The Untold Truth Of CoryxKenshin - SVG (2024)

One of the great things about YouTube is the way it allows creators to truly connect with their audience. Sometimes YouTubers are able to open up to their audience and share intensely personal stories that help everyone involved to get a sense of catharsis. Of course, the "YouTube confessional" has become something of a subgenre of videos — and it's one that CoryxKenshin poked fun at in the opening to his own confession-styled video. In this video, the YouTuber used the almost-obligatory black and white filter and heaved a massive sigh to let "the audience know that it's about to get real."

At that point he dropped the act, and some of his nervous energy started to shine through the video. CoryxKenshin used this video to that he has ectodermal dysplasia, a genetic disorder that only about 7,000 people in the entire world live with. This is why he doesn't have hair on his arms and legs, and he's always had gaps in his teeth.

CoryxKenshin wanted to talk to the Samurai about his disorder because he felt comfortable with them. Also, because of their support of his channel, the YouTuber was able to pay for a special retainer that hides the gaps in his teeth in the lead-up to a surgery that would permanently fill the gaps. When he saw himself with the retainer in, hesaid, "It was one of the biggest moments of my entire life." The YouTube community not only helped CoryxKenshin get to that point, but they were also there to celebrate alongside him.

