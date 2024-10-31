This Is the Hair Removal Cream I Use for My Sensitive Skin (2024)

Neha Tandon is a journalist in New York City with a passion for writing about beauty, style, wellness, and travel. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Syracuse University, and has written for Harper's Bazaar, New York Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Brides, and more. When she's not grilling dermatologists... Read more

Susca recommends Woo Woo’s cream to her clients who are about to go on a photoshoot, because they shouldn’t risk razor burn. This is a great option for sensitive skin as it’s fragrance-free and made with moisturizing jojoba oil and aloe vera, she says. In fact, she even recommends this for use on the face because of how gentle the formula is. What’s more is that people rarely complain about the scent of this product, which is practically unheard of with a hair removal cream. Glamour tester Archita Patel loves how this hydrating formula feels too. “It was actually an enjoyable experience to use it on my leg hair,” she says. “I was nervous because I’ve been literally burned by hair removal creams in the past, but this was actually super soothing and felt really nice. It’s a great hair removal option.” If that’s not enough, it even comes with a soothing balm and spatula.

Dr. King is a big fan of Nair. She appreciates its use of oils to moisturize the skin, and this is especially beneficial when you’re using a product in the shower. Nair’s in-shower cream does contain argan oil, but it also includes urea—a humectant that helps lock moisture in the skin. Instead of rubbing this off your skin, you’ll simply stand under the shower and let the hair wash off you. Reviewers love the way it leaves their underarms looking extra smooth.

This Glee cream contains a myriad of hydrating ingredients, so it’s no surprise that Dr. King recommends it to her clients with dry skin. Made with sunflower seed oil, camellia leaf extract, and rosemary leaf extract, Dr. King likes that this soothes skin while moisturizing it. It even features a fruity melon scent that reviewers are fans of. Better yet? You’ll only need to leave this on for three to five minutes, so it works super quickly. Just know that this is more effective on longer hair.

A lot of hair removal creams come with a spatula so you don’t have to worry about getting too much product on your hands, but if you want to eliminate that need entirely, you can come to this foam by Nature Nation. The low-mess formula only needs to be left on the skin for five minutes, so you can easily put this on before stepping into the shower. By the time you’re ready to shampoo, you’ll be ready to wash this off and be hair-free. Since you won’t need any extra tools like a spatula, you can easily throw it in your gym bag (no shaving cream required!) too. Just know that some people find the scent a bit off-putting, so you may want to crack a window or leave your shower door open while using this.

An oldie but a goodie, both Susca and King are fans of this Veet formulation. King loves that it contains aloe vera and vitamin E to soothe and moisturize skin, while Susca appreciates the anti-inflammatory formula. It has thousands of glowing reviews, with people appreciating how the unique gel-cream formula feels on the skin, including people with sensitive skin. Yes, this does have a slight chemical odor that is off-putting for some, but others don’t seem to notice it at all. Given the low price tag, the expert-loved cream is definitely worth a try.

Those with coarse hair tend to have a hard time finding a hair removal cream that actually dissolves their hair and eliminates the need for a shave afterward. That’s why we appreciate this Meltoway cream, which features a more potent formula. It makes a great pick for the bikini line, and the positive reviews are filled with men who like to use this on their entire body too. Despite the budget-friendly price, it also has a lot of superstar skin care ingredients: glycerin, kaolin, and chamomile flower extract to hydrate, exfoliate, and calm the skin at the same time. It comes in three fun scents, too, and we love that it’ll look cute in your shower.

Trust that this isn’t the same Nair hair removal cream you may have experimented with in your teen years. The formula has gone through many iterations and this one in particular has been specifically crafted for the bikini line. One of our testers, Nikita Agarwal, says that she came to this product after moving to a warmer country where she frequently finds herself in bathing suits. Frequent shaving and waxing was leaving her bikini line red and irritated, but this is easier to use, pain-free, and doesn’t leave behind any pesky bumps. “It gives my skin a smooth feel, and it doesn’t have a bad smell, either, like some of the other at-home hair removal lotions I’ve tried in the past.” It contains green tea to help reduce redness and irritation while sunflower seed oil hydrates the skin while helping it to retain moisture. It comes in a small, travel-friendly tube, so you’ll have an easy time bringing it on your next beach vacation with you, too.

As with other facial products and procedures like dermaplaning, Dr. King says that facial hair removal creams should be highly vetted. Since the skin on the face tends to be thinner than the skin on your body, you’ll want to be extra careful when removing hair there. In fact, Dr. King recommends that you first test a face hair removal cream on a more discreet area of your skin to make sure it doesn’t cause any irritation before you choose to use it on your upper lip or sideburns. Susca recommends this as one of the more gentle options available, and Tandon is just as much a big fan of this cream as she is of the brand’s body cream. “Like a lot of my fellow Indian girls, I’m removing hair from my face pretty frequently—sometimes three times a week,” says Tandon. “When I used this, I actually felt like the hair stayed away for longer than when I use a facial razor, and it definitely irritated my skin a lot less than when I get my hair removed with threading and leave with redness.” She says it feels soothing on the face too.

Susca recommends hair removal creams to her clients with sensitive skin because they eliminate the obvious possibility of razor burn from shaving blades and trimmers—she adds that they also eliminate the possibility of your roommate (or partner!) sharing your razor, which can increase the chance of irritation. While Schick is known for its razors, they make this ultra gentle cream option for people with sensitive skin. Featuring vitamin E to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier, Glamour tester Gianna Ferraro was surprised by how gentle this was on her skin. “There was no stinging or burning at all,” she says. “I have sensitive skin and didn’t get any irritation. I was surprised.” The formula is even safe for use on the pubic area, though King recommends you do a patch test on a small area of skin before applying it all over.

This hair removal cream is considered one of the best by experts as well as Glamour contributor Neha Tandon. Casa Cipriani’s lead esthetician, Samantha Susca , likes that it is formulated with anti-inflammatory bisabolol, urea, and shea butter to offset the thioglycolic acid—the chemical that removes hair. While the chemicals that help to remove hair tend to have an unpleasant, sulfuric odor to them, this one has a light floral scent. Despite the gentle scent, Tandon says the cream was effective at removing the coarse hair on her bikini line. “I have really sensitive skin, and this didn’t leave me with the redness or irritation that shaving does,” she says. “It’s the only way I’m going to remove hair from that area from now on.”

We’ve rounded up the best hair removal creams to try, many of which come with the approval of beauty experts as well as Glamour testers. Below are our best tips on how to use them for unwanted hair—even if you have the most sensitive skin.

You might not have thought it possible, but yes—you can absolutely remove unwanted hair from your body without any shaving razors or painful waxing appointments. The best hair removal creams can remove hair anywhere, from your face to your bikini area, legs, and everywhere in between. But what makes a hair removal cream (also known as depilatory creams) better than other hair removal methods you might ask? Hadley King, MD , a board-certified dermatologist recommends them to her patients because they can be painless, quick, and relatively inexpensive. If you’re prone to getting nicks and razor bumps (hear, hear!), you’ll be happy to hear that these creams can even decrease the risk of ingrown hairs.

