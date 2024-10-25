These Craigslist Car Scams | PrivateAuto | PrivateAuto (2024)

PrivateAuto is the most user-friendly place to sell your car or buy a private-party used car. But we don't hate other listing sites. In fact, we’ve created a solution for users of other sites.

DealNow lets you start a deal on Craigslist and finish it with our transactional technology.

Here’s how it works:

1. Invite the other party to DealNow via a custom link.

2. Enjoy identity verification, in-app messaging, and a test drive scheduling feature (none of which require you to exchange contact info).

3. Meet for the test drive

4. You go together through a step-by-step transaction process in which you each confirm relevant details right in the PrivateAuto mobile app. From mileage to the VIN to the condition of the vehicle, we help you both prevent any errors.

5. Both of you electronically sign an official bill of sale. The buyer gets confirmation that the seller has signed and that they are safe to pay for the car since the bill of sale is a legally binding document. Both of you retain a copy of the signed bill of sale in your PrivateAuto account for reference.

6. The buyer is prompted to initiate payment via our integrated banking gateway, PrivateAuto Pay.

7. The seller gets the money instantly in their PrivateAuto Pay account and confirms receipt of payment.

8. The seller signs over the car title and hands over the keys.

DealNow is so smooth, so safe, and so fast that you’ll never want to buy or sell a car without it.