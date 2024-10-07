The Science of EMF Protection: What You Need to Know | Quantum Upgrade (2024)

A Simple Explanation of How EMF Protection Works

We are becoming ever more reliant on technology: our phones, computers, and even our vehicles all run on electricity. We are constantly on the Internet requiring more advanced forms of Wi-Fi and 5G. However, exposure to this tech can take a toll on our bodies on the microscopic level. The reason: EMFs.

EMFs are electromagnetic fields that surround anything with an electrical charge. Everytime you hold your phone or touch your computer you are engaging with your device’s electromagnetic field. While not an intense health concern, there is a growing push towards EMF protection.

While EMFs are not as hazardous as X-rays or nuclear radiation, studies are still exploring the long term effects of EMF exposure. Not to mention, the amount of time we spend with them is rapidly changing. As our device use, Internet accessibility, and the sheer mass of electronic devices increases it’s helpful to prepare ourselves. Knowing how EMF protection works can help protect your health and wellbeing from the potential ravages of our digital age.

Shielding your body from EMFS, neutralizing them in your living space or even blocking them out entirely are basic strategies. So, how exactly does EMF protection work, scientifically?

This post will review the different strategies for EMF protection and explain the science behind them. Before learning how protection works let’s quickly review how EMFs engage with your body to better understand the need for protection.