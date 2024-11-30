Theatre, Accelerated Master of Arts (2024)

Table of Contents
The header image is the default header image for the site. Degrees Offered Doctoral P2 Staff Jabarbara Jennings David Crespy Admission Criteria Required Application Materials Master's P2 Staff Jabarbara Jennings David Crespy Admission Criteria Required Application Materials P2 Staff Jabarbara Jennings David Crespy Admission Criteria Required Application Materials References

The header image is the default header image for the site.

The MU Department of Theatre has a distinguished history that began shortly after 1900 when a small group of aspiring thespians resolved to enhance the cultural life of the campus by producing plays in an abandoned dining room in Lathrop Hall. In 1925, Professor Donovan Rhynsburger joined the MU faculty and established the Missouri Workshop Theatre. For over 85 years, the department has sustained a national and international reputation as a major center for theatre and performance scholarship and dramatic art production. In 2007 “Academic Analytics” ranked MU Department of Theatre #4 nationally for scholarly productivity in Theatre Literature, History and Criticism (reported in Chronicle of Higher Education, November 11, 2007). MU Theatre offers graduate and undergraduate programs.

Degrees Offered

Doctoral

Theatre, Doctor of Philosophy

On Campus

Apply Now

Departmental Contact

P2 Staff

muasp2grads@missouri.edu

Departmental Contact

Jabarbara Jennings

jenningsjaba@umsystem.edu573-882-2021

Director of Graduate Study

David Crespy

CrespyD@missouri.edu573-882-0535129 Fine Arts Bldg.

Admission Criteria

Entrance TermApplication Deadline
Fall*January 15
  • Minimum GPA: 3.0 in the last 60 hours
  • GPA of 3.5 or better in master’s program

Minimum Language Requirements

Click here to view the minimum English language proficiency test scores

Required Application Materials

For the Graduate School

  • Completed Graduate School online application
  • Unofficial Transcripts- As part of the application submission process, all applicants are required to upload unofficial copies of all post-secondary transcripts to the online application. Official transcripts are only required if accepted by the academic program.
  • Official Results ofEnglish Proficiency Exams(International applicants only)

For the Theatre Program

All application materials must be submitted to theGraduate School online applicationsystem.

  • Three Letters of Recommendation. The individual writing the letter of recommendation should submit letters electronically.
  • CV.
  • Personal Statement (2-3 pp.). Please include in your personal statement your reasons for applying to MU Theatre’s graduate program; please address specifically why and how our program and our faculty will help you achieve your personal and professional goals.
  • Writing Sample(s). Please submit 2 examples of scholarly writing; if you are also a creative writer please submit one example (play, performance text, screenplay, etc.)
See Also
BA in Theatre < University of MissouriUniversity Concert Series returns for 116th seasonTheatre < University of MissouriUniversity Concert Series kicks off 115th season

Master's

Theatre, Accelerated Master of Arts

On Campus

See Also
KCRep and UMKC Relationship Entering New Phase

Apply Now

Departmental Contact

P2 Staff

muasp2grads@missouri.edu

Departmental Contact

Jabarbara Jennings

jenningsjaba@umsystem.edu573-882-2021

Director of Graduate Study

David Crespy

CrespyD@missouri.edu573-882-0535129 Fine Arts Bldg.

Admission Criteria

Entrance TermApplication Deadline
FallMay 1

Current MU undergraduate students are eligible to apply to this program. To be considered for admission to the accelerated MA program in Theatre and performance a student must:

  • Apply by May 1st for admission that fall.
  • Have completed 90 hours toward a Bachelor’s Degree.
  • Earned a minimum 3.0 overall G.P.A.

Minimum Language Requirements

Click here to view the minimum English language proficiency test scores

Required Application Materials

For the Graduate School

  • Completed Graduate School online application
  • Unofficial Transcripts- As part of the application submission process, all applicants are required to upload unofficial copies of all post-secondary transcripts to the online application. Official transcripts are only required if accepted by the academic program.

For the Theatre Program

All application materials must be submitted to theGraduate School online applicationsystem.

  • Three Letters of Recommendation. The individual writing the letter of recommendation should submit letters electronically.
  • CV.
  • Personal Statement (2-3 pp.). Please include in your personal statement your reasons for applying to MU Theatre’s graduate program; please address specifically why and how our program and our faculty will help you achieve your personal and professional goals.
  • Writing Sample(s). Please submit 2 examples of scholarly writing; if you are also a creative writer please submit one example (play, performance text, screenplay, etc.)

Theatre, Master of Arts

On Campus

Apply Now

Departmental Contact

P2 Staff

muasp2grads@missouri.edu

Departmental Contact

Jabarbara Jennings

jenningsjaba@umsystem.edu573-882-2021

Director of Graduate Study

David Crespy

CrespyD@missouri.edu573-882-0535129 Fine Arts Bldg.

Admission Criteria

Entrance TermApplication Deadline
Fall*January 15
  • Minimum GPA: 3.0 in the last 60 hours

Probationary admission is possible. The director of graduate studies will advise the student in writing of what must be done to change the probationary admission to regular admission.

Minimum Language Requirements

Click here to view the minimum English language proficiency test scores

Required Application Materials

For the Graduate School

  • Completed Graduate School online application
  • Unofficial Transcripts- As part of the application submission process, all applicants are required to upload unofficial copies of all post-secondary transcripts to the online application. Official transcripts are only required if accepted by the academic program.
  • Official Results ofEnglish Proficiency Exams(International applicants only)

For the Theatre Program

All application materials must be submitted to theGraduate School online applicationsystem.

  • Three Letters of Recommendation. The individual writing the letter of recommendation should submit letters electronically.
  • CV.
  • Personal Statement (2-3 pp.). Please include in your personal statement your reasons for applying to MU Theatre’s graduate program; please address specifically why and how our program and our faculty will help you achieve your personal and professional goals.
  • Writing Sample(s). Please submit 2 examples of scholarly writing; if you are also a creative writer please submit one example (play, performance text, screenplay, etc.)
Theatre, Accelerated Master of Arts (2024)

References

Top Articles
Firmware replying trojan that uses genuine windows remoting to take over
MS Enterprise app management service RCE. CVE-2022-35841
Solved - Unknown spyware/ Monitoring/ Hijacking of my devices
Latest Posts
Algebra 2 - Full — Mr. Deibel's Class
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6412

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Birthday: 1996-01-14

Address: 8381 Boyce Course, Imeldachester, ND 74681

Phone: +3571286597580

Job: Product Banking Analyst

Hobby: Cosplaying, Inline skating, Amateur radio, Baton twirling, Mountaineering, Flying, Archery

Introduction: My name is Kimberely Baumbach CPA, I am a gorgeous, bright, charming, encouraging, zealous, lively, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.