The Top 9 Prime Day Apple Deals on Our Favorite Gadgets (2024)

apple isn't known for holding sales, which is why it's important to take advantage of any discounts through third-party retailers. In this case, it's Amazon. This year's Prime Day Apple deals include our top-rated devices—including MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, and more. We threw in a few of our favorite accessories that are on sale too. In addition to Apple deals, we've got bell-to-bell Prime Day coverage in our absolute best Amazon Prime Day deals list, and a handful of smaller stories highlighting deals on our favorite Amazon devices and laptops.

We test products year-round and handpicked these deals. We'll update this guide periodically throughout the sale event.

WIRED Featured Deals

If you buy something using links in our stories, we may earn a commission. This helps support our journalism. Learn more.

MacBook Deals

The latest M3-powered MacBook Air (7/10, WIRED Recommends) isn't vastly different from the version with M2. It has the same 13.6-inch LCD screen (with a 60-Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of max brightness), a notch at the top of the display that houses a 1080p webcam, and a variety of ports (two USB 4/Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5-mm headphone jack, and a MagSafe port for charging). The M3 chip, which came out at the end of last year, isn't a major leap from the previous processor, but it offers a nice boost in performance compared to the original M1. You can also use it with two external displays simultaneously, as long as you keep the lid closed (which is an upgrade from the single external display on older chips). It's a great choice—especially if you're looking for a reliable and lightweight laptop for everyday tasks. The coupon takes an additional $50 off, bringing it down to $849—which is the lowest price we've seen for this model.

You can snag these Pro models for even steeper discounts on Amazon if you clip the on-page coupon. While M4-powered MacBooks are imminent, the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and M3 Max are less than a year old—so it's still an excellent choice. Both sizes pack a bright Mini LED screen, a 120-Hz refresh rate, and a 1080p webcam. Most importantly, you'll also have plenty of ports including three USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI, an SD card slot, a high-impedance headphone jack, and a MagSafe charging port. Since various configurations are on sale, you might be stuck on which to go with. We recommend the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro for intermediate content creators who want a laptop that's easier to travel with. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max (9/10, WIRED Recommends) is a great option if you want a big display and excellent battery life.

iPad Deals

The M2-powered iPad Air (8/10, WIRED Recommends) launched recently in May and it's already on sale. You'll have the choice between an 11-inch display and a new, larger 13-inch one. I prefer the latter, which I've been using as a secondary display during the workday and for watching TV before bed. It's a bit brighter too, with a 2,732 x 2,048-pixel resolution and the ability to hit 600 nits of peak brightness in Standard Dynamic Range. Like its predecessor, it packs the same slim bezels, USB-C port, and Touch ID built into the top power button. Thankfully, Apple also moved the front-facing 12-MP camera to landscape orientation. The M2 chip delivers smooth performance too, even with tons of apps running simultaneously. Despite the bigger size, battery life remains the same, but you'll still get about six hours on a busy day.

The iPad (10th-gen) (7/10, WIRED Review) is a great tablet for most people. It comes with a variety of notable upgrades compared to its predecessor, including a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina (IPS LCD) display, slimmer bezels, Touch ID integrated into the power button, a 12-megapixel rear camera (up from 8 megapixels), and a USB-C port instead of Lightning. More importantly, the 12-MP front-facing camera has been moved to the center of the iPad. So, you'll no longer have to stare awkwardly to the side during video calls. Under the hood is also an A14 Bionic chip (which can be found in the iPhone 12), which delivers slightly faster performance and a bump in graphics over the ninth-gen iPad.

AirPods Deals

These are the latest AirPods Pro (8/10, WIRED Recommends) and the most feature-packed too. They come with a new Conversation Awareness feature, which lowers your music and background noise when it detects you're having a conversation. As with the second-generation AirPods Pro with Lightning, it also comes with Adaptive Transparency mode (which combines noise cancellation and transparency to adjust audio). The sound quality is above average as well—with authoritative bass, crisp highs, and excellent noise cancellation. Equipped with the U1 chip, you can also use the Precision Finding feature in the Find My app (for anyone with the iPhone 11 and newer), which gives you onscreen directions on your iPhone to the exact location of the case.

Apple's AirPods Max (8/10, WIRED Recommends) deliver excellent sound with a massive soundstage, rich bass, and fantastic noise cancellation. This is also the lowest price we've tracked for these headphones, so far. They have great build quality too, with a springy mesh headband and soft fabric earcups (that are also replaceable). We're particularly fans of the volume knob, which looks similar to the one you'd find on an Apple Watch, that allows you to adjust the volume. We also love how well these headphones integrate with iOS devices—with the ability to switch back and forth between devices (like your iPhone and MacBook) without having to go through your Bluetooth settings manually. However, it's important to note that, according to rumors, it's highly likely a new version of AirPods Max is coming later this year. But it looks like the only major change will be the addition of a USB-C port instead of Lightning. So, if that's super important to you, we suggest holding off.

Apple Watch Deals

The Series 9 (7/10, WIRED Review) is currently our favorite Apple Watch in our guide to Best Apple Watches. It looks the same as the Series 8, but it does come with a few upgrades, including faster performance, a brighter display, and improved battery life. It also comes equipped with the Double Tap feature, which triggers functions like playing music or hanging up a call by simply tapping your index finger and thumb. It'll also support WatchOS 11 (coming later this year) so you'll have access to new features like tracking health metrics at a glance via the Vitals app and measuring performance improvements with the new Training Load algorithm. It is, however, important to note that due to a patent dispute, Apple has disabled the blood oxygen sensor on models sold directly through its stores. But this doesn't apply if you purchase the smartwatch through third-party retailers like Amazon.

The Ultra 2 (8/10, WIRED Recommends) is our top pick for outdoor sports. In addition to onboard precision dual-frequency GPS, it also comes equipped with offline maps (you'll have to download them to your iPhone and stay within Bluetooth range of the watch, though), and the ability to see your cycling session as a Live Activity on your iPhone. It has the same Action button that was introduced on the first-gen version, which you can use to start Backtrack—Apple's navigation feature that creates virtual breadcrumb trails on the Compass app that you can then follow back home. It's also powered by the S9 chip for performance and an ultra-wideband chip with enhanced precision finding features (to pinpoint and lead you to your iPhone). You'll have access to Double Tap as well. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Ultra 2, so far.

If you don't need fancy features like checking your blood oxygen or skin temperature, then the Apple Watch SE is a great choice. It's also our go-to pick for most people. You'll still have access to all the basic fitness tracking features and it's compatible with watchOS 11, so you'll also be able to use features like the Training Load Algorithm and Vitals app. And, thanks to the S8 chip, it comes with additional capabilities like the redesigned Compass app, support for international roaming, and Crash Dection (to call your emergency contact and emergency responders if you've been in a car accident). This is the lowest price we've tracked, yet.

More Deals on Apple Gadgets and Accessories

Below are some more noteworthy deals on additional Apple gadgets and accessories—all of which are WIRED-approved.