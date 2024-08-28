The Shaving Cream Guide: How To Find The Best Shave Creams (2024)

Lather Up A Better Shave with Quality Shaving Cream

There are many products on the market for wetshaving, available in different scents, shapes, textures, and sizes. They include shaving soaps, creams, foams, and gels that come in tubes, jars, cans, tubs, and even wooden bowls.

Selecting theright shaving productcan make the difference between healthy skin and skin that is irritated by ingrown hairs, razor burns, nicks, or cuts.

Continuing ourpersonal grooming coverage, we’d like to discuss shaving creams. We will compare 40 different products, and we are sure the final extensive comparison table at the end of the article will help you find the right product for your face, along with the benefits of the quality hallmarks, tips, and advice you will find throughout the article.

Why You Should Embrace "Old-School" Style Shaving with a Quality Shaving Cream A quality shave can be a luxurious, intoxicating, and invigorating experience and is one of the best ways to start your day. But nicked, bumpy, dried-out skin is one of the worst ways to start your day! When shaving, to keep your skin moisturized, to make your hairs easier to cut, and to make the shaving process as pleasant as possible generally, it helps to employ a product that essentially protects your skin from the sharp razor blade. Shaving creams and shaving soaps are the favored products for this purpose.

Comparing Shaving Creams to Shaving Soaps

Shaving creams are similar to lathering shaving soaps in terms of results. Unlike traditional soaps, shaving creams require a little less elbow grease to generate lather. The cream can be applied with either a shaving brush or your fingers. The brush has the added advantages of producing a warm lather, further lifting the beard off your face, and gently exfoliating the skin.

Shaving creams are often considered the best and most effective product for a quicker wet shave: creams generate a rich lather without taking considerable time, unlike shaving soaps that must be worked up more rigorously. They also protect and lubricate the skin, leaving it smooth and moisturized. Lather-up creams are sold in jars or tubs or in small tubes for traveling convenience.

Exceptional Shaving Creams Are Being Made the World Over

The British brands Truefitt & Hill, Geo F. Trumpers, D.R. Harris as well asTaylor of Old Bond Streetall produce great shaving creams with a variety of different fragrances. But London is not only the home of traditional barber shops–within the last couple of years, new types of barber shops with spa-like experiences have popped up all over town, such asMurdock London, Pankhurst, andGentlemen‘s Tonic,just to mention a few.

They have all created signature shaving and grooming products—some of which contain rather exotic ingredients (such as Babassu Oil and Manuka Honey in the Gentleman’s Tonic product) — totheir customers’approval.These niche products are sold around the globe, and the quality shaving trend continues with the opening of new shaving parlors in luxury hotels in Hong Kong and Dubai.

Shaving Cremes from Across the Globe Claus Porto is a centenary Portuguese soap manufacturer that produces shaving products under the brandMusgo Real that are highly recommended by shaving enthusiasts.

Proraso is the number 1 cream in Italian barber shops; a genuine Italian product made in Florence since the 1940s. Over all these years, Proraso has maintained its secret formula based on Eucalyptus Oil.

One of the most recent shaving product brands comes from New Zealand.Triumph & Disasterwas founded in 2011 by young, enthusiastic entrepreneurs. With hip marketing and a popular product, they were able to get noticed in Europe and the USA in a short amount of time.

A Brief History of Shaving Creams

Shaving soaps have been around for centuries, but shaving creams did not actually gain large-scale popularity until WWI, as part of a general modernization of hygiene products taking place at the time. In 1941, canned shaving creams entered the market. The promise to provide fast and easy access to lather with a mere press of a button was a novelty that seemed intriguing to most men.

people preferred Cream Over Soap Throughout the middle of the 20th century, shaving creams began to replace shaving soaps as the preferred lather for shaving.

Traditional shaving creams conventionally come in jars, tubs, or tubes and are made from an all-natural fat, usually coconut oil and glycerin. Typically, traditional shaving creams create a thick and effortless lather that also lubricates and moisturizes the skin during shaving, protecting it and leaving you with a smoother shave.

“A good lather is half the shave” William Hone

After WWII, even more instant-use products were introduced, like shaving foams. They come in aerosolized cans and are released with isobutane and propane, which creates a convenient, instant lather most are familiar with. However, the convenience of these comes at the cost of possible skin irritation and a less-than-satisfactory shave caused by synthetic perfumes, artificial colors, and preservatives.

And while the lather created by shaving foams can seem fuller than that of traditional creams, it is actually an effect of the gases used in their aerosolized containers and does not provide any protective benefit for your shave.

In the following decades, the popularity of foams significantly affected the market for traditional shaving creams, which have become harder to find, especially in the U.S. In Europe, Asia, or the Middle East, it is easier to find traditional shaving creams, though even there, they are usually to be found at specialty men’s grooming shops or high-end drugstores.

Today, shaving gels and cream foams are most popular not because they are necessarily better but simply because they are easy to use and almost effortless to find.

Understanding What A Shaving Cream Is

In broad strokes, shaving cream has a thicker, creamier texture than other shaving lather products. More often than not, they are pre-mixed with water and pre-lathered for quick and easy application, although some types may need a little bit of water. Both types can be applied directly onto the skin with your fingers or be applied with a brush, without needing to lather them up in a shaving bowl. Or, if you’re up for it, you can always put it in a bowl and lather it up with a brush before applying for added lather volume.

While on the larger market, shaving creams have largely replaced shaving soaps, there are pros and cons to using either type of product. Therefore, understanding their difference can help you choose which is the best product for you.

Distinguishing Shaving Creams from Shaving Soaps

Shaving Creams Shaving Soaps Packaged in cans Sold as bars or cakes Less concentrated, with added water and stabilizers Highly concentrated Pre-lathered, ideal for traveling or when short on time. Requires building up a lather Last for about 2 months Last for about 6 months Can deliver an excellent shave Can deliver an excellent shave

In summary, the main difference between a shaving soap and a shaving cream is the time and effort it takes to achieve a superior lather and the overall cost. If you source a quality shaving cream or a quality shaving soap, you can experience to enjoy a comparable and equally delightful shaving experience.

What Type Of Shave is Best With a Shaving Cream

Traditional shaving methods, such as straight-razor shaving and double-edge safety razor shaving, are commonly done with shaving soaps, but shaving creams are great for any type of shave, too, including the method using a cartridge razor or even suitable electric razors.

How Shaving Creams Interact with Your Facial Hair Follicles for a Close Shave

Shaving creams, as with any products for wet shaving, are made with ingredients that soften the skin. They serve as a barrier between the hair follicles and the skin, allowing the razor to glide smoothly. With the right amount of shaving cream and a good lather, the result is a closer and more comfortable shave.

Of course, that’s on top of having a good quality razor and shaving techniques.

What Makes a Quality Shaving Cream

How Much Fat & Glycerin Should Be In A Good Shaving Cream Good shaving creams contain between 30% and 50% fat (usually coconut oil, an all-natural oil that does not penetrate the skin), as well as glycerin, which is why their lather is so rich and thick, providing the best possible protection. Glycerin is a natural compound derived from either vegetable or animal fat and is commonly used as a humectant in cosmetics, which reduce the loss of moisture and hydration in the skin. Meanwhile, other fats found in shaving creams, such as coconut oil, contain beneficial fatty acids that can, provide protection against harmful microorganisms, prevent skin infections, and reduce inflammation. Both glycerin and fat add to the full, foamy consistency that you would want in a good shaving cream. They keep both the skin and hair soft and moisturized, and lubricate the blade for a smoother, nick-free shave.

THE NATURAL LUBRICANT IN Fat Protects The Skin The moisture and protection from fat will help prevent razor burns, nicks, and other damage and irritation to the skin when shaving.

How a Quality Shaving Cream Keeps Your Skin Moisturized and Hydrated Quality shaving creams contain natural ingredients that interact well with the skin, thus providing a rich lather, as well as helping moisturize and hydrate the skin for a better shave. These ingredients restore the moisture that is taken from the skin as part of the shaving process, ensuring that your skin does not become dry or flakey. How Shaving Creams Prevent Blade Nicks, Cuts, and Bumps and Ensures a Smooth Shave Because of their ability to soften skin, serve as a protective barrier, as well as raise hair follicles, shaving creams allow the blade to glide smoothly and not accidentally dig into the skin. They also let you see where you already made a pass, so you don’t go over the same unprotected area twice. As a result, you lessen the risk of nicks, cuts, and razor bumps, and instead get a better, closer shave.

Shaving Cream FAQs Why should I use shaving cream? While there are many choices in the market today, shaving cream is a great pick for when you want a quick yet good lather that’s going to give you a close, smooth shave, all without the time and effort of a full shaving routine. Because of the ingredients and its formulation, shaving cream is a great product for almost any skin type or skin tone, and works with all methods of shaving, whether safety razor, DE, safety razor, cartridge razor, or electric razor, to improve skin hydration, reduce bumps, produce a rich foam, and provide an irritation-free shave. What’s the difference between shaving cream, shaving foam, and shaving gel? Shaving cream is a pre-lathered shaving product, often made with natural ingredients and contained in cans or tubes. Meanwhile, shaving foams and gel are also pre-lathered, but often made with synthetic ingredients (some even potentially toxic!) to hold up their airy texture. Because they are usually contained in cans ready for use, shaving foams and gels generate a cold lather, which doesn’t help open up the pores and may result in irritation. What are the best shaving creams for me to purchase? Some of our favorite shaving creams are Proraso, Castle Forbes, The Art of Shaving, and Edwin Jagger. Each offers a unique blend of quality ingredients for a conditioning shave that forms a protective barrier over the skin with the benefit of a soothing formula. We also share more recommendations in our list below. Can a shaving cream soothe the skin from razor burns? Because it works up a good lather, a quality shaving cream softens the skin and lifts hair follicles, which provides a barrier to protect the skin and allows the razor to glide smoothly when shaving. As such, there is less risk of razor burns, nicks, or cuts.

This process is aided by the use of special ingredients like soothing aloe and willow bark extract, with anti-inflammatory properties, or menthol, which can relieve pain. Does shaving cream help when using a safety razor blade or a straight razor blade to shave? Similar to how it works with razors, shaving creams also provide a good ground for blade shaving. With skin softened and hairs lifted, it helps the blade slide through the skin for a closer and more comfortable shaving experience. In addition to a good quality shaving cream, a good quality blade, along with proper techniques, are just as important to achieve a great shave. Does scent matter in shaving creams? Scents (or lack thereof) in shaving cream are according to your personal preference; you are the only person who is likely to be smelling it. Some scents, though, are derived from essential or natural oils that may interact better with certain skin types, which may also be a good basis when selecting a scent, while a refreshing scent could also be just a fun addition to your shaving routine. Are all shaving creams vegan? See Also Aerosol Shaving Cream Aerosol Guide: Benefit, Principle, Ingredient, Brand No, not necessarily. Many shaving creams contain unexpected animal products: lanolin, for instance, is a natural wax taken from sheep’s wool. Unless a product is advertised as being vegan, you cannot be sure if it is or not.

How to Lather Your Shaving Cream

There are three options for how to use shaving cream. On the one hand, you can lather it like soap in a bowl or mug, or use your hands.

1. Lathering in A Bowl, Mug, or Your Hand 1 Wet the brush. Fill the mug with hot water and let your badger hair brush soak up the water for a few minutes. The water will not only benefit the brush but also preheat your mug for a warm lather. 2 Lather up. Empty the mug and shake the water off the brush. Add the cream to the bowl and start to lather in circular motions. 3 Add some water. Add little drops of water and not more, as the lather won’t work otherwise. With a bit of practice, it shouldn’t take you longer than a minute. 4 Check the lather. Squeeze out all the lather from your brush. Check that it is thick and creamy with a delicate sheen. 5 Apply the lather. Apply the lather to your face with the brush.

Another method is to lather the shaving cream directly on your face.

2. Lathering On Face 1 Wet your fingers. Wet your fingers and face or the brush‘s bristles with hot water. 2 Get shaving cream. Dip your fingers into the jar to apply the cream directly on your face, or to the center of the brush’s tip. Since the cream is concentrated, two fingertips worth will do the trick. If you use a brush, an almond size amount of cream should be enough (you only have to use thismuch cream with a brush, and it will last you about twice as long). 3 Lather and apply. Lather up the cream on your face with circular motions using your fingers or a shaving brush. Again, the longer you whisk, the richer the lather, and the more your skin will be protected and your shave comfortable. 4 Add water (if needed). Adding a touch more hot water will provide re-lathering for second or third passes, if required, without using any more cream.

Shaving Foams and Gels

Comparing Shaving Gels and Foams

Shaving gels are typically more concentrated than foam, which creates a richer and creamier lather closer to that of traditional shaving creams. But shaving foams in aerosolized containers have pressurized gases that add to the look of a thick lather, but not necessarily the qualities of a genuine thick lather.

Unlike shaving foams, which typically come in aerosol cans, shaving gels come in a wider variety of containers, such as cans, tubes, and pump bottles.

Gels and Foams and Artificial Scents

Shaving foams and gels often contain synthetic perfumes, which are considered a primary cause of skin irritation. They also contain artificial colors and dyes, preservatives, and alcohol, all of which make the shave very uncomfortable and leave the skin susceptible to razor burn. And if that’s not enough, they often contain numbing agents that can exacerbate cuts, nicks, and irritations.

Foams and gels can also contain potentially unhealthy gases, such as isobutane or propane, which is what makes them foam in the first place. The foam that comes out of a can may appear deceptively rich, but in fact, it contains lots of gas and provides very little protection for your skin. Usually, you can immediately tell whether something is a lathered foam or a canned foam when you have it in your hand.

Are Shaving Foams or Gels Better Than Shaving Creams?

While also pre-lathered like shaving creams, foams and gels are lighter and airier in texture, which doesn’t make a lather comparable to soaps and creams. The moisturizing properties are reduced as well, making them an inferior choice in most circ*mstances.

Gels AND foams GENERATE A Cold Lather Unlike traditional shaving lather methods, the propellants from the can of a foam or gel cream generate a cold lather, which closes the pores and stiffens the beard (rendering it less manageable). This can make for a very uncomfortable shaving experience.

In our opinion, you should generally avoid gels and foams unless they are your only choice or if having an extremely fast, simple shave is important to you. In almost every other circ*mstance, other products will offer you superior results.

How To Use Shaving Foam and Gel

Natural, hand-whipped lather should only add about two minutes to acanned foam shaving routine, but if you find it absolutely necessary to use a foam or a gel, like when you are in an airport and don‘t have your shaving gear on hand, or you are in a remote part of the world, a gel or foam could be your best, or only, option.

Make sure you apply the cream to a well-prepared, wet face. Apply the foam directly to your wet face, or dispense a small amount of gel into your palm. Mix with a small amount of water if desired. Smooth the lather over your face and neck. Shave.

Another option for shaving On the Go If you travel a lot and don‘t have access to hot water, you can always opt for the 3D Shave product developed by the British brand The Gentry Grooming Co. It is a shave oil, shave cream, and moisturizer in one. It can be used without water, whichmakes it perfect for dry shaving when traveling. The formula is based on over 93% natural ingredients, and it has a very peculiar black pepper and mint scent as well.

Considerations When Selecting Shaving Cream

Ingredients To Look For

When selecting products for your wet shave, you should look for products containing natural ingredients, such as natural oils, coconut, avocado, almond, and jojoba, for instance, as well as natural essential oils. Despite their name, they are not oily, and they evaporate almost immediately upon contact with the skin. Essential oils are 100% natural, concentrated essences of plants, roots, fruits, or flowers.

In shaving creams and soaps you will often find essential oils like sandalwood, cedarwood, cypress, bergamot, lemon, lime, patchouli, eucalyptus, peppermint, vetiver, lavender, or rose. Look for products with essential oils blended into an all-natural base.

Castle Forbes and The Art of Shaving products are known for their natural essential oils. While the barbershop chain and retailer The Art of Shaving belongs to the parent company of the Gillette brand Procter & Gamble, and is well known in the US,Castle Forbes is more of an insider tip. The private perfumery at the Castle Forbes in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, restricts their retailers to a select number of retailers, due to the fact that they are only able to produce shaving cream in batches of 500 per year; it is definitely one of the highest-performing shaving creams we have tested so far.

Ingredients To Avoid

Natural ingredients, unlike their synthetic counterparts, are biodegradable and work in harmony with the body’s natural functions and cycles. You would be surprised at how many products out there wreak havoc on your skin. It is always good to check out the ingredients list, and if the list contains a lot of the following ingredients, you should consider avoidingthe product.

Chemical dyes like FD&C colors, D&C colors, and HC colors (green shaving gels, blue shaving foams, etc.). They are harsh chemicals that can cause allergic reactions and rashes.

Synthetic perfumes can cause headaches, allergies, dizziness, skin rashes, and irritation. Most allergic reactions from cosmetics are caused by their synthetic or artificial fragrances.

Detergents, such as TEA, DEA MEA, and sodium lauryl sulfate, are ingredients added to products to help generate foam and to strip the skin of basically everything on its surface. They can cause dermatitis and dry skin.

Petrochemical by-products, such as paraffin, mineral oil, and petrolatum, are used as cheap substitutes for natural oils that are harmless to the skin but expensive. Petrochemical by-products clog pores and prevent the skin‘s natural respiration process.

Any product name that finishes with -ol is an alcohol or alcohol-derivate. And anything that contains alcohol can cause skin dryness, peeling, burning, swelling, and skin eruptions.

Scent

While fundamentally a question of personal preference, there can be a practical component of scent selection. Many users have found that certain scent profiles, because of the ingredients from which they are extracted, are better suited to particular skin types. Of course, there is also nothing wrong with selecting a scent because you enjoy how it smells!

Scentless, lavender, and rose oils aregood for sensitive skin, and skin prone to razor burn and soreness.

Lemon, lime, and bergamot oils are good for skin prone to cuts and nicks.

Cedarwood, peppermint, and sandalwood arevery cleansing and good for the skin, being especially beneficial for skin prone to breakouts.

Not sure what to buy? Try a Sample! Brands like Truefitt & Hill and Geo F. Trumpers offer sample packs to make it easier to pick your favorite scents from their wide product range. They will let you try out a wide range of options without having to invest fully a more expensive full-sized item.

Taking into Account Your Skin Type

Dry Skin

When you have dry skin, opt for shaving creams that are high in moisture and have high glycerin and fat (like coconut oil or shea butter, for example) in the ingredients.

FOR MEN WITH Oily Skin Try looking for a shaving cream with a light, non-greasy formula that won’t clog your pores and lead to irritation.

Sensitive Skin

If you have sensitive skin, you may want to consider hypoallergenic, fragrance-free shaving creams. Soothing ingredients, like vitamin E and aloe vera, are also great to look out for.

Taking into Account Your Facial Hair Type

Coarse, Thick Hair Fine, Thin Hair For thick, coarse facial hair, look for shaving creams with high emollient content. Some examples are cocoa butter and shea butter, which heavily moisturize the skin to help lift the hair. If you have fine, thin facial hair, light formulas may work best to maintain interaction with hair when passing your razor. Hint: some skip shaving creams, but you’ll want to get their skin “cushioning” benefit to prevent irritation.

Our Ultimate Shaving Cream Recommendations

The following list contains 40 shaving creams and soaps we consider worth mentioning.

Our Best Shaving Content

Conclusion

Few things compare to the joys of an exceptional shave. We hope that with the information that you have learned in this guide, you will feel confident in deciding whether shaving cream or shaving soap is best for you and in determining which shaving cream will help you have the best possible shave.

Do you have a favorite shaving cream brand, or do you recommend a different product? Let us know in the comments!