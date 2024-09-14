This Is How G-Eazy Amassed His $12 Million Net Worth (2024)

G-Eazy landed quite the breakthrough when he dropped his debut album, These Things Happen, in 2014, after having inked a record deal with RCA. The album, which spawned eight singles, including “I Mean It” and “Lotta That,” was a commercial hit, selling over one million units in the U.S. and peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 200.

From there on, it seemed as if G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, had become a wide contender in Hip Hop, which became pretty evident when he released his sophom*ore project, which was just as successful as its predecessor. Many people may not even be aware that Gerald actually pens most of his own songs, and considering that many of them have entered the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100, it’s no surprise how he’s managed to amass a $12 million fortune.

How Has G-Eazy Earned His $12 Million Net Worth?

To date, G-Eazy has released four albums under RCA: Must Be Nice, These Things Happen, When It’s Dark Out, The Beautiful & Damned, and Everything’s Strange Here.

It’s believed that since 2012, he’s shifted well over 8 million albums worldwide, which is quite a big feat for a rapper who initially released his music indecently before landing his major record deal.

Some of his biggest hits include “Far Alone,” “Girls Have Fun” with rapper Tyga, “Moana,” and “No Limit” featuring Cardi B, and “Guala.”

Following the release of The Beautiful & Damned, which is the rapper’s biggest-selling album to date, G-Eazy spent nine months on tour before commencing work on his follow-up project, which he said was quite overwhelming since he had been touring and dropping music back-to-back since landing his big break.

The 31-year-old has also played at nearly every major festival from Bonnaroo to Outside Lands and Lollapalooza, where the performance fees are known to be quite lucrative, though it’s never actually been disclosed how much he’s earned per show.

Sure, he’s had plenty of success along the way, but the Oakland native explained in a live episode of Open Late in 2018 that the grueling working hours had taken quite a toll on his mental health, adding that there was no balance between his career and his personal life.

“Time off, time to be Gerald, I’m finally starting to do that,” he expressed. “I think, what’s happened over the past forever… This industry will break an artist down. You don’t really get time to be a person, or yourself, or away from tour."

“You work so hard to be able to be in a position to get these opportunities and once they start coming in, they’re coming in and it’s hard to say no. I thought I had a speech impediment; I couldn’t say no.”

He echoed similar words in an interview with Chicago Tribune two years prior, telling the publication how he had been working on music for years before seeing some kind of success — in fact, G-Eazy says he spent almost a decade working on his craft before people started to take notice of his talent.

"There were probably seven or eight years before any music actually caught on. It's all part of the process. Things don't happen by accident. Even overnight sensations take years and years. I look at music as any other creative field: you have to push yourself to develop your craft, to improve your technique, your perspective."

In 2018, G-Eazy’s love life was also in turmoil following his split with singer Halsey, whom he dated for one year. The latter accused him of cheating while he was on tour, which consequently led the couple to call it quits, but their breakup didn’t end on good terms and the two reportedly haven’t spoken ever since going their separate ways.

In June 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, G-Eazy released his fourth studio album, Everything’s Strange Here, which received an underwhelming reception from fans.

The project shockingly peaked at No. 143 on Billboard’s Hot 200, but it should be noted that RCA barely promoted the album enough for people to even know G-Eazy had new music on the way. The lack of promotion and marketing consequently affected the album’s sales and overall performance.

In February 2021, it was announced that the “Tumblr Girls” hitmaker and actress Ashley Benson had split after less than a year of dating, with sources telling People that their relationship had simply run its course but stressing that the breakup “didn’t end well.”

G-Eazy is already said to be working on a follow-up to his predecessor.

G-Eazy's income streams

How much money does G-Eazy make? ›

What Is G-Eazy's Net Worth? G-Eazy is an American songwriter, producer, and rap artist who has a net worth of $12 million. G-Eazy began his music career while studying at Loyola University in New Orleans, where he released his first mixtape, "The Tipping Point," in 2008.

How did G-Eazy get famous? ›

The Oakland rapper broke big in 2011 with his mixtape, The Endless Summer before dropping his official debut Must Be Nice the following year. That independent release led to Eazy landing a major deal with RCA and dropped his second album These Things Happen in 2014.

What is G-Eazy's name? ›

Gerald Earl Gillum (born May 24, 1989), better known by his stage name G-Eazy, is an American rapper and record producer.

Who are the highest paid rappers? ›

Top 5 richest rappers
  • Jay-Z: $1.5 billion (October 2022)
  • Diddy: $1 billion (October 2022)
  • Ye: $500 million (October 2022)
  • Berner: $410 million (October 2022)
  • Dr. Dre: $400 million (October 2022)
Apr 14, 2023

How much does 21 Savage get paid? ›

Salary & Streams

While 21 Savage has certainly brought in millions of dollars from music streams alone, his live performances likely contribute more to his overall net worth than his catalogue. A write-up in Capitalism.com indicates that the rapper brings in over $1.39 million per year from his music streams.

What happened to G-Eazy and Lana Del Rey? ›

But by the time August rolled around, his relationship with fellow musician Halsey became official, marking the end of his romance with Del Rey. While not much is known about the duo's time together, fans have speculated that G-Eazy was dissing Del Rey on his 2020 track with Jack Harlow, “Moana.”

Who is G-Eazy's manager? ›

Loyola alums G-Eazy and manager Matt Bauerschmidt talk to students at the Music Industry Forum about successes and failures, and discuss the music business in this feature by The Advocate.

How rich was Eazy-E before he died? ›

At the time of his death in 1995, Eazy-E had a net worth of $8 million.

Did G-Eazy date Halsey? ›

Most fans know that she dated G-Eazy for a little over a year before calling it quits, but she's actually been linked to some other Hollywood stars over the years! It's been reported that Halsey was romantically involved with Evan Peters, Yungblud, Matt Healy and more in the past.

What age did G-Eazy start rapping? ›

G-Eazy began rapping in Oakley, California, while still in middle school. He and his friends formed “The Bay Boyz” at the age of 15 and began publishing their music through their MySpace website. He quickly began making his mixtapes, which he sold for $5 apiece.

Who is Eazy's wife? ›

In October 2016, Ebie launched a crowd-funding campaign to produce a film called Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies to investigate her father's death. It ended unsuccessfully in December 2016. Wright met Tomica Woods at a Los Angeles nightclub in 1991 and they married on March 14, 1995, twelve days before his death.

How much money did Straight Outta Compton make? ›

The film was also a box office success, making over $201 million on a production budget of $28–$50 million.

How much money did Ice Cube get from NWA? ›

He received a total pay of $32,000, and the contract that Heller presented in 1989 did not confirm that he was officially an N.W.A member. After leaving the group and its label in December, Cube sued Heller, and the lawsuit was later settled out of court.

