This Is How G-Eazy Amassed His $12 Million Net Worth (2024)

G-Eazy landed quite the breakthrough when he dropped his debut album, These Things Happen, in 2014, after having inked a record deal with RCA. The album, which spawned eight singles, including “I Mean It” and “Lotta That,” was a commercial hit, selling over one million units in the U.S. and peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 200.

From there on, it seemed as if G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, had become a wide contender in Hip Hop, which became pretty evident when he released his sophom*ore project, which was just as successful as its predecessor. Many people may not even be aware that Gerald actually pens most of his own songs, and considering that many of them have entered the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100, it’s no surprise how he’s managed to amass a $12 million fortune.

How Has G-Eazy Earned His $12 Million Net Worth?

To date, G-Eazy has released four albums under RCA: Must Be Nice, These Things Happen, When It’s Dark Out, The Beautiful & Damned, and Everything’s Strange Here.

It’s believed that since 2012, he’s shifted well over 8 million albums worldwide, which is quite a big feat for a rapper who initially released his music indecently before landing his major record deal.

Some of his biggest hits include “Far Alone,” “Girls Have Fun” with rapper Tyga, “Moana,” and “No Limit” featuring Cardi B, and “Guala.”

Following the release of The Beautiful & Damned, which is the rapper’s biggest-selling album to date, G-Eazy spent nine months on tour before commencing work on his follow-up project, which he said was quite overwhelming since he had been touring and dropping music back-to-back since landing his big break.

The 31-year-old has also played at nearly every major festival from Bonnaroo to Outside Lands and Lollapalooza, where the performance fees are known to be quite lucrative, though it’s never actually been disclosed how much he’s earned per show.

Sure, he’s had plenty of success along the way, but the Oakland native explained in a live episode of Open Late in 2018 that the grueling working hours had taken quite a toll on his mental health, adding that there was no balance between his career and his personal life.

“Time off, time to be Gerald, I’m finally starting to do that,” he expressed. “I think, what’s happened over the past forever… This industry will break an artist down. You don’t really get time to be a person, or yourself, or away from tour."

“You work so hard to be able to be in a position to get these opportunities and once they start coming in, they’re coming in and it’s hard to say no. I thought I had a speech impediment; I couldn’t say no.”

He echoed similar words in an interview with Chicago Tribune two years prior, telling the publication how he had been working on music for years before seeing some kind of success — in fact, G-Eazy says he spent almost a decade working on his craft before people started to take notice of his talent.

"There were probably seven or eight years before any music actually caught on. It's all part of the process. Things don't happen by accident. Even overnight sensations take years and years. I look at music as any other creative field: you have to push yourself to develop your craft, to improve your technique, your perspective."

In 2018, G-Eazy’s love life was also in turmoil following his split with singer Halsey, whom he dated for one year. The latter accused him of cheating while he was on tour, which consequently led the couple to call it quits, but their breakup didn’t end on good terms and the two reportedly haven’t spoken ever since going their separate ways.

In June 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, G-Eazy released his fourth studio album, Everything’s Strange Here, which received an underwhelming reception from fans.

The project shockingly peaked at No. 143 on Billboard’s Hot 200, but it should be noted that RCA barely promoted the album enough for people to even know G-Eazy had new music on the way. The lack of promotion and marketing consequently affected the album’s sales and overall performance.

In February 2021, it was announced that the “Tumblr Girls” hitmaker and actress Ashley Benson had split after less than a year of dating, with sources telling People that their relationship had simply run its course but stressing that the breakup “didn’t end well.”

G-Eazy is already said to be working on a follow-up to his predecessor.

