The UPS Store | Ship & Print Here > 34428 Yucaipa Blvd (2024)

We're open 7 days a week

Hours of Operation

Store Hours

- Open 7 Days

UPS Air Pickup Times

  • Wednesday5:30 PM
  • Thursday5:30 PM
  • Friday5:30 PM
  • Saturday2:00 PM
  • SundayNo Pickup
  • Monday5:30 PM
  • Tuesday5:30 PM

UPS Ground Pickup Times

  • Wednesday6:00 PM
  • Thursday6:00 PM
  • Friday6:00 PM
  • SaturdayNo Pickup
  • SundayNo Pickup
  • Monday6:00 PM
  • Tuesday6:00 PM

    THE UPS STORE #1504
Call Us

Directions

Get directions, store hours & UPS pickup times. If you need printing, shipping, shredding, or mailbox services, visit us at 34428 Yucaipa Blvd. Locally owned and operated.

34428 Yucaipa Blvd

Ste E

Yucaipa, CA 92399

Stater Bros Shopping Center At 4th And Yucaipa

(909) 790-6400

(909) 790-6402

store1504@theupsstore.com

store1504@theupsstore.com

  • Notary Services

    Notary services available. No appointment necessary. Please call for Notary hours.

    Notary Services

  • Summer Shipalooza

    Make this the summer of shipping and cross off items on your must-ship list. We’ll make the process a breeze!

  • Convenient Mailboxes

    With our mailbox services at The UPS Store location at 34428 Yucaipa Blvd in Yucaipa, you get package acceptance from all carriers, a real street address and email or text notification. Plus, we'll keep your mail and packages secure until you're ready to pick them up.

    Mailbox Services

  • Flexible to Fit Your Schedule

    We’re open for your packing, shipping, mailboxes, shredding, copying, printing, and anything else you need every day.

Shipping Services

    Pack & Ship Guarantee*

    We pack it. We ship it. We guarantee it.

    Get the benefit of The UPS Store® Pack & Ship Guarantee.* If a participating The UPS Store location packs your item using only new materials purchased at that location, you'll be reimbursed for the cost of packing and shipping plus the value of your items, if lost or damaged.*

    The Pack & Ship Guarantee* offers peace of mind and is only available at participating The UPS Store locations.

    * See Full Details

    Certified Packing Experts

    When it comes to cushioning and protecting your shipments, there's nothing The UPS Store Certified Packing Experts® can't handle. We are trained in advanced packing techniques and specialize in properly packing fragile, high-value, large and odd-shaped items. If you're looking to ship electronics, artwork, antiques or luggage.

    Stop by The UPS Store® location at 34428 Yucaipa Blvd today.

    UPS® shipping in Yucaipa

    The UPS Store® location at 34428 Yucaipa Blvd offers a full range of UPS® shipping services for destinations within the United States.

    • UPS Next Day Air®
    • UPS 2nd Day Air®
    • UPS 3 Day Select®
    • UPS® Ground

    Not sure how to pack your shipment? Don't worry, The UPS Store Certified Packing Experts® can take care of that for you so you can stop in and ship out with confidence. Come visit us today!

    Estimate Shipping Cost

Products and Services

Whether you're shipping to family and friends or filling orders, we've got you covered.

    Printing

    You can count on the printing professionals at The UPS Store Yucaipa to help you make a lasting impression. We offer a wide range of printing and copying services to help you promote your small business or prepare for your personal event or presentation. Place your order online or stop by our store to get started.

    Start Online Print Order

    Shipping & Packing

    The UPS Store is your professional packing and shipping resource in Yucaipa. We offer a range of domestic, international and freight shipping services as well as custom shipping boxes, moving boxes and packing supplies. The UPS Store Certified Packing Experts at 34428 Yucaipa Blvd are here to help you ship with confidence.

    Estimate Shipping Cost

    Mailboxes

    When you open a mailbox at The UPS Store, you get a lot more than just a box with a key. You'll get package acceptance from all shipping carriers, mail receipt notifications, and a real street address in 92399, not just a PO Box #. Apply today.

    Mailbox Services

Additional Services

    Notary Services

    Looking for a notary public in 92399? The UPS Store at 34428 Yucaipa Blvd offers convenient notary services near you. Stop by today to get your documents notarized and check another item off your to-do list.

    Notary Services

    Shredding Services

    The UPS Store offers convenient and affordable document shredding services in Yucaipa, CA, provided by Iron Mountain® . Shred your items to help protect yourself and your business from identity theft.

    Shredding Services

    Passport Photos

    Traveling abroad? Need to renew your passport? Stop by today to get your passport photo taken at The UPS Store location on 34428 Yucaipa Blvd.

    Passport Photos

    House Accounts

    Get easier checkout and flexible billing for your small business. Learn about opening a house account at The UPS Store on 34428 Yucaipa Blvd.

    House Accounts

    Faxing & Scanning

    Need to fax or scan important documents? We make the process easy and convenient at The UPS Store Yucaipa.

About The UPS Store Yucaipa

The UPS Store Yucaipa

The UPS Store in Yucaipa, CA is here to help individuals and small businesses by offering a wide range of products and services. We are locally owned and operated and conveniently located at 34428 Yucaipa Blvd.

While we're your local packing and shipping experts, we do much more. The UPS Store is your local print shop in 92399, providing professional printing services to market your small business or to help you complete your personal project or presentation. We offer secure mailbox and package acceptance services, document shredding, office and mailing supplies, faxing, scanning and more. Everything for your small business, even shipping.

Areas Served

Yucaipa, Oak Glen, Redlands, Beaumont, Banning, Mentone

Store Parking

Parking is conveniently located right in front of the store.

Accepted Payments

  • American Express
  • Google PayTM
  • Apple Pay®
  • Cash
  • Check
  • Discover
  • MasterCard
  • Samsung Pay®
  • Visa

Store Services

We've got you covered. The UPS Store Yucaipa in Yucaipa, CA offers the following products and services.

  • Printing Products

    • Flyers
    • Brochures
    • Presentations and Manuals
    • Newsletters
    • Business Cards
    • Letterhead
    • Postcards
    • Posters
    • Banners
    • Invitations
    • Menus
    • Calendars

  • Printing Services

    • Online Printing
    • Mobile Printing
    • Full Service Digital Printing
    • Binding
    • Laminating
    • Stapling
    • Wide Format Printing
    • Collating
    • Padding
    • Folding
    • 24-Hour Access
    • Color and Black & White Printing and Copying
    • Shrink Wrapping
    • Mounting

  • Mailbox Services

    • Package Acceptance
    • Package Receipt Notification
    • Mail Forwarding
    • 24-Hour Access
    • Call-in MailCheck

  • Small Business Services

    • Fax Services, Send and Receive
    • Printed Marketing & Business Materials
    • Graphic Design
    • Direct Mail Solutions
    • House Account Program
    • Computer Rental
    • Internet Access

  • Mailing Services

    • Stamps & Metered Mail
    • Priority Mail®
    • Express Mail®
    • Parcel Post®
    • First Class Mail®
    • Global Express Guaranteed®
    • Delivery Confirmation™
    • Signature Confirmation®
    • Certified Mail™ with Return Receipt
    • Every Door Direct Mail Retail™

  • Shipping Services

    • UPS Next Day Air® Early
    • UPS Next Day Air®
    • UPS Next Day Air Saver®
    • UPS 2nd Day Air A.M.®
    • UPS 2nd Day Air®
    • UPS 3 Day Select®
    • UPS Ground
    • UPS International
    • UPS My Choice(SM)

  • Packing Services

    • Custom Packaging
    • Packaging Boxes & Supplies
    • Electronics Packaging
    • Pack & Ship Guarantee
    • Packaging Peanuts Recycling
    • Moving Boxes & Supplies

  • Freight

    • Ground Freight
    • Custom Crating
    • Air Freight
    • International Air and Ocean Freight

  • Additional Products and Services

    • Office Products and Supplies
    • Notary Services
    • Passport/ID Photo Services
    • Rubber Stamps
    • Shredding
    • Live Scan/Digital Fingerprinting/Fingerprinting

Join Our Mailing List

Sign up for insider access to The UPS Store® news and special offers and you’ll save 15% on your next online print order.

Visit our other location in the Inland Empire

  • The UPS Store Alta Loma

    8780 19th St

    Alta Loma, CA 91701

    The UPS Store | Ship & Print Here > 34428 Yucaipa Blvd (30)(909) 948-3777

    (909) 948-3777View Page

The UPS Store Alta Loma

8780 19th St

Alta Loma, CA 91701

The UPS Store | Ship & Print Here > 34428 Yucaipa Blvd (33)(909) 948-3777

(909) 948-3777View Page

    • UPS Shipping
    • Postal Services
    • International Shipping
    • Freight Shipping
    • Estimate Shipping Cost
    • Mailbox Services
    • Notary
    • Shredding
    • Passport Photos
    • House Accounts

