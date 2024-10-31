The Underbog Quests Guide (2024)

For more information about completing the dungeon, please refer to ourdetailed Underbog Dungeon Guide.

This guide lists all the quests you can do in The Underbog, their minimumlevel requirements and the quest chains required to unlock them. Following thisguide, you can enter The Underbog with all the quests available for thedungeon.

The list of quests available for this dungeon, with their faction (if theyare faction-specific) and level requirements, is as follows:

1. Neutral Quests

1.1. Lost in Action

Lost in Action — This quest comes at the end of a short questchain in Zangarmarsh.

Only two of the four NPCs needed for this quest can be found in The Underbog.The other two are found in The Slave Pens. The quest NPCs needed forthis quest are marked as "q" on the map shown in the dungeon layout section.

1.2. Sporeggar Quests

The next three quests are from Sporeggar.

If your reputation is not high enough to pick up these quests, head over toour Sporeggar page to find out how to get there the fastest.

2. Daily Quests

This quest is available in the Lower City of Shattrath atcoordinates (75,37), just outside of the inn.

