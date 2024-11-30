Theatre, Accelerated Master of Arts (2024)

Theatre, Accelerated Master of Arts

On Campus

Apply Now Departmental Contact P2 Staff muasp2grads@missouri.edu Departmental Contact Jabarbara Jennings jenningsjaba@umsystem.edu573-882-2021 Director of Graduate Study David Crespy CrespyD@missouri.edu573-882-0535129 Fine Arts Bldg.

Admission Criteria

Entrance Term Application Deadline Fall May 1

Current MU undergraduate students are eligible to apply to this program. To be considered for admission to the accelerated MA program in Theatre and performance a student must:

Apply by May 1st for admission that fall.

Have completed 90 hours toward a Bachelor’s Degree.

Earned a minimum 3.0 overall G.P.A.

Minimum Language Requirements

Click here to view the minimum English language proficiency test scores

Required Application Materials

For the Graduate School

Completed Graduate School online application

Unofficial Transcripts- As part of the application submission process, all applicants are required to upload unofficial copies of all post-secondary transcripts to the online application. Official transcripts are only required if accepted by the academic program.

For the Theatre Program

All application materials must be submitted to theGraduate School online applicationsystem.