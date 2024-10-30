These Expert-Approved Makeup Wipes Give You a Clean Slate in Minutes (2024)

Table of Contents
Best Overall Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes Best Drugstore Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes Best for Oily Skin Almay Clear Complexion Makeup Remover Best for Sensitive Skin Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes Best for Sensitive Skin, Runner-Up Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Wipes Best Gentle Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Wipes Best for Dry Skin Clé de Peau Beauté Eye & Lip Makeup Remover Sheets Best Micellar Clinique Micellar Cleansing Towelettes Best Brightening Skinfood Rice Brightening Cleansing Tissue Best French Pharmacy Bioderma Sensibio H20 Wipes Best for Combination Skin Shiseido Refreshing Cleansing Sheets Best Foaming Skyn Iceland Glacial Cleansing Cloths Best Exfoliating Ursa Major Face Wipes Best for Travel Joanna Czech The Cleansing Wipes Best J-Beauty Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths Best Vegan Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes Best XL Wipes Real Clean by Real Techniques XL Makeup Removing Wipes What to Look for in Makeup Remover Wipes Why Trust Byrdie References

Makeup wipes can be somewhat of a controversial skincare item because of their disposable nature and questionable ability to thoroughly cleanse, says Dani Kimiko Vincent, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Japanese beauty brand KIMIKO. “While I don’t recommend them for daily cleansing, there is no denying that they can be super handy when traveling or in a pinch; ie. you had too late of a night and need a quick fix.”

We couldn’t agree more—not to mention they’re a lifesaver when there’s no water source nearby to activate a foaming face cleanser. That’s why we conducted hours of research on the best makeup remover wipes, evaluating them not only on their effectiveness, but their active ingredients, and their overall value (looking at how many wipes each pack contains). We also had a look at what is not included in the wipes, like any additives that might strip the barrier. We took into consideration different skin types, from sensitive to acne-prone, and after considering dozens of different brands and consulting beauty experts, we chose these top picks.

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Jump to Review

Best for Sensitive Skin, Runner-Up:

SALE

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Wipes at Amazon$15$10
Jump to Review
Jump to Review

What We Like

  • Plant-based and compostable

  • Dermatologist-tested

  • Removes waterproof makeup

What to Consider

  • Can rip if pressed too hard

Size: 25 wipes | Scent: Clean | Cruelty-Free: Yes

A skincare classic, these towelettes swiftly remove all makeup (even waterproof) without the need for skin-drying alcohol. “They truly are the best drugstore makeup wipes and they’ve newly introduced a 100% plant-based home-compostable cloth,” shares Vincent, adding that she likes to hold the wipe folded over each eye for 5-10 seconds, allowing the solution to dissolve makeup, then very gently wipe it away. Non-greasy and moist enough to prevent dragging, they’re a great option for any time you need to cleanse your face quickly and without a sink. Vincent also suggests opting for the fragrance-free version for the least amount of irritation.

What We Like

  • Made from recycled cotton

  • Made with plant-based ingredients

  • Hydrating

What to Consider

  • Not recyclable

Size: 30 wipes | Scent: Green, fresh | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Burt’s Bees do great simple skincare, and these wipes are no different. Pre-soaked with aloe vera, a plant extract known to soften and soothe, these accessible wipes gently dissolve makeup and skincare, leaving the complexion soft and hydrated. Bonus: each cloth is made from at least 60% repurposed cotton.

What We Like

  • Made from biodegradable fibers

  • Oil-free

  • Gently exfoliates

What to Consider

  • Could be too abrasive for dry skin

Size: 25 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes

See Also
Waterproof Mascara Has Nothing on These Makeup Removing Face WipesI Rarely Use Makeup Remover Wipes, But These 13 Are Worth Trying in a PinchThe 10 Best Makeup Remover Wipes to Buy in 2024The Reason You Shouldn't Just Be Using A Makeup Wipe

Made from 100% biodegradable fibers, these wipes give you all of the easy-peasy cleansing benefits without the environmental guilt. They’re also pre-moistened with witch hazel, aloe vera, cucumber, and salicylic acid, making them a great choice for oily and breakout-prone skin.

What We Like

  • Non-irritating

  • Remove waterproof makeup easily

  • Soothes the skin

What to Consider

  • Wipes dry out if not properly closed

Size: 25 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Sensitive skin will love these non-irritating wipes from Cetaphil. They're effective enough to remove makeup without disturbing the barrier. We also love that they won’t leave you red, irritated, or watery-eyed.

What We Like

  • Compostable

  • Soft texture

  • Contains vitamin B5

What to Consider

  • No hydrating ingredients

Size: 25 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Basic, effective, and most importantly, compostable, these wipes from Simple do everything you need without drying out the skin. We love the fact the fibers used are ultra-soft, too.

What We Like

  • Hypoallergenic

  • Hydrating

  • Snap-lid packaging

What to Consider

  • Can be a bit oily

Size: 30 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Formulated with olive oil and grapeseed, these wipes from Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty are nourishing, effective, and safe for all skin types. We love the fact they come with a snap lid to prevent drying out, too.

What We Like

  • Soft texture

  • Nourishing

  • Rich in antioxidants

What to Consider

  • Can leave a slight film on the skin

Size: 50 wipes | Scent: Fresh, floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes

If you want the simplicity of a face wipe but don’t want to lose out on a luxurious skincare experience, it’s got to be Clé de Peau. Biodegradable and oh-so-soft, these wipes utilize hyaluronic acid and fruit extracts to care for the skin, while oils (specifically camellia and argan) nourish the lashes. They're generous in size, too.

What We Like

  • Soaked in micellar water

  • Dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested

  • Non-irritating

What to Consider

  • Hard to pull out of packaging

Size: 50 wipes | Scent: Fresh | Cruelty-Free: No

We love that these wipes easily cut through makeup and sunscreen without dragging or any irritation. The towelette specifically is soaked in a micellar water solution that works to quickly cleanse the skin, removing sunscreen, skincare, and eye makeup. If you love Clinique’s iconic Take The Day Off cleansing balm, these are a great on-the-go option.

What We Like

  • Boosts radiance

  • Soft texture

  • Moisturizing

What to Consider

  • May irritate sensitive eyes

Size: 80 wipes | Scent: Floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes

These pillowy wipes are a treat for tired skin at the end of a long day. Enriched with Korean rice bran water, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, not only do they remove makeup and skincare, but help to rehydrate the skin, too. They're a great pick for travel when your skin needs an extra boost. However, they do have a strong floral scent, so proceed carefully if you’re sensitive.

What We Like

  • Biodegradable

  • Soap-free

  • Gentle

What to Consider

  • Could be saturated with more solution; a little dry

Size:25 wipes | Scent: Subtle, floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes

While esthetician Melanie Grant prefers a liquid or gel cleanser, she does recommend these gentle wipes from Bioderma as a waterless option whenever you’re on the go. “Bioderma’s wipes are soft and non-irritating, plus come soaked with a micellar solution that effectively breaks down sebum, makeup, and pollution,” she says. And they felt safe for sensitive eyes when testing.

What We Like

  • Alcohol-free

  • Made from 100% cotton

  • pH-balanced formula

What to Consider

  • A little thin

Size: 30 wipes | Scent: Floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Made from super soft 100% cotton, these Japanese wipes from Shiseido are a luxurious experience. Oil-free but with the added benefits of witch hazel, they’re a great option for oily and combination complexions. The package also reseals well so you never run the risk of reaching for a dried-out cloth.

What We Like

  • Soothing feel

  • Biodegradable

  • Foams up

What to Consider

  • A little too saturated for some

Size: 30 wipes | Scent: Herbal | Cruelty-Free: Yes

There’s a lot to love about these wipes from Scandinavian skincare brand Skyn Iceland. Not only do they contain coconut-based surfactants to remove makeup, but also cucumber, Icelandic complex, and white willow bark to promote skin that’s smooth, clear, and calm. The best thing though is that they have a slight foamy aspect that makes your skin feel properly clean (a trait that’s tricky to find).

What We Like

  • Gently exfoliates dead skin

  • Soothe irritated skin

  • Stay moist

What to Consider

  • Come individually wrapped

Size: 20 wipes | Scent: Herbal, floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes

These individually wrapped wipes are saturated with Ursa Major’s 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic, a formula rich in aloe vera, green tea, willow bark, sodium hyaluronate, and birch sap to condition depleted skin. Even celebrity esthetician Angela Caglia is a fan, saying they are hands down her favorite makeup wipes. “They are made with quality cotton and the ingredients are clean and soothing,” she shares, adding that she’s hesitant to use any other wipes because of the chemicals and alcohol added.

What We Like

  • Fresh spa-like scent

  • Non-drying

  • Slim pouch

What to Consider

  • Only comes with 10 wipes

Size: 10 wipes | Scent: Subtle, floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Hundreds of 5-star reviews speak for themselves when it comes to A-list esthetician Joanna Czech’s wipes. For starters, the slim pack fits in a purse for night-out touch-ups and they not only feel indulgent but smell even better—like you just left the spa. Czech thought of it all when designing these refreshing sheets: rosemary leaf oil to draw out debris; hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate; and cornflower water to soothe and calm inflammation. The folded towelettes may seem small at first but they unfold to a larger cloth that can cover your face and décolletage in one swipe.

What We Like

  • Very saturated cloths

  • Safe for acne-prone skin

  • Oil-free

What to Consider

  • Not ideal for sensitive eyes

Size: 10 wipes | Scent: Botanical | Cruelty-Free: Yes

“My kit is not complete without Koh Gen Doh Cleansing Water Cloths,” raves Vincent. “In my eyes, these wipes are simply the best for getting all traces of eye and face makeup to disappear and are a must-have when working with makeup clients.” They also work well as a carry-on staple for long flights, since they’re infused with mineral-rich Yumura hot spring water to promote soft, supple skin—even in the most dehydrating circumstances.

What We Like

  • Free of all synthetics and nasties

  • Argan oil infused

  • Portion of sales go towards protecting the polar bears

What to Consider

  • Not great at removing waterproof mascara

Size: 30 wipes | Scent: Citrusy | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Just like the rest of Josie Maran’s argan oil-infused line, these wipes are packed with good-for-you ingredients like aloe vera, marshmallow root extract, and glycerin—and they’re vegan to boot. We love that they are super gentle and not greasy in the slightest, plus they smell divine, thanks to grapefruit peel oil. Pro tip: Store the package upside down so the cleansing solution penetrates and absorbs into the top wipe.

What We Like

  • Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested

  • XL size is 2x bigger than most wipes

  • Created by makeup artists

What to Consider

  • Could be softer

Size: 25 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes

If you tend to use multiple wipes when removing eye makeup (we’re looking at you, smoky eyes), give Real Techniques’ x-large towelettes a try. The squares are 50% bigger than your average wipes—making them great for the body, too—and they’re dermatologist-tested and ophthalmologist-approved, which means safe for sensitive peepers and contact wearers.

What to Look for in Makeup Remover Wipes

  • Gentle or oil-based ingredients: Makeup removers may be tough on the skin, so opt to choose gentle or oil-based ingredients. Many products on this list contain ingredients like aloe vera and plant extracts including green tea, cucumber, and coconut. This may help prevent the dreaded burning or irritation that tends to come with using makeup remover. Plus, oil-based makeup remover wipes are typically great at removing waterproof or long-wearing makeup.
  • Formula: Choose a formula that's best for your skin type. Since there are formulas for dry, oily, and sensitive skin, make sure to read the packaging to find the best one for you. For dry skin or sensitive skin types, it may be best to avoid high alcohol content in the wipes to avoid any potential dryness.

FAQ

  • Are makeup remover wipes bad for your skin?

    Some makeup wipes may cause irritation and redness on your skin. Make sure to watch how your skin reacts and check the ingredients to help potentially avoid causing any damage.

  • Should you use makeup wipes before washing face?

    Use makeup wipes before washing your face. This will help remove the majority of your makeup, and washing your face afterward may help eliminate any residue or leftover makeup.

  • How do I dispose of biodegradable wipes?

    Biodegradable products, like wipes, are designed to be broken down in landfills, so throw out your wipes like you would any other makeup wipe.

  • What is the difference between cleansing wipes and makeup wipes?

    Cleansing and makeup wipes are often used interchangeably and can have the same purpose and ingredients, but there is a key difference between the two. Cleansing wipes containing certain active ingredients or ones that are specifically meant to address concerns like oily skin, blemishes, and blackheads are not meant for removing makeup. Most are too harsh to be used around the eye area. But a gentle cleansing wipe with hydrating ingredients can be used both to cleanse skin and remove makeup.

  • Which is better, micellar water or makeup remover wipes?

    That depends on your skincare needs and use. Makeup remover wipes are convenient for use on-the-go or late at night as a quick cleanse before you go to sleep, while micellar water is used at the sink much like a traditional cleanser. If you want to remove makeup while traveling or at the gym, for example, makeup remover wipes are a great option.

Why Trust Byrdie

Byrdie contributor Emily Algar is an Australia-based journalist and beauty expert specializing in product reviews. In addition to interviewing skincare gurus for their picks and consulting a bunch of online reviews to determine the best of the best, she also did a significant amount of testing and trialing for this story.

Kelli Acciardo is a commerce writer and veteran beauty editor who knows her skincare. A makeup remover wipe enthusiast, she’s a big fan of Josie Maran, Joanna Czech, and Ursa Major’s cleansing towelettes.

Team Byrdie also enlisted the following experts to weigh in on the subject:

  • Melanie Grant is a skin expert and advanced esthetician with clinics in Los Angeles, Sydney, and Melbourne.
  • Dani Kimiko Vincent is a celebrity makeup/brow artist and the founder of KIMIKO, a line of Japanese makeup and eyebrow essentials.
  • Angela Caglia is a master esthetician who works with celebrity clients such as Camila Morrone, Riley Keough, Sting, and more.

According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find enough makeup remover wipes from a Black-owned and/or Black-founded business to meet this percentage. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.

Article Sources

Byrdie takes every opportunity to use high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial guidelines to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy.

  1. Hekmatpou D, Mehrabi F, Rahzani K, Aminiyan A. The Effect of Aloe Vera Clinical Trials on Prevention and Healing of Skin Wound: A Systematic Review. Iran J Med Sci. 2019;44(1):1-9.

  2. https://incidecoder.com/ingredients/centaurea-cyanus-flower-water

These Expert-Approved Makeup Wipes Give You a Clean Slate in Minutes (2024)

References

Top Articles
Prego! 9x de beste Italiaanse restaurants in Amsterdam
What Does "Prego" Mean in Italian? - 7 Possible Translations - Daily Italian Words
Scholastic Toolkit Sign In
Latest Posts
What is 90 Days From October 28, 2024? - Calculatio
What is 90 Days From October 26, 2024? - Calculatio
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jerrold Considine

Last Updated:

Views: 5620

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jerrold Considine

Birthday: 1993-11-03

Address: Suite 447 3463 Marybelle Circles, New Marlin, AL 20765

Phone: +5816749283868

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Air sports, Sand art, Electronics, LARPing, Baseball, Book restoration, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Jerrold Considine, I am a combative, cheerful, encouraging, happy, enthusiastic, funny, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.