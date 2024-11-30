Theatre, Accelerated Master of Arts (2024)

The header image is the default header image for the site.
The MU Department of Theatre has a distinguished history that began shortly after 1900 when a small group of aspiring thespians resolved to enhance the cultural life of the campus by producing plays in an abandoned dining room in Lathrop Hall. In 1925, Professor Donovan Rhynsburger joined the MU faculty and established the Missouri Workshop Theatre. For over 85 years, the department has sustained a national and international reputation as a major center for theatre and performance scholarship and dramatic art production. In 2007 “Academic Analytics” ranked MU Department of Theatre #4 nationally for scholarly productivity in Theatre Literature, History and Criticism (reported in Chronicle of Higher Education, November 11, 2007). MU Theatre offers graduate and undergraduate programs.
Degrees Offered
Doctoral
Theatre, Doctor of Philosophy
On Campus
Departmental Contact
P2 Staff
muasp2grads@missouri.edu
Departmental Contact
Jabarbara Jennings
jenningsjaba@umsystem.edu573-882-2021
Director of Graduate Study
David Crespy
CrespyD@missouri.edu573-882-0535129 Fine Arts Bldg.
Admission Criteria
|Entrance Term
|Application Deadline
|Fall*
|January 15
- Minimum GPA: 3.0 in the last 60 hours
- GPA of 3.5 or better in master’s program
Minimum Language Requirements
Click here to view the minimum English language proficiency test scores
Required Application Materials
For the Graduate School
- Completed Graduate School online application
- Unofficial Transcripts- As part of the application submission process, all applicants are required to upload unofficial copies of all post-secondary transcripts to the online application. Official transcripts are only required if accepted by the academic program.
- Official Results ofEnglish Proficiency Exams(International applicants only)
For the Theatre Program
All application materials must be submitted to theGraduate School online applicationsystem.
- Three Letters of Recommendation. The individual writing the letter of recommendation should submit letters electronically.
- CV.
- Personal Statement (2-3 pp.). Please include in your personal statement your reasons for applying to MU Theatre’s graduate program; please address specifically why and how our program and our faculty will help you achieve your personal and professional goals.
- Writing Sample(s). Please submit 2 examples of scholarly writing; if you are also a creative writer please submit one example (play, performance text, screenplay, etc.)
Master's
Theatre, Accelerated Master of Arts
On Campus
Admission Criteria
|Entrance Term
|Application Deadline
|Fall
|May 1
Current MU undergraduate students are eligible to apply to this program. To be considered for admission to the accelerated MA program in Theatre and performance a student must:
- Apply by May 1st for admission that fall.
- Have completed 90 hours toward a Bachelor’s Degree.
- Earned a minimum 3.0 overall G.P.A.
Required Application Materials
Theatre, Master of Arts
On Campus
Admission Criteria
|Entrance Term
|Application Deadline
|Fall*
|January 15
- Minimum GPA: 3.0 in the last 60 hours
Probationary admission is possible. The director of graduate studies will advise the student in writing of what must be done to change the probationary admission to regular admission.
Required Application Materials
