The Ultimate 8 Carat Diamond Ring Buying Guide (2024)

Table of Contents
3 Reasons To Buy An 8 Carat Diamond Engagement Ring Diamond Value: The 4 Cs Criteria An excellent cut Being as close to colorless as possible Having fewer inclusions Size Of An 8 Carat Diamond How Much Does an 8 Carat Diamond Cost? 8 Carat Diamond Engagement Rings to Fall in Love With ​Seeing Double With This Embellished Platinum Band​ Classic Three-Stone Diamond Engagement Ring ​Timeless Elegance With Trillion Side Stones And Platinum FAQs References

A diamond ring can have different meanings: a promise of marriage, a gift to mark a notable milestone or achievement or to celebrate a special wedding anniversary. Whatever the occasion, you can immortalize it with a diamond.

To honor a remarkable event, there’s nothing more appropriate than an equally outstanding stone—and an 8-carat diamond is a rare, unique treasure!

In this guide, you will find all the information you should consider when buying an 8-carat diamond ring.

KEEP READING TO DISCOVER:

Why You Should Buy An 8 Carat Diamond Engagement Ring

The Factors That Dictates a Diamond’s Price

How Much Is An 8 Carat Diamond Ring?

Engagement Ring Ideas For an 8 Carat Diamond

3 Reasons To Buy An 8 Carat Diamond Engagement Ring

The Ultimate 8 Carat Diamond Ring Buying Guide (1)

1. You will feel like a star
Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Hudson made the headlines when they received their respective engagement rings—all having a center stone of 8-carat diamonds and higher. A big gem will definitely make you feel glamorous, especially with all the attention you will receive. It will make you feel powerful and remind you of your partner’s devotion.

2. It can evolve and adapt to your needs
If you are unsure about wearing such a substantial stone in your finger forever, the truth is you dont have to. An 8-carat diamond is a large gem that can easily be reset into a necklace and will look stunning as such. You dont have to worry about your diamond becoming impractical later on or interfering with your lifestyle. Jewelry can always be adjusted to your needs.

3. Large stones are less common
Carat weight is the single, most determining factor that impacts a diamond’s price the most. This is because bigger diamonds are harder to find. When opting for an 8-carat gem, you can be sure its value will appreciate over time. An 8-carat diamond will also ensure a unique engagement ring.

Find Your 8-Carat Diamond in Ritani's Exclusive Catalog

Diamond Value: The 4 Cs Criteria

Diamond lab reports and certificates, like the GIA Report, focus mainly on describing and grading four determining aspects: Cut, Color, Clarity, and Carat weight. Each factor can increase or decrease the price of a stone depending on the grade received.

As a rule of thumb, the following traits are considered more desirable, therefore making a diamond more expensive:

An excellent cut

When a stone is cut following ideal proportions, more light will bounce out successfully, resulting in more fire and scintillation. Brilliance is the most desired effect in a diamond. We recommend an Excellent cut grade for your diamond, regardless of the carat weight you choose.

Being as close to colorless as possible

Most diamonds usually have a slightly yellowish or brownish tint. The less color they have, the more expensive they are. The presence of color, however, can also be a good thing. If a diamonds yellow is strong enough, it is labeled as afancy colorwhich—depending on how vivid—can also result in a higher valuation.

Larger diamonds will expose a diamond's color more easily. To ensure your 8-carat diamond faces up as white, we recommend choosing a minimum color grade of H.

Having fewer inclusions

When some diamonds formed underneath the Earth’s mantle, fragments of other When some diamonds formed underneath the Earths mantle, fragments of other minerals and crystals got trapped inside. These particles are called inclusions and, in most cases, considered unwanted. Inclusions can make a diamond look dull and sparkle less depending on its location, size, quantity, and type.

Keep in mind that inclusions and color will be more noticeable in an 8-carat diamond since the size of their facets and its tables dimension are larger. We recommend a minimum clarity grade of VS2 or better, but be sure to view HD imagery of your diamond to ensure it is eye-clean.

Size Of An 8 Carat Diamond

Carat, as mentioned above, describes a gemstones weight. Naturally, bigger diamonds weigh more. Thats why carats are often mistaken by a size unit. You will often find two diamonds of the same cut and carat weight, which look different in size. This happens because of where they carry their weight. Some diamonds have thicker girdles or deeper pavilions; this adds weight but doesnt change their measurement when looked at from the top.

An 8-carat round cut diamond will have an average diameter of around 13.4mm, face up.

How Much Does an 8 Carat Diamond Cost?

The short answer is, the cost of a diamond really depends on its 4 Cs and other quality factors, such as level of fluorescence, its depth percentage, and more. You can expect to spend anywhere between $100,000 to $300,000 or more.

If the cost of an 8-carat diamond has you stressed, consider a lab-grown diamond instead. Lab-grown diamonds can cost thousands of dollars less than mined diamonds, and they are 100% real diamonds. The only difference between lab diamonds and mined diamonds is their origin.

Learn More about Lab-Grown Diamonds

8 Carat Diamond Engagement Rings to Fall in Love With

The Ultimate 8 Carat Diamond Ring Buying Guide (2)

A unique design fitting for the most original brides. Shown here in dreamy 18kt rose gold with an oval cut diamond, this engagement ring is celebrity-approved. The unusual East-To-West setting positions the stone horizontally. And the French-set diamonds in the band add a glamorous feel. This brilliant halo setting will hug your 8 carat oval diamond and make it look even more prominent.

Seeing Double With This Embellished Platinum Band

The Ultimate 8 Carat Diamond Ring Buying Guide (3)

This incredible engagement ring will look gorgeous with an 8 carat emerald cut diamond. Two sparkling rows of French-set brilliants create a dramatic flash effect that will complement the elegance of the 8 carat, step-cut emerald diamond. Get this ring in platinum for a seamless look.

Classic Three-Stone Diamond Engagement Ring

The Ultimate 8 Carat Diamond Ring Buying Guide (4)

We get it. Sometimes, one diamond is not enough. If you want more sparkle, the past, present, and future ring is the way to go. This refined band tapers at the center to draw all the attention to your shiny diamond trio. Select the 18kt white gold to blend the prongs with your stones and create and achieve a more prominent look.

Timeless Elegance With Trillion Side Stones And Platinum

The Ultimate 8 Carat Diamond Ring Buying Guide (5)

We present you with our three-stone trillion setting, an excellent choice for brides who love geometric designs. This platinum engagement ring will accommodate a beautiful, 8 carat Asscher cut diamond and accentuate it with two trillion cut diamonds. A total stunner!

Our diamond experts are ready to help you select the perfect engagement ring. Call us at 1-888-9RITANI or chat now.

FAQs

How much are 8 carats of diamonds worth? ›

The average price of a 8 carat diamond is currently $268,522 (see price chart below). 8 carat diamonds can cost anywhere from $58,056 - $689,455 depending on the diamond's shape, color, clarity, and other factors. To see specific details on diamond pricing by shape see our 8 carat diamond prices table below.

What are the 4 C's of buying a diamond ring? ›

The 4Cs, are the globally accepted standard for assessing the quality of a diamond —color, clarity, cut and carat weight.

Is an 8 carat diamond big? ›

An 8-carat diamond is a large gem that can easily be reset into a necklace and will look stunning as such. You don't have to worry about your diamond becoming impractical later on or interfering with your lifestyle.

What size diamond is best value for money? ›

If you are on a budget and want to get the most bang for your buck, it's recommended that you stick to a diamond with a VS2 or SI1 clarity grade. However, if you are buying a diamond that is larger than 1.5 carats, it's better to buy at least a VS2, since inclusions are easier to spot in larger sized diamonds.

How many carats is a good size diamond? ›

The average size for the US couple is one carat, while most European couples stay around 0.5-0.6 carat. Those in the Mid-Atlantic region will spend nearly $2,000 more than couples in the Midwest. Younger couples tend to choose between one and two carat diamonds, while older couples seem to opt for the higher end.

How many carat is Kate Middleton ring? ›

Kate Middleton's engagement ring is an oval Ceylon sapphire ring set in 18-karat white gold. The 12-carat sapphire is surrounded by an impressive 14 solitaire diamonds.

What is more important, color or clarity? ›

Clarity is more important in shapes like emerald, princess, and asscher. Colour is important for cushion, radiant, pear and oval. Generally speaking, as long as you choose an eye-clean diamond, your diamond will still look beautiful in terms of clarity.

What is the rarest diamond color? ›

Red diamonds are the rarest and some of the most expensive in the world. Also known as Fancy Reds, they come in a variety of shades ranging from orange-red to brownish red. Majority of the world's red diamonds come from the Argyle Diamond Mine in Australia.

How to tell a good diamond? ›

The 4Cs are Carat Weight, Colour, Clarity and Cut. The GIA determined that these were the four most important factors that diamond experts and consumers should pay attention to when examining a diamond. The GIA also developed sub-scales to grade each 'C' - but we'll get more into this in just a moment.

How many carat is Kim Kardashian's ring? ›

Kim Kardashian's 20.5-carat engagement ring from Kris Humphries.

Which diamond shape looks biggest for carat size? ›

Best Diamond Shapes for a Big Look

The ones that carry mass at the top are marquise, pear, and oval cut diamonds. These diamond cuts are known as elongated shapes, and these elongated shapes actively contribute to the illusion of size.

Does a bigger diamond mean more carats? ›

Most of the time, the higher the carat weight of a diamond, the larger it is. However, this isn't always the case. Carat measures the entire weight of the stone, but much of a diamond's weight, depending on its shape and cut could be held in the bottom of the stone, rather than on its surface.

Which diamond cut holds its value? ›

Round cut. The most desirable and highly valued – and many would say best – diamond cut is the round cut. A round brilliant cut diamond has 58 facets, which is the perfect number of facets needed to produce maximum fire and sparkle – which is what many look for as a sign of ultimate quality in a diamond.

How big a diamond will $10,000 buy? ›

For $10,000, you can expect to find a high-quality diamond that is between 1 and 1.5 carats, depending on the other 'Cs'. It's common to see a trade-off; for instance, a larger carat weight could mean a compromise on clarity or color.

What is considered a flawless diamond? ›

The highest grade of diamond clarity is "Flawless" (abbreviated as "FL"). This means that no inclusions or blemishes are visible under 10x magnification. This is considered the best clarity grade for a diamond. However, it is also the most rare and thus the most expensive.

How many carats is a $10000 diamond? ›

Carat Weight and Pricing

For $10,000, you can expect to find a high-quality diamond that is between 1 and 1.5 carats, depending on the other 'Cs'. It's common to see a trade-off; for instance, a larger carat weight could mean a compromise on clarity or color.

How many carats is a $5000 diamond? ›

If you want a Big Diamond – Choose a Solitaire Ring Design

With a $5000 engagement ring budget, you can get a diamond ring that's just under 2 Carats. You also have the choice of shopping for Lab Grown Diamonds where you have the choice of up to 3 Carat Diamond Rings under $5000.

How much is 10 carats of diamonds worth? ›

The average price of a 10 carat diamond is currently $410,935 (see price chart below). 10 carat diamonds can cost anywhere from $111,604 - $1,009,597 depending on the diamond's shape, color, clarity, and other factors.

How much is 7.5-carat diamond worth? ›

A 7.5-carat ring is worth an average price of $255,600. However, the price range for such rings can vary from $96,630 to $465,601.

