the richest female rapper in the world and has a net worth of USD 150 million.

– Who is the most successful female rapper?

Nicki Minaj has been reported to be the best-selling female rapper of all time with over 100 million records sold in her career so far.

– Is Cardi B richer than Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj is wealthier than Cardi B; while the former has a net worth of USD 150 million, the latter is known to have a net worth of USD 80 million.

– What female rapper has the most #1?

With a net worth of USD 150 million, Nicki Minaj is not only the richest female rapper, but has also been named the female rapper with the most chart-topping albums in history.