Theatre < University of Missouri (2024)

THEATR1100: Introduction to the Theatre
Examines the form and meaning of theatre in civilizations of the West from the ancient Greeks to modern times.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: Freshman or Sophomore standing
THEATR1250: World Theatre Workshop
(same as BL_STU1250). Provides a diverse ensemble of student performers, writers, and technicians with an intensive immersion in the process of theatrical production through the public presentation of dramatic literature that focuses on global issues of ethnicity and culture.
Credit Hours: 2
THEATR1320: Beginning Scenic Construction
This course examines, through theory and practice, the art and science of technical theatre. Students explore the methods, equipment, and materials used in executing scenery, properties, and lighting designs for the stage, and participate in the backstage operation of a theatrical production.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR1340: Beginning Costume Construction
This course examines, through theory and practice, the art and science of costume technology in the theatre. Students explore the methods, equipment, and materials used in executing costume designs for the stage, and participate in the backstage operation of a theatrical production.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR1360: Stage Makeup
Character analysis, facial anatomy, color for stage and television makeup. Practice in application.
Credit Hour: 1
THEATR1400: Acting for Non-Majors
Basic theory and practice of acting for the non theatre major.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR1420: Stage Movement for the Actor
Basic work in the techniques that comprise movement training for the actor.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR1720: African-American Theatre History
(same as BL_STU1720). A historical and critical analysis of the evolution of African American cultural performance in the American theatre and entertainment industry.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR2005: Topics in Theatre - Humanities
Organized study of selected topics. Subject and credit may vary from semester to semester. May be repeated with department consent. Graded on A-F basis only.
Credit Hour: 1-3
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR2110: Beginning Musical Theatre Performance
A first level of practical study for the actor of theatrical songs through character analysis, lyric interpretation, and movement. This is a performance course. Graded on A-F basis only.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR2200: Introduction to Performance Studies
This course focuses on the writing of adaptations for the stage through performance. Students develop skills in critical reading, writing, listening, speaking and analysis of performance as they study oral and literary texts, autobiography and narratives.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR2220: Immersive Theatre
(same as DST_VS2820). This class introduces the student to the basic principles of immersive theatre and immersive storytelling. Students learn about the history, practice, theory, and critical issues related to immersive theatre and immersive storytelling, including performance art, environmental theatre, happenings, interactive theatre, site specific performance, installation art, video art, projection art, multimedia, intermediality, mediatization, 3D video, 360 video, augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality. Projects provide opportunities for experiences in immersive theatre and immersive storytelling.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: DST_VS1880
THEATR2300: Production Workshop I
Work backstage in support of university theatre productions. Scenery, lighting, costumes, properties or other responsibilities. May be repeated. Graded on a S/U basis only.
Credit Hour: 1
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR2330: Stage Management
Study of the role of the theatre stage manager. Practice in becoming effective in planning and stage managing theatre productions. Graded on A/F basis only.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR2360: Stagecraft
Fundamentals of properties and scenic construction stressing terminology and practical production experience.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR1320
THEATR2410: Performance Workshop
Credit for performance in University Theatre Production. Must audition and be cast to receive credit. May be repeated. Graded on S/U basis only.
Credit Hour: 1
THEATR2420: Introduction to Dance
Introduction to Dance Movement is an introductory dance class designed for the student with little or no prior dance experience. The course may cover dance improvisation, ballet, modern, jazz and musical theatre dance techniques- specifically western dance forms. This is primarily a movement-based course. Brief lectures and class discussion will address a variety of dance related subjects such as music for dance, basic anatomy for dance and how to view dance. Graded on A-F basis only.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR2510: Introduction to Theatre Design
Design principles and elements as they relate to theatre performance. Use of drawing and creative 3-dimensional exercises to develop design concepts.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: to students interested in directing, playwriting, and design for the theatre
THEATR2710: Introduction to Theatre History
Survey of major periods emphasizing the produced play in its historical context.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR2800: Principles of Script Analysis
Methodologies of script analysis for theatrical purposes. Extensive writing will be required.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: ENGLSH1000
THEATR2800W: Principles of Script Analysis - Writing Intensive
Methodologies of script analysis for theatrical purposes. Extensive writing will be required.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: ENGLSH1000
THEATR2810: Script Analysis for Theatre Majors
Advanced methodologies of script analysis. Critical analysis of scripts for theatre, film, and performance, including the analysis of plots, characters, themes, and language. Students in this class view performances and read scripts, then analyze the connections between the scripts and performances through extensive writing exercises.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: ENGLSH1000
Recommended: Intended for Theatre Majors
THEATR2920: Beginning Playwriting
(same as ENGLSH2560). Study and practice of playwriting fundamentals; emphasizes the one-act play.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR3005: Topics in Theatre - Humanities
Organized study of selected topics. Subjects and earnable credit may vary from semester to semester. May be repeated with departmental consent.
Credit Hour: 1-99
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
Recommended: Junior Standing
THEATR3100: Summer Repertory Theatre
Participation in production of Summer Repertory Theatre. May be repeated.
Credit Hour: 1-99
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR3200: Performance of Literature
(same as ENGLSH3570 and COMMUN3570). Analysis and oral interpretation of literary works. Graded on A-F basis only.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: sophomore standing
THEATR3230: Vocal Performance Technique
This course develops the ability to use the voice as a creative and expressive instrument through a comprehensive study of speech and voice dynamics which include the exploration of proper breathing, relaxation, tonal placement, and non-regional articulation.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR3300: Production Workshop II
Credit earned in a technical project in support of a University Theatre production. Scenery, costumes, properties, or other responsibilities. May be repeated to total of 3 hours. Graded on S/U basis only.
Credit Hour: 1
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR3310: Costume Crafts
To develop the skills and techniques needed in executing costume crafts, including millinery, corsetry, painting and dyeing, and embellishment.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR3320: Theatrical Patternmaking
Patternmaking for the theatre. Basic knowledge of sewing required.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR1340 or T_A_M1200
THEATR3330: Advanced Costume Construction
Learn advanced techniques in theatrical costuming through lecture, demonstration and practical application.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR1340 and instructor's consent
THEATR3340: Scene Painting
Studio practice in techniques of painting scenery for the Theatre.
Credit Hours: 2
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR3420: Acting I
Basic theory, practice of acting, stage movement.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR3430: Acting II
Script analysis, character and role development in modern and contemporary non-realistic theatrical forms. Rehearsal and presentation of scenes, based on contemporary dramatic and performance theory.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: THEATR2800
THEATR3440: Acting for the Camera
This class introduces the student to the basic principles of acting for the camera, including solo and group performance, script analysis, character analysis, timing, vocal and movement techniques. Students learn concepts that differentiate screen acting from stage acting. Students learn about the history, practice, theory, and critical issues related to acting for the camera in the contexts of film, television, and digital media. Students learn about concepts such as cinematography, design, video and sound recording, directing, and editing. Students learn about genres, including comedy, drama, and documentary. Projects give the students experience acting on camera.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: THEATR1400 or THEATR3420
THEATR3450: Acting for Animation and Motion Capture
This class introduces the student to the basic principles of acting for animation and motion capture including solo and group performance, script analysis, character analysis, timing, vocal and movement techniques. Students learn about the history, practice, theory, and critical issues related to acting for animation and motion capture in the contexts of film, television, digital media, video games, and virtual reality. Students learn about basic elements of production in animation and motion capture including scripts, storyboarding, layouts, rehearsals, and recording. Students learn about genres of acting for animation and motion capture, including comedy, drama, documentary, cartoons, and anime. Projects provide opportunities for experiences in acting for animation and motion capture.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: THEATR1400 or THEATR3420
THEATR3460: Voiceover
This class introduces the student to the basic principles of voiceover acting, including solo and group performance, script analysis, character analysis, and vocal techniques. Students learn about the history, practice, theory, and critical issues related to voiceover acting in the contexts of film, television, digital media, animation, video games, and virtual reality. Students learn about basic elements of sound production that affect voice acting such as acoustics, microphones, engineering, and sound editing. Students learn about basic genres of voice acting, including commercials, radio broadcasts, long-form narration, video games, animation, and interviews. Projects give the students experience in voice acting.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: THEATR1400 or THEATR3420
THEATR3530: Computer Graphics in Theatre Design
The use of graphics and CAD software to create theatre designs. The course will progress from 2D CAD drafting to 3D image rendering.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR3540: Advanced Stage Makeup
Advanced practical experience in stage makeup techniques. Projects might include: mask making, ventilation, advanced character applications. Practice in application. Graded on A-F basis only.
Credit Hours: 2
Prerequisites: THEATR1360 and instructor's consent
THEATR3550: Sound Design
Beginning sound design for the theatre. Units include basics of researching, recording, and augmenting sound for the use in a theatrical production.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR1320 and instructor's consent
THEATR3560: Scene Design
Theory/practice of scenic design for the theatre with emphasis on the evolutionary process of design from concept to reality.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR2510
Recommended: THEATR3530
THEATR3600: Theatrical Directing
Theory and practice of play directing, script selection, casting, play analysis, rehearsal and performance.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR2800 and instructor's consent
THEATR3600W: Theatrical Directing - Writing Intensive
Theory and practice of play directing, script selection, casting, play analysis, rehearsal and performance.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR2800 and instructor's consent
THEATR3700: World Dramatic Literature
(same as ENGLSH3170). Survey of world drama from Greeks to present, focusing on structure, theory and performance.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: THEATR2710 and THEATR2800
THEATR3700W: World Dramatic Literature - Writing Intensive
(same as ENGLSH3170). Survey of world drama from Greeks to present, focusing on structure, theory and performance.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: THEATR2710 and THEATR2800
THEATR3750: New American Theatre
Survey of drama of the most recent decade as it documents contemporary mores and amplifies cultural themes.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR3770: The Theatre Experience: From Page to Stage and Screen
Stimulates critical thinking about theatrical performance, its relationship to the society of which it is a part, and its past and present significance as an art form, a cultural resource, a social institution, and a commercial enterprise.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: Journalism Majors only
THEATR3920: Intermediate Playwriting
(same as ENGLSH3560). Intermediate study of the writing process as applied to theatre, leading to the creation of a full-length play to be considered for production.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR2920 or ENGLSH2560
THEATR3920W: Intermediate Playwriting -
(same as ENGLSH3560W). Intermediate study of the writing process as applied to theatre, leading to the creation of a full-length play to be considered for production.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR2920 or ENGLSH2560
THEATR3930: Screenwriting for Television and Film
(same as FILMS_VS3930). Fundamentals of storytelling utilizing tools and structure used by television and film.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: ENGLSH1000
THEATR3930W: Screenwriting for Television and Film - Writing Intensive
(same as FILMS_VS3930W). Fundamentals of storytelling utilizing tools and structure used by television and film.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: ENGLSH1000
THEATR4005: Topics in Theatre - Humanities
Organized study of selected topics. Topic and credit may vary semester to semester. May be repeated with department consent.
Credit Hour: 1-99
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR4220: Acting III
(cross-leveled with THEATR7220). Period acting styles. Special projects in interpretation, rehearsal, creation of roles.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR3420 or THEATR3430
Recommended: THEATR2800
THEATR4240: Theory and Practice of Theatre of the Oppressed
(same as PEA_ST4240; cross-leveled with THEATR7240, PEA_ST7240). Theory and practice of Augusto Boal's liberatory interactive theatre process, including application of techniques of specific social issues.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR4280: Digital Media and Performance
(cross-leveled with THEATR7280). This course introduces students to the history and practice of the combination of live actors and digital media within the context of theatre and performance. Students learn about developments in the history of this topic as well as significant individuals, groups of artists, and theorists who have contributed to the field. Theories of performance are utilized as a way to understand subjects such as the development of computers and the Internet, the impact of technology and social media on society, virtual reality, telematics, robotics, and video games. Students create their own performances that combine live performances with digital media elements, and learn basic approaches to using computer software that is employed in creating these types of performances.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR4290: Virtual Reality and Performance
(cross-leveled with THEATR7290). This course introduces students to topics related to theatre and performance in the context of virtual reality. Students learn about developments in the history, theory, and critical analysis of this topic, and study significant writers, artists, and theorists who have contributed to the field. Students learn about principles related to performance and virtual reality such as dramatic structure, immersion, agency, transformation, acting, audience, and design. Projects provide opportunities for experiences in virtual reality and performance.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: THEATR4280
THEATR4300: Digital Humanities and the Arts
(cross-leveled with THEATR7300). This course introduces students to the concepts related to of digital humanities and the arts, with an emphasis on literature, visual art, music, theatre, dance, performance art, and film. Students learn about developments in the history, theory, and critical analysis of this topic, and study significant writers, artists, and theorists who have contributed to the field. Digital humanities methodologies are utilized as a way to understand subjects such as the development of computers and the Internet, the impact of technology on social practices, and the development of the arts in relation to evolving computer technologies. Students develop skills used in the practice of digital scholarship and creative work.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: THEATR4280
THEATR4460: Musical Theatre Performance
A practical study for the actor of theatrical songs through character analysis, lyric interpretation and movement. A performance course.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR4510: Career Development for Theatre Artists
(cross-leveled with THEATR7510). Students will examine the breadth of professional opportunities available in the creative economy and develop skills for a career in the theatre. Students will develop a portfolio of promotional materials and there will be an emphasis on presentation and networking skills, both in person and online.
Credit Hour: 1-3
Prerequisites: department consent
THEATR4512: Principles of Entrepreneurship: Arts Strategies
(same as ART_VS4512, THEATR4512 MUS_GENL4512; cross-leveled with THEATR7512, MUS_GENL7512, ART_VS7512). Students will learn about the principles of Arts Entrepreneurship, including: how organizations and individuals set goals, track progress, take action, and evaluate outcomes in various aspects of business. The objective of this course is for students to gain knowledge of the general operations of arts business, they will develop business plans, and learn about leadership and strategy.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR4514: Arts Engagement
(same as MUS_GENL4514, ART_VS4514;cross-leveled with THEATR7514, MUS_GENL7514, ART_VS7514). This course introduces undergraduate and graduate students to the broad field of community engagement in the arts. Students will explore case studies of community arts engagement within US contexts, examine how arts engagement can foster economic and cultural growth, and explore creative placemaking as a kind of community arts engagement. The course culminates with students proposing a creative placemaking project that to draws on each student's arts background, creative and/or research interests, and works in dialogue with the needs and assets of a particular community. Graded on A-F basis only.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR4516: Arts Finance
(same as MUS_GENL4516, ART_VS4516; cross-leveled with THEATR7516, MUS_GENL7516, ART_VS7516). Students will learn the basics of budgeting, grant writing, fundraising, and other forms of fiscal development for arts-based organizations, programs, and individual projects.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR4530: Stage Lighting Design
(cross-leveled with THEATR 7530). Theory and practice of lighting for theatre production.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR4570: Theatrical Costume Design
Basic practice in costume rendering using charcoal, crayon, ink, watercolor and other media. Costume history, both theatrical and general, will be surveyed. Basic problems of theatre design will be considered.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR1320 or THEATR1340
THEATR4600: Advanced Directing
(cross-leveled with THEATR7600). Advanced principles of theatrical directing; emphasizes stylistic variations. May be repeated once.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR3600 and instructor's consent
THEATR4610: Theatrical Devising
(cross-leveled with THEATR7610). This studio class introduces students to theatrical devising - a collaborative performance process in which an ensemble creates an original piece of theatre. Students will learn about the history and practice of devised theatre in the United States and Europe, study key practitioners and pedagogies of devising, and work in trios and as a collective to devise a series of short theatrical performances organized around a key idea, text, or artifact.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR4650: Introduction to Dramaturgy
The course focuses on the practice of dramaturgy and the various functions currently performed by the artist/scholar identified as "dramaturg" including research, dramatic criticism/interpretation, new play development, marketing and educational outreach, and textual adaptation.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR4720: American Musicals
(same as MUS_H_LI4376). Historical survey of the development of the 20th-Century American Musical in Theatre and Film.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR4820: Studies in Dramatic Literature
(cross-leveled with THEATR7820). Advanced survey of major movements, periods, writers. Repeatable to a maximum of 6 hours with instructor's consent.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: Senior standing
THEATR4820H: Studies in Dramatic Literature - Honors
(cross-leveled with THEATR7820). Advanced survey of major movements, periods, writers. Repeatable to a maximum of 6 hours with instructor's consent.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: Honors eligibility required
Recommended: Senior standing
THEATR4820W: Studies in Dramatic Literature - Writing Intensive
(cross-leveled with THEATR7820). Advanced survey of major movements, periods, writers. Repeatable to a maximum of 6 hours with instructor's consent.
Credit Hours: 3
Recommended: Senior standing
THEATR4920: Advanced Playwriting: Problems
(same as ENGLSH4560; cross-leveled with THEATR7920 and ENGLSH7560). Advanced study of the writing process as applied to theatre, including theory and practice of special playwriting problems and techniques.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR3920 or ENGLSH3560
THEATR4920W: Advanced Playwriting: Problems - Writing Intensive
(same as ENGLSH4560; cross-leveled with THEATR7920 and ENGLSH7560). Advanced study of the writing process as applied to theatre, including theory and practice of special playwriting problems and techniques.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR3920 or ENGLSH3560
THEATR4930: Adaptation of Literature for the Stage
(same as ENGLSH4570; cross-leveled with THEATR7930 and ENGLSH7570). This upper-division course will explore adaptation principles and practices with a variety of forms of literature that were not originally written for the stage.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR4935: Adaptation of Literature for Film
(same as FILMS_VS4935 and ENGLSH4935; cross-leveled with THEATR7935, ENGLSH7580 and FILMS_VS7935). This upper-division course will explore adaptation principles and practices with a variety of forms for literature that were not originally written for film.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR4938: Advanced Screenwriting: Styles
(same as ENGLSH4938; cross-leveled with THEATR7938, ENGLSH7938). To develop advanced skills of screenwriting through a focus on a non-realistic, non-linear dramatic writing styles in development of a full-length screenplay. Areas of study will include techniques of magic realism, symbolism, expressionism, absurdism, surrealism/dada, mythic/fantasy, musicals, political docudrama, and science fiction.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR2920 or ENGLSH2560
Recommended: THEATR3930
THEATR4938W: Advanced Screenwriting: Styles - Writing Intensive
(same as ENGLSH4938; cross-leveled with THEATR7938, ENGLSH7938). To develop advanced skills of screenwriting through a focus on a non-realistic, non-linear dramatic writing styles in development of a full-length screenplay. Areas of study will include techniques of magic realism, symbolism, expressionism, absurdism, surrealism/dada, mythic/fantasy, musicals, political docudrama, and science fiction.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR2920 or ENGLSH2560
Recommended: THEATR3930
THEATR4940: Theatre Entrepreneurship Practicum
(cross-leveled with THEATR7940). Students either A) design and execute an entrepreneurial theatre leadership project in the community, or B) complete an internship (and accompanying report) with an approved partner organization, supervised by the instructor.
Credit Hours: 2
Prerequisites: departmental consent
Recommended: junior or senior standing
THEATR4960: Directed Readings in Theatre
Independent reading, reports.
Credit Hour: 1-3
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR4990: Capstone in Theatre
Theatre experiences and knowledge gained by students are connected through compilation of resume and portfolio. Student will meet with faculty jury to discuss his/her body of theatrical work. Required for senior theatre students. Graded on S/U basis only.
Credit Hour: 1
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR7005: Topics
Organized study of selected topics. Topic and credit may vary semester to semester. May be repeated with department consent.
Credit Hour: 1-99
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR7220: Acting III
(cross-leveled with THEATR7220). Period acting styles. Special projects in interpretation, rehearsal, creation of roles.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR2800 and THEATR3420 or THEATR3430
THEATR7240: Theory and Practice of Theatre of the Oppressed
(same as PEA_ST7240; cross-leveled with PEA_ST4240; THEATR4240). Theory and practice of Augusto Boal's liberatory interactive theatre process, including application of techniques of specific social issues.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR7280: Digital Media and Performance
(cross-leveled with THEATR4280). This course introduces students to the history and practice of the combination of live actors and digital media within the context of theatre and performance. Students learn about developments in the history of this topic as well as significant individuals, groups of artists, and theorists who have contributed to the field. Theories of performance are utilized as a way to understand subjects such as the development of computers and the Internet, the impact of technology and social media on society, virtual reality, telematics, robotics, and video games. Students create their own performances that combine live performances with digital media elements, and learn basic approaches to using computer software that is employed in creating these types of performances.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR7290: Virtual Reality and Performance
(cross-leveled with THEATR4290). This course introduces students to topics related to theatre and performance in the context of virtual reality. Students learn about developments in the history, theory, and critical analysis of this topic, and study significant writers, artists, and theorists who have contributed to the field. Students learn about principles related to performance and virtual reality such as dramatic structure, immersion, agency, transformation, acting, audience, and design. Projects provide opportunities for experiences in virtual reality and performance.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR7300: Digital Humanities and the Arts
(cross-leveled with THEATR4300). This course introduces students to the concepts related to of digital humanities and the arts, with an emphasis on literature, visual art, music, theatre, dance, performance art, and film. Students learn about developments in the history, theory, and critical analysis of this topic, and study significant writers, artists, and theorists who have contributed to the field. Digital humanities methodologies are utilized as a way to understand subjects such as the development of computers and the Internet, the impact of technology on social practices, and the development of the arts in relation to evolving computer technologies. Students develop skills used in the practice of digital scholarship and creative work.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR7510: Career Development for Theatre Artists
(cross-leveled with THEATR4510). Students will examine the breadth of professional opportunities available in the creative economy and develop skills for a career in the theatre. Students will develop a portfolio of promotional materials and there will be an emphasis on presentation and networking skills, both in person and online.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: department consent
THEATR7512: Principles of Entrepreneurship: Arts Strategies
(same as ART_VS7512, MUS_GENL7512; cross-leveled with THEATR4512, ART_VS4512, MUS_GENL4512). Students will learn about the principles of Arts Entrepreneurship, including: how organizations and individuals set goals, track progress, take action, and evaluate outcomes in various aspects of business. The objective of this course is for students to gain knowledge of the general operations of arts business, they will develop business plans, and learn about leadership and strategy. Graded on A-F basis only.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR7514: Arts Engagement
(same as ART_VS7514, MUS_GENL7514; cross-leveled with THEATR4514, ART_VS4514, MUS_GENL4514). This course introduces undergraduate and graduate students to the broad field of community engagement in the arts. Students will explore case studies of community arts engagement within US contexts, examine how arts engagement can foster economic and cultural growth, and explore creative placemaking as a kind of community arts engagement. The course culminates with students proposing a creative placemaking project that to draws on each student's arts background, creative and/or research interests, and works in dialogue with the needs and assets of a particular community. Graded on A-F basis only.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR7516: Arts Finance
(same as ART_VS7516, MUS_GENL7516; cross-leveled with MUS_GENL4516, ART_VS4516, THEATR4516). Students will learn the basics of budgeting, grant writing, fundraising, and other forms of fiscal development for arts-based organizations, programs, and individual projects. Graded on A-F basis only.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR7600: Advanced Directing
(cross-leveled with THEATR4600). Advanced principles of theatrical directing; emphasizes stylistic variations. May be repeated once.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR3600 and instructor's consent
THEATR7610: Theatrical Devising
(cross-leveled with THEATR4610). This studio class introduces students to theatrical devising - a collaborative performance process in which an ensemble creates an original piece of theatre. Students will learn about the history and practice of devised theatre in the United States and Europe, study key practitioners and pedagogies of devising, and work in trios and as a collective to devise a series of short theatrical performances organized around a key idea, text, or artifact.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR7820: Studies in Dramatic Literature
Advanced survey of major movements, periods, writers. Repeatable to a maximum of 6 hours with instructor's consent.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR7920: Advanced Playwriting: Problems
(same as ENGLSH7560; cross-leveled with THEATR4920 and ENGLSH4560). Advanced study of the writing process as applied to theatre, including theory and practice of special playwriting problems and techniques.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: THEATR3920 or ENGLSH3560
THEATR7930: Adaptation of Literature for the Stage
(same as ENGLSH7570; cross-leveled with THEATR4930). Explores adaptation principles and practices with a variety of forms of literature that were not originally written for the stage.
Credit Hours: 3
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR7935: Adaptation of Literature for Film
(same as ENGLSH7580 and FILMS_VS7935; cross-leveled with THEATR4935, FILMS_VS4935 and ENGLSH4935). This upper-division course will explore adaptation principles and practices with a variety of forms of literature that were not originally written for film.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR7938: Advanced Screenwriting: Styles
(same as ENGLSH7938; cross-leveled with THEATR4938, ENGLSH4938). To develop advanced skills of screenwriting through a focus on a non-realistic dramatic writing technique in the development of a full-length screenplay. Areas of study will include techniques of magic realism, symbolism, expressionism, absurdism, surrealism/dada, mythic/fantasy, musicals, political docudrama, and science fiction.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR7940: Theatre Entrepreneurship Practicum
(cross-leveled with THEATR4940). Students either A) design and execute an entrepreneurial theatre leadership project in the community, or B) complete an internship (and accompanying report) with an approved partner organization, supervised by the instructor.
Credit Hours: 2
Prerequisites: department consent
THEATR7950: Introduction to Dramaturgy
This course focuses on the practice of dramaturgy and the various functions currently performed by the artist/scholar identified as "dramaturg" including research, dramatic criticism/interpretation, new play development, marketing and educational outreach, and textual adaptation. Graded on A-F basis only.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR7960: Directed Readings in Theatre
Independent reading, reports.
Credit Hour: 1-3
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR8005: Topics in Theatre
Organized study of selected topics. Topic and credit may vary from semester to semester. May be repeated with department consent.
Credit Hour: 1-99
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR8090: Research in Theatre
Independent research of advanced nature leading to report. Graded on S/U basis only.
Credit Hour: 1-99
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR8100: Theatre Scholarship
History, goals, and techniques of academic writing in theatre including research, types of studies, primary materials, interpretation, writing techniques, and publication.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR8200: Performance Ethnography
This graduate seminar will explore intersections of the fields of ethnography and performance: both studies of ethnographic research conducted within a performance paradigm and the performance of ethnographic research. The class will explore major critical and theoretical issues about ethnography and performance, including the conflation and differences between the forms of ethnographic texts and traditional performance scripts, questions about what constitutes performance ethnography as a genre, the construction and deconstruction of identities and communities inherent in performance ethnography, strategies for creating and critiquing the performance of ethnographic research, ethical questions related to representation and the performance of ethnographic research, writing performance ethnography, and the staging of texts based on ethnographic research.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR8210: Autoperformance Theory and Practice
This course explores the field of autobiographical performance and autoethnography from a theoretical and practical perspective.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR8220: Qualitative Inquiry in Performance
This graduate seminar introduces students to qualitative research traditions and inquiry methods - such as, participant-observation, interviewing, artifact analysis - which are often used in the social sciences and humanities. In small-scale projects, students will gain experience analyzing social life by: crafting a research proposal, collecting a data corpus, interpreting their data alongside the use of prior research literatures.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR8385: Problems in Theatre
Individual study/project not leading to thesis or dissertation.
Credit Hour: 1-99
Prerequisites: instructor's consent
THEATR8400: Contemporary Perspectives on Applied Theatre and Performance
This graduate seminar introduces students to the subfield of 'applied theatre'. Students will learn about a range of characteristics of applied theatre - its social foundations, key figures, common performance practices and pedagogies, and explore traditional settings and populations in which applied theatre is enacted.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR8610: Classical Theatre
This graduate seminar will explore this history, theory, and criticism of classical and neoclassical performance texts and plays. The class will balance the study of the historical context of the period with the exploration of works by major theorists and critics with readings of dramatic literature as a vehicle for discussing how theoretical and critical issues are applied to the history of classical theatre in performance.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR8620: Contemporary Theatre
This graduate seminar will explore this history, theory, and criticism of contemporary performance texts and plays. The class will balance the study of the historical context of the period with the exploration of works by major theorists and critics with readings of dramatic literature as a vehicle for discussing how theoretical and critical issues are applied to the history of contemporary theatre in performance.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR8630: Performance Studies
This graduate seminar will explore topics related to performance studies. The class will balance the exploration of works by major theorists and critics with readings of various performance texts as a vehicle for discussing how theoretical and critical issues are applied to theatre and performance.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR8787: Seminar in Theatre History
Selected problems in theatre history. May be repeated.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR8820: Graduate Seminar in Dramatic Literature
This is a course that explores the influence of major playwrights and playwriting in society--specific playwrights and their works are determined by the course professor.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR8887: Seminar in Dramatic Theory and Criticism
Selected topics in dramatic theory and criticism. May be repeated.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR8987: Graduate Seminar in Playwriting
(same as ENGLSH8560). Seminar in theory, practice, and pedagogy of playwriting, students prepare a mid-term in playwriting theory, a full-length play, a research paper, and a syllabus and lesson plans for an undergraduate playwriting course.
Credit Hours: 3
THEATR9090: Research in Theatre
Research leading to thesis or dissertation. Graded on a S/U basis only.
Credit Hour: 1-99
Prerequisites: instructor's consent