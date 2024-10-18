The Sioux City Journal from Sioux City, Iowa (2024)

CITY JOURNAL: MONDAY MORNING, DECEMBER 7, 1914. THE SIOUX IOWA MILLS DOUBLE OUTPUT VALUE OF PRODUCTS INCREASE ALMOST 100 PER CENT. MEAT PACKING BIG INDUSTRY Total Production Last Year More Than $400,000,000 Factories Lacked Fifteen of Averaging 300 Working Days a Year. Des Moines, Dec. Special: Iowa industries have almost doubled their output in the last five years, according to the biennial report of A.

L. Urick, commissioner of the state bureau of labor statistics. The report has been printed and will be distributed over the state this week. Mr. Urick gives the total production for last year at $406,225,576, as compared with $295,237,637 five years ago.

In the state there are 5,528 manufacturing plants. About one-half of these produce less than $5,000 worth of goods each year and employ less than five men. They are not required to make reports. The number required by law to report is 2,764. The commissioner was able to get information from 1,325 of these.

Seventy-eight Industries are represented in the 1,325 plants reporting. Their capital invested is $157,785,767, and the output for last year was $191,018,220. The average number of employes was 46,695, with an average yearly wage of $577. The number of men was women, 7,323. Meat Industry Leads.

Slaughter and meat packing business is the leading industry of the state, the report The output for the year was Its nearest competitor was foundry and, machine shop products, totalling $25,428,825. The industries reporting lacked fifteen of averaging the usual 300 days a year. Cement plants, with 340 days, were first, excepting gas, electric, heat and concerns, which operated every The total number of persons reported as employed during the year was 58,794. Of this number 14,483 received a weekly wage of less than $10 and 1,907 a weekly wage of less than $5. Women minors are included in this figure, thus bringing down the average.

In his report Mr. Urick has printed complete reports on 1,049 of the 1,186 accidents in the state from July 4, 1913, to January 1, 1914. This information is to 1 be used by members of the legislature this winter in determining casualty rates for the workmen's compensation law. Eleven of the accidents reported were fatal. With the exception of the lunch hour the number of accidents by hours through the day is nearly the same.

e. By hours of employment for the 1,049 cases the results are: First, 100; second, 102; third, 123; fourth, 115; fifth, 84; sixth, 107; seventh, 131; eighth, 123; ninth, 107; tenth, 38, and after tenth, 19. lessening number after the eighth hour no doubt is due," Mr. Urick says, in a large part to the lesser number engaged in service after that time." Wage of Farm Workers. The commissioner found the average wage paid to farm laborers to be: Summer months, $31.68, and winter months, $24.65.

Woodbury county's average in the summer months is $33.15 and in the winter months $26.90. There are 722 union labor locals in the state, with a total mambership of 49,353, with 487 women members. The department investigated conditions among the working women of the state. discovered women who live at home receive slightly lower wages than those adrift. Mr.

Urick said the investigation showed that women are underpaid. Only 24 per cent of those living at home receive more than $10 a week. Forty-two per cent of those adrift get more than $10 a week. Only nine of the 1.541 women interviewed by the department declared defintely that they that low wages caused immorality. In his report Mr.

Urick recommended to the governor that a building code, requiring inspection and rigid enforcement of the law, be provided by the Thirtysixth general assembly. He also proposed that the law requiring the doors of public bu idings to open out be amended to include factories and large stores. IOWA FARMERS INTERESTED. Five State Conventions Scheduled in Des Moines This Week. Des Moines, Dee.

Five conventions of importance to Iowa farming interests will be held in Des Moines this week. Included in the list are the annual meetings of the State Agricultural society, the State Horticultural society, the Corn Belt Meat Producers' association, the Iowa Association of County and District Fair Managers and the Iowa Poultry and Pet Stock association. The meeting of fair managers is allied with that of the State Agricultural society and will be held Tuesday, while the board of agriculture will convene Wednesday morning, closing the program the same afternoon. horticulturists will be in session Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and the meat producers Wednesday and Thursday. The state poultry show will open Friday and continue until the following Thursday.

The annual address of Hon. C. E. Cameron, of Alta, president of the board, will mark the opening of the agricultural society meeting Wednesday morning, and a speech by W. W.

Marsh, of Waterloo, president of the Greater Iowa association, will feature the afternoon program. Dr. George M. Chappel, director of the Iowa weather and crop service, also will make his crop report and estimate for 1914 at the afternoon session. A discussion of ways and means to make the county fair pay by L.

H. Pickard, of Harlan, and a free for all discussion of speed programs are among the most important features of the meeting for fair managers. The sessions of the Corn Belt Meat Producers will be devoted largely to discussions of the foot and mouth disease, hog cholera and the relation of the stockman to the railroads. The poultry men will have, in addition ta the annual show at the Coliseum, series of meetings for the discussion of problems of interest to poultry raisers. GERMANS GET LODZ, RUSS STRONGHOLD from Page One.1 nelles, southeast of Bethune, was officially announced in a statement issued here today.

The statement says: was evacuated by us according to plans, on account of the continuens French arlillery fire, which was causing unnecessary loss. The bulidings which remained standing were blown up by us and our troops occupied positions prepared east of Vernelles, so that the enemy could not follow in this direction. of Alutkirch the French renewed their attack with reinforcements, but without success, and they suffered heavy loss. of note has taken place in the war area east of the Mazurian lakes, where the enemy remained quiet. The battle around Lodz is taking its course as we had expected.

In southern Poland there is no change in the situation. received in Berlin indicate that the Servians still are capable of offering considerable resistance. The Servian rear guard in the neighborhood of Arandielovac (about forty miles south- GAVE MILLION; GIVES MORE ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION MAKES UNLIMITED OFFER. OPENS COFFERS TO BELGIANS Oil King's Pet Philanthropic Organization Also Plans Inquiry Into Industrial Relations, Seeking to Prevent Future Mine Wars. York, Dec.

Rockefeller foundation already has spent about 000 for the relief of the starving Belgians. The foundation further is ready to spend millions of dollars, if necessary, in this direction. This announcement is contained in a statement detailing the activity of the foundation, which was authorized tonight by John D. Rockefeller, as president of the foundation. The statement was issued "because the international interest aroused in the work- of the Rockefeller foundation through its efforts in behalf of Belgian relief has led to innumerable inquiries for details as to its work and regarding the relief work in Belgium.

The statement says further: The foundation, has food, thus 4,000 far tons, to dispatched Belgium, one which already. has been received and distributed; it is now loading a second ship in New York harbor, which will 6,500 tons; and has purchased for delivery at Philadelphia a third ship, 280,000 bushels of wheat. These three shiploads represent an expenditure of about $1,000,000. It has also sent a commission to Europe to advise as to how and where further relief to noncombatants may be most effectively provided, and is to spend millions of dollars if necessary in this direction." Aid New York Poor. The foundation also has just voted to contribute $45,000 to assist in -the relief of the poor in New York city, realizing that the war and the industrial depression have created great want at and acting upon requests from various local charities." The statement cites the fact that the federal commission on industrial relations is contemplating an investigation of the foundation's plan to conduct an inquiry into industrial relations, and regarding this branche of the foundation's work says: "Next in public interest to the Belgian relief work has been the establishment of department for the investigation of industrial relations, to: direct which Mr.

Mackenzie King, former minister of labor of Canada, has been appointed. "For several years past Mr. John D. Rockefeller and his advisers have had under consideration the establishment of an organization for social and economic research. Upon the establishment of the Rockefeller foundation one of the first matters discussed was the ability of the organization of such an institution, and a committee of leading economists and business men was created to consider whether such an organization could wisely be established.

Would Prevent Mine War. While the general subject of economic research was under consideration the industrial disturbances in Colorado impressed the president of the foundation with the great need of finding an effective means of preventing such conflicts and caused him to urge a far reaching study of industrial relations as the most important immediate inquiry to which the foundation could direct its attention. of the passion aroused in Colorado and many divergent interests involved there it was felt that the foundation itself should not interfere in that situation, but that it was of the utmost consequence that the root causes of that and similar disturbances should be ascertained and, if possible, removed, not only in Colorado but elsewhere. Rockefeller foundation is- moreover a large owner of corporate securities and in that capacity is itself directly concerned in maintaining harmonious relations between the companies in which it is interested and its employes. It was therefore felt that if the foundation could work out on a basis commensurate with sound economics a substantial improvement in the relations between capital and labor, it would not only be discharging its obligations as indirectly a large employer of labor, but would also perform for the general public a greater service than it could render along usual philanthropic lines.

It was also felt that there was hardly anything the foundation could do which was more important. "Mr. King has from the outset indicated to the foundation his desire to avoid any form. of organization which may cause it even to appear that his work is intended to rival or encroach upon the work of existing organizations and in particular the work properly assignable to government departments. and agencies." Cornell Poorly Located.

Ithaca, N. Dee. financial disadvantage of geographical isolation, as far as athletics are concerned is strikingly illustrated in the statement of the receipts and expenditures of the Cornell Athletic association for the year ending August 31, 1914. In spite of the fact that Cornell ranks among the leading institutions of the country in every branch of sport, the athletic association's financial statement shows that the income from the various games is probably lower than that of aby of her great competitors. The statement shows that during the fiscal year ending August 31 the receipts of the athletic association were $90,142.65, and the total expenditures $93,148.65, leaving a deficit for the year of $3,000.

This deficit is chargeable mainly to permanent improvements to property of the association and additional expanse incurred in the maintenance of Bacon hall, the new baseball cage, which was opened only a year ago. With the track teams and crews showing a big financial loss, nothing bat the sale of the season tickets pulled the association through. Direct undergraduate support of athletics, as represented by the sale of season tickets, amounted to $18,811. Vote to Strike. St.

Louis, Dec. heavy vote to continue the strike of shopmen on the Harriman railway lines has been returned by two of the five organizations involved, according to a statement made here tonight by A. 0. Wharton, business agent of the International Order of Machinists. The strike involves 30,000 men and has been in progress three years, having been ordered continued by a vote of the strikers eighteen months ago.

Mr. Wharton would not divulge the location of the organizations whose vote the had received, but said he expected complete returns from the remaining districts tomorrow. A Rest. Washington Star: Senator Henry Cabot Lodge was condemning, at a dinner in Boston, the light, vacuous quality of the magazine of the day. "I know a doctor," said Senator Lodge, "who was consulted by a famous novelist.

The novelist. it turned out, had brain fag. So the doctor said to him: prescribe for you complete, absolute repose, both mental and physical. Go off somewhere by the sea, loaf on the sand, and, to rest your mind, write series of ten or twelve magazine stories. To Cure A Cold in One Day Take Tablets.

LAXATIVE BROMO QUININE Druggists refund money if it fails to cure. E. 25c. W. GROVE'S signature is on each box.

WAR. BULLETINS London, Dec. 7, 3 a. is reported to be on fire," says the Daily Chronicle's correspondent in a dispatch from Dunkirk. is believed the conflagration was caused either by a British bombardment or German incendiaries." Constantinople, via London, Dec.

7, 2:05 a. m. -A communication issued today says: have occupied Keda, an important point twelve miles east of Batum (TransCaucasia). By a daring coup our troops rendered inoperable the electric works at Batum, Three hundred Russians, who sent from Batum to retake the were bridge. occupied by the Turks, were ambushed and completely annihilated." Servia, Dec.

6, via London, 2:10 Nish, a. official Servian communication issued today asserts that Belgrade evacuated voluntarily by the Serwas vians and not captured by the Austrians after a battle. The communication says: "The Servian authorities and troops left the capital on the evening of November thirty-six hours before the entry of 29, the Austrians. If there was any fightit was only between rear guards and ing patrols." London, Dec. 6, 10 p.

The Central News correspondent at Copenhagen says the following dispatch has been received from Berlin: "Forty British and French warships were gathered outside (name deleted by censor) with the evident intention of forcing their way through, This, however, will be impossible, as the fortifications have been greatly strengthened, and the water is thickly strewn with mines." BORDER MEN SEEK RELIEF from Page boys offered their services to the gov-1 ernor and pledged themselves to keep the Mexicans of range of the border if the federal troops are withdrawn and they were given free rein. This offer was, refused. Meantime the siege continues, many of Maytorena's guns and men being placed to the south in such a position that their fire at Naco, Sonora, when high, is directed toward Naco, Ariz. Bryan Promises Aid. Gov.

George W. P. Hunt received assurance tonight from Secretary Bryan that federal troops will give all possible protection to the citizens of Naco, where the Mexican fire in two months has killed five and wounded persons on American side. Secretary Bryan's message says: "Your telegram of December 5 will be referred to the war department immediately, and am assured the military authorities will be instructed to afford all possible protection to American- citizens near the border. J.

Bryan." The message came in answer to Gov. Hunt, who telegraphed it to Secretary Bryan. ALLIES ENTER CAPITAL. Merged Armies of Villa and Zapata Support Gutierrez. El Paso, Dec.

Gutier-1 rez, the provisional president of Mexico, sustained by the Aguascalientes conference, together with Gens. Villa and Zapata, his armed supporters, formally occupied the capital section of Mexico City early today, according to a report given out officially by Villa agents here. The occupation of the capital, however, was not confirmed by press dispatches from the south, which for the last few days have failed to arrive at the border. The delay in entering the Mexican capital has been attributed by the' Carranza element to a misunderstanding between the northern and southern leaders. Villa agents declared that it caused by fear that Carranza troops had mined the central part of the city.

George C. Carothers, the agent of the Washington state department, with Villa, had visited Gen. Zapata just before the two chiefs decided to join. Carothers reported tonight from Mexico City that he entered the capital yesterday and was the guest of the Brazilian minitser which, in the absence of the American diplomat, has been looking after the interests of the United States.

or 11 Well T- CHA 3 ani the her. -ok 9 7 Mexico today awaited OUTLAWS FOR COMPANY SOUTH DAKOTA BANKER JAILED WITH MEXICAN ROBBERS. ARRESTED ON TEXAS BORDER E. A. Syverson, President of Bancroft Bank, and Son Returned to South Dakota to Face Trial for Illegal Financial Practices.

Iroquois, S. Special: jail with Mexican robbers and horse thieves, E. A. Syverson, president of the state bank at Bancroft, S. D.

was held in cusKingsville, awaiting the local officers to into eustody on a charge of practicing alleged illegal banking methods at Bancroft. Mr. Syverson is now in the Kingsbury county jail at De Smet, S. where his preliminary hearing will be held on Monday. When arrested by Texas officials upon the request of the South Dakota authorities, the prisoner was visiting with a sister-in-law at Kingsville, 125 miles from the Mexican line.

His son, E. P. Syverson, had previously been arrested at Des Moines, la. Mr. Syverson came back to South Dakota without asking for requisition papers, He Pads $90 on his person when arrested of $200 which he is believed to have had when he left the state.

STATE BUYS BUEFALOS. Meat of Rare Animal Becomes Popular, During Holidays. Gettysburg, S. Dec. 6.

Special: Twenty-four buffalo from the famous Scotty Phillip herd have been sold to the state of South Dakota to be placed on the state game reserve in the Black Hills. It is said $250 was paid for each animal purchased. Robinson Brothers, of Fort Pierre, and Tehn Sloat, Gettysburg, have been sellby the buffalo throughout the northwest past year. Fifteen were purchased by tie Canadian government early in the ear, and a number have been distributed imong the butchers of the northwest and brought fancy prices on account of the novelty of eating buffalo meat. Twenty head will be captured and butchered this week for delivery at various points in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota, to be sold over the block during Christmas season.

One quarter will be put on sale at a shop in this city and Gettysburg people will have a chance to taste the meat, possibly for the first time In their lives. FIXES ELECTION DATE. Many Towns After County Seats in New South Dakota Counties. Pierre, S. Dec.

6. -Special: Gov. Byrne has fixed Tuesday, January 26, 1915, as the date for holding the elections for selection of officers and temporary county seats in the new counties of Jackson and Haakon, which have been created out of the western part of Stanley. Kadoka, Belvidere, Interior and Cottonwood are after the temporary county seat in Jackson county. The county seat contest in Haaken county is likely, to be between Midland and Philip.

At a later date. Gov. Byrne will name supervisors of election for each of these precincts, such supervisors being required under the law to be nonresidents do counties in question. SEEK MURDERERS. Relatives of Fedora, S.

Man Convinced He Met With Foul Play, Sioux Falls, S. Dec, 6. Special: Sheriff. Thom, of Miner county, and Fred Stanley, of Fedora, have returned from Wheaton, where they investigated the circumstances surrounding the death of George a former resident of Federa, whose body recently was shipped from Wheaton to Fedora. It was alleged that Stanley had committed suicide, but an investigation by the Miner county authorities disclosed he was murdered and his body left in a manner to Hid indicate suicide.

Among other evidence of murder was a fractured skull. While at Wheaton the county authorities found several They have two persons under clines, suspicion. DOG SAVES FAMILY. Barks Awaken Husband and Wife Who Flee From Burning Dwelling. Sioux Falls, S.

Dec. Special: A dog played an important part in saving the lives of Mr. and Mrs. J. W.

Spray, near Groton, when their barn was fired in a mysterious manner and flames threatened their dwelling. They were awakened by the barking of the dog and discovered the barn in flames and the roof of their house on fire. By quick work they escaped. Neighbors assisted them in saving the house from destruction. The barn was completely destroyed.

d. Thirty hogs and fourteen horses were burned to death and 100 bushels of corn was destroyed. The loss is estimated at $4,000. CHARGE IRREGULARITIES. Defeated Candidate for Auditor Files Suit Against Winner.

Mitchell, S. Dec. 6. Special: The second contest over the result of the general election in Davison county has been started, J. D.

Doane, defeated republican candidate for county auditor, having brought suit to deny the right of John M. Crampton, democratic nominee, to the position. Mr. Deane was defeated by a majority of 63 votes and has claimed that irregularities in counting the votes in the wards of Mitchell were responsible for his defeat, John Althen, defeated by Charles Fowler for county treasurer by a majority of 36 votes, also has instituted a contest. Wagner Pioneer Dead.

Wagner, S. Dec. 6. Special: Hans Clauson, a pioneer citizen of this city, died yesterday from cancer of the stomach. He left Denmark when 20 years of age and, coming to this country, settled in Cleveland.

O. From there he moved to Kingsley, and later to Wagner. He was 65 years old. He is survived by a widow and six children. Schools Get Aid.

Pierre, S. Dec. -Special: Schools in counties where state land tracts are held will receive state aid to the extent of $12,500 this year, under the provisions of a Jaw which was drawn to compensate counties for loss of revenue! from taxa- WAR SUMMARY. Lodz, the second city of Poland, and lying seventy-five miles to the west southwest of Warsaw, has fallen to the German army, It was occupied Sunday, according to the official announcement from Berlin. Around this.

Important town a desperate battle has raged for days. Here countless thousands have fallen in desperate hand to hand conflicts and from the shells of hundreds of guns. It was evident of the occupation by the Germans that the heaviest kind of fighting has been going on, for late advices told a vicious attack and bombardment of Lodz, and fighting on the outskirts of the city, and previous to, that, of operations twenty miles west of Piotrkow, which lies considerably south of Lodz, and along a line from -Glowno, sixteen miles northeast of Lodz, to the Vistula river. Lodz has been an objective point of the Germans. It has grown in recent years from an insignificant place to be one of the most populous cities in the Russian empire.

In 1910 its population numbered 415,604, and with this important place as a base, it is expected that the Germans will make a strong effort to reach the Polish capital of Warsaw. Regarding the other operations the east, the Servian war office reports Servian successes on the whole front, with the capture of 2,400 men and four complete batteries. On the other hand Vienna reports that the Austrian troops are gaining ground to the south of Belgrade. In Flanders and the north of France, Sunday was comparatively quiet, the French war office having nothing to report, and no marked successes on either side were reported in that territory for the previous day. While the attitude of Rumania from an official standpoint is not yet known, a Swiss newspaper asserts that Rumania has decided to enter the war on the side with the allies.

The time for doing so, however, has not been determined upon. Forty British and French warships have assembled at some place, the name of which is not given in the dispatch, making this announeement to "force their way through." It is probable that the correspondent intended to foreshadow an effort by the allied ships to break through the Dardanelles, but the name evidently came under the eye of a censor. A German field marshal, Baron von Dergoitz, who spent many years in reorganizing the Turkish army, is reported to be on his way to Constantinople to attach himself to the entourage of the sultan. Petrograd says that the Turkish cruiser Humidieh has been damaged by a mine and has returned to Constantinople. King Nicholas, of Montenegro, admits that a third of his army has fallen on the battlefield, but declares that the Montenegrins will continue to defend their country.

That the French aviators have succeeded in dropping bombs on the aviation hangars in Freiburg Breisgan Baden, is acknowledge in official reports received in. Hushington from the German office tion, caused by the state holding the lands. An. appropriation of $12,500 was made for each of the years of 1913 and 1914, and the apportionment last year was on a basis of 162 mills per acre, while this year, with selections in the counties of Mellette and Bennett approved, the apportionment is on a basis of 15 mills per acre. Prize Display Sent to Fair.

Wessington Springs, S. Dec, 6-Special: The Jerauld county display of agricultural products for 1914, which won first places at the Interstate Live Stock Fair at Sioux City and the Corn palace in Mitchell and second place at the South Dakota fair at Huron, will be a prominent feature of the state exhibit at the San Francisco exposition. The material in the exhibit already has been shipped by L. N. Nesselroad, who assembled it the past fall.

Gettysburg Herald Sold. Gettysburg, S. Dec. Special: Al deal has been closed whereby the Gettysburg. Herald was transferred by bill of sale from J.

E. Dillon to C. E. Backlund, who was former editor. Mr.

Backlund disposed of the Herald on the same day to M. H. Dillon, of this city, who will edit the paper in the future. Charles Harris, who has been foreman in the office for the past three years, will remain as foreman and assistant manager. State Closes Theater Bridgewater, S.

D. Dee. Special: By order of State Fire Marshal Crans I the Bridgewater opera house has been closed, so far as theatrical performances are concerned. The requirements under the state law have not been complied with, hence the order from the state thorities. It is understood that the business will not warrant the management making the necessary changes.

Scratches Hand; Dies. Sioux Falls, S. Dec. 6. Special: A alight injury received in running a sliver of wood in his hand caused the death of Joseph aged 68 years, one of the pioneer farmers of Bonhomme county.

"From Vienna it is officially reported that small engagements near Tymbark, Gallicia, have been in successful. southern Poland is position unchanged. The battle continues in northern Poland. "Southeast of Arandjelovac there is stubborn fighting without decision. Three hundred prisoners were taken yesterday." Ridicules German Claims.

Petrograd, 6, via London, 11:40 p. -An official statement issued here describes as ridiculous the German claims of having captured a great number of prisoners, cannon and machine guns. It says that the armies have, been fighting continuously and that impossible to estimate the losses. "This fact," continues the statement, prevents us from publishing an official denial, as the general staff carefully avoids giving any, details that have not been verified. "On the other hand, the German denial that they have lost a single gun is covered by the fact that in Brzeziny district alone we took from them twentythree guns and a large amount of spoils.

As to German prisoners, 10,000 have passed one point alone of our front where prisoners are registered. "Neither do the Germans mention the supply columns which they burned nor the cannon and ammunition which they abandoned in the forests and which we are gradually finding. Germans also conceal the losses which they sustained in the November fighting, although they were fearful. "Several German divisions, especially that of the guards, have been SO severely tried during their efforts to escape our clutches that they have completely disappeared from the front in order to recuperate and reorganize their formation." More Russian Claims. Paris, Dec.

6-A. dispatch to the Havas agency from Petrograd says it is officially announced that on December 2 the the towns of and Baschkal, in Russian army Sofathe Caucasus occupied the eastern part of Turkey in Asia, near the Persian border, "as the result of batties occuring on the Dillman and Kohi routes. Dillman and Kohl are both towns of northwestern Persia in that section lying between Turkey in Asia and sian "Although making desperate resistance before these the official statement says, "the Turks were forced to retire in the direction of Yan (a lake in the eastern part of Turkey in Asia), abandoning many wounded and prisonere We have taken possession of depots of provisions and war munitions at Baschkal." HELD NEUTRALITY SACRED. Sir Edward Grey Says England Had No Idea of Invading Belgium. London, Dec, 6, 9 p.

m. -With reference to statements implying that Great Britain ever contemplated violation of Belgian neutrality, the British' foreign office issued tonight a record of the conversation which Sir Edward Grey, secretary for foreign affairs, had with the Belgian minister on April 7, 1913: "In reporting the conversation to the British minister in Belgium Sir Edward Grey said it had been brought to his attention that there was no apprehension in Belgium that England would be the first to violate Belgian neutrality. "He pointed out to the minister that he did not think this apprehension could have come from a British source, and he was sure England would not be the first to violate the neutrality of Belgium. What England had to consider was what it was desirable and necessary for England, as one of the guarantors of Belgian neutrality, to do if Belgian neutrality ward were Grey violated continued: by any power. Sir Ed'For us to be the first to violate-1 and to send troops into.

Belgium would be to give Germany, for instance, justification for sending troops into Belgium. Also what we desired in the case of Belgium, as in that of other neutral countries, was that their neutrality should be respected, and as long as it is not violated by any other power we should not send troops ourselves into their XMAS SHIP SAILS ON. American "Santa Claus" Vessel Distributes Cargo of Cheer. Marseilles, Dec 6, via Paris, Dec. 6, 11:30 prim.

The United States collier Jason, the Claus" ship, sailed for Genoa today, after having landed Christmas presents for the French children. From Genoa the Jason will proceed to Larochelle to take on the French exhibits for the Panama-Pacific exposition: M. Schrameck, prefect of Marseilles: Gen. Servier, commanding the district: Col. Boyer, military governor of Marseilles, -and Alphonse Gaulin, the American consul general, were present in the harbor to bid farewell to the Jason today.

Gen. Jose Inez Salazar of a new revolutionary agents were active organizing the forces for: the Huerta government ing all arms and Salazar has to both the Carranza tions.

Would Benefit Poo "This movement not pose of making presidents proclamation, "and only of obtaining reforms that classes, and especially emnly declare that ourselves any recompense tion except that express freely its desire Salazar declared himself commission form of gust: ico, while he advocateu the agrarian refer: same form as has several revolut first outbreak of the Carranza agents norant of any troops along the east border.

the latter once tried dero, that he killed ed to kill both hims Gen. Obregon also tried to bribe him commission in the a him against Carranza. Published reports ment intended to wither American troops from. denied tonight by ZAPATA TROOPS BEAT. By Castro Army Near San 1,200 Reported Deal Laredo, Dec.

Gen. Cesario Castro ment of Zapata troops Martin in an engagement casualties amounted to 1.20 advices received here tonigh favorable to Carranza. added that Castro captured guns, 1,200 rifles and of ammunition. Several towns in Mexico Martin, and the dispatch cate which was meant. LEAPS FLYING TRAIN TO SAVE DROWNING BOY Milwaukee Train Conductor Risks Life to Rescue Struggling Skater at Mitchell, S.

D. Mitchell, S. Dec. agility of John C. Peterson.

