The Ultimate 8 Carat Diamond Ring Buying Guide (2024)

A diamond ring can have different meanings: a promise of marriage, a gift to mark a notable milestone or achievement or to celebrate a special wedding anniversary. Whatever the occasion, you can immortalize it with a diamond.

To honor a remarkable event, there’s nothing more appropriate than an equally outstanding stone—and an 8-carat diamond is a rare, unique treasure!

In this guide, you will find all the information you should consider when buying an 8-carat diamond ring.

KEEP READING TO DISCOVER:

• Why You Should Buy An 8 Carat Diamond Engagement Ring

• The Factors That Dictates a Diamond’s Price

• How Much Is An 8 Carat Diamond Ring?

• Engagement Ring Ideas For an 8 Carat Diamond

3 Reasons To Buy An 8 Carat Diamond Engagement Ring

1. You will feel like a star

Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Hudson made the headlines when they received their respective engagement rings—all having a center stone of 8-carat diamonds and higher. A big gem will definitely make you feel glamorous, especially with all the attention you will receive. It will make you feel powerful and remind you of your partner’s devotion.

2. It can evolve and adapt to your needs

If you are unsure about wearing such a substantial stone in your finger forever, the truth is you don’t have to. An 8-carat diamond is a large gem that can easily be reset into a necklace and will look stunning as such. You don’t have to worry about your diamond becoming impractical later on or interfering with your lifestyle. Jewelry can always be adjusted to your needs.

3. Large stones are less common

Carat weight is the single, most determining factor that impacts a diamond’s price the most. This is because bigger diamonds are harder to find. When opting for an 8-carat gem, you can be sure its value will appreciate over time. An 8-carat diamond will also ensure a unique engagement ring.

Find Your 8-Carat Diamond in Ritani's Exclusive Catalog

Diamond Value: The 4 Cs Criteria

Diamond lab reports and certificates, like the GIA Report, focus mainly on describing and grading four determining aspects: Cut, Color, Clarity, and Carat weight. Each factor can increase or decrease the price of a stone depending on the grade received.

As a rule of thumb, the following traits are considered more desirable, therefore making a diamond more expensive:



An excellent cut

When a stone is cut following ideal proportions, more light will bounce out successfully, resulting in more fire and scintillation. Brilliance is the most desired effect in a diamond. We recommend an Excellent cut grade for your diamond, regardless of the carat weight you choose.

Being as close to colorless as possible

Most diamonds usually have a slightly yellowish or brownish tint. The less color they have, the more expensive they are. The presence of color, however, can also be a good thing. If a diamond’s yellow is strong enough, it is labeled as afancy colorwhich—depending on how vivid—can also result in a higher valuation.

Larger diamonds will expose a diamond's color more easily. To ensure your 8-carat diamond faces up as white, we recommend choosing a minimum color grade of H.

Having fewer inclusions

When some diamonds formed underneath the Earth’s mantle, fragments of other When some diamonds formed underneath the Earth’s mantle, fragments of other minerals and crystals got trapped inside. These particles are called inclusions and, in most cases, considered unwanted. Inclusions can make a diamond look dull and sparkle less depending on its location, size, quantity, and type.

Keep in mind that inclusions and color will be more noticeable in an 8-carat diamond since the size of their facets and its table’s dimension are larger. We recommend a minimum clarity grade of VS2 or better, but be sure to view HD imagery of your diamond to ensure it is eye-clean.

Size Of An 8 Carat Diamond

Carat, as mentioned above, describes a gemstone’s weight. Naturally, bigger diamonds weigh more. That’s why carats are often mistaken by a size unit. You will often find two diamonds of the same cut and carat weight, which look different in size. This happens because of where they carry their weight. Some diamonds have thicker girdles or deeper pavilions; this adds weight but doesn’t change their measurement when looked at from the top.

An 8-carat round cut diamond will have an average diameter of around 13.4mm, face up.

How Much Does an 8 Carat Diamond Cost?

The short answer is, the cost of a diamond really depends on its 4 Cs and other quality factors, such as level of fluorescence, its depth percentage, and more. You can expect to spend anywhere between $100,000 to $300,000 or more.



If the cost of an 8-carat diamond has you stressed, consider a lab-grown diamond instead. Lab-grown diamonds can cost thousands of dollars less than mined diamonds, and they are 100% real diamonds. The only difference between lab diamonds and mined diamonds is their origin.

Learn More about Lab-Grown Diamonds

8 Carat Diamond Engagement Rings to Fall in Love With

A unique design fitting for the most original brides. Shown here in dreamy 18kt rose gold with an oval cut diamond, this engagement ring is celebrity-approved. The unusual East-To-West setting positions the stone horizontally. And the French-set diamonds in the band add a glamorous feel. This brilliant halo setting will hug your 8 carat oval diamond and make it look even more prominent.

​ Seeing Double With This Embellished Platinum Band ​

This incredible engagement ring will look gorgeous with an 8 carat emerald cut diamond. Two sparkling rows of French-set brilliants create a dramatic flash effect that will complement the elegance of the 8 carat, step-cut emerald diamond. Get this ring in platinum for a seamless look.

Classic Three-Stone Diamond Engagement Ring

We get it. Sometimes, one diamond is not enough. If you want more sparkle, the past, present, and future ring is the way to go. This refined band tapers at the center to draw all the attention to your shiny diamond trio. Select the 18kt white gold to blend the prongs with your stones and create and achieve a more prominent look.

​ Timeless Elegance With Trillion Side Stones And Platinum

We present you with our three-stone trillion setting, an excellent choice for brides who love geometric designs. This platinum engagement ring will accommodate a beautiful, 8 carat Asscher cut diamond and accentuate it with two trillion cut diamonds. A total stunner!

