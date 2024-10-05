The Surprising Reason Lisa Kudrow’s Character on ‘Friends’ Was an Identical Twin (2024)

Long before Lisa Kudrow wove her way into the 1990s pop culture fabric as the flighty but lovable Phoebe Buffay on the sitcom Friends, she was already cracking audiences up with a recurring role in another comedy on the same network, Mad About You.

After making her debut on the show starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt in 1992, she ended up on 23 more episodes playing a ditzy waitress named Ursula Buffay from 1993 to 1999. That’s right, the role of Phoebe’s twin sister actually came before the Friends ever sat on the iconic burnt orange couch in Central Perk.

But with Kudrow’s comedy chops in such high demand, the show creators decided to “explain” the fact that the two characters shared the same face by turning them into identical twins across the shows. And fortunately, since both NBC sitcoms were set in New York City, the concept worked.

Kudrow originally worked in the medical field but gave it up to become an actress

Growing up in Southern California, Kudrow was the youngest in a funny family. After graduating from Vassar College, she followed her dad’s footsteps as a researcher specializing in headaches.

But she couldn't shake the desire to perform so she joined the comedy group the Groundlings. “I learned so much from improvisation,” Kudrow told Interview magazine. “Fear wasn’t an option — or embarrassment. [Instructor Cynthia Szigeti] just made you do it. She dragged stuff out of you. If it’s ever possible to force someone to let go, she did it. That was one of the most important things that ever happened to me.”

She stopped working with her father and started supporting herself as an actress, but it wasn’t always easy. “I was starting to run out of money and [producer] Danny Jacobson from Mad About You called my agent at the last minute I think because I got a call in the morning from my agent saying… they'll give you a guest star credit. I don't think you should do it. You'd have to be there like in an hour,” she recalled in an Emmy Legends interview for the Television Academy.

But Kudrow was desperate, so even though the role at the time was just “Waitress” with a couple of lines, she hopped in her car. “I'm a trained improviser and I can think on my feet and that's fine, I can make choices fast,” she recalled. And along the way, she got into the right headspace. “I just remember driving down there going, ‘Alright so just listen and respond and make it funny.’”

It worked. “By the end of the week, Danny Jacobson said, ‘You're really funny’ and ‘Would you be okay if we wrote you into five more episodes?’” she said. “It was like, I don’t have to get a day job! I thought I would have to find some job somewhere in an office because I stopped working for my father.”

The Surprising Reason Lisa Kudrow’s Character on ‘Friends’ Was an Identical Twin (1)

(L-R) Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser, Lisa Kudrow and Leila Kenzle in "Mad About You."

The role in 'Mad About You' led to her 'Friends' audition

The role of Ursula got the actress back on her feet, gave her the opportunity to show off her comedy chops on-screen and helped her to snag an audition for Friends. She ended up going through several rounds, where she had to do monologues and perform in a theater, but her prime focus along the way was not losing her role on Mad About You.

“I thought it was the best show on TV at the time,” she has said, raving about her waitress character who worked at Paul and Jamie’s favorite restaurant, Riff’s.

And when she got the Friends role, her first thought was “Oh good, this is on NBC too, so maybe they’ll let me stay on Mad About You too… I like being on Mad About You and I don’t want anything to jeopardize my role on Mad About You.”

Producers needed a way to explain why Kudrow was on two different shows

When the Friends pilot was picked up to go to series, she thankfully was able to do double duty. But then the schedule came out and the shows were on back to back. “When Friends got its time slot on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. after Mad About You, everybody realized we needed some explanation for the audience — why are they seeing the same girl with the same voice at 8:00 and 8:30 on two different shows?” she said, according to Comedy Central UK.

Fortunately Friends co-creator David Crane had a direct connection to Mad About You — his husband Jeffrey Klarik was a writer there. The idea came about to make Phoebe and Ursula twin sisters so that there was a link. “We had to go to [Mad About You creators] Danny Jacobson and Paul Reiser to get their permission, and amazingly because of that relationship… they were incredibly generous and let us do it, which is nuts,” Crane told Entertainment Weekly. “I wouldn’t let anybody do that with a character on our show!”

Kudrow was uncomfortable filming the Phoebe/Ursula scenes

Filming Friends scenes with both Phoebe and Ursula didn’t always go smoothly. “Lisa really did not have a good time doing them,” Friends executive producer Kevin S. Bright told EW. “She did not like acting with a double, and in a way she might have made it more difficult for herself because her double was her actual sister [Helena]. I think feeling the [stress] she put her sister into by being the double was more in her head at the time, so those scenes were a little bit tricky to shoot. But it ended up being a lot of fun when you put it together.”

The challenges paid off. Kudrow became the first person in the Friends cast to win an acting Emmy Award, taking home the supporting actress trophy in 1998. While Mad About You ended in 1999 (and came back in 2019 as a revival, but Kudrow wasn’t part of it ), Friends went on another five years.

And when she looks back on Phoebe, she realizes the profound effect the role had on her. “I merged the parts of me I could into that character but she taught me, she influenced me,” Kudrow told Rolling Stone. “I was much more sort of serious, uptight. She loosened me up!”

But with Kudrow's comedy chops in such high demand, the show creators decided to “explain” the fact that the two characters shared the same face by turning them into identical twins across the shows. And fortunately, since both NBC sitcoms were set in New York City, the concept worked.

Does Lisa Kudrow have an identical twin? ›

Lisa Kudrow's Sister Was Her Double For Ursula Scenes On Friends. Most of Ursula's scenes on Friends were opposite Phoebe, but since Lisa Kudrow is not a twin, the production team had to use some tricks to sell the idea. In some cases, the production used a split-screen method.

Was Lisa Kudrow on Friends and Mad About You at the same time? ›

All three shows were on at the same time during their runs: Mad About You ran from 1992-1999, Friends from 1994-2004 and Seinfeld from 1989-1998. Mad About You was definitely set in the "universe" as Friends. Ursula, Phoebe's twin sister who was also played by Lisa Kudrow, was a waitress on Mad...

Does Lisa from Friends have a twin? ›

She is not a twin but she certainly played one on TV! Phoebe's twin, Ursula, was brought to life on the sitcom “Mad About You,” and was later continued on “Friends.” I am not aware of any mention of Phoebe Buffay on “Mad About You,” since the concept of the two being twins was not approached until bo…

Are Phoebe and Ursula the same actor? ›

Kudrow, the oldest actor of the main cast, reprised the character of Ursula on the NBC sitcom Friends, in which she co-starred as massage therapist Phoebe Buffay, Ursula's twin sister.

Does Lisa Kudrow have a PhD? ›

Lisa was raised in Tarzana and played varsity-level tennis in high school and college, and is a pool shark who has mastered some of the more difficult trick shots (so beware). She graduated from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychobiology.

Who are Phoebe's triplets in real life? ›

There emotional scenes when the trio were born on the show and named Leslie, Chandler, and Frank Jr. Jr. But the triplets were in fact played by real-life quadruplets, who are now studying at university. Alexandria Cimoch, now also a TikTok star, and her brothers Cole, Justin and Paul shared the roles between them.

Did any of the friends cast like each other? ›

While the cast has reunited for special events and occasions, there haven't been any instances of romantic pairings among the main cast members based on their "Friends" relationship dynamics. The enduring friendship among the actors has been a heartwarming aspect of the show's legacy.

Has Lisa Kudrow ever watched Friends? ›

Lisa Kudrow reveals why she never watched entire seasons of Friends until now. "When I do watch the episodes, I'm laughing out loud once in every scene because you all make me laugh so hard," she revealed to her former costars during the Friends reunion.

Why did Lisa wear a wig in Friends? ›

Lisa had to wear a wig most of season 6, because she had cut her hair and they thought it was too short for the character of Phoebe. The blunt cut was sharp on her! Pretty sure it was cut like that for the movie Hanging Up which came out in 2000.

Was Lisa actually pregnant during Friends? ›

Lisa Kudrow's real-life pregnancy led to the creation of Phoebe's surrogacy storyline in the show. The writers used triplets to justify Kudrow's advanced pregnancy and kept the storyline throughout the series. The decision to make Phoebe a surrogate aligns with the show's focus on unconventional family dynamics.

Can Lisa Kudrow speak French? ›

She speaks French fluently, as does her Friends (1994) co-star, Matt LeBlanc. Her character Phoebe Buffay on Friends (1994) became pregnant with her brother's triplets (by artificial insemination) to cover up Kudrow's own pregnancy.

Does Lisa Kudrow have a twin sister in real life? ›

So when both Ursala and Pheobe were shown on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. , they were both played by Lisa Kudrow. No, Lisa Kudrow does not have a twin sister. She played both roles of Phoebe and Ursula with the exception of times that they both needed to be in the same shot.

Is Phoebe's mom in Friends her actual mom? ›

However, Phoebe discovers she has a paternal half-brother Frank, Jr., and later meets her real mother Phoebe Abbott (Teri Garr), who had given her up for adoption when she was born.

Did Lisa Kudrow get paid more for playing Ursula? ›

Lisa was paid under one contract for her role as Ursula Buffay and under another for Phoebe Buffay but they were not the same amount. From season 2 the main cast agreed to be paid the same salary which meant a pay CUT for some but by then Lisa's other show had finished anyway.

Who played the twins in Friends? ›

Emma Geller Green - Cali and Noelle Sheldon

The first set of twins to play her were Elizabeth and Genevieve Davidson, and Alexandra and Athina Conley. Finally, in the later seasons, twins Cali and Noelle Sheldon played toddler Emma, and are now 19!

Are Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern related? ›

Lisa and Michel originally met in the '80s under some truly wild circ*mstances. (I'm not even sure the Friends writers could have come up with it, TBH!) They married in 1995 and welcomed their son, Julian Murray Stern, three years later in 1998. Get to know Michel and Lisa's love story a little better, below!

Who is the one with Phoebe's twin sister? ›

1. S1 E16: Joey falls for Phoebe's twin sister, Ursula, making Phoebe feel neglected. Meanwhile, Chandler finds himself between a rock and a hard place, when he is told to fire an employee he is attracted to.

Who played Joey's identical twin? ›

Louis Mandylor, who plays Carl, the "fake Joey," was one of the finalists for the role of Joey when the producers were casting the show.

