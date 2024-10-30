These Expert-Approved Makeup Wipes Give You a Clean Slate in Minutes (2024)

We couldn’t agree more—not to mention they’re a lifesaver when there’s no water source nearby to activate a foaming face cleanser. That’s why we conducted hours of research on the best makeup remover wipes, evaluating them not only on their effectiveness, but their active ingredients, and their overall value (looking at how many wipes each pack contains). We also had a look at what is not included in the wipes, like any additives that might strip the barrier. We took into consideration different skin types, from sensitive to acne-prone, and after considering dozens of different brands and consulting beauty experts, we chose these top picks.

Makeup wipes can be somewhat of a controversial skincare item because of their disposable nature and questionable ability to thoroughly cleanse, says Dani Kimiko Vincent , celebrity makeup artist and founder of Japanese beauty brand KIMIKO. “While I don’t recommend them for daily cleansing, there is no denying that they can be super handy when traveling or in a pinch; ie. you had too late of a night and need a quick fix.”

Best Overall Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes $14$10 at Amazon$10$3 at Target$8 at Ulta What We Like Plant-based and compostable

Dermatologist-tested

Removes waterproof makeup What to Consider Can rip if pressed too hard Size: 25 wipes | Scent: Clean | Cruelty-Free: Yes A skincare classic, these towelettes swiftly remove all makeup (even waterproof) without the need for skin-drying alcohol. “They truly are the best drugstore makeup wipes and they’ve newly introduced a 100% plant-based home-compostable cloth,” shares Vincent, adding that she likes to hold the wipe folded over each eye for 5-10 seconds, allowing the solution to dissolve makeup, then very gently wipe it away. Non-greasy and moist enough to prevent dragging, they’re a great option for any time you need to cleanse your face quickly and without a sink. Vincent also suggests opting for the fragrance-free version for the least amount of irritation.



Best Drugstore Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes $20$15 at Amazon$6 at Target$6 at Walmart What We Like Made from recycled cotton

Made with plant-based ingredients

Hydrating What to Consider Not recyclable Size: 30 wipes | Scent: Green, fresh | Cruelty-Free: Yes Burt’s Bees do great simple skincare, and these wipes are no different. Pre-soaked with aloe vera, a plant extract known to soften and soothe, these accessible wipes gently dissolve makeup and skincare, leaving the complexion soft and hydrated. Bonus: each cloth is made from at least 60% repurposed cotton.



Best for Sensitive Skin Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes $8$7 at Amazon$7 at Target$12 at Ulta What We Like Non-irritating

Remove waterproof makeup easily

Soothes the skin What to Consider Wipes dry out if not properly closed Size: 25 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes Sensitive skin will love these non-irritating wipes from Cetaphil. They're effective enough to remove makeup without disturbing the barrier. We also love that they won’t leave you red, irritated, or watery-eyed.



Best for Sensitive Skin, Runner-Up Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Wipes $15$10 at Amazon$15 at Walmart What We Like Compostable

Soft texture

Contains vitamin B5 What to Consider No hydrating ingredients Size: 25 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes Basic, effective, and most importantly, compostable, these wipes from Simple do everything you need without drying out the skin. We love the fact the fibers used are ultra-soft, too.



Best Gentle Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Wipes $8$7 at Amazon$20$8 at Target$8 at Ulta What We Like Hypoallergenic

Hydrating

Snap-lid packaging What to Consider Can be a bit oily Size: 30 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes Formulated with olive oil and grapeseed, these wipes from Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty are nourishing, effective, and safe for all skin types. We love the fact they come with a snap lid to prevent drying out, too.



Best for Dry Skin Clé de Peau Beauté Eye & Lip Makeup Remover Sheets $50 at Amazon$50 at NordstromView on Cledepeaubeaute.com What We Like Soft texture

Nourishing

Rich in antioxidants What to Consider Can leave a slight film on the skin Size: 50 wipes | Scent: Fresh, floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes If you want the simplicity of a face wipe but don’t want to lose out on a luxurious skincare experience, it’s got to be Clé de Peau. Biodegradable and oh-so-soft, these wipes utilize hyaluronic acid and fruit extracts to care for the skin, while oils (specifically camellia and argan) nourish the lashes. They're generous in size, too.



Best Micellar Clinique Micellar Cleansing Towelettes $22 at Amazon$22 at Sephora$22 at Target What We Like Soaked in micellar water

Dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested

Non-irritating What to Consider Hard to pull out of packaging Size: 50 wipes | Scent: Fresh | Cruelty-Free: No We love that these wipes easily cut through makeup and sunscreen without dragging or any irritation. The towelette specifically is soaked in a micellar water solution that works to quickly cleanse the skin, removing sunscreen, skincare, and eye makeup. If you love Clinique’s iconic Take The Day Off cleansing balm, these are a great on-the-go option.



Best Brightening Skinfood Rice Brightening Cleansing Tissue $15 at Amazon$11 at IHerb What We Like Boosts radiance

Soft texture

Moisturizing What to Consider May irritate sensitive eyes Size: 80 wipes | Scent: Floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes These pillowy wipes are a treat for tired skin at the end of a long day. Enriched with Korean rice bran water, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, not only do they remove makeup and skincare, but help to rehydrate the skin, too. They're a great pick for travel when your skin needs an extra boost. However, they do have a strong floral scent, so proceed carefully if you’re sensitive.



Best French Pharmacy Bioderma Sensibio H20 Wipes $18 at TargetView on Bioderma.usView on CVS What We Like Biodegradable

Soap-free

Gentle What to Consider Could be saturated with more solution; a little dry Size:25 wipes | Scent: Subtle, floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes While esthetician Melanie Grant prefers a liquid or gel cleanser, she does recommend these gentle wipes from Bioderma as a waterless option whenever you’re on the go. “Bioderma’s wipes are soft and non-irritating, plus come soaked with a micellar solution that effectively breaks down sebum, makeup, and pollution,” she says. And they felt safe for sensitive eyes when testing.

Best for Combination Skin Shiseido Refreshing Cleansing Sheets $20 at Amazon$20 at SephoraView on Sobelia.com What We Like Alcohol-free

Made from 100% cotton

pH-balanced formula What to Consider A little thin Size: 30 wipes | Scent: Floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes Made from super soft 100% cotton, these Japanese wipes from Shiseido are a luxurious experience. Oil-free but with the added benefits of witch hazel, they’re a great option for oily and combination complexions. The package also reseals well so you never run the risk of reaching for a dried-out cloth.



Best Foaming Skyn Iceland Glacial Cleansing Cloths View on Dermava.com What We Like Soothing feel

Biodegradable

Foams up What to Consider A little too saturated for some Size: 30 wipes | Scent: Herbal | Cruelty-Free: Yes There’s a lot to love about these wipes from Scandinavian skincare brand Skyn Iceland. Not only do they contain coconut-based surfactants to remove makeup, but also cucumber, Icelandic complex, and white willow bark to promote skin that’s smooth, clear, and calm. The best thing though is that they have a slight foamy aspect that makes your skin feel properly clean (a trait that’s tricky to find).



Best Exfoliating Ursa Major Face Wipes $26 at Amazon$26 at Dermstore$26 at Thrive Market What We Like Gently exfoliates dead skin

Soothe irritated skin

Stay moist What to Consider Come individually wrapped Size: 20 wipes | Scent: Herbal, floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes These individually wrapped wipes are saturated with Ursa Major’s 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic, a formula rich in aloe vera, green tea, willow bark, sodium hyaluronate, and birch sap to condition depleted skin. Even celebrity esthetician Angela Caglia is a fan, saying they are hands down her favorite makeup wipes. “They are made with quality cotton and the ingredients are clean and soothing,” she shares, adding that she’s hesitant to use any other wipes because of the chemicals and alcohol added.



Best for Travel Joanna Czech The Cleansing Wipes View on Joannaczech.comView on Olivela.com$30 at Bluemercury.com What We Like Fresh spa-like scent

Non-drying

Slim pouch What to Consider Only comes with 10 wipes Size: 10 wipes | Scent: Subtle, floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes Hundreds of 5-star reviews speak for themselves when it comes to A-list esthetician Joanna Czech’s wipes. For starters, the slim pack fits in a purse for night-out touch-ups and they not only feel indulgent but smell even better—like you just left the spa. Czech thought of it all when designing these refreshing sheets: rosemary leaf oil to draw out debris; hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate; and cornflower water to soothe and calm inflammation. The folded towelettes may seem small at first but they unfold to a larger cloth that can cover your face and décolletage in one swipe.

Best J-Beauty Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths $62 at Amazon$62 at Sephora$24 at Dermstore What We Like Very saturated cloths

Safe for acne-prone skin

Oil-free What to Consider Not ideal for sensitive eyes Size: 10 wipes | Scent: Botanical | Cruelty-Free: Yes “My kit is not complete without Koh Gen Doh Cleansing Water Cloths,” raves Vincent. “In my eyes, these wipes are simply the best for getting all traces of eye and face makeup to disappear and are a must-have when working with makeup clients.” They also work well as a carry-on staple for long flights, since they’re infused with mineral-rich Yumura hot spring water to promote soft, supple skin—even in the most dehydrating circumstances.

Best Vegan Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes $16 at AmazonView on Josiemaran.com What We Like Free of all synthetics and nasties

Argan oil infused

Portion of sales go towards protecting the polar bears What to Consider Not great at removing waterproof mascara Size: 30 wipes | Scent: Citrusy | Cruelty-Free: Yes Just like the rest of Josie Maran’s argan oil-infused line, these wipes are packed with good-for-you ingredients like aloe vera, marshmallow root extract, and glycerin—and they’re vegan to boot. We love that they are super gentle and not greasy in the slightest, plus they smell divine, thanks to grapefruit peel oil. Pro tip: Store the package upside down so the cleansing solution penetrates and absorbs into the top wipe.