The Underbog Quests Guide (2024)

Table of Contents
Neutral Quests Lost in Action Sporeggar Quests Daily Quests Changelog In The Same Category References

  • FORUMS

  • MASTERCLASS

  • SEARCH

'); jQuery('#user_bar').html(response); document.querySelectorAll("#go_premium a, #go_premium a span").forEach(function(item, index) { item.addEventListener("click", function(event) { writeToLocalStorage('premium_origin', JSON.stringify({'type': 'top-link', 'date': new Date()})); }); }); jQuery('span.ipsSocial_text').css('line-height', '32px'); jQuery('#elUserNav').show(); jQuery("#elSignInLink>a").click(function(e) { if (jQuery("#elUserSignIn_menu").is(":visible")) { jQuery("#elUserSignIn_menu").hide(); } else { jQuery("#elUserSignIn_menu").show(); } e.preventDefault(); return false; }); jQuery("body").click(function(e) { if (jQuery("#elUserSignIn_menu").is(":visible") && e.target.getAttribute("id") != "elSignInLink") { element = e.target; while (element.getAttribute("id") != "elUserSignIn_menu" && element.nodeName.toLowerCase() != "body") { element = element.parentElement; } if (element.getAttribute("id") != "elUserSignIn_menu") { jQuery("#elUserSignIn_menu").hide(); } } }); var currenturl = btoa(window.location.href); jQuery("#elSignInLink>a").attr('href',jQuery("#elSignInLink>a").attr('href') + '?ref=' + currenturl); var _ipsMenuList = ["elUserLink", "elCreateNew", "elFullNotifications", "elFullInbox", "elFullReports"]; _ipsMenuList.forEach(function(el) { jQuery(document).click( function (e) { if (jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").is(":visible") && e.target.getAttribute("id") != el) { element = e.target; while (element.getAttribute("id") != el + "_menu" && element.nodeName.toLowerCase() != "body") { element = element.parentElement; } if (element.getAttribute("id") != el + "_menu") { jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").hide(); } } }); jQuery(document).on('click', "#" + el, function () { console.log(jQuery(this).find('.ipsDataList')); if (jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").is(":visible")) { jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").hide(); } else { if (jQuery('#user_bar .ipsMenu').is(":visible")) { jQuery('#user_bar .ipsMenu').hide(); } if (jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").find('.ipsDataList').length && !jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").find('.ipsDataList').hasClass('loaded')) { jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").find('.ipsDataList').addClass('loaded'); var url = null; switch (el) { case 'elFullNotifications': url = '/forums/index.php?app=core&module=system&controller=notifications'; break; case 'elFullInbox': url = '/forums/index.php?app=core&module=messaging&controller=messenger&overview=1&_fromMenu=1'; break; case 'elFullReports': url = '/forums/index.php?app=core&module=modcp&controller=modcp&tab=reports&overview=1'; break; } if (url) { jQuery.get(url, function (content) { console.log(content); jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").find('.ipsDataList').html(content.data); }); } } jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").show(); } return false; }); }); return false; }) x

NEWS & GUIDES

WoW

WoW Classic

Cata Classic

FFXIV

ZZZ

Diablo IV

New World

More Games

Last Epoch

Genshin Impact

Diablo III

Diablo II

TBC Classic

WotLK Classic

Heroes

See Also
21 Best Addons for WotLK Classic [2024] - Arcane Intellect

Home/TBC Classic/Dungeon Guides/The Underbog/Quests

Last updated on May 26, 2021 at 12:28by Abide3 comments

This guide lists all the quests you can do in The Underbog, their minimumlevel requirements and the quest chains required to unlock them. Following thisguide, you can enter The Underbog with all the quests available for thedungeon.

For more information about completing the dungeon, please refer to ourdetailed Underbog Dungeon Guide.

TABLE OF CONTENTS OF THIS PAGE

  • 1. Neutral Quests
  • 2. Daily Quests

The list of quests available for this dungeon, with their faction (if theyare faction-specific) and level requirements, is as follows:

1.

Neutral Quests

1.1.

Lost in Action

Lost in Action — This quest comes at the end of a short questchain in Zangarmarsh.

  1. [59] Drain Schematics — This quest starts from aThe Underbog Quests Guide (1) Drain Schematics, which has a chance to drop from any of the Naga foundin Zangarmarsh.
  2. [61] Warning the Cenarion Circle
  3. [61] Return to the Marsh
  4. [62] Failed Incursion
  5. [62] Lost in Action

Only two of the four NPCs needed for this quest can be found in The Underbog.The other two are found in The Slave Pens. The quest NPCs needed forthis quest are marked as "q" on the map shown in the dungeon layout section.

1.2.

Sporeggar Quests

The next three quests are from Sporeggar.

  1. [63] Oh, It's On! — Requires Neutralstanding or higher with Sporeggar.
  2. [63] Stalk the Stalker — Requires Neutralstanding or higher with Sporeggar.
  3. [63] Bring Me A Shrubbery! — Requires Friendlystanding or higher with Sporeggar.

If your reputation is not high enough to pick up these quests, head over toour Sporeggar page to find out how to get there the fastest.

2.

Daily Quests

This quest is available in the Lower City of Shattrath atcoordinates (75,37), just outside of the inn.

3.

Changelog

  • 26 May 2021: Guide added.

Show more

Show less

Need any help? Check out our General Discussion Forum!3 comments

In The Same Category

The Shattered Halls Dungeon Guide

The Steamvault Quests Guide

The Botanica Dungeon Guide

The Botanica Quests Guide

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

This guide has been written by Abide, TBC veteran for nearly a decade.Abide is a Warrior tank and multi-class expert currently playing on Faerlinaas Horde. You can find him in the theIcy Veins Discord.You can also see him live on Twitch.

SUPPORT OUR WRITERS

IN THE SAME CATEGORY

  • Arcatraz Dungeon Guide
  • Mana-Tombs Quests Guide
  • Steamvault Quests Guide
  • Black Morass Dungeon Guide
  • Botanica Dungeon Guide
  • Steamvault Dungeon Guide
  • Blood Furnace Quests Guide
  • Arcatraz Quests Guide
  • Slave Pens Dungeon Guide
  • Sethekk Halls Quests Guide

LATEST NEWS

  • Molten Core Tuning Detailed, Coming After Weekly Reset
  • Molten Core Trash Mob Immunity Hotfix
  • Molten Core and Onyxia's Lair Now Live in Season of Discovery Phase 4
  • Higher Libram and Burning Essence Droprate Hotfix Coming + Fire Resist Explanation in SoD P4
  • Molten Core Season of Discovery Details and Launch Date and Time
  • SoD World Boss Resurrection Issues: July 18th
  • World Bosses Live Now in Season of Discovery Phase 4
  • Season of Discovery Hotfixes, July 17th

RECENT FORUM POSTS

  • Latency Issue of Wow!
  • WoW foreign language
  • Fire mage bug??
  • Macro and/or Vuhdo help...
  • Power Word: Shield Macro

VISIT FORUMS

The Underbog Quests Guide (2024)

References

Top Articles
Get Sneak Peek at The First Descendant’s Compelling Heroes Ahead of its Open Beta Event on Xbox - Xbox Wire
Hunter X Anomaly Codes [👀Secret Hatsu] (July 2024) - Try Hard Guides
Hunter X Anomaly Codes (July 2024)
Latest Posts
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Delena Feil

Last Updated:

Views: 6380

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Delena Feil

Birthday: 1998-08-29

Address: 747 Lubowitz Run, Sidmouth, HI 90646-5543

Phone: +99513241752844

Job: Design Supervisor

Hobby: Digital arts, Lacemaking, Air sports, Running, Scouting, Shooting, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Delena Feil, I am a clean, splendid, calm, fancy, jolly, bright, faithful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.