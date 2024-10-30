These Expert-Approved Makeup Wipes Give You a Clean Slate in Minutes (2024)

Makeup wipes can be somewhat of a controversial skincare item because of their disposable nature and questionable ability to thoroughly cleanse, says Dani Kimiko Vincent, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Japanese beauty brand KIMIKO. “While I don’t recommend them for daily cleansing, there is no denying that they can be super handy when traveling or in a pinch; ie. you had too late of a night and need a quick fix.”
We couldn’t agree more—not to mention they’re a lifesaver when there’s no water source nearby to activate a foaming face cleanser. That’s why we conducted hours of research on the best makeup remover wipes, evaluating them not only on their effectiveness, but their active ingredients, and their overall value (looking at how many wipes each pack contains). We also had a look at what is not included in the wipes, like any additives that might strip the barrier. We took into consideration different skin types, from sensitive to acne-prone, and after considering dozens of different brands and consulting beauty experts, we chose these top picks.
Size: 25 wipes | Scent: Clean | Cruelty-Free: Yes
A skincare classic, these towelettes swiftly remove all makeup (even waterproof) without the need for skin-drying alcohol. “They truly are the best drugstore makeup wipes and they’ve newly introduced a 100% plant-based home-compostable cloth,” shares Vincent, adding that she likes to hold the wipe folded over each eye for 5-10 seconds, allowing the solution to dissolve makeup, then very gently wipe it away. Non-greasy and moist enough to prevent dragging, they’re a great option for any time you need to cleanse your face quickly and without a sink. Vincent also suggests opting for the fragrance-free version for the least amount of irritation.
Size: 30 wipes | Scent: Green, fresh | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Burt’s Bees do great simple skincare, and these wipes are no different. Pre-soaked with aloe vera, a plant extract known to soften and soothe, these accessible wipes gently dissolve makeup and skincare, leaving the complexion soft and hydrated. Bonus: each cloth is made from at least 60% repurposed cotton.
Size: 25 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Made from 100% biodegradable fibers, these wipes give you all of the easy-peasy cleansing benefits without the environmental guilt. They’re also pre-moistened with witch hazel, aloe vera, cucumber, and salicylic acid, making them a great choice for oily and breakout-prone skin.
Best for Sensitive Skin
Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes
Size: 25 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Sensitive skin will love these non-irritating wipes from Cetaphil. They're effective enough to remove makeup without disturbing the barrier. We also love that they won’t leave you red, irritated, or watery-eyed.
Best for Sensitive Skin, Runner-Up
Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Wipes
Size: 25 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Basic, effective, and most importantly, compostable, these wipes from Simple do everything you need without drying out the skin. We love the fact the fibers used are ultra-soft, too.
Size: 30 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Formulated with olive oil and grapeseed, these wipes from Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty are nourishing, effective, and safe for all skin types. We love the fact they come with a snap lid to prevent drying out, too.
Best for Dry Skin
Clé de Peau Beauté Eye & Lip Makeup Remover Sheets
Size: 50 wipes | Scent: Fresh, floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you want the simplicity of a face wipe but don’t want to lose out on a luxurious skincare experience, it’s got to be Clé de Peau. Biodegradable and oh-so-soft, these wipes utilize hyaluronic acid and fruit extracts to care for the skin, while oils (specifically camellia and argan) nourish the lashes. They're generous in size, too.
Size: 50 wipes | Scent: Fresh | Cruelty-Free: No
We love that these wipes easily cut through makeup and sunscreen without dragging or any irritation. The towelette specifically is soaked in a micellar water solution that works to quickly cleanse the skin, removing sunscreen, skincare, and eye makeup. If you love Clinique’s iconic Take The Day Off cleansing balm, these are a great on-the-go option.
Size: 80 wipes | Scent: Floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes
These pillowy wipes are a treat for tired skin at the end of a long day. Enriched with Korean rice bran water, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, not only do they remove makeup and skincare, but help to rehydrate the skin, too. They're a great pick for travel when your skin needs an extra boost. However, they do have a strong floral scent, so proceed carefully if you’re sensitive.
Best French Pharmacy
Bioderma Sensibio H20 Wipes
Size:25 wipes | Scent: Subtle, floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes
While esthetician Melanie Grant prefers a liquid or gel cleanser, she does recommend these gentle wipes from Bioderma as a waterless option whenever you’re on the go. “Bioderma’s wipes are soft and non-irritating, plus come soaked with a micellar solution that effectively breaks down sebum, makeup, and pollution,” she says. And they felt safe for sensitive eyes when testing.
Best for Combination Skin
Shiseido Refreshing Cleansing Sheets
Size: 30 wipes | Scent: Floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Made from super soft 100% cotton, these Japanese wipes from Shiseido are a luxurious experience. Oil-free but with the added benefits of witch hazel, they’re a great option for oily and combination complexions. The package also reseals well so you never run the risk of reaching for a dried-out cloth.
Size: 30 wipes | Scent: Herbal | Cruelty-Free: Yes
There’s a lot to love about these wipes from Scandinavian skincare brand Skyn Iceland. Not only do they contain coconut-based surfactants to remove makeup, but also cucumber, Icelandic complex, and white willow bark to promote skin that’s smooth, clear, and calm. The best thing though is that they have a slight foamy aspect that makes your skin feel properly clean (a trait that’s tricky to find).
Size: 20 wipes | Scent: Herbal, floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes
These individually wrapped wipes are saturated with Ursa Major’s 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic, a formula rich in aloe vera, green tea, willow bark, sodium hyaluronate, and birch sap to condition depleted skin. Even celebrity esthetician Angela Caglia is a fan, saying they are hands down her favorite makeup wipes. “They are made with quality cotton and the ingredients are clean and soothing,” she shares, adding that she’s hesitant to use any other wipes because of the chemicals and alcohol added.
Best for Travel
Joanna Czech The Cleansing Wipes
Size: 10 wipes | Scent: Subtle, floral | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Hundreds of 5-star reviews speak for themselves when it comes to A-list esthetician Joanna Czech’s wipes. For starters, the slim pack fits in a purse for night-out touch-ups and they not only feel indulgent but smell even better—like you just left the spa. Czech thought of it all when designing these refreshing sheets: rosemary leaf oil to draw out debris; hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate; and cornflower water to soothe and calm inflammation. The folded towelettes may seem small at first but they unfold to a larger cloth that can cover your face and décolletage in one swipe.
Size: 10 wipes | Scent: Botanical | Cruelty-Free: Yes
“My kit is not complete without Koh Gen Doh Cleansing Water Cloths,” raves Vincent. “In my eyes, these wipes are simply the best for getting all traces of eye and face makeup to disappear and are a must-have when working with makeup clients.” They also work well as a carry-on staple for long flights, since they’re infused with mineral-rich Yumura hot spring water to promote soft, supple skin—even in the most dehydrating circumstances.
Size: 30 wipes | Scent: Citrusy | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Just like the rest of Josie Maran’s argan oil-infused line, these wipes are packed with good-for-you ingredients like aloe vera, marshmallow root extract, and glycerin—and they’re vegan to boot. We love that they are super gentle and not greasy in the slightest, plus they smell divine, thanks to grapefruit peel oil. Pro tip: Store the package upside down so the cleansing solution penetrates and absorbs into the top wipe.
Size: 25 wipes | Scent: None | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you tend to use multiple wipes when removing eye makeup (we’re looking at you, smoky eyes), give Real Techniques’ x-large towelettes a try. The squares are 50% bigger than your average wipes—making them great for the body, too—and they’re dermatologist-tested and ophthalmologist-approved, which means safe for sensitive peepers and contact wearers.
What to Look for in Makeup Remover Wipes
- Gentle or oil-based ingredients: Makeup removers may be tough on the skin, so opt to choose gentle or oil-based ingredients. Many products on this list contain ingredients like aloe vera and plant extracts including green tea, cucumber, and coconut. This may help prevent the dreaded burning or irritation that tends to come with using makeup remover. Plus, oil-based makeup remover wipes are typically great at removing waterproof or long-wearing makeup.
- Formula: Choose a formula that's best for your skin type. Since there are formulas for dry, oily, and sensitive skin, make sure to read the packaging to find the best one for you. For dry skin or sensitive skin types, it may be best to avoid high alcohol content in the wipes to avoid any potential dryness.
FAQ
Are makeup remover wipes bad for your skin?
Some makeup wipes may cause irritation and redness on your skin. Make sure to watch how your skin reacts and check the ingredients to help potentially avoid causing any damage.
Should you use makeup wipes before washing face?
Use makeup wipes before washing your face. This will help remove the majority of your makeup, and washing your face afterward may help eliminate any residue or leftover makeup.
How do I dispose of biodegradable wipes?
Biodegradable products, like wipes, are designed to be broken down in landfills, so throw out your wipes like you would any other makeup wipe.
What is the difference between cleansing wipes and makeup wipes?
Cleansing and makeup wipes are often used interchangeably and can have the same purpose and ingredients, but there is a key difference between the two. Cleansing wipes containing certain active ingredients or ones that are specifically meant to address concerns like oily skin, blemishes, and blackheads are not meant for removing makeup. Most are too harsh to be used around the eye area. But a gentle cleansing wipe with hydrating ingredients can be used both to cleanse skin and remove makeup.
Which is better, micellar water or makeup remover wipes?
That depends on your skincare needs and use. Makeup remover wipes are convenient for use on-the-go or late at night as a quick cleanse before you go to sleep, while micellar water is used at the sink much like a traditional cleanser. If you want to remove makeup while traveling or at the gym, for example, makeup remover wipes are a great option.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Emily Algar is an Australia-based journalist and beauty expert specializing in product reviews. In addition to interviewing skincare gurus for their picks and consulting a bunch of online reviews to determine the best of the best, she also did a significant amount of testing and trialing for this story.
Kelli Acciardo is a commerce writer and veteran beauty editor who knows her skincare. A makeup remover wipe enthusiast, she’s a big fan of Josie Maran, Joanna Czech, and Ursa Major’s cleansing towelettes.
Team Byrdie also enlisted the following experts to weigh in on the subject:
- Melanie Grant is a skin expert and advanced esthetician with clinics in Los Angeles, Sydney, and Melbourne.
- Dani Kimiko Vincent is a celebrity makeup/brow artist and the founder of KIMIKO, a line of Japanese makeup and eyebrow essentials.
- Angela Caglia is a master esthetician who works with celebrity clients such as Camila Morrone, Riley Keough, Sting, and more.
