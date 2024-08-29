This Is the Hair Removal Cream I Use for My Sensitive Skin (2024)

You might not have thought it possible, but yes—you can absolutely remove unwanted hair from your body without any shaving razors or painful waxing appointments. The best hair removal creams can remove hair anywhere, from your face to your bikini area, legs, and everywhere in between. But what makes a hair removal cream (also known as depilatory creams) better than other hair removal methods you might ask? Hadley King, MD, a board-certified dermatologist recommends them to her patients because they can be painless, quick, and relatively inexpensive. If you’re prone to getting nicks and razor bumps (hear, hear!), you’ll be happy to hear that these creams can even decrease the risk of ingrown hairs.

We’ve rounded up the best hair removal creams to try, many of which come with the approval of beauty experts as well as Glamour testers. Below are our best tips on how to use them for unwanted hair—even if you have the most sensitive skin.

The best hair removal creams, at a glance