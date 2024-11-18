The Stunning Transformation Of The Cavinder Twins - Nicki Swift (2024)

It is well-known that sports get a lot of attention and their fans will always go the extra mile to support their favorite teams. Once in a while, there comes an athlete that changes the environment of the game, becomes more popular, or does something that no one has ever done before in that sport. When it comes to the Cavinder twins, two athletes changed the field for college athletes by becoming the first NCAA athletes to sign an NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal.

Most people will know Haley and Hanna Cavinder for how great they are on the basketball court. Others will recognize them from social media such as Instagram where they post together about their lives, games, fitness journey, and what life is like after basketball. One look at their posts will tell you that life for them goes beyond playing basketball, but it always comes down to experiencing life together. During an interview with GQ, Haley said, "But we're 22, and she's my best friend." She continued, "Even without basketball, being with my twin sister, that's my rock and that's what I want to do." According to Hanna the bond between them is "stronger than being basketball players or being an athlete. Right now we gotta do life together" and that's why they have gone through the ups and downs together their entire lives.