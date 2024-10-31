The Underbog Quests Guide (2024)

FORUMS
MASTERCLASS
SEARCH
'); jQuery('#user_bar').html(response); document.querySelectorAll("#go_premium a, #go_premium a span").forEach(function(item, index) { item.addEventListener("click", function(event) { writeToLocalStorage('premium_origin', JSON.stringify({'type': 'top-link', 'date': new Date()})); }); }); jQuery('span.ipsSocial_text').css('line-height', '32px'); jQuery('#elUserNav').show(); jQuery("#elSignInLink>a").click(function(e) { if (jQuery("#elUserSignIn_menu").is(":visible")) { jQuery("#elUserSignIn_menu").hide(); } else { jQuery("#elUserSignIn_menu").show(); } e.preventDefault(); return false; }); jQuery("body").click(function(e) { if (jQuery("#elUserSignIn_menu").is(":visible") && e.target.getAttribute("id") != "elSignInLink") { element = e.target; while (element.getAttribute("id") != "elUserSignIn_menu" && element.nodeName.toLowerCase() != "body") { element = element.parentElement; } if (element.getAttribute("id") != "elUserSignIn_menu") { jQuery("#elUserSignIn_menu").hide(); } } }); var currenturl = btoa(window.location.href); jQuery("#elSignInLink>a").attr('href',jQuery("#elSignInLink>a").attr('href') + '?ref=' + currenturl); var _ipsMenuList = ["elUserLink", "elCreateNew", "elFullNotifications", "elFullInbox", "elFullReports"]; _ipsMenuList.forEach(function(el) { jQuery(document).click( function (e) { if (jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").is(":visible") && e.target.getAttribute("id") != el) { element = e.target; while (element.getAttribute("id") != el + "_menu" && element.nodeName.toLowerCase() != "body") { element = element.parentElement; } if (element.getAttribute("id") != el + "_menu") { jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").hide(); } } }); jQuery(document).on('click', "#" + el, function () { console.log(jQuery(this).find('.ipsDataList')); if (jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").is(":visible")) { jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").hide(); } else { if (jQuery('#user_bar .ipsMenu').is(":visible")) { jQuery('#user_bar .ipsMenu').hide(); } if (jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").find('.ipsDataList').length && !jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").find('.ipsDataList').hasClass('loaded')) { jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").find('.ipsDataList').addClass('loaded'); var url = null; switch (el) { case 'elFullNotifications': url = '/forums/index.php?app=core&module=system&controller=notifications'; break; case 'elFullInbox': url = '/forums/index.php?app=core&module=messaging&controller=messenger&overview=1&_fromMenu=1'; break; case 'elFullReports': url = '/forums/index.php?app=core&module=modcp&controller=modcp&tab=reports&overview=1'; break; } if (url) { jQuery.get(url, function (content) { console.log(content); jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").find('.ipsDataList').html(content.data); }); } } jQuery("#" + el + "_menu").show(); } return false; }); }); return false; }) x
NEWS & GUIDES
WoW
WoW Classic
Cata Classic
FFXIV
ZZZ
Diablo IV
New World
More Games
Last Epoch
Genshin Impact
Diablo III
Diablo II
TBC Classic
WotLK Classic
Heroes
Home/TBC Classic/Dungeon Guides/The Underbog/Quests
Last updated on May 26, 2021 at 12:28by Abide3 comments
This guide lists all the quests you can do in The Underbog, their minimumlevel requirements and the quest chains required to unlock them. Following thisguide, you can enter The Underbog with all the quests available for thedungeon.
For more information about completing the dungeon, please refer to ourdetailed Underbog Dungeon Guide.
TABLE OF CONTENTS OF THIS PAGE
- 1. Neutral Quests
- 2. Daily Quests
The list of quests available for this dungeon, with their faction (if theyare faction-specific) and level requirements, is as follows:
- [62] Lost in Action
- [63] Oh, It's On!
- [63] Stalk the Stalker
- [63] Bring Me A Shrubbery!
- [70] Wanted: A Black Stalker Egg — Heroic Daily
1.
Neutral Quests
1.1.
Lost in Action
Lost in Action — This quest comes at the end of a short questchain in Zangarmarsh.
- [59] Drain Schematics — This quest starts from a Drain Schematics, which has a chance to drop from any of the Naga foundin Zangarmarsh.
- [61] Warning the Cenarion Circle
- [61] Return to the Marsh
- [62] Failed Incursion
- [62] Lost in Action
Only two of the four NPCs needed for this quest can be found in The Underbog.The other two are found in The Slave Pens. The quest NPCs needed forthis quest are marked as "q" on the map shown in the dungeon layout section.
1.2.
Sporeggar Quests
The next three quests are from Sporeggar.
- [63] Oh, It's On! — Requires Neutralstanding or higher with Sporeggar.
- [63] Stalk the Stalker — Requires Neutralstanding or higher with Sporeggar.
- [63] Bring Me A Shrubbery! — Requires Friendlystanding or higher with Sporeggar.
If your reputation is not high enough to pick up these quests, head over toour Sporeggar page to find out how to get there the fastest.
2.
Daily Quests
- [70] Wanted: A Black Stalker Egg — Heroic-only
This quest is available in the Lower City of Shattrath atcoordinates (75,37), just outside of the inn.
3.
Changelog
- 26 May 2021: Guide added.
Show more
Show less
Need any help? Check out our General Discussion Forum!3 comments
In The Same Category
The Shattered Halls Dungeon Guide
The Steamvault Quests Guide
The Botanica Dungeon Guide
The Botanica Quests Guide
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
This guide has been written by Abide, TBC veteran for nearly a decade.Abide is a Warrior tank and multi-class expert currently playing on Faerlinaas Horde. You can find him in the theIcy Veins Discord.You can also see him live on Twitch.
SUPPORT OUR WRITERS
IN THE SAME CATEGORY
- Arcatraz Dungeon Guide
- Mana-Tombs Quests Guide
- Steamvault Quests Guide
- Black Morass Dungeon Guide
- Botanica Dungeon Guide
- Steamvault Dungeon Guide
- Blood Furnace Quests Guide
- Arcatraz Quests Guide
- Slave Pens Dungeon Guide
- Sethekk Halls Quests Guide
LATEST NEWS
- Molten Core Tuning Detailed, Coming After Weekly Reset
- Molten Core Trash Mob Immunity Hotfix
- Molten Core and Onyxia's Lair Now Live in Season of Discovery Phase 4
- Higher Libram and Burning Essence Droprate Hotfix Coming + Fire Resist Explanation in SoD P4
- Molten Core Season of Discovery Details and Launch Date and Time
- SoD World Boss Resurrection Issues: July 18th
- World Bosses Live Now in Season of Discovery Phase 4
- Season of Discovery Hotfixes, July 17th
RECENT FORUM POSTS
- Latency Issue of Wow!
- WoW foreign language
- Fire mage bug??
- Macro and/or Vuhdo help...
- Power Word: Shield Macro
VISIT FORUMS