There Are 14 Types of Ulcers—How Can You Tell the Difference? (2024)

An ulcer is an open sore that develops on your skin, the lining of an internal organ, or the surface of body tissue. Ulcers form when inflammation causes tissue erosion, leading to pain and discomfort in the area where the ulcer developed.

There are several types of ulcers, each with its distinct causes, symptoms, and treatment approaches. Some ulcers heal on their own with self-care measures and time, while others require medical treatments to relieve symptoms.

Ulcers can develop in various body parts, including externally on the skin and internally in the lining of organs or body tissues.There are four main locations where ulcers can occur, with 14 different types of ulcers you can develop.

Peptic (Stomach) Ulcers

Peptic ulcers (also called stomach ulcers) are sores that develop on the lining of the stomach, upper part of the small intestine (duodenum), or esophagus (food pipe):

Gastric (stomach) ulcers: Occur in the stomach lining, causing symptoms like burning stomach pain, bloating , nausea, and vomiting

A protective mucus layer lining the stomach, intestines, and esophagus usually prevents damage from digestive acids. However, the breakdown of this protective layer allows digestive acids to reach and damage the stomach and intestinal walls, leading to a peptic ulcer. There are two main causes of peptic ulcers:

Helicobacter pylori ( H. pylori ) bacterial infection

Long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as Advil (ibuprofen)

About 1-6% of adults in the United States have peptic ulcers. The risk of developing a peptic ulcer is higher in older adults, people who smoke, and those with a history of peptic ulcers.

Skin Ulcers

Skin ulcers are open sores that develop on the skin. They can vary in size and depth and have different causes. There are four subtypes of skin ulcers, which include:

Arterial ulcers: Develop due to poor blood circulation in the legs. Lack of nutrient-rich blood to the tissues causes cell death and tissue damage, leading to ulcers. Arterial ulcers usually develop on the feet and legs and may appear dark red, yellow, black, or gray. Some cause aching pain in the legs and feet, but dangling the affected leg downward may relieve discomfort.

Mouth Ulcers

Mouth ulcers, or oral ulcers, are sores that develop inside the mouth. These ulcers include:

Canker sores ( aphthous ulcers): Small, painful ulcers with a red edge and white or yellow-colored center that appear on the inner lips, cheeks, palate, or gums. Rough toothbrushing, mouth injuries from dental work, biting your tongue or cheek, stress , hormonal changes, and food allergies can all trigger the development of canker sores.

Genital Ulcers

Genital ulcers are sores that develop on the vagin*, penis, anus, or perineum (a small patch of skin between your genitals and anus). Most genital ulcers develop as a result of a sexually transmitted infection (STI), but can also occur due to trauma to the genital area, infections like mononucleosis, and inflammatory conditions like psoriasis. Subtypes of genital ulcers include:

Genital herpes : Develops from the herpes simplex virus (HSV), causing painful blisters and sores to form on the genitals, buttocks, or thighs.

How To Know Which Type You Have

Determining the type of ulcer you have requires a comprehensive evaluation by a healthcare provider. While your symptoms can provide initial clues, healthcare providers will review your medical history, perform a physical examination, and order diagnostic tests to give a definitive diagnosis.

Diagnostic tests to confirm the type of ulcer you have may include:

Endoscopy : Involves passing a thin, flexible tube with a light and camera through your mouth to examine the esophagus, stomach, and upper small intestine

Blood test: Checks for infections, inflammation, or other underlying conditions

Stool test: Detects blood or the presence of H. pylori bacteria

Detects blood or the presence of H. pylori bacteria Imaging test: Uses CT scans or ultrasounds to help visualize the ulcer and its affected area

While some types of ulcers (like canker sores) may go away with self-care, most require medical attention for an accurate diagnosis and effective treatment. Over-the-counter (OTC) medications may temporarily relieve some ulcer symptoms, but they don’t address the underlying cause.

It's important to seek medical attention if you experience any of the following symptoms:

Severe abdominal pain

Bloody, tarry, or black stools

Vomiting blood

Difficulty swallowing

Rapid heartbeat

Fainting or dizziness

Treatments vary widely, depending on the type of ulcer, and may include:

Medications to reduce stomach acid

Antibiotics to eradicate bacterial infections

Antifungals to treat fungal infections

Lifestyle changes, such as avoiding irritants like alcohol and spicy foods

OTC or prescription topical ointments and creams or oral mouthwashes

Preventing Ulcers

Implementing certain lifestyle habits can help prevent new or future ulcers. While not all ulcer types are entirely preventable, healthy habits may help lower your risk of certain types.Consider the following tips:

Peptic ulcers: Avoid prolonged or excessive NSAID use, avoid smoking, limit alcohol intake, and seek treatment for ongoing acid reflux (heartburn)

Ulcers are open sores that can develop in several body areas, including the skin, internal organs, and genitals. Each ulcer type has distinct causes, symptoms, and treatments.

Most ulcers require medical treatment, so talk to a healthcare provider if you have a visible ulcer or have symptoms of an ulcer inside the body, such as stomach pain or painful swallowing.Treatments like medications and lifestyle changes can help relieve symptoms and improve your overall quality of life.

